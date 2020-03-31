Successfully reported this slideshow.
Francisco Llarenas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO ESCUELA DE INGENIERÍA LONGITUD DE CURVA Autor: Francisco Llarenas C.I: 27.198.245 CABUDARE, MARZO DE 2020
  2. 2. Introducción A lo largo del tiempo, ha sido difícil determinar esta longitud en segmentos irregulares; aunque fueron usados varios métodos para curvas específicas. La llegada del cálculo trajo consigo la fórmula general para obtener soluciones cerradas para algunos casos. Con respecto a lo anterior podemos decir que usualmente medimos la longitud con una línea recta, pero las curvas también tienen longitud. Longitud de una curva Es la medida de la distancia recorrida a lo largo de una curva o dimensión lineal. - Formula general La longitud de una curva plana se puede aproximar al sumar pequeños segmentos de recta que se ajusten a la curva, esta aproximación será más ajustada entre más segmentos sean y a la vez sean lo más pequeño posible. Al escoger una familia ﬁnita de puntos en C, y aproximar la longitud mediante la longitud de la poligonal que pasa por dichos puntos. Cuantos más puntos escojamos en C, mejor sería el valor obtenido como aproximación de la longitud de C.
  3. 3. Cálculo mediante integrales Al considerar una curva definida por una función ƒ(x) y su respectiva derivada ƒ’(x) que son continuas en un intervalo [a, b], la longitud s del arco delimitado por a y b es dada por la ecuación Si la función está definida por coordenadas polares donde la coordenadas radial y el ángulo polar están relacionados mediante r = ƒ (θ), la longitud del arco comprendido en el intervalo [ α,ß ], toma la forma
  4. 4. Ejemplos de cálculo El perímetro de una circunferencia de radio R puede calcularse a partir de Para calcular el perímetro Se obtiene que el perímetro de una circunferencia es proporcional al diámetro, lo que se corresponde con la definición de π. Para determinar la longitud de un arco de circunferencia, basta restringir el ángulo de barrido de la curva a un intervalo más pequeño. La longitud del arco queda Conclusión A través de la historia de las matemáticas, grandes pensadores consideraron imposible calcular la longitud de un arco irregular. Aunque Arquímedes había descubierto una aproximación rectangular para calcular el área bajo una curva con un método de agotamiento, pocos creyeron que fuera posible que una curva tuviese una longitud definida, como las líneas rectas. Las primeras mediciones se hicieron posibles, como ya es común en el cálculo, a través de aproximaciones: los matemáticos de la época trazaban un polígono dentro de la curva, y calculaban la longitud de los lados de éste para obtener un valor aproximado de la longitud de la curva. Mientras se usaban más segmentos, disminuyendo la longitud de cada uno, se obtenía una aproximación cada vez mejor. Como anteriormente mencionado, gracias a la llegada del cálculo, se determinó la fórmula general para obtener soluciones cerradas para algunos casos.

