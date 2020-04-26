Zoho desk vs Team support

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Is Zoho Desk? Zoho Desk is the industry’s first context-aware help desk software. It’s designed to provide context ab...
The Comparison, In A Nutshell We’ve compared the Professional and Enterprise editions of Zoho Desk with the Support Desk a...
Ticket Management  Better ticketing at its core Both TeamSupport and Zoho Desk are multi-channel ticketing applications wh...
Ticket Resolution note ApprovalsTicket history Time entryComment in Ticket Ticket tags 30 tags/Ticket 50 tags/Ticket Ticke...
Agent Productivity Agents do more, in less time Features such as Keyboard Shortcuts, Agent Collission Dection, Notificatio...
Keyboard shorcuts Time entry Follow tickets Ticket tagging 30/Ticket 50/Ticket Team Feeds Resolution Work modes Approvals ...
Ticket conversion history Ticket  classification Custom ticket status Multiple Buisiness hours Customer happiness ratings ...
Customization Your help desk, tailor-made Zoho Desk and HappyFox are neck-to-neck when it comes to customization. Both app...
Teams Department specific layouts Multilingual support Custom layouts Ticket templates Custom domain mapping Field depende...
Multi-level escalations for SLA violations are not possible and have to be configured manually using Automation triggers. ...
Self-Service Answers at your fingertips, now with A.I. A comprehensive self-service portal not only helps the customer but...
ASAP Answer bot in ASAP Google analytics  Themes gallery CSS Customisation Custome widgets HTML customisation Forum post t...
Pinned posts in forums Article review Article tagging A.I. Introducing Zia for customer service AI has become increasingly...
Insights And Impact Work. Measure. Improve. Delight. The insights offered by Zoho Desk and TeamSupport are comparable. Bes...
Ticket status dashboard Customer happiness dashboard Knowledge Base dashboard Community dashboard Time tracking dashboard ...
Extensibility 50+ apps and counting TeamSupport really drops the ball when it comes to Integration. While both Zoho Desk a...
PhoneBridge for Call Centres Remote Support with Zoho Assist 1 Free User 1 Free User Yes via Twillio Yes via Twillio Integ...
Data administration Export Data Import Data Data Backup (free) 2 Backups/ Mo 2 Backups/ Mo $10/request $10/requestData bac...
Walk into the trial room If you prefer to do the research by yourself, we totally get it. We’ve put together a comprehensi...
Many renowned organizations across the globe use Zoho Desk to respond to their customers promptly, support them across mul...
Zoho desk vs Team support
Zoho desk vs Team support

Not sure if Zoho Desk or TeamSupport is best for your business? Read our product descriptions to find pricing and features info.

Zoho desk vs Team support

  1. 1. What Is Zoho Desk? Zoho Desk is the industry’s first context-aware help desk software. It’s designed to provide context about customers, conversations and integrations. In this document, we will try to answer some of your burning questions. Like Which app is better for your customer service team? and Which app will cost you more? What are the features where we score over our competitors? If you check out the features pages of TeamSupport, Zendesk, Freshdesk, HappyFox or Zoho Desk, you might notice that most of them provide almost the same features. What’s the differentiating factor in Zoho Desk then? Context.  Every feature in Zoho Desk has been built from the ground up to give you plenty of information without you having to go look for it. The home screen, not only lists tickets, but also displays the assignee, the channel it came in from, when it is due, the number of threads in the ticket, and other essential information. We’ve effectively reduced the number of steps it will take for you to achieve your objectives, be it opening up a ticket, reading ticket conversations, looking up past tickets from the same customer, replying to a ticket, looking up support metrics, or seeing a customer’s information from your CRM. This translates to a great user experience for all your agents and support managers.  If you think about it, of all business personnel, customer support staff depend and use software for the most amount of time. Sales people make calls, attend client meetings, and finally go back to their CRM to input information. Developers code in IDEs but go back to the Project Management software to update the status of their tasks. But support happens on the software. This can only mean one thing: your support software cannot afford to be non-user-friendly. It needs to give you the right information according to your role, at the right place so your agents can get their timing right. That’s what Zoho Desk helps you do— deliver consistent, delightful customer experiences by putting your customer service at the heart of your company.
