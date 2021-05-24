Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESTUDIOS DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL Centro de Estudios Forestales Programa de Postgrado Manejo de Bosques y Ambientales de Postg...
ESTUDIOS DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL Centro de Estudios Forestales Programa de Postgrado Manejo de Bosques y Ambientales de Postg...
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
7 views
May. 24, 2021

1 tema I 1.1 Desarrollo y Ambiente

Elementos conceptuales generales de desarrollo y medio ambiente

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 tema I 1.1 Desarrollo y Ambiente

  1. 1. ESTUDIOS DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL Centro de Estudios Forestales Programa de Postgrado Manejo de Bosques y Ambientales de Postgrado CEFAP CURSO ESTUDIOS DE DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL TEMA I Marco conceptual de los Estudios de Impacto Ambiental (EIA)
  2. 2. ESTUDIOS DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL Centro de Estudios Forestales Programa de Postgrado Manejo de Bosques y Ambientales de Postgrado CEFAP TEMA I CONTENIDO 1.1 AMBIENTE Y DESARROLLO Aspectos Básicos
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12

×