Adolescência - Mudanças

Transformações físicas, psicológicas e sentimentais

  1. 1. Adolescência Passagem da Infância para a idade adulta Tem Início com a Puberdade Conjunto de transformações físicas, psicológicas e sentimentais
  2. 2. Adolescência Dúvidas. Muitas dúvidas!
  3. 3. A NÍVEL FÍSICO * Acentuado crescimento * Desarmonia corporal (desajeitados) * Curiosidade pelo sexo * Desejo de ser diferente * Preocupação pelo corpo
  4. 4. • Formação da Identidade – quem sou? – O que quero vir a ser? A nível Psicológico
  5. 5. • Desejo de Independência – Querer ter maior responsabilidade – Conflito com os adultos – Atitudes de inconformismo e rebeldia – Dúvidas relativas às capacidades…
  6. 6. Desenvolvimento Cognitivo Maior inteligência e capacidade do pensamento abstracto Procura de explicações para o mundo
  7. 7. • Contestação e questionamento do que pensam os adultos – nem tudo é perfeito (normas, valores e crenças dos adultos) – não saber o que é melhor (confusão)
  8. 8. Descobrir limitações e fraquezas Sentir-se indefeso…
  9. 9. É importante a introversão Mas é perigoso o isolamento
  10. 10. • Surgem Neuras - mudanças bruscas de humor: a grandes entusiasmos, seguem-se períodos de abatimento
  11. 11. • Experiências de Timidez – Não se sentir bem com aspecto físico ou personalidade – Sentir medo da opinião alheia, devido à desconfiança em si e nos outros
  12. 12. • Experiências de Exibicionismo – há brincadeiras parvas – comentários estúpidos
  13. 13. A nível Sentimental necessidade de amar
  14. 14. O amor A quem podemos amar? • A família – pais, irmãos, avós, tios, etc. • Amigos • O/A outro/a • A Deus
  15. 15. Vivem-se sentimentos contraditórios • Insegurança • Medo • Vergonha
  16. 16. • segurança • euforia • confiança
  17. 17. Conversar sobre problemas e dúvidas
  18. 18. Aprender a sentir-se bem consigo próprio