  2. 2. The Comparison, In A Nutshell We’ve compared the Professional and Enterprise editions of Zoho Desk with the Support Desk and Enterprise editions of TeamSupport along the following parameters based on publicly available information: Ticket Management, Automation, Customization, Insights And Impact, Agent Productivity, Self-Service, Artificial Intelligence, Extensibility and Customer Support. Here’s a summary of the capabilities of the two products. Billed  Annually $0 $12 $20 $35 Billed Monthly $0 $18 $30 $45 Billed  Annually - - Billed  Monthy $50 $65 Free  Standard Professional Enterprise Support Desk Enterprise Zoho Desk TeamSupport Pricing PlanPricing Plan Agent Limit Pay for each license Distinguishing capabilities Process Management(Blueprint) Sentiment-based triaging Anomaly Detection  App dedicated for managers Trial Period 15 days Marquee Customers McAfee, Daimler, Jaguar,  Cleartrip Support Phone  Chat Email Platforms Supported iOS  Android Web Agent Limit Pay for each license Distinguishing capabilities Unlimited Smart Rules Unlimited Dashboard Customisations Integration options Trial Period 14 days Marquee Customers COMCAST, NBA,  Fujifilm Support Phone  Chat Email Platforms Supported iOS  Android Web
  3. 3. Ticket Management  Better ticketing at its core Both TeamSupport and Zoho Desk are multi-channel ticketing applications which allow customers to create tickets through email, social media, chat and phone calls. The approach toward ticket management is similar in both applications. There is no inbuilt feature to manage and receive tickets through Webforms. You cannot leave Comments feature in tickets that provide other agents context. Agents will have to use the Water Cooler function to link notes or comments to tickets. This can become cumbersome. Both enable agents to respond to tickets as quickly as possible and offer functionalities such asmerging, cloning, and splitting of tickets. Ticket tagging, which enables agents to group similar tickets together for easy reference is also a common feature.   However, there are certain ticket management features that TeamSupport doesn't offer, putting it at a disadvantage.   Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Twitter 1 Brand 2 Brands  2 Brands 1 Brand Built-in chat Phone support Email tickets 10 support Email Ids 100 support Email Ids Facebook 10 10 20 Unlimited Help Centre In-app support Features APIs Website form Multi-department support tracking All Department Ticket View more on demand more on demand
  4. 4. Ticket Resolution note ApprovalsTicket history Time entryComment in Ticket Ticket tags 30 tags/Ticket 50 tags/Ticket Ticket sharing Customer Happiness Rating Add resolution to knowledge base Product-based ticket tracking Suggested articles Split tickets Merge tickets Ticket timeline Ticket ownership Print tickets Clone tickets
  5. 5. Agent Productivity Agents do more, in less time Features such as Keyboard Shortcuts, Agent Collission Dection, Notification Centre and Team Chat are available in both Zoho Desk and TeamSupport. Additionally, features such as auto suggest, auto/manual time tracking are also available in both applications to better agent productivity.  TeamSupport doesn't have an equivalent of the Quick Ticket View (Peek View) which Zoho Desk offers. This means agents will have to commit their entire screen to a ticket to gain context. The Peek View in Zoho Desk lets agents view all ticket interactions and properties by just hovering over a ticket.Macro actions, which trigger multiple automations if a ticket meets a particular criteria is an inbuilt feature in Zoho Desk. However, in TeamSupport, macros have to be customized manually.  An inbuilt Multi-level escalation feature for SLA violations are not available in TeamSupport. These escalations have to be manually configured in TeamSupport.  Approvals, Contact Deduplication and Events are other features that are not available in TeamSupport. However, TeamSupport falls short in certain key aspects in this area that could pull down agent productivity and have a ripple effect over the entire support process.   Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Macro actions Features Quick Ticket View (Peak view) Table view Response editor with rich text Advanced search Response draft Custom Views Snippets for faster response
  6. 6. Keyboard shorcuts Time entry Follow tickets Ticket tagging 30/Ticket 50/Ticket Team Feeds Resolution Work modes Approvals Agent collision  detection Solutions auto-suggest Contact deduplication Events Calls Manual time tracking Auto time tracking Activity time tracking Native mobile apps for IOS and Android Ticket templates Tasks
