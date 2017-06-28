Los problemas de conductas de en el aula

Los problemas de conductas en el aula FRANCO GRADOS VERASTEGUI
OBJETIVO Diapositivas didácticas, para recomendar a los profesores como actuar en el aula ante un niño problema.
BLOQUE 1
¿A que llamamos problemas de conducta? Llamamos problemas de conductas: Cuando un alumno molesta a su compañero burlándos...
Clasificación de los problemas de conducta Excesos conductuales Déficit conductuales Hiperactividad Introversión Conducta ...
Excesos Conductuales •Exceso de movimiento. Hiperactividad •Llama la atención, molestando a otros. Conducta disruptiva
Excesos Conductuales •Reta a la autoridad.Negativismo desafiante •Agrede a los compañeros. Conducta violenta
Intentos fallidos más frecuentes por solucionar los problemas de conducta en el aula • El grupo se pone de acuerdo para ob...
BLOQUE 2
¿Por qué es difícil educar a los niños en la actualidad?
BLOQUE 3
Circulo Mágico Una estrategia de intervención psico-pedagógica grupal que puede utilizarse para resolver de manera sociali...
El circulo mágico y sus procedimientos.
El círculo mágico promueve 3 de los pilares de la educación Aprender a ser Aprender a convivir Aprender a aprender
El círculo mágico también promueve los principios universales integradores. Permanencia Pertenencia Apego Escolar Correspo...
BLOQUE 4
Otras estrategias grupales para mejorar la convivencia en el aula Es altamente recomendable ampliar y robustecer el repert...
Estrategias grupales para mejorar la convivencia en el aula Actividad: La niñografía Dirigido a primaria y secundaria, niñ...
Actividad: Las cunitas Dirigido: niños de 1º a 3º de primaria. Este juego requiere la participación de los padres de famil...
Actividad: ¡ El barco se hunde! Los niños forman un círculo grande, que es el barco; el adulto es el capitán y les informa...
Actividad: La caja de recuerdos amables Vamos a jugar a la caja de los recuerdos amables, todos tenemos alguno, donde hici...
Actividad: La tiendita de la amistad Nivel: Primaria y secundaria. Vamos a jugar a la tiendita de la amistad, vamos a pens...
El juego como estrategia regular la conducta en el grupo para mejorar las relaciones hostiles y conflictivas. El juego es ...
BLOQUE 5
Violencia escolar y acoso. En un conflicto “clásico” En una situación de acoso Todos los involucrados se sienten agraviado...
Las diferencias anteriores son las que dieron origen a este fenómeno que se ha difundido como bullying, término procedente...
o Psicológico.- le muestra desprecio y ataca su autoestima con intimidaciones o chantajes. oVerbal.- La agresión en este c...
¿Qué hacer y cómo actuar ante este fenómeno social? 1. Se reconoce el problema y se asume la responsabilidad de la escuela...
4. Se hacen proyectos transversales para tratar el problema desde todas las asignaturas. 5. Se generan dinámicas de sana c...
El cyberbullying Recientemente ha cobrado relevancia esta forma de acoso a través de las redes sociales, los teléfonos cel...
1. Identificar tanto al agresor como a la víctima 2. Cuestionar a los padres de ambos sobre las circunstancias en que está...
Orientando a los padres en el problema Es importante que la escuela oriente a los padres sobre los problemas actuales de s...
GRACIA S
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los problemas de conductas de en el aula

13 views

Published on

lee el titulo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Los problemas de conductas de en el aula

