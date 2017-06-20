República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación U.E Colegio María Auxiliadora Barquisime...
Introducción Este trabajo se hace para hacer constatar que; Las reservas de las compañías de seguros son de dos clases. La...
¿Definición de una Reserva? Las reservas constituyen un apartado de los beneficios que realiza una empresa, con el fin de ...
Como se Constituyen las Reservas Podemos decir que la constitución de las reservas rigen las normas siguientes: • En gener...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación U.E Colegio María Auxiliadora Barquisimeto – Lara Integrantes Ángela Alvarado #2 Adeyaimar Angulo #3 Franjerson Díaz #9 Eliath Gomes #14 Daniel Mavare #17 María Sánchez #
  2. 2. Introducción Este trabajo se hace para hacer constatar que; Las reservas de las compañías de seguros son de dos clases. Las del primer grupo se constituyen con utilidades líquidas y realizadas, como ocurre en todas las empresas, por ejemplo, Reserva Legal, Reserva Facultativa, Reserva General de Previsión, etc. El otro grupo está integrado por las reservas técnicas propia de la explotación de seguro. Las reservas del primer grupo tienen por objeto aumentar los medios de acción de la empresa, prevenir quebrantos futuros o hacer distribuciones posteriores entre los socios o accionistas. En cambio, las reservas técnicas no responden a estas finalidades y representan un pasivo o compromiso a cargo de la compañía aseguradora, lo que pone bien de manifiesto la diferencia esencial que existe entre ambos tipos de reservas. Reserva para riesgo en curso: Una determinada porción de las primas percibidas en cada ejercicio en los seguros eventuales se transfiere a esta reserva. Para cada uno de los ramos de seguro que se explote se utiliza una reserva de esta naturaleza, tanto para los seguros directos como para los reaseguros tomados. El asegurado, al contratar un seguro, adquiere la obligación de pagar anticipadamente la prima respectiva. Desarrollo - Definición de una Reserva. - Clases de Reservas. - Clasificación de los Factores que intervienen en la Reserva. - Como se Constituyen las reservas. - Cual es la importancia del uso de las Reservas, para el desarrollo económico en las Empresas Aseguradoras. Conclusión En conclusión el trabajo presentado se hace para ayudar a reforzar y aprender la información que se trabaja en lo que es una Empresa aseguradora y como son sus reservas.
  3. 3. ¿Definición de una Reserva? Las reservas constituyen un apartado de los beneficios que realiza una empresa, con el fin de representar la pérdida de valor de una partida del activo. Reserva para: -Depreciación. -Cuentas por cobrar, etc. O para disminuir cualquier pasivo. Reserva para: -Dividendos decretados. -Rescate de obligaciones u otros rubros. En el caso de las aseguradoras, las reservas tienen un carácter esencial. En consecuencia, las primas que cobran deben ser suficientes para: -Cubrir sus gastos de operación. -Realizar las reservas que le permitan pagar los siniestros oportunamente. -Cubrir sus beneficios. Clases de Reservas Las reservas de las compañías de seguros son de dos clases. Las del primer grupo se constituyen con utilidades líquidas y realizadas, como ocurre en todas las empresas, por ejemplo, Reserva Legal, Reserva Facultativa, Reserva General de Previsión, etc. El otro grupo está integrado por las reservas técnicas propia de la explotación de seguro. Las reservas del primer grupo tienen por objeto aumentar los medios de acción de la empresa, prevenir quebrantos futuros o hacer distribuciones posteriores entre los socios o accionistas. En cambio, las reservas técnicas no responden a estas finalidades y representan un pasivo o compromiso a cargo de la compañía aseguradora, lo que pone bien de manifiesto la diferencia esencial que existe entre ambos tipos de reservas. Clasificación de los Factores que intervienen en una Reserva - En el seguro de vida podemos distinguir 3 tipos de reservas: - Reserva Terminal: es aquella de que se dispone al final de los años-pólizas y es la que se utiliza para determinar el importe de los valores garantizados o de rescate que hay que pagar al asegurado que se retira. - Reserva Inicial: es aquella de la cual se dispone de inmediato después de que se han recibido las primas para el siguiente año-póliza; así, la reserva inicial del 5to año es igual a la reserva de 4º más las primas netas pagaderas al principio del 5to año - Reserva Media o de Balance: consiste en considerar precisamente una media. Quiere decir que, al ser distribuidas todas las pólizas durante el año, cada una de ellas puede ser considerada, en promedio, emitida al final del primer semestre, de modo que al final del año.
  4. 4. Como se Constituyen las Reservas Podemos decir que la constitución de las reservas rigen las normas siguientes: • En general, para los seguros de riesgos eventuales debe reservarse el 80% de las primas, netas de anulaciones y reaseguros, que sean representativas del riesgo no corrido al término del ejercicio. • En los seguros marítimos que se halla contratado por viaje la reserva se constituye por el total de las primas, netas de reaseguros y anulaciones, correspondientes a los dos últimos meses de cada ejercicio. • En los seguros de fidelidad y garantía hay que reservar el 40% de las primas netas de cada ejercicio y un adicional del 15% sobre el promedio de las primas netas de los últimos tres ejercicios. Cual es la importancia del uso de las Reservas, para el desarrollo económico en las Empresas Aseguradoras. Su importancia estratégica, social y económica lleva a que estén sometidas a estricta supervisión administrativa con reglas propias de funcionamiento, control e inspección, como también al control estatal a través de las legislaciones y superintendencia creada para tal fin. Las empresas de seguros actúan como intermediarios financieros con unas características especiales que las diferencian de las restantes empresas financieras. Una a aseguradora es la empresa especializada en el seguro cuya actividad consiste en producir el servicio de seguridad, cubriendo determinados riesgos económicos (asegurables) a las unidades económicas de producción y consumo. Para poder afrontar los riesgos derivados de su actividad, las entidades aseguradoras deben disponer de los recursos financieros suficientes y, en consecuencia, la legislación les impone determinadas restricciones, entre ellas, la prohibición de desarrollar esta actividad por personas naturales; de ejercer actividades distintas al ramo por las empresas aseguradoras; y estar sometidas al control por el Estado en todo momento. La actividad que desempeña la aseguradora es la de una operación con ánimo de lucro, a través de las aportaciones de muchos sujetos expuestos a eventos económicos desfavorables, para destinar lo así acumulado, a los pocos a quienes se presenta la necesidad. Sigue el principio de mutualidad, buscando la solidaridad entre un grupo sometido a riesgos. Esta mutualidad se organiza empresarialmente creando un patrimonio que haga frente a los riesgos. El efecto desfavorable de estos riesgos en su conjunto queda aminorado sustancialmente, porque los riesgos individuales se compensan: sólo unos pocos asegurados los sufren, frente a los muchos que contribuyen al pago de la cobertura. Ello permite una gestión estadística del riesgo, desde el punto de vista económico, aunque se conserve individualmente desde el punto de vista jurídico.