  7. 7. Ticket conversion history Ticket  classification Custom ticket status Multiple Buisiness hours Customer happiness ratings Product based ticket tracking Attachments 20 MB 20 MB Tag colleagues Notification centre Team chat Field service Multi level escalations In product notifications Contacts and Account Management
  8. 8. Customization Your help desk, tailor-made Zoho Desk and HappyFox are neck-to-neck when it comes to customization. Both applications allow creation of custom fields, layouts, tabs and views. Field dependencies, custom ticket templates and department specific layouts are other common features on offer. Custom domain mapping and remote authentication features are also available in both HappyFox and Zoho Desk. Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Customize tabs Features Custom Email templates Table view Custom forms and layouts Custom fields 150 fields/ module 230 fields/ module Custom layouts Custom Views Custom ticket status and grouping
  9. 9. Teams Department specific layouts Multilingual support Custom layouts Ticket templates Custom domain mapping Field dependencies Remote authentication Automation Streamlining your internal processes Automation of mechanical support processes such as a ticket assignment helps your support team concentrate on serving the customer better in areas which require human expertise and both Zoho Desk and TeamSupport provide competitive automation options. In TeamSupport, agents have to depend on automation triggers for a variety of actions. This lack of differentiated features for performing tasks is cumbersome and time- consuming. For example, Zoho Desk has a separate feature to perform time based actions (supervisor rules) but users have to depend on smart rules to perform these actions.  TeamSupport does not have an equivalent for the blueprint feature that Zoho Desk has. This feature mandates an entire sequence of events from Start to Finish and ensures transitions between each stage can be done only by authorized personnel. Being avisually representative, this feature helps onboard support personnel to certain convoluted processes besides ensuring no support steps are skipped.  Both applications offer direct / round robin assignment services, workflows (automation triggers) and Service Level Agreements. Team based assignments are also possible on both TeamSupport and Zoho Desk.   But there are certain limitations in TeamSupport's features that gives Zoho Desk the edge. 
  10. 10. Multi-level escalations for SLA violations are not possible and have to be configured manually using Automation triggers. In Zoho Desk, different levels of the chain of command can be subsequently notified according to the nature of the SLA violation. This ensures there is seriousness in honoring service commitments and enables retaining customers. Custom Functions in Workflows Blueprint (Process Automation) Number of Service Level Agreements Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  15 10/ Department 1/ Department 10/ Department 15/ Department 15/ Department 20/ Department 20/ Department 30/ Department Support Desk  Enterprise 30 Enterprise Features Direct Ticket ownership Assignment Assign tickets to teams Assign tickets across departments Round robin ticket assignment Workflow Automations Customer based Service Level Agreement Contract Management in SLA Manual Ticket Time Tracking Automatic ticket time tracking Activity ticket time tracking
  11. 11. Self-Service Answers at your fingertips, now with A.I. A comprehensive self-service portal not only helps the customer but also streamlines the number of support queries and thereby lightens the work load for your agents. Both Zoho Desk and TeamSupport have internal/public knowledge bases which can be populated with help articles, forums and videos. Absence of gamification capabilities in the TeamSupport Community renders a big blow to customer participation.  The lack of incentive for users answering other users' queries and initiating dialogue on features hampers the growth of a user community. The ASAP feature takes your help center to your customers. You can embed your help center to your website or particular web pages so customers can access the Knowledge Base, Community or raise a ticket without even having to leave your website. Article versioning, 301 redirection and article rating are other key features that TeamSupport does not have. Both applications offer a multi-brand help centers, in the Enterprise editions, which enables customers to sift through self-service material from a particular brand of your business. Forum post types, article categories and in app customer service are other common feature but TeamSupport's lack of depth in self-service features allows Zoho Desk to edge past it in this section as well.   15/ Department 30/ Department 15/ Department 30/ Department Billing Preferences Notification Rules Macros Supervisor- Time based rules
