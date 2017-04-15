MÓDULO 3: Exercícios Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica Pedro Cabral pcabral@novaims.unl.pt Janeiro de 2015 w...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 2 Conteúdos 1. PROCURAR LOCALIZAÇÕES SEMELHANTES..................
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 3 1. Procurar Localizações Semelhantes Imagine que pretende exp...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 4 Figura 2 - Botão pesquisa  Preencha o quadro de acordo com a...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 5 Figura 4 - Fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exerc...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 6  Clique em executar análise. Deverá obter um mapa semelhante...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 7 Figura 6 - Fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exerc...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 8 3. Enriquecimento de dados, Criar Buffers, Partilha na Intern...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 9 Imagine que pretende partilhar esta análise com o ministro da...
Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 10 Figura 10 - Mapa partilhado na Internet  Na figura 11 encon...
  1. 1. MÓDULO 3: Exercícios Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica Pedro Cabral pcabral@novaims.unl.pt Janeiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt
  2. 2. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 2 Conteúdos 1. PROCURAR LOCALIZAÇÕES SEMELHANTES.............................................................................3 2. LOCALIZAR MAIS PRÓXIMO...........................................................................................................5
  3. 3. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 3 1. Procurar Localizações Semelhantes Imagine que pretende expandir um negócio ligado à produção de águas minerais em Portugal continental. Neste sentido pretende instalar a sua nova unidade de negócio junto de uma fonte de águas minerais com características equivalentes à que actualmente é explorada pela sua empresa na cidade de Lisboa.  Clique em NOVO MAPA no canto superior esquerdo do ArcGIS online.  Navegue até à directoria Dados_Modulo3 e adicione o ficheiro NascMinerais.  Faça uma ampliação (zoom) sobre Lisboa.  Clique sobre o ponto de Lisboa para ver as características da nascente (Figura 1). Figura 1 - Características da nascente de água mineral existente em Lisboa  Clique em Efectuar Análise a partir do tema NascMinerais.  Seleccione Encontrar Locais >Procurar Localizações Semelhantes.  Clique no botão Pesquisa (ver círculo vermelho da figura 2).
  4. 4. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 4 Figura 2 - Botão pesquisa  Preencha o quadro de acordo com a figura 3 e clique em adicionar. Figura 3 - Selecção por pesquisa  Vamos fazer a pesquisa com base em 3 campos da camada NascMinerais: Temp (temperatura), min_total (mg/l) e tipouso (tipo de uso).  Insira o valor 3 para o resultado dar apenas as 3 fontes mais parecidas.  Desmarque a caixa que diz utilizar extensão do mapa actual pois queramos analisar o país inteiro.  Certifique-se de que desmarcou a opção: Utilizar extensão de mapa atual  Clique em Executar Análise  Qual o nome das 3 fontes minerais mais parecidas com a fonte de Lisboa?  Na figura 4 encontra-se o fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exercício.
  5. 5. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 5 Figura 4 - Fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exercício 2. Localizar Mais Próximo Imagine que se encontra a desenvolver um plano de emergência para a NOVA IMS. Neste sentido, pretende saber qual o hospital mais próximo para encaminhar as pessoas em caso de acidente.  Clique em NOVO MAPA no canto superior esquerdo do ArcGIS online.  Navegue até à directoria Dados_Modulo3 e adicione os ficheiros Hosp.zip e NOVAIMS.zip.  Faça uma ampliação (zoom) sobre Lisboa.  Clique em Efectuar Análise a partir do tema NOVAIMS.  Seleccione Encontrar Locais >Utilizar Proximidade>Localizar Mais Próximo.  Preencha a janela do lado esquerdo com os seguinte elementos: 1. Hosp. 2. Tempo de condução; Marque: Utilizar Tráfego; Seleccione Segunda-feira às 12:00. 3. Mantenha 1 no número de locais mais próximos. Mantenha as restantes opções por defeito.  Desmarque a caixa: Utilizar a extensão de mapa actual. Adicionar camada de ficheiro Efectuar análise (Top 5 das fontes) Revisão de resultados Nascentes minerais Encontrar locais semelhantes • Temperatura • Tipo • mg/l
  6. 6. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 6  Clique em executar análise. Deverá obter um mapa semelhante ao da figura 5. Figura 5 - Resultado da análise  Quanto tempo demora realizar o percurso utilizando automóvel?  Faça o mesmo cálculo para saber qual o hospital mais próximo a pé. Qual é o tempo de percurso?  Na figura 6 encontra-se o fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exercício.
  7. 7. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 7 Figura 6 - Fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exercício Figura 7 - Áreas de tempo de percurso Adicionar camada de ficheiro Efectuar análise (NOVA IMS) Revisão de resultados NOVA IMS Hospitais Localizar Mais Próximo DESAFIO: Utilize a ferramenta Criar Áreas de Tempo de Percurso para saber quais os hospitais que se encontram a 5, 10 e 15 minutos de tempo de condução da NOVA IMS.
  8. 8. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 8 3. Enriquecimento de dados, Criar Buffers, Partilha na Internet Imagine que se encontra a desenvolver um estudo socioeconómico para caracterizar a redes hospitalar em Portugal. Neste sentido, pretende saber quais as características da população que vive na proximidade de cada hospital.  Clique em NOVO MAPA no canto superior esquerdo do ArcGIS online.  Navegue até à directoria Dados_Modulo3 e adicione o ficheiro Hosp.zip e NOVAIMS.zip.  Faça uma ampliação (zoom) sobre a camada dos hospitais.  Clique em Efectuar Análise a partir da camada dos hospitais.  Seleccione Enriquecimento de Dados>Enriquecer Camada.  Clique em SELECCIONAR VARIÁVEIS.  Seleccione as variáveis à sua escolha para as associar a cada um dos hospitais.  Utilize 1 km em Distância à linha  Clique em Executar Análise.  Identifique cada um dos hospitais e verifique o resultado. Figura 8 - Características associadas aos hospitais após a utilização da ferramenta Enriquecer Camada
  9. 9. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 9 Imagine que pretende partilhar esta análise com o ministro da Saúde. Para tornar o mapa mais apelativo, vamos calcular buffers de 1km em relação a cada hospital. Depois vamos partilhar o mapa na Internet.  Seleccione Efectuar Análise a partir da camada dos hospitais que foi enriquecida.  Seleccione Utilizar Proximidade. Utilize a distância de 1 km. Desmarque a opção: Utilizar a extensão do mapa.  Clique em: Executar Análise.  Clique em: Partilhar. Seleccione a sua organização (Figura 9) Figura 9 - Partilha de mapa  Clique em: Criar uma aplicação Web. Escolha o template Visualizador básico.  Descreva os metadados. Clique em: Guardar e Publicar (Figura 10).
  10. 10. Módulo 3 – Aplicações em Sistemas de Informação Geográfica 10 Figura 10 - Mapa partilhado na Internet  Na figura 11 encontra-se o fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exercício. Figura 11 - Fluxo metodológico utilizado na resolução do exercício Adicionar camada de ficheiro Efectuar análise (Hospitais) Revisão de resultados Hospitais Enriquecer dados Buffer Gravar mapa na Web Criação de Hosted Web App

