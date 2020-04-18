Successfully reported this slideshow.
Herramientas Web 2.0 seleccionadas Google Hangouts
Hangouts Características y Requisitos Plataforma gratuita de Google Permite realizar videollamadas, videoconferencia y par...
Hangouts Empleo en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje : Espacio para interacción grupal: Tutorías personalizadas Partic...
Google Drive Características 3 de 8 Plataforma de almacenamiento que permite almacenar, crear, modificar, compartir y acce...
Hangouts Empleo en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje : 3 de 8 Documentos Archivos Multimedia Refuerzos de clases Antes...
CURSO DE DOCENCIA VIRTUAL Y DISEÑO DE CURSO EN MOODLE

  1. 1. Tarea 4 - Consulta: 2 Herramientas de la web 2.0, características y su empleo en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje. Alumno: Francisco Javier Guayllas Guayllas Correo : francisco.guayllas@unl.edu.ec Facultad Agropecuaria y de Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Ingeniería Agronómica CURSO DE DOCENCIA VIRTUAL Y DISEÑO DE CURSO EN MOODLE UNIDAD II: Herramientas Web 2.0
  2. 2. Herramientas Web 2.0 seleccionadas Google Hangouts
  3. 3. Hangouts Características y Requisitos Plataforma gratuita de Google Permite realizar videollamadas, videoconferencia y para la emisión en tiempo real de video a través de su red social en google, o tu canal de YouToube o tu página web. Para poder utilizarlo es necesario disponer de un navegador compatible: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari Los sistemas operativos son los siguientes: Windows Vista y versiones superiores, Mac OS X, Chrome, Ubuntu y otras distribuciones Linux, Android. Un Hangouts en su versión gratuito incluye un máximo de participantes. Cada 150 minutos se comprueba que el usuario se mantenga conectado. Se necesita una conexión de banda ancha a Internet. Se puede realizar la conexión a un Hangouts desde un dispositivo móvil – Celular, táblet, laptop o computadora de escritorio.
  4. 4. Hangouts Empleo en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje : Espacio para interacción grupal: Tutorías personalizadas Participación en plataformas de uso común Se puede crear ambientes de interacción directa con grupos de trabajo, lo que facilitará dar respuestas a las inquietudes y retroalimentar diversas tareas o actividades desarrolladas durante el curso De requerirse se puede emplear esta herramienta para crear un espacio en el que se realicen tutorías personalizadas dando la oportunidad para realizar seguimiento a estudiantes que requieran de un mayor acompañamiento durante el proceso formativo El uso de YouTube es popular entre los estudiantes, y debido a que el Hangouts permite grabar videos en directo en esta plataforma se puede llegar de mejor forma a un grupo mayor de estudiantes que estén interesados en la temática
  5. 5. Google Drive Características 3 de 8 Plataforma de almacenamiento que permite almacenar, crear, modificar, compartir y acceder a documentos, archivos y carpetas de todo tipo en un único lugar: La Nube El acceso a los archivos depende de la conexión a Internet El drive permite desde una Mac o Pc: Arrastar archivos dentro y fuera de la carpeta. Cambiar el nombre de los archivos. Mover archivos y carpetas. Modificar y guardar. Mover a la papelera Permite crear documentos de Google Docs, Hojas de cálculo y presentaciones online Permite el acceso a los archivos vía Web, desde un dispositivo móvil o desde un equipo de cómputo de escritorio o portátil El drive permite desde un dispositivo móvil: ver, compartir y organizar los archivos. Subir y almacenar archivos nuevos directamente. Escanear documentos importantes usando la cámara del dispositivo Drive mantiene actualizados todos los elementos automáticamente, así que puedes realizar modificaciones y acceder a la última versión desde cualquier lugar.
  6. 6. Hangouts Empleo en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje : 3 de 8 Documentos Archivos Multimedia Refuerzos de clases Antes de iniciar una clase se pueden subir los documentos que se utilizarán Puede usarse como una plataforma de recepción – entrega – devolución, de trabajos en dónde además se facilita el tiempo de respuesta pues se pueden revisar y el estudiante puede visualizar cuáles son las correcciones que se le han hecho a sus trabajos apenas terminada esta tarea Terminadas las clases, se pueden colgar videos, documentos, que ayuden a comprender de mejor forma el tema tratado Compartir archivos multimedia que no sobrepasen la capacidad del correo o de otras aplicaciones como WhatsApp Corrección de trabajos, deberes, informes Retroalimentación La plataforma puede utilizarse para que estudiantes también compartan información con el docente que crean de utilidad y que se enmarquen directamente o en el contexto de los temas tratados: videos, documentos
