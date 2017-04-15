Ciências cartográficas francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

MÓDULO 4 Ciências Cartográficas Janeiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt Luisa Gonçalves lgoncalves@novaims.unl.pt
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 2 Conteúdo 1. INTRODUÇÃO...................................................................
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 3 1. Introdução O conhecimento de que o nosso planeta possui uma forma aproximadamente e...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 4 Uma forma de modelar a forma da Terra consiste em considerar que ela corresponde a uma...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 5 1 – A Geodesia é uma disciplina do ramo da Geofísica e nasceu da necessidade de integr...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 6 Figura 3 – Ilustra uma superfície referência teórica destinada a servir de modelo geom...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 7 referência geodésicas); (ii) estabelecer uma correspondência geométrica entre a superf...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 8 Figura 6 – Levantamento Topográfico determinação de posições horizontais em trabalhos ...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 9 O elipsóide de revolução é a superfície de referência geodésica mais utilizada nos dia...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 10 cartesianas planas (retangulares e polares), empregues em Topografia e Cartografia; o...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 11 Figura 9 – À direita representação plana de uma região da superfície terrestre. O pon...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 12 3.3 Coordenadas geográficas na esfera Quando se utiliza a esfera como modelo, o siste...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 13 Figura 12 - Representação das coordenadas geográficas de um ponto P na esfera (latitu...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 14 Figura 13 - A esfera como superfície de referência. Representação das coordenadas geo...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 15 como referências a vertical do lugar, materializada pela direção do fio-de-prumo, e a...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 16 Figura 14 – Figura da esquerda representa a Latitude astronómica (ϕ) de um lugar. Fig...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 17 Os sistemas locais são normalmente estabelecidos pelas autoridades geodésicas ou cart...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 18 Lisboa o ZH está cerca de 2,8 m abaixo do nível médio do mar. Por este facto, não exi...
Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 19 5. Bibliografia utilizada na produção do E- BOOK Casaca, J.; Matos, J.; Baio, M. (200...
  MÓDULO 4 Ciências Cartográficas Janeiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt Luisa Gonçalves lgoncalves@novaims.unl.pt
  3. 3. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 3 1. Introdução O conhecimento de que o nosso planeta possui uma forma aproximadamente esférica existe desde a antiguidade clássica. Eratóstenes (276-196 a.C.), director da célebre Biblioteca de Alexandria, determinou o raio do nosso planeta com considerável exatidão com base, segundo a lenda, na comparação dos tamanhos das sombras projetadas pelo Sol em Alexandria e em Siena. Os gregos deram um contributo importante não só para o conhecimento da forma geral da Terra, mas também para estabelecimento do sistema de coordenadas geográficas e desenvolvimento das primeiras projeções cartográficas. Muitos foram os matemáticos, físicos e astrónimos que ao longo da história contribuíram para o desenvolvimento do conhecimento cartográfico atual. Newton (1643- 1727) sugeriu que o facto de a Terra estar sujeita a um movimento de rotação tem como consequência que o equilíbrio hidrostático dos oceanos só seria atingido quando a sua superfície tivesse a forma de um elipsóide de revolução, com o eixo maior no plano do Equador, e o eixo menor alinhado com a linha dos Pólos. A teoria só viria a ser confirmada, após a sua morte, quando foram efetuadas medições mais exactas de dois arcos de meridiano no equador e nos polos. A expedição equatorial decorreu em 1735 sob a responsabilidade do cientista e explorador francês Charles-Marie de La Condamine e a expedição polar (1736-1737) foi efetuada à Laponia por Pierre Maupertuis, Alexis Clairaut e Pierre Monnier. Para ser possível a representação da superfície da Terra em cartas ou mapas é necessário, por um lado, determinar o posicionamento de pontos sobre a sua superfície e, por outro lado, a utilização de um método que permita representar a superfície curva da Terra sobre um plano. Assim, a representação plana da Terra implica a escolha de um modelo para a forma da Terra, a utilização de sistemas de coordenadas que permitam posicionar pontos sobre a sua superfície e a adopção de uma projecção cartográfica, que permita fazer a sua representação sobre um plano. 2. A terra e os seus modelos 2.1 A forma da Terra. O geóide A forma física da Terra é extremamente complexa e altera-se continuamente. Para além de o nosso planeta não ser homogéneo, e as suas massas não se distribuírem de forma regular, está também sujeito a alterações que ocorrem quer devido aos deslocamentos de terras sobre a superfície terrestre, quer pela influência das forças gravitacionais dos corpos celestes mais próximos, nomeadamente o Sol e a Lua.