  1. 1. Los problemas de conductas en el aula FRANCO GRADOS VERASTEGUI
  2. 2. OBJETIVO Diapositivas didácticas, para recomendar a los profesores como actuar en el aula ante un niño problema.
  3. 3. BLOQUE 1
  4. 4. ¿A que llamamos problemas de conducta? Llamamos problemas de conductas: Cuando un alumno molesta a su compañero burlándose o agrediendo física. No obedece indicaciones del profesor. Se roba las pertenencias de los demás miembros del grupo Entre otros problemas mas, que nos indican un problema en el alumno.
  5. 5. Clasificación de los problemas de conducta Excesos conductuales Déficit conductuales Hiperactividad Introversión Conducta disruptiva Aislamiento Negativismo Desafiante Depresión infantil Conducta violenta
  6. 6. Excesos Conductuales •Exceso de movimiento. Hiperactividad •Llama la atención, molestando a otros. Conducta disruptiva
  7. 7. Excesos Conductuales •Reta a la autoridad.Negativismo desafiante •Agrede a los compañeros. Conducta violenta
  8. 8. Intentos fallidos más frecuentes por solucionar los problemas de conducta en el aula • El grupo se pone de acuerdo para obrar contra el niño.Complot • El grupo o el profesor, ignora el niño. Aniquilación pasiva • Cuando la escuela no puede manejar al niño, busca otras escuelas. Síndrome del niño pelota parchada
  9. 9. BLOQUE 2
  10. 10. ¿Por qué es difícil educar a los niños en la actualidad?
  11. 11. BLOQUE 3
  12. 12. Circulo Mágico Una estrategia de intervención psico-pedagógica grupal que puede utilizarse para resolver de manera socializada situaciones de conflicto, especialmente los ocasionados por conductas problema.
  13. 13. El circulo mágico y sus procedimientos.
  14. 14. El círculo mágico promueve 3 de los pilares de la educación Aprender a ser Aprender a convivir Aprender a aprender
  15. 15. El círculo mágico también promueve los principios universales integradores. Permanencia Pertenencia Apego Escolar Corresponsabilidad Dominio del grupo
  16. 16. BLOQUE 4
  17. 17. Otras estrategias grupales para mejorar la convivencia en el aula Es altamente recomendable ampliar y robustecer el repertorio de técnicas, estrategias, cápsulas de remedio y demás actividades que coadyuven en la regulación de la dinámica grupal.
  18. 18. Estrategias grupales para mejorar la convivencia en el aula Actividad: La niñografía Dirigido a primaria y secundaria, niños que tienen acceso a la lecto- escritura Objetivos: Que los niños reconozcan sus atributos positivos y externen los de los demás. Que dibujen su silueta y se autoadjudiquen cualidades, luego que las externen de otros compañeros. Favorecer la auto-imagen de los niños y la expresión de cualidades que observan en sus compañeros, incluso en los que padecen el rechazo grupal.
  19. 19. Actividad: Las cunitas Dirigido: niños de 1º a 3º de primaria. Este juego requiere la participación de los padres de familia, puede realizarse a cargo del docente de grupo o en colaboración con el personal de apoyo, psicología, pedagogía, trabajo, etcétera. Objetivos:  Que los niños reciban, de manera afectuosa, una experiencia agradable de arrullos relajantes por parte de sus compañeros , estando al lado la mamá o el papá de cada uno de ellos.  Que los niños, en especial aquéllos que son rechazados por su “conducta”, demuestren que son capaces de ofrecer y recibir afecto.  Que los alumnos acepten que pueden responsabilizarse del niño que está en la “cunita” y para reforzar lo afectivo su mamá o papá estará presente meciéndolo.
  20. 20. Actividad: ¡ El barco se hunde! Los niños forman un círculo grande, que es el barco; el adulto es el capitán y les informa que la nave puede llegar a estar en peligro, así que cuando eso suceda ellos tendrán que obedecer al pie de la letra sus instrucciones. Cuando el capitán grite:“ ¡ El barco se hunde! , ¡El barco se hunde! Sólo se salvarán si forman grupos de 5 (de 4, de 7, de 10) en cada bote salvavidas, ¡corran ya! Dirigido : niños de 1º a 6º de primaria, secundaria y bachillerato Objetivos:  Practicar la formación de equipos a través del juego.  Incorporar a los niños “etiquetados” y “rechazados” por el grupo al trabajo en equipo.
  21. 21. Actividad: La caja de recuerdos amables Vamos a jugar a la caja de los recuerdos amables, todos tenemos alguno, donde hicimos algo correcto, bueno, adecuado y alguien nos lo festejó, o nos reconoció, a ver pueden ayudarse con la hoja de actividad y recordar alguna o varias, luego describan con más detalle, compartan en el equipo. Objetivo: Reflexionar y reducir las creencias negativas y descalificadoras a cerca de sí mismo
  22. 22. Actividad: La tiendita de la amistad Nivel: Primaria y secundaria. Vamos a jugar a la tiendita de la amistad, vamos a pensar lo que cada uno podríamos adquirir para mejorar la forma de relacionarnos o de llevarnos con los demás; yo voy a iniciar en mi canasta voy a llevar un paquete de simpatía, dos de serenidad, tres de paciencia, cinco de hablar bajito, dos de esfuerzo para estudiar, etcétera, y así cada quien debe pensar que le serviría mejor. Adelante pasen un equipo a la vez. Al final en parejas van a comentar lo que eligieron y por qué. Objetivo: Reflexionar acerca de los atributos que el niño posee y los que requiere mejorar o incrementar para lograr la interacción con los otros y la auto aceptación.
