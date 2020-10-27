12 La ruta el éxito

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 1 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ESTUDIANTE: FRANCO OSCAR LAZCANO CLAROS MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA III DOCENTE: MGR. ZAPATA BARRIENTOS JOSE RAMIRO GRUPO: 21 24 OCTUBRE DEL 2020 COCHABAMBA - BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 2 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos INDICE INVETIGACION RECOLECCION DE DATOS ......................................................................... 3 Introduccion ................................................................................................................................... 3 1 Definicion................................................................................................................................ 3 2 Caracteriticas de los que tienen exito...................................................................................... 4 3 Los procesos para conseguir el exito....................................................................................... 5 3.1 Metas alcanzables............................................................................................................ 5 3.2 Actitud hacia el éxito..................................................................................................... 5 3.3 Confía en tu potencial ..................................................................................................... 6 3.4 Claridad, visión y concretar lo que quieres ..................................................................... 6 3.5 Análisis de fortalezas y debilidades: Conoce tu Factor “D” ........................................... 6 3.6 Toma perspectiva para avanzar por la buena senda ........................................................ 6 3.7 Voluntad inquebrantable ................................................................................................. 6 4 Autoestima .............................................................................................................................. 7 4.1.1 Buena autoestima .................................................................................................... 7 4.1.2 Baja autoestima, ...................................................................................................... 7 5 Importancia de la acción. ........................................................................................................ 7 6 Referecias................................................................................................................................ 9 7 Videos ..................................................................................................................................... 9
  3. 3. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 3 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos INVETIGACION RECOLECCION DE DATOS Pensamiento ”Se alcanza el éxito concirtiendo cada meta en paso, y cada paso en meta” C.C. Cortez. Introduccion Con frecuencia nos da la impresión, de que a las personas que tienen mucho éxito, tienen muy buena suerte y todo les sale bien. Esto casi nunca es así, lo que sucede es que sólo vemos una parte no vemos su trabajo, sus problemas, ni sus fracasos. Todos tenemos aspiraciones en la vida, cosas que soñamos hacer o ser. Pueden ser pequeños propósitos o pueden ser anhelos que requieren años de trabajo. Seguir tus sueños puede no ser fácil, pero vale la pena. Lo cierto es que nunca lograrás una meta a largo plazo con sólo sentarte y soñar despierto. Necesitas suficiente planeación, motivación y autodisciplina para lograrlo. 1 Definicion Ruta es, un camino por el cual se puede llegar al objetivo. Éxito es, es el logro de cumplir con un proposito. El éxito puede significar algo diferente para cada persona. Si tienes una ambición, un sueño o un propósito que quieres alcanzar, necesitas adoptar la mentalidad correcta y definir objetivos sólidos. Además, es importante que te mantengas enfocado y motivado durante todo el proceso.
  4. 4. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 4 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Cuando te encuentres con un fracaso, tendrás que encontrar la fuerza para levantarte y seguir adelante. Con el tiempo y esfuerzo necesarios, descubrirás que es posible alcanzar tu propia definición del éxito. 2 Caracteriticas de los que tienen exito Frente a un proyecto es frecuente que nos paralicemos ante cuestiones que no nos sentimos capaces de resolver, encrucijadas ante las cuales no sabemos que camino tomar Todos estos factores tienen mucho que ver con una nula o escasa preparación mental ante nuevos retos. Cualquier persona puede tener éxito en lo que desea si: 1. Esta dispuestos a pagar el precio que dicho éxito exige. 2. Lo que califica como éxito, tiene que desearlo realmente, importante pero mas que todo debe ser una meta alcanzable a corto plazo. 3. Hace todo lo necesario para obtenerlo. 4. Tiene consatancia y perseverancia 5. Persigue sus objetivos con tesón, 6. Es dedicada, 7. Acaba lo que ha empezado, 8. Se mantiene concentrada y trabajando. 9. Si fracasa vuelve a intentarlo mejorando el método. Durante el tiempo que se necesita debera ser pacient para tolerar, atravesar o soportar una determinada situación sin experimentar nerviosismo ni perder la calma. De esta manera, puede decirse que un individuo con paciencia es aquel que no suele alterarse.
  5. 5. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 5 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3 Los procesos para conseguir el exito Ten en cuenta que no existe una fórmula secreta ni una combinación perfecta de ingredientes que puedan garantizar el éxito. Lo que ha funcionado para otras personas, no necesariamente funcionará para ti es muy importante que, tengas claro qué significa éxito para ti, qué sepas, qué es lo que tú deseas.ya que te ayudarán a la hora de empezar cualquier proyecto de tu interés. Pero existen algunos pasos básicos para mejorar tus posibilidades de tener éxito en la vida, relaciones personales, trabajo, negocio o en cualquier aspiración que sea importante para ti. Para lograr el éxito tenemos que trabajar empezando de la siguiente manera: 3.1 Metas alcanzables. Una meta alcanzable es aquella que podemos obtener, que está en nuestras manos llegar a ella, quizá necesite tiempo, ayuda, aprender algunas habilidades, etc. pero puede lograrse.  persona"  Ante los problemas u obstáculos, se desmotiva fácilmente. 3.2 Actitud hacia el éxito Es vital que te orientes hacia el éxito en la vida y desarrolles una actitud ganadora hacia tu proyecto, es decir: ¡percíbete a ti mismo como un ganador y así tendrás un éxito mayor en todo lo que te propongas!, tomando nota de que podrás aprender algo tanto de lo bueno como de lo malo que suceda y de que los retos siempre son una oportunidad de desarrollo personal.