  12. 12. ASAP Answer bot in ASAP Google analytics  Themes gallery CSS Customisation Custome widgets HTML customisation Forum post types Multi-brand Help Center SEO for Help Center Labels to end users Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Features Private Knowledge Base of agents Knowledge Base dashboards Community Dashboards Article  versioning Knowledge Base Article categories Community Default themes 301 redirection
  13. 13. Pinned posts in forums Article review Article tagging A.I. Introducing Zia for customer service AI has become increasingly important in shaping support processes and TeamSupport has limited artificial intelligence capabilities when compared to Zoho Desk. While TeamSupport offers Sentiment Analysis through IBM's Watson platform, and has a KB conversation assistant, it does not offer an AI reply assistant. Zoho Desk's Zia bot can be trained to respond to customers and can help you more effectively use your support personnel for requests. Zia's anomaly detector which identifies any anomalies in your support process, helping you iron out wrinkles before they become roadblocks. The Customer Distress Index, which TeamSupport offers for the same purpose is very rudimentary and flags only basic anomalies. Multiple Departments in Help Center User Groups for Help Center Search through KB and Community In-app customer service for mobile In-app customer service for web Article editor with rich formatting Built in live chat Domain mapping Article rating
  14. 14. Insights And Impact Work. Measure. Improve. Delight. The insights offered by Zoho Desk and TeamSupport are comparable. Besides standard agent productivity, response, ticket status reports, both applications allow customization of reports and dashboards. Community dashboard features are also available in both Zoho Desk and TeamSupport. Customer Satisfaction dashboards and Community Dashboards customization is possible and report scheduling option in available in both apps.  Integration with Zoho Analytics enables complex reports over a much longer periods of time. This option is not available for TeamSupport and it also lacks a comprehensive overview such as Headquarters, which offers insight into ticket volume, active agents, teams and their performance in Zoho Desk.  TeamSupport also doesn't have a designated app app for comprehensive support statistics. The RADAR app in Zoho Desk allows agents and managers to monitor performances and other ticket characteristics. This allows your company to restructure and optimize your support strategy from time backed by data and not instinct. However, there are two features that set Zoho Desk apart.  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Features Sentiment predictions Reply Assistant Ticket auto triaging Anomaly notifications KB conversation assistant in ASAP Zia voice and skill builder Zia /AI Dashboard
  15. 15. Ticket status dashboard Customer happiness dashboard Knowledge Base dashboard Community dashboard Time tracking dashboard Calls dashboard SLA dashboard Telephony agent availability 100Schedule Custom Dashboards Ticket overview dashboard Ticker traffic/ volume  Headquarters Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Features Standard reports Agent dashboard Export reports to CSV, XLS or PDF Custom reports Response resolution and FCR dashboards
  16. 16. Extensibility 50+ apps and counting TeamSupport really drops the ball when it comes to Integration. While both Zoho Desk and TeamSupport offer integration with big players like Salesforce, Attlassian Jira and Slack, the integration options of TeamSupport drop off there. TeamSupport's integration with Zapier is in Beta. This drastically reduces its integration options. Zoho Desk on the other hand offers countless Zapier integrations and offers seamless integrations with other  TeamSupport offers import and export of data in the form of CSV files however, it has been tight lipped about it's data back up policy. In Zoho Desk, besides free backups, you can also opt for unlimited paid backups. Zia and AI dashboard Global reports and dashboards Prepopulated resports Blueprint dashboard RADAR app for IOS and Android
