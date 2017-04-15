MÓDULO 5 Geoestatística Guião de Vídeo Ana Cristina Costa ccosta@novaims.unl.pt Março de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt
Módulo 5 – Geoestatística | Guião de vídeo 2 Guião para a montagem SLIDE 1 Olá! Bem-vindos ao módulo de Geoestatística. O ...
Módulo 5 – Geoestatística | Guião de vídeo 3 determinísticos consideram apenas relações baseadas na distância, e não têm e...
Módulo 5 – Geoestatística | Guião de vídeo 4 Diz-se que um atributo é isotrópico quando apresenta o mesmo padrão espacial ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geoestatística guião de vídeo francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

28 views

Published on

Geoestatística guião de vídeo francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Geoestatística guião de vídeo francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

  1. 1. MÓDULO 5 Geoestatística Guião de Vídeo Ana Cristina Costa ccosta@novaims.unl.pt Março de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt
  2. 2. Módulo 5 – Geoestatística | Guião de vídeo 2 Guião para a montagem SLIDE 1 Olá! Bem-vindos ao módulo de Geoestatística. O meu nome é Ana Cristina Costa e sou Professora Auxiliar na NOVA-IMS, onde sou Responsável pelo Sistema de Garantia da Qualidade do Ensino. Este módulo está organizado em 3 tópicos: o 1º sobre conceitos sobre interpolação espacial; o 2º sobre interpolação espacial determinística; e o 3º sobre descrição espacial. Neste vídeo irei apresentar os principais conceitos teóricos da interpolação espacial. Estes conceitos estão mais detalhados no eBook e nos Ecrãs de Aprendizagem disponibilizados na plataforma, pelo que vos aconselho a consulta destes materiais. SLIDE 2 A interpolação espacial é o processo de utilização de pontos com valores conhecidos para um atributo, para prever os valores do atributo em localizações (isto é, pontos) onde não existem dados. O processo de interpolação consiste então em passar de ficheiros de pontos, com os valores das amostras, para ficheiros de tipo raster, que correspondem a superfícies com valores contínuos. SLIDE 3 Diz-se que um Interpolador é exato quando os valores estimados nas localizações onde existem amostras são exatamente iguais aos valores observados das amostras. Consequentemente, a superfície interpolada passa nos valores dos dados. Diz-se que um Interpolador não é exato quando os valores estimados nas localizações onde existem amostras não são iguais aos valores observados das amostras. Consequentemente, a superfície interpolada não passa nos valores das amostras, mas é desejável que passe próximo desses valores. SLIDE 4 Os Interpoladores globais usam todos os pontos da área de estudo. Portanto, apenas uma função que é mapeada através de toda a região. Os interpoladores globais geram superfícies suavizadas, pois o objetivo é analisar apenas a tendência global do atributo. Os Interpoladores locais usam apenas as amostras que se encontram numa vizinhança do ponto a estimar. Estes interpoladores são então definidos por funções que variam de localização para localização. Como os interpoladores locais recorrem a um conjunto variável de observações, possibilitam um ajustamento à variabilidade local do fenómeno. SLIDE 5 A Interpolação determinística pressupõe que a cada localização está associado apenas um valor. Uma vez que estes métodos não pressupõem a existência de uma distribuição de probabilidade associada aos valores do atributo, na interpolação determinística não é possível associar incerteza às estimativas. Os interpoladores
  3. 3. Módulo 5 – Geoestatística | Guião de vídeo 3 determinísticos consideram apenas relações baseadas na distância, e não têm em consideração a correlação espacial dos dados. A Interpolação estocástica pressupõe que a cada localização do espaço está associada uma variável aleatória, que tem uma certa distribuição de probabilidade. Esta distribuição não é geralmente conhecida, nem é uma limitação destes métodos. O facto dos interpoladores estocásticos se basearem no conceito de variável aleatória, permite usar conceitos da teoria das probabilidades para determinar a formulação dos interpoladores e para avaliar a incerteza das estimativas. Para além da distância, estes métodos têm em consideração a correlação espacial dos dados. SLIDE 6 Os Métodos determinísticos consideram apenas relações baseadas na distância. Estes métodos são pouco precisos quando existem poucas amostras, ou quando há amostras agrupadas, ou quando o atributo é anisotrópico. Por outro lado, são simples e rápidos de aplicar, pelo que são muito úteis na etapa de análise exploratória dos dados. Além disso, podem fornecer resultados muito satisfatórios se o conjunto das amostras estiver bem distribuído no espaço e for muito denso. SLIDE 7 O método determinístico mais utilizado é o da Ponderação pelo Inverso da Distância, que iremos abreviar pelo acrónimo em inglês IDW, que significa Inverse Distance Weighting. Este método estima cada ponto não amostrado como uma média ponderada dos valores conhecidos na sua vizinhança, utilizando como ponderadores o inverso da potência das distâncias aos mesmos. A potência determina o ritmo de diminuição do peso de uma amostra conforme a distância aumenta. As amostras que estiverem à mesma distância do ponto a estimar terão o mesmo peso. O valor mais usual para o parâmetro potência é o valor 2. Neste caso, o método designa-se Inverso do Quadrado da Distância, pois o peso de cada amostra diminui em função do inverso do quadrado da distância. SLIDE 8 A Descrição espacial consiste em identificar as principais características do padrão espacial das amostras, ou de uma superfície. As principais características são: a distribuição espacial, a tendência global, e a isotropia / anisotropia. Na análise da Distribuição espacial importa identificar as localizações onde se concentram os valores mais elevados e os valores mais baixos do atributo. SLIDE 9 A análise da Tendência global corresponde a verificar se os valores do atributo tendem a aumentar (ou a diminuir) numa certa direção. SLIDE 10 A análise da Isotropia / Anisotropia consiste em verificar se o atributo tem o mesmo comportamento em todas as direções.
  4. 4. Módulo 5 – Geoestatística | Guião de vídeo 4 Diz-se que um atributo é isotrópico quando apresenta o mesmo padrão espacial para todas as direções. Os fenómenos isotrópicos têm um padrão espacial em forma de circunferência. SLIDE 11 Diz-se que um atributo é anisotrópico quando apresenta um padrão espacial diferente para direções diferentes. Na anisotropia geométrica, o padrão é mais contínuo numa dada direção do na respetiva direção perpendicular. Portanto, o padrão espacial tem a forma de uma elipse. Na direção de maior continuidade, pontos distantes têm valores idênticos. Ou seja, a autocorrelação espacial é maior na direção de maior continuidade. SLIDE 12 Para aprofundarem os vossos conhecimentos sobre os conceitos de interpolação espacial que apresentei, sugiro que estudem os materiais disponíveis na plataforma. Bom estudo!

×