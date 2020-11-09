14 la percepcion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTUDIANTE: FRANCO OSCAR LAZCANO CLAROS MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA V DOCENTE: MGR. JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GRUPO:01
PERCEPCION

  1. 1. ESTUDIANTE: FRANCO OSCAR LAZCANO CLAROS MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA V DOCENTE: MGR. JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS GRUPO:01 31 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020 COCHABAMBA - BOLIVIA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS
  2. 2. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 Contenido LA PERCEPCIÓN ........................................................................................................ 2 Introducción .................................................................................................................. 2 a) Definición............................................................................................................ 2 b) Caracteristicas de la percepción ........................................................................... 3 c) Principio de la percepción.................................................................................... 3 a. Ilusión óptica ................................................................................................... 3 d) Leyes ................................................................................................................... 4 a. Ley de proximidad:........................................................................................... 4 b. Ley de semejanza: ............................................................................................ 4 c. Ley de prägnanz (experiencia): ........................................................................ 4 d. Ley de la figura y el fondo:............................................................................... 4 e. Ley del cierre: .................................................................................................. 4 f. Ley de la continuidad:.......................................................................................... 5 e) Tipos de percepción ............................................................................................. 5 f) Etapas de la percepción........................................................................................ 6 a. Detección / Exposición..................................................................................... 6 b. Respecto al estímulo,........................................................................................ 7 c. Atención / Organización................................................................................... 7
  3. 3. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 2 g) Conclusiones........................................................................................................ 7 h) Referencias .......................................................................................................... 8 i) VIDEO:................................................................................................................... 8 LA PERCEPCIÓN Pensamiento ”El objetivo de la educación no es el conocimiento, es la acción” Anonimo. Introducción Resumidamente, la percepción refiere a una imagen mental formada a partir de la experiencia humana, que incluye su forma de organización, su cultura y sus necesidades. La cual iremos desarrollando a continuacion y explicando para su mejorcompresicon. a) Definición La percepción es el mecanismo individual que realizan los seres humanos que consiste en recibir, interpretar y comprender las señales que provienen desde el exterior, codificándolas a partir de la actividad sensitiva. Se trata de una serie de datos que son captados por el cuerpo. Justamente allí radica la diferencia entre la percepción y la sensación, con la que suele confundirse el término: mientras que la percepción incluye la interpretación y el análisis de los estímulos, la sensación es la experiencia inmediata que apunta a una respuesta involuntaria y sistemática.
  4. 4. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3 b) Caracteristicas de la percepción Sintéticamente, caracterizaremos la percepción mediante las notas que siguen:  Es un proceso en el tiempo, un flujo continuo y dinámico.  Siempre debe ser elicitada por estímulos del medio, por tanto, es necesario que los receptores entren en contacto con la energía física del estímulo.  Transforma la información registrada por los receptores (input sensorial), mediante cálculos que producen ciertas transformaciones, para producir una respuesta (output perceptual).  El medio sobre el que operan las transformaciones (procesamiento de información) son las representaciones, entendidas como descripciones explícitas del estímulo, significativas para el sistema cognitivo. c) Principio de la percepción. a. Ilusión óptica b. Es una imagen en la que podemos percibir algo que no existe físicamente en la imagen, que puede ser interpretado de maneras distintas o que representa una perspectiva imposible.
  5. 5. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 4 d) Leyes a. Ley de proximidad: Los elementos de una imagen que están cerca de otros son percibidos como una figura o grupo. b. Ley de semejanza: Los elementos de una imagen que son parecidos o iguales son percibidos como una unidad. c. Ley de prägnanz (experiencia): Es la tendencia a interpretar las imágenes ambiguas como simples y completas. Organizamos la realidad de la manera más simple posible. d. Ley de la figura y el fondo: En una imagen no podemos percibir a la vez figura y fondo. e. Ley del cierre: Nuestra mirada tiende a completar las formas inacabadas cuando sus contornos tienen una dirección específica.