  4. 4. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 4 Uma forma de modelar a forma da Terra consiste em considerar que ela corresponde a uma superfície equipotencial, nomeadamente a superfície correspondente ao nível médio das águas do mar. As chamadas superfícies equipotenciais do seu campo gravítico (ou superfícies de nível), são superfícies sobre as quais o valor da gravidade é constante e a sua direção (a direção do fio-de-prumo) lhes é perpendicular. Se a Terra fosse homogénea e totalmente coberta de água, essas superfícies teriam a forma de elipsoides de revolução concêntricos e centrados no seu centro de massa, tal como Newton sugeriu. Na realidade, as superfícies equipotenciais apresentam ondulações que acompanham, de forma bastante amortecida, o relevo dos continentes e as alterações espaciais da densidade. Existem infinitas superfícies equipotenciais do campo gravítico terrestre, tantas quantos os valores de gravidade que quisermos considerar, conforme ilustra a Figura 1 (Gaspar 2005). Esta abordagem para modelar a forma da Terra, definida com base no campo gravítico terrestre consiste, assim, em considerar que ela corresponde a uma superfície equipotencial, correspondente à superfície do nível médio das águas do mar, suposta prolongada debaixo dos continentes a qual foi designada como Geóide por Listing (1872) (Figura 1). Figura 1- A figura da esquerda ilustra o geóide, que é uma superfície equipotencial que coincide aproximadamente com a superfície livre dos oceanos. A figura da direita apresenta as superfícies equipotenciais (ou de nível) e a direção das linhas de fio-de- prumo na Terra. Esta superfície de nível, chamada geóide, é uma superfície, não definida matematicamente, cujo estudo é do âmbito da Geodesia1. A sua forma é calculada utilizando gravímetros, que são aparelhos que medem a aceleração da gravidade. Como o geoide é uma superfície difícil de trabalhar matematicamente é, nalguns casos, substituída por um elipsoide de revolução ou uma esfera. Quando a zona de estudo é pequena, é suficiente considerar a Terra plana. A Figura 2 ilustra a forma física da terra o elipsoide e o geóide. Fonte:Gaspar (2010)
  5. 5. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 5 1 – A Geodesia é uma disciplina do ramo da Geofísica e nasceu da necessidade de integrar os modelos da Física da Terra na Geometria convencional. As suas fundações teóricas são, geralmente, atribuídas a Johann Gauss (1843). Helmert definiu a Geodesia como “Ciência que se ocupa da medição do campo gravítico da Terra e da representação cartográfica da sua superfície.” Figura 2 - Forma física da terra o elipsoide e o geóide. 2.3 Superfícies de referência Para que se possam estabelecer as posições relativas entre os lugares situados na Terra, determinar as distâncias e direções entre eles é necessário que, sobre a sua superfície, se encontre definido um sistema de coordenadas geográficas. Tal sistema não poderá ser estabelecido diretamente sobre a superfície física da Terra, dada a sua grande complexidade, sendo necessário recorrer a superfícies de referência. Uma superfície de referência é, assim, a uma superfície teórica destinada a servir de modelo geométrico à superfície da Terra (Figura 3). cniesrc.wordpress.com
  6. 6. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 6 Figura 3 – Ilustra uma superfície referência teórica destinada a servir de modelo geométrico à superfície da Terra. De acordo com o fim a que se destinam, podem ser considerados dois tipos de superfícies de referência: superfície de referência geodésica e superfície de referência cartográfica (Gaspar, 2005). Uma superfície de referência geodésica é um modelo com forma e dimensões tão próximas quanto possível da do geóide, destinado a estabelecer as coordenadas geográficas, latitude e longitude (Figura 4). Estas superfícies de referência são sempre elipsóides de revolução. Figura 4 - Representação do elipsóide e as ondulações do geóide, numa dada região, resultantes da irregularidade na distribuição das massas da crusta terrestre. O ângulo δ representa o desvio da vertical em cada ponto, entre a perpendicular ao geóide (vertical do lugar) e a perpendicular N ao elipsóide de referência. Uma superfície de referência cartográfica é um modelo da superfície da Terra com base no qual se realizam os cálculos destinados a construir as projeções cartográficas. Conforme referido por Gaspar (2005), uma vez encontrado o modelo mais adequado, o que varia com o propósito da representação, a dimensão da zona que se pretende representar e a exatidão pretendida, é necessário: (i) posicionar e orientar esse modelo em relação ao globo terrestre (caso das superfícies de Fonte:Fontes (2008)