  23. 23. El juego como estrategia regular la conducta en el grupo para mejorar las relaciones hostiles y conflictivas. El juego es el vehículo idóneo para desarrollar competencias para la vida, pues apuesta a mejorar la convivencia, la vida en sociedad, el manejo de información, manejo de situaciones y el aprendizaje permanente. De tal manera que un frente a grupo no puede permanecer con un arsenal poco provisto de actividades lúdicas, diversas, motivantes, el profesor como docente su deber es indagar e investigar nuevas estrategias para educar a los niños problemas.
  24. 24. BLOQUE 5
  25. 25. Violencia escolar y acoso. En un conflicto “clásico” En una situación de acoso Todos los involucrados se sienten agraviados y creen tener la razón de su parte y la defienden Se distingue claramente uno o más agresores y por lo regular una víctima solitaria La otra parte puede ser fuerte o débil, pero eso no es importante, cada quien busca los recursos para defenderse Existe una relación desigual en donde la parte agresora es claramente más fuerte que la parte agredida. Quienes están presentes en el lugar del conflicto de alguna manera participan dando su apoyo a una u otra parte Los espectadores son cómplices, incitadores o permanecen indiferentes ante la agresión de una persona más débil
  26. 26. Las diferencias anteriores son las que dieron origen a este fenómeno que se ha difundido como bullying, término procedente del holandés que significa acoso. Las características principales del acoso escolar son las siguientes:  Son acciones intencionadas, en las que un agresor busca a su víctima para agredirlo física, verbal o psicológicamente. Es constante, se realizán durante periodos prolongados de tiempo. Es desigual, porque se distingue claramente un agresor que hace valer su superioridad física o bien la complicidad de un grupo de amigos para intimidar a su víctima. Es social, debido a que lo que se pretende es reafirmar las relaciones de poder y por lo regular se lleva a cabo en presencia de otros.
  27. 27. o Psicológico.- le muestra desprecio y ataca su autoestima con intimidaciones o chantajes. oVerbal.- La agresión en este caso se lleva a cabo a través de burlas, apodos, insultos y humillaciones que ponen en ridículo a la víctima delante del grupo. oSexual.-es el acoso por gestos obscenos y otro es la homofobia, la cual es muy común en las escuelas. oFísico.- se realiza a través de golpes, patadas, empujones y otros tipos de agresión física. oSocial.- se exclulle a la víctima del grupo social, el ataque es por medio de la indiferencia y el aislamiento social.
  28. 28. ¿Qué hacer y cómo actuar ante este fenómeno social? 1. Se reconoce el problema y se asume la responsabilidad de la escuela y sus actores. 2. Se discute el problema públicamente en presencia de todos los actores involucrados. 3. Se dan consejos para darle seguimiento a las acciones acordadas en las que no pueden faltar vigilancia y reglas en el establecimiento.
  29. 29. 4. Se hacen proyectos transversales para tratar el problema desde todas las asignaturas. 5. Se generan dinámicas de sana convivencia en el aula y en la institución educativa en genera. 6. Se realizan acciones desde el trabajo en el aula para fortalecer la autoestima de todos los alumnos. 7. Se promueven los grupos de aprendizaje cooperativo cuidando de que se incluya a todos los alumnos al trabajo del aula. ¿Qué hacer y cómo actuar ante este fenómeno social?
  30. 30. El cyberbullying Recientemente ha cobrado relevancia esta forma de acoso a través de las redes sociales, los teléfonos celulares y otros dispositivos electrónicos. Consiste básicamente en que los agresores eligen a una persona para intimidarla a través de los mensajes o bien poner comentarios ofensivos en sus sitios de internet a través de identidades anónimas que adquieren con ese fin.
  31. 31. 1. Identificar tanto al agresor como a la víctima 2. Cuestionar a los padres de ambos sobre las circunstancias en que están viviendo para detectar situaciones vulnerables. 3. Incremente la vigilancia personal al niño agredido. 4. Busque indicios de agresión. 5. Platique con los compañeros sobre el cyberbullying 6. No permanezca indiferente Sugerencias para los maestros ante la detección o sospecha de acoso escolar
  32. 32. Orientando a los padres en el problema Es importante que la escuela oriente a los padres sobre los problemas actuales de sus hijos: A) Si ve anormalidad en la conducta de su hijo indague B) Fomente la confianza con sus hijos C) Si su hijo le expresan que están teniendo algún tipo de acoso ene el colegio dejar que se desaogue, le hace falta catarsis. D) Si descubren que su hijo es victima de acoso guarde la calma y háganle saber que tiene toda su ayuda. E) Háganle saber que el problema no es del niño que es la victima, y que todo se solucionara de a mejor manera F) Nunca dejen que su hijo solucione este solo defendiéndose solo empeoraran las cosas. G) De inmediato se dirigen a la escuela e informar en la dirección sobre el caso. H) Denle mucho afecto a su hijo
  33. 33. GRACIA S

×