  6. 6. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 5 f. Ley de la continuidad: Los elementos que tienen la misma dirección son percibidos como una unidad. 1. L. proximidad 2. L. semejanza 3. L. prägnanz 4. L. fugura en el fondo 5. L. cierre 6. L. continuidad e) Tipos de percepción Percepción visual: el individuo y animal obtiene información a través de los ojos. 1. Percepción auditiva, relacionado con los sonidos sonoros. 2. Percepción táctil, es concerniente a los sentidos de la piel. 3. Percepción gustativa, el ser humano percibe las sustancias a través del paladar. 4. Percepción olfativa, se relaciona con los olores. 5. Percepción social, en virtud de que el ser humano se relaciona constantemente con los individuos de su entorno.
  7. 7. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 6 6. Percepción musical, es la capacidad del individuo de percibir y reconocer el son, ritmo y melodía. 7. Percepción del movimiento, es la habilidad que posee el individuo y los animales de mover la cabeza y los ojos para sobrevivir de las amenazas y peligros. 8. La percepción sensorial, es la capacidad de captar a través de los sentidos las señales exteriores, por ejemplo: si el individuo recibe un golpe, de inmediato sentirá un intenso dolor que durará unos minutos. 9. la percepción extrasensorial, conocida como el sexto sentido, es el acto de obtener un tipo de conocimiento por medios diferentes a los cinco sentidos. Estas percepciónes son:  Telepatía, sintonizar con la mente de otra persona.  Clarividencia, es la habilidad de acceder a un conocimiento que nadie posee.  Precognición, capacidad de ver los eventos antes de que suceda, hacer predicciones o emitir advertencias sobre el futuro.  Retrocognición, es la facultad de ver los eventos pasados. f) Etapas de la percepción Entre todas, se ha determinado que la percepción funciona con un proceso de tres etapas: a. Detección / Exposición. Como se dijo, los individuos solo perciben una porción pequeña de los estímulos que están a su alcance. Sin embargo, esta selección que se realiza no se hace de forma consciente, pero tampoco de forma aleatoria.
  8. 8. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 7 b. Respecto al estímulo, Cuanto mayor sea el tamaño, más variado sea el color, mayor movimiento, intensidad, contraste y choque con lo que el individuo espera encontrar, probablemente tenga una mayor capacidad de ser percibido, los gustos personales y colectivos, los intereses y lo que no es dañino para su cuerpo o su espíritu será lo que se atienda con mayor facilidad. c. Atención / Organización. Las más importantes son las siguientes:  Los individuos organizan los estímulos diferenciando concretamente la figura y el fondo.  Agrupan los estímulos de acuerdo a su proximidad, vinculando a las cosas que están en continuado.  En los casos de secuencias no completas, se busca completar y cerrarlas, para contribuir a la proporcionalidad y el equilibrio en el que nos manejamos. g) Conclusiones Podemos concluir que la percepción es la forma en la que el cerebro interpreta las sensaciones que recibe a través de los sentidos para formar una impresión inconsciente o consciente de la realidad física de su entorno. Así mismo podemos definir como la capacidad para captar, procesar y dar sentido de forma activa a la información que alcanza nuestros sentidos. Es decir, es el proceso cognitivo que nos permite interpretar nuestro entorno a través los estímulos que captamos mediante los órganos sensoriales.
  9. 9. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 8 h) Referencias 1. https://www.significados.com/percepcion/ 2. Última edición: 29 de mayo de 2020. Cómo citar: "Percepción". Autor: María Estela Raffino. De: Argentina. 3. Univerdidad de barcelona: Crai de UB ed.edu 4. Lillo Jover, J. (1993). Psicologia de lapercepcion (3° ed.). Mexico. Prentice-Hall. Capitulo 1y2 5. Garcia-Albea, J. E. (1992). Algnas notas introductorias el estudio de la percepcion. En E. Munar, J. rosello y A. i) VIDEO: 1. https://youtu.be/s6AwVr-ufAI
  10. 10. Fnanco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administracion de Empresas Mercadotecnia V Grupo 01 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 9 2. https://youtu.be/Thzv_P-t_Xo