  7. 7. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 7 referência geodésicas); (ii) estabelecer uma correspondência geométrica entre a superfície da Terra e o modelo. No caso das superfícies de referência geodésicas, esta correspondência consiste em projetar cada ponto da superfície da Terra sobre a superfície de referência, através de um segmento de recta que lhe é perpendicular, como é ilustrado na Figura 5. Figura 5 – Projeção de uma pequena secção da superfície da Terra sobre uma superfície de referência. É relativamente a esta segunda superfície que será então estabelecido o sistema de coordenadas geográficas. No caso dos modelos destinados ao cálculo das projeções cartográficas ou à determinação de distâncias, direções e áreas, a correspondência é realizada através das coordenadas geográficas dos lugares. Quanto mais fiel for o modelo mais complexo será a sua definição matemática, bem como o sistema de coordenadas que nele for estabelecido. De acordo com a sua crescente complexidade pode-se considerar o modelo plano, o modelo esférico e o elipsoidal. Quando se pretende representar uma zona pouco extensa da superfície da Terra é muitas vezes suficiente considerar a Terra como plana, uma vez que a influência da sua curvatura é desprezável. Assim, substitui-se o elipsóide de referência por um plano que lhe é tangente no ponto central da região a representar. Este é também designado por plano topográfico e nele podem marcar-se os ângulos e distâncias horizontais que foram medidos no terreno. Fonte:Gaspar (2005) A utilização de um modelo plano é adotada na generalidade dos trabalhos de Topografia (Figura 6). A vantagem do plano topográfico, reside na simplicidade dos cálculos para a determinação de ângulos e distâncias e de dispensar o processo de projeção cartográfica. Os erros cometidos que resultam do facto de se considerarem ângulos e distâncias planas como se fossem ângulos e distâncias curvas (ou seja, medidas sobre a superfície curva da Terra), podem geralmente ser desprezados na
  8. 8. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 8 Figura 6 – Levantamento Topográfico determinação de posições horizontais em trabalhos em pequenas áreas. Como em trabalhos de Topografia não são normalmente consideradas áreas com diâmetros (maior distância entre pontos dessa região) superiores a 6 km, os erros cometidos na substituição do elipsoide de referência por um plano que lhe seja tangente no ponto central da região a cartografar, para extensões com esta ordem de grandeza, não ultrapassam os 10 cm. O mesmo não se passa na determinação de cotas ou altitudes, as quais são fortemente afetadas pela curvatura da Terra, mesmo em áreas pequenas. A utilização de um modelo esférico é adequada em aplicações em que a diferença entre os eixos polar e equatorial do planeta possa ser ignorada. A utilização de um modelo esférico é adotada, por exemplo, na construção de cartas de escala pequena e em navegação no cálculo de distâncias e direções à superfície da Terra. Uma vez estabelecida a esfera como superfície de referência há que definir a sua dimensão mais adequada, dendo que o valor mais adequado para o raio da terra depende do propósito do modelo. Um elipsóide de revolução é o sólido gerado pela rotação de uma semi-elipse em torno de um dos seus eixos. Para o caso em estudo a rotação é feita em torno de eixo polar N-S, sendo a e b respetivamente o semi-eixo equatorial e o semi-eixo polar (Figura 7). Figura 7 - Elipsóide de revolução com semi- eixo maior a e semi-eixo menor b.