  6. 6. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 6 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3.3 Confía en tu potencial La confianza en uno mismo, para saber cómo triunfar siéntete capaz de llevar a cabo tu proyecto enfocando en crear mensajes de autoconfianza como: “voy a poder hacerlo”. 3.4 Claridad, visión y concretar lo que quieres La claridad es poder: Es importante que definas con precisión que es lo que deseas para asegurarte de que sabes hacia donde quieres dirigirte. Una vez que visualices tu objetivo hazlo tuyo, comprométete contigo mismo para llevarlo a cabo y siéntelo. 3.5 Análisis de fortalezas y debilidades: Conoce tu Factor “D” Realizar un análisis a fondo de uno mismo como un autoexamen para detectar tus puntos fuertes y débiles te ayudará por un lado a clarificar cuales son tus recursos y confiar más en tu potencial y por otro a realizar los ajustes necesarios en ti mismo para posicionarte de una manera óptima de cara a la realización de tu futuro proyecto. Asimismo, es clave que averigües cual es tu FACTOR “D”, es decir, una o dos cualidades que posees debido a tu particular idiosincrasia que te hacen diferenciarte del resto de personas. 3.6 Toma perspectiva para avanzar por la buena senda No permitas que el árbol que tienes delante te impida ver el bosque. Conocer el terreno en el que se va a desarrollar tu proyecto te permitirá definir mejor el camino que debes tomar, las herramientas que tienes que emplear y las zonas que son importantes evitar. 3.7 Voluntad inquebrantable Sin acción no hay resultados ni éxito en la vida. Por tanto es importante trabajar el construir una voluntad de hierro, es decir, incrementar tu capacidad para elegir las acciones
  7. 7. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 7 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos que te interesa tomar en el momento adecuado para así poder llevar a cabo acciones inmediatas y contundentes. 4 Autoestima Es vital par lograr el éxito en la vida ya que llega aformar como tu motor para avnzar y perseverar. El problema al planear las metas y buscar el éxito está relacionado con la autoestima. 4.1.1 Buena autoestima  mayor facilidad para ser exitosa.  Tiene confianza en sí misma  es flexible y cuando comete un error lo corrige,  si necesita ayuda la busca. 4.1.2 Baja autoestima,  tiene menos probabilidades de lograr el éxito.  No se arriesga, por temor al fracaso, Tiende a ponerse metas muy altas, para probar su "valor como 5 Importancia de la acción. Una de las principales causas de la falta de éxito es que, con frecuencia, las metas se quedan en deseos, planes o sueños. Algunas razones son:  No estamos suficientemente motivados, como para hacer el esfuerzo necesario,  no están bien planeadas y nos "perdemos" en el camino,  no sabemos qué hacer o cómo hacerlo,
  8. 8. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 8 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos  queremos resultados inmediatos, etc. Pero la causa principal, es nuestra actitud ante la vida. Tenemos dos opciones ante la vida y ante las cosas que deseamos:  Actitud activa , nosotros actuamos para que las cosas sucedan como nosotros queremos. Aesos pertenecen los exitosos, ya que lo busca, provoca y mantiene,  Actitud reactiva. esperar pasivamente a que sucedan las cosas, para ver cómo podemos o tenemos que reaccionar ante ellas y si no es necesario hacerlo, simplemente las dejamos pasar, generalmente acaban descontentas, quejándose y buscando a quien culpar por lo que les sucede.
  9. 9. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 9 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 6 Referecias 1. Publicado. Carlos Chon. 25/05/ 2015. https://prezi.com/7_0ffghxtg3t/la-ruta-del- exito/ 2. Copyright © - Adictos al éxito 2012 -2013. http://www.adictosalexito.com/consejo- ruta-hacia-el-exito.html 3. COPYRIGHT © 2007 SILVIA RUSSEK. http://www.crecimiento-y-bienestar- emocional.com/ 4. Esteban Bedoya - Fenicia Comunicaciones SA - Derechos Reservados. http://cronicas-de-exito.blogspot.com/2013/05/como-tenerexito-en-mi-trabajo- lograr.html 5. Copyright 2019 | Crecimiento Personal Práctico. https://crecimientopersonalpractico.com/como-tener-exito-en-la-vida/ 7 Videos 1. https://youtu.be/d5xWmpEKS3o
  10. 10. Franco Oscar Lazcano Claros Administración de Empresas Mercadotecnia III Grupo 21 10 “Liberemos Bolivia” Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 2. https://youtu.be/Oq-01Uz7IKc