  17. 17. PhoneBridge for Call Centres Remote Support with Zoho Assist 1 Free User 1 Free User Yes via Twillio Yes via Twillio Integration with Zoho chat Integration with Zoho Sales IQ Integration with Atlassian Jira Integration with Slack Integration with WhatsApp Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Zoho Desk  TeamSupport  Professional  Support Desk  Enterprise Enterprise Features Two-way sync with Zoho CRM Integration with Zoho Analytics Integration with Zoho Pagesense Integration with Zoho BugTracker Integration with G Suite SMS add on
  18. 18. Data administration Export Data Import Data Data Backup (free) 2 Backups/ Mo 2 Backups/ Mo $10/request $10/requestData backup (paid) Developer tools Mobile SDK API Domain Mapping Remote Authentication Agent SSO via third party app Third party integrations Integration with Unababel Integration with Zoho Books Integration with Zoho Invoice Integration with Zapier Salesforce integration Integration with Active Directory Zoho Marketplace for Zoho Desk Public extensions Private extensions Zwitch
  19. 19. Walk into the trial room If you prefer to do the research by yourself, we totally get it. We’ve put together a comprehensive hub of resources called the Trial Room. It has a collection of guides, product tours, and help articles. Here are a few articles that might interest you:   Top things to do in your first session in Zoho Desk Logging back to Zoho Desk: Things to do in your second session  Factors to consider while picking the right help desk software   There are more resources here that you might find useful. We would recommend that you bookmark the Trial Room and use it to look up topics while you evaluate Zoho Desk. Talk To Our Experts We know that poring over hundreds of features is no easy task. To help you get a sense of Zoho Desk’s capabilities, we’re organizing a live demo. All you need to do is register your interest here and our folks will reach out to you to schedule a one-on-one session for your team. We’ll be happy to tailor this demo according to your organization’s requirements. Feel free to tell us about your challenges and customer service goals during the call. The more information you share, the easier it’ll be for us to help you out. We understand that there are a lot of features and it’s easy to miss a few important ones that might be just the ones your company needs. Walk Into The Trial Room Security And Privacy At Zoho, security is our first priority. Our data centers are hosted in secure facilities protected from physical and logical attacks. Our customers’ data remains safe behind the walls of network security practices. We’re careful who has access to this data and have stringent people processes with regular audits We’re careful who has access to this data and have stringent people processes with regular audits. Our systems and data infrastructure has been designed and built with the capability to ensure business continuity at all times. Our distributed grid architecture will ensure that a server failure will not impact our services.  Zoho has earned ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for Applications, Systems, People, Technology, and Processes. Zoho is also SOC 2 Type II compliant. At a product level, you will notice that Zoho Desk lets you strike a balance between protecting customer data and giving your team enough flexibility. With roles and profiles, field level permissions, and data sharing rules, you can restrict the kind of support data that an individual in a particular role is able to view or edit.
  20. 20. Many renowned organizations across the globe use Zoho Desk to respond to their customers promptly, support them across multiple channels, and improve their ticketing experience. Whether you’re a small company, a mid-sized business or a large enterprise, Zoho Desk has just the right mix of capabilities to work for you. A startup will find the Standard Plan really useful, which provides you with email, a help center, and social media channels. Freelancers who wear multiple hats will appreciate the free plan—they need to pay nothing to get their support started. A mid-market company will find the Professional Plan useful, and a large company will find the Enterprise Plan perfect for their requirements.  The Enterprise plan offers capabilities to deal with challenges that arise with such a large scale. A.I., process automation, multi-branding, a host of built-in and customizable reports and dashboards, multiple schedules of business hours, and lot of other features here work in a way to help you manage multiple teams sitting across different geographies. Fits You Like A Glove