  9. 9. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 9 O elipsóide de revolução é a superfície de referência geodésica mais utilizada nos dias de hoje, sendo o modelo relativamente ao qual são estabelecidas as coordenadas geográficas (latitude e longitude) dos lugares da Terra. No entanto a utilização deste modelo para a determinação de ângulos e de distâncias sobre a superfície da Terra é evitada sempre que possível, devido à considerável complexidade dos cálculos e ao facto de as diferenças relativas a um modelo esférico não terem, geralmente, significado apreciável (Gaspar 2005). Vários têm sido os geodetas que, em diferentes partes do globo, se têm dedicado à determinação do comprimento dos semi-eixos do elipsóide que melhor se adapta ao geóide. Numerosos elipsóides foram utilizados como superfícies de referência geodésica a partir do início do século XIX, desde o elipsóide de Evereste, em 1830, até ao WGS84, atualmente empregue nos sistemas globais de posicionamento. Estas determinações permitiram concluir que, para diferentes regiões do globo, se obtêm elipsóides com dimensões diferentes. Por este motivo, a escolha do elipsóide que melhor se adapta à forma da Terra tem de ter em consideração a região que se pretende representar. Muita da cartografia mundial foi produzida utilizando o elipsóide internacional de Hayford, proposto em 1909 e aprovado internacionalmente em 1924. Com o desenvolvimento e disseminação dos sistemas de posicionamento globais a tendência crescente é no sentido de o substituir pelo WGS84 (Tabela 1). Tabela 1 – Características de vários elipsóides utilizados como superfície de referência para representar a Terra. 3. Sistemas de Coordenadas Um sistema de coordenadas é um meio de referenciar, a posição de um ponto no plano, no espaço tridimensional ou sobre uma superfície, através de medidas de comprimentos, de ângulos, ou de ambos, tomadas a partir de origens determinadas (Gaspar 2005). Neste capítulo serão abordados os sistemas de coordenadas
  10. 10. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 10 cartesianas planas (retangulares e polares), empregues em Topografia e Cartografia; os sistemas de coordenadas geográficas, definidas sobre a esfera e o elipsóide, e o sistema de coordenadas astronómicas, ou naturais, que são um tipo especial de coordenadas curvilíneas, definidas à superfície da Terra, que tomam como referência a vertical do lugar e a direcção do eixo de rotação. 3.1 Coordenadas rectangulares Um sistema de coordenadas cartesianas rectangulares planas, também designado por sistema de coordenadas rectangulares, é todo aquele que utiliza duas medidas de distância rectilínea a dois eixos perpendiculares entre si, chamados eixos coordenados, para referenciar a posição de um ponto. A Figura 8 apresenta dois eixos coordenados, XX’ e YY’, que se intersectam na origem O segundo um ângulo recto e um ponto genérico P que se pretende referenciar. Figura 8 - Sistema de coordenadas rectangulares Ao fazer-se a representação plana da Terra, os lugares à sua superfície podem ser posicionados recorrendo a coordenadas retangulares. Estas coordenadas são escolhidas de modo que o eixo das ordenadas (designada por meridiana origem ou apenas por meridiana) coincida com o meridiano central da zona a representar e o eixo das abcissas (designada por perpendicular origem ou apenas por perpendicular) seja normal à meridiana no ponto próximo do centro da região a representar, designado por Ponto Central (Figura 9). As coordenadas retangulares são as coordenadas M e P, que correspondem respetivamente à distância do ponto à meridiana e à perpendicular. Fonte:Gaspar (2000)
