IoT Connectivity and Security aslan 2020

Presentation ASLAN 2020
IoT Connectivity and Security Aslan 2020

IoT Connectivity and Security aslan 2020

  1. 1. © Copyright OIES Consulting All rights reserved.1 AcceleratingAcceleratingAcceleratingAccelerating IoTIoTIoTIoT AdoptionAdoptionAdoptionAdoption OIESConsulting IoT Security and Connectivity Francisco Maroto ASLAN 2020 Madrid
  2. 2. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.2 ¿Que es un dispositivos IoT? Un dispositivo IoT es una pieza de hardware con un sensor que transmite datos de un lugar a otro a través de Internet. Source: https://www.arm.com/glossary/iot-devices
  3. 3. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.3 ¿Cuántos dispositivos IoT hay conectados hoy ? By 2020, 90% of Automobiles Will Be Connected to the Internet Source: PWC Every Second, Another 127 Devices Are Connected to The Internet Source: David Evans, CTO and co-founder of Stringify 26.66 billion active IoT devices in 2019. The number of IoT devices will reach 31 billion in 2020. Source:Safeatlast There Will Be 3.5 Billion Cellular IoT Connections by 2023 Source: Ericsson Mobility Report By 2025 the total number of IoT connected devices will be 75.44 billion worldwide Source:Statistica
  4. 4. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.4 ¿ Como elegir la mejor opción de conectividad IoT ?
  5. 5. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.5 Comparación de tecnología LPWAN Source: https://industrialgateways.eu/rftips
  6. 6. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.6 5 tendencias de comunicación inalámbrica IoT para consid 1. Prevalencia creciente de nuevos estándares inalámbricos (5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0) 2. Adopción de dispositivos inalámbricos especialmente en IIoT 3. Incremento drástico en la demanda de ancho de banda 4. Nuevos enfoques para fomentar la eficiencia espectral y la coexistencia de radio 5. Uso creciente de tecnologías de radio definidas por software Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2020/02/10/5-wireless-iot-communication-trends-to-watch-in-2020/#6b5620cb5608
  7. 7. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.7 Mapa de amenazas de seguridad de IoT de Beecham Research
  8. 8. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.8 Relación de confianza entre constructores componentes Los vendedores y fabricantes buscan implementar un valor agregado incremental a los productos que ya están en el mercado, y así mantener el retorno de la inversión en la investigación y el desarrollo necesarios para implementar la confianza. Sin embargo, si el fabricante y el vendedor no implementan mecanismos de confianza apropiados, es difícil para los constructores de sistemas y propietarios / operadores de equipos implementar esos mecanismos más adelante. La confianza debe ser diseñada desde el principio.Source: IIC Industrial Internet of Things Volume G4: Security Framework
  9. 9. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.9 Security Framework Functional Building Blocks Source: IIC Industrial Internet of Things Volume G4: Security Framework
  10. 10. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.10 La importancia de “Security by Design” para los Dispositivos IoT 1. Valores predeterminados seguros. Crea una experiencia segura de manera estándar. Permita que los usuarios eliminen las protecciones si lo desean. 2. Repare correctamente los problemas de seguridad. Tenga cuidado con los patrones de diseño, que pueden introducir regresiones cuando intenta arreglar su código. Prueba en todas las aplicaciones relevantes. 3. Mantenga la seguridad simple. Desea que su código sea lo más simple posible. Es más fácil reducir su área de superficie de ataque en ese contexto. 4. El principio de defensa en profundidad. Si bien puede ser razonable tener un solo control, agregue más controles para que sus defensas sean más profundas. 5. El principio del menor privilegio. Las cuentas deben tener el nivel mínimo de privilegio posible para completar sus funciones comerciales. 6. No confíes en los servicios. Puede utilizar proveedores externos para el procesamiento. Sin embargo, tenga en cuenta que, por defecto, no se debe confiar en los servicios. 7. Evitar la seguridad por la oscuridad. No debe intentar proteger los datos críticos simplemente ocultando los detalles clave. Es un control de seguridad insuficiente. 8. Separación de tareas. Por lo general, los administradores no deben ser usuarios de una aplicación. Por ejemplo, un administrador no debería poder comprar en un escaparate como un usuario super privilegiado. 9. Fallas seguras. Verifique que su código nunca falle de manera que el usuario sea administrador de forma predeterminada. 10.Minimice el área de superficie de ataque. El área de superficie de ataque debe restringirse tanto como sea posible. Todas las características agregan riesgo. Deberían justificarlo. Principios “Security by design” Principios “Privacy by Design” Protección de datos por defecto. Los controladores de datos solo deben almacenar datos el tiempo que sea necesario, solo deben procesar los datos en la medida necesaria y solo deben procesar los datos específicos que sean necesarios; y Protección de datos por diseño. Los controladores de datos deben mantener el procesamiento de datos personales lo más limitado posible mediante la implementación de seudonimización y otras salvaguardas.
  11. 11. © Copyright OIES Consulting. All rights reserved.11 ¿Podria ser Blockchain la bala de plata para la seguridad IoT ? La arquitectura blockchain ofrece la posibilidad de autenticar, estandarizar y proteger la adopción de datos manejados por los dispositivos. Hay dos escenarios principales donde le uso de tecnología blockchain proporciona seguridad de red IoT: En el primero, una empresa integra sus dispositivos conectados para obtener y transmitir datos, luego los conecta a una red blockchain. La tecnología brinda a los dispositivos inteligentes la capacidad de intercambiar mensajes, hacer pedidos y completar transacciones. En el segundo caso, una empresa implementa los “smart contracts” de plataformas como Ethereum para automatizar el proceso. Esto proporcionará intercambios de mensajes sin problemas y seguros entre los dispositivos conectados, tal como sucede en las transacciones financieras basadas en blockchain.

