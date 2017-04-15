Exercício ciências cartográficas francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

MÓDULO 4: Exercício Ciências Cartográficas Luisa Gonçalves lgoncalves@novaims.unl.pt Janeiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 2 Conteúdos CONTEÚDOS......................................................................
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 3 Dados do exercicio: Descarregar o ficheiro “monumentos” e “monumentos_DT73” a partir h...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 4 3. Adicionar dados a partir de um ficheiro .csv: (o ficheiro csv deverá conter duas “c...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 5 Para passar as coordenadas de graus minutos e segundos, para graus decimais é necessár...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 6 7. Clique no botão “Alterar Símbolo” (Change Symbols). Escolha um simboo a partir da b...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 7 10. Altere as 3 casas decimais os campo “{Long}” e para o Campo “{Lat}” , no final cli...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 8 11. Adicionar dados a partir de um ficheiro .csv: clique no botão e selecione a opção ...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 9 Como pode verificar os valores das coordenadas geográficas elipsoidais do monumento de...
  1. 1. MÓDULO 4: Exercício Ciências Cartográficas Luisa Gonçalves lgoncalves@novaims.unl.pt Janeiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt
  2. 2. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 2 Conteúdos CONTEÚDOS.............................................................................................................................................2 1 – ARCGIS ONLINE................................................................................................................................3 2 – MAPAS WEB ......................................................................................................................................3
  3. 3. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 3 Dados do exercicio: Descarregar o ficheiro “monumentos” e “monumentos_DT73” a partir https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/3456562/MOOC/DadosCC.zip para o seu computador. 1 – ArcGIS Online É possível aceder à plataforma e aos recursos do ArcGIS Online de várias formas e a partir de diferentes aplicações (ArcMap, ArcGIS Explorer Desktop, API’s, aplicações de dispositivos móveis, etc.) ou através do link https://www.arcgis.com: 2 – Mapas Web Criar Mapa Web: 1. Estando autenticado no ArcGIS Online, abra a opção “Mapa”. 2. Clique no botão e seleccione “National Geographic”:
  4. 4. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 4 3. Adicionar dados a partir de um ficheiro .csv: (o ficheiro csv deverá conter duas “colunas” com o título X e Y ou Long e Lat, com coordenadas em graus decimais) clique no botão e seleccione a opção “Adicionar Camada de Ficheiro (add layer from file)”. Navegue até à localização do ficheiro “Monumentos.csv”, seleccione-o, clique em “Abrir” e, em seguida, clique no botão “IMPORTAR CAMADA (import layer)”. Irão aparecer a localização dos monumentos da zona Oeste de Portugal no mapa. As Coordenadas Geográficas Elipsoidais são relativas a um datum geodésico global, o WGS84. 4. Clique sobre o símbolo junto à localidade de Alcobaça. Poderá consultar a informação, nome, descrição, coordenadas geográficas e se clicar em more info poderá visualizar a foto do mosteiro. Feixe a caixa de informação. 5. Clique sobre o símbolo e selecione location escolha a opção degrees e clique sobre o ponto referente ao mosteiro de Alcobaça. Irão a aparecer as coordenadas geográficas em graus decimais. Em seguida escolha a opção DMS (degrees, minutes, seconds) irão a aparecer as coordenadas geográficas em graus, minutos e segundos.
  5. 5. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 5 Para passar as coordenadas de graus minutos e segundos, para graus decimais é necessário efetuar uma converção conforme ilustra o exemplo apresentado na tabela abaixo. Longitude em graus , minutos e segundos Converter de segundos para minutos Converter de minutos para graus Longitude em graus decimais -80 58´ 47” 1´-60” X - 47” X= 47/60 ; X=0.783333 10-60´ X – 58.783333´ X= 58.783333/60 ; X= 0.979 X= -8.9790 6. Configurar Simbologia: clique sobre a opção “Alterar Símbolos” do menu de contexto do layer “Monumentos”:
  6. 6. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 6 7. Clique no botão “Alterar Símbolo” (Change Symbols). Escolha um simboo a partir da biblioteca People Places, em seguida clique em Apply edepois em Done. 8. Configurar janelas popup: clique sobre a opção “Configurar janela Pop- up” do menu de contexto do layer “Monumentos”: 9. Em Pop-up Contents clique em Configure Attributes
  7. 7. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 7 10. Altere as 3 casas decimais os campo “{Long}” e para o Campo “{Lat}” , no final clique em ok e depois em Save POP-UP. Volte a consultar a informação clicando sobre o monumento de Alcobaça.
  8. 8. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 8 11. Adicionar dados a partir de um ficheiro .csv: clique no botão e selecione a opção “Adicionar Camada de Ficheiro (add layer from file)”. Navegue até à localização do ficheiro “MonumentosDT73.txt”, selecione-o, clique em “Abrir” e, em seguida, clique no botão “IMPORTAR CAMADA (import layer)”. Irão aparecer a localização dos monumentos da zona Oeste de Portugal no mapa. As Coordenadas Geográficas Elipsoidais são relativas a um data geodésico local Português, Datum 73. 12. Proceda de forma idêntica ao efetuado no ponto 9 e ponto 10 de forma as que as coordenadas passem a ter três casas decimais. 13. Consulte as coordenadas do mosteiro de Alcobaça, agora relativas a um Datum Local. Compare os valores. 14. Medição da distância: clique sobre a opção e em seguida escolha a opção a e mude a unidade de medida para metros. Clique sobre os dois pontos e aparecerá o valor da distância (cerca de 120m) Se quiser uma medição mais precisa mude o símbolo e volte afazer a medição com um zoom maior.
  9. 9. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 9 Como pode verificar os valores das coordenadas geográficas elipsoidais do monumento de Alcobaça são diferentes quando se consideram datas geodésicos diferentes. No Datum WGS84 Global o elipsoide WGS84 está posicionado relativamente ao centro de massa da terra. No Datum Local 73 português o elipsoide de Hayford está posicionado relativamente ao Vértice Geodésico da Melriça, situado no centro do País apresentando menos distorções localmente. A escolha do sistema a utilizar depende muito do objetivo do trabalho a realizar e, consequentemente, da exatidão pretendida. Vertice Geodésico da Melriça 15. Guardar o mapa: clique no botão e escolha a opção “Guardar Como”. Atribua um título ao mapa (p. ex. monumentos) e um breve resumo (p. Monumentos no na zona Oeste de Portugal). No final, clique em “GUARDAR MAPA”.