  11. 11. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 11 Figura 9 – À direita representação plana de uma região da superfície terrestre. O ponto C é o ponto central. M e P são as coordenadas rectangulares que definem a posição do ponto A, sendo M a distância à meridiana e P a distância à perpendicular. À esquerda Rumo da direcção definida pelos pontos A e B, que se representa por (AB). Uma direção qualquer [AB] pode ser posicionada relativamente ao sistema de coordenadas retangulares através do ângulo que forma com a direção da recta meridiana. Este ângulo chama-se azimute cartográfico ou rumo da direção [AB], tendo vértice no ponto A, pode representa-se por (AB), e conta-se no sentido retrógrado (sentido dos ponteiros do relógio) a partir da direção definida pela meridiana, que corresponde à direção do Norte Cartográfico, até à direção definida pelos pontos A e B (Figura 9). O rumo de uma direcção varia entre zero e quatrocentos grados (sistema centésimal). 3.2 Coordenadas polares No sistema de coordenadas polares utiliza-se um único eixo, designado por eixo polar. Um ponto P no plano é, neste caso, referenciado através de uma distância ρ à origem (ou pólo) do eixo polar (O), e de um ângulo θ , formado pelo eixo polar e pela linha OP, designada por raio vector (Figura 10). Figura 10 - Sistema de coordenadas polares. A orientação do eixo polar e o sentido de medição dos ângulos varia conforme o âmbito em que este é utilizado. Em trigonometria, por exemplo, orienta-se o eixo polar da esquerda para a direita e medem-se os ângulos no sentido contrário ao dos ponteiros do relógio, em Cartografia e navegação é comum orientar-se o eixo polar de baixo para cima (de sul para norte) e contar os ângulos no sentido dos ponteiros do relógio (Gaspar 2005). Fonte:Fontes (2008)
  12. 12. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 12 3.3 Coordenadas geográficas na esfera Quando se utiliza a esfera como modelo, o sistema de coordenadas geográficas designa-se por sistema de coordenadas esféricas polares, no qual a posição de um ponto no espaço tridimensional é definida através de dois ângulos e uma distância (Figura 11). Figura 11 – A figura da esquerda representa os meridianos, paralelos, círculos máximos e círculos menores na esfera. A figura da direita representa as coordenadas geográficas latitude ϕ e longitude λ. Chama-se latitude de um lugar, sobre um modelo esférico da Terra, ao ângulo que o raio que passa por esse lugar faz com o plano do equador. A latitude pode também ser definida como a medida do arco de meridiano entre o equador e o lugar, expressa em unidades angulares. A latitude dos lugares à superfície da Terra mede- se para norte e para sul do equador, variando entre noventa graus sul (90º S), no Pólo Sul, e noventa graus norte (90ºN), no Pólo Norte. A latitude no equador é igual a 0º (Figura 12). Chama-se longitude de um lugar ao ângulo diedro entre o plano do meridiano desse lugar e o plano de um meridiano tomado como referência que é, por convenção internacional, o semimeridiano superior de Greenwich. Pode também ser definida como a medida do arco de equador entre o semimeridiano do lugar e o semimeridiano tomado como referência, expressa em unidades angulares. A longitude mede-se de 0º a 180º, para leste e para oeste do semimeridiano de Greenwich (Figura 12). Fonte:Gaspar (2000)
  13. 13. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 13 Figura 12 - Representação das coordenadas geográficas de um ponto P na esfera (latitude ϕ e longitude λ). Azimute de uma direção é o ângulo esférico entre a linha que define essa direção num determinado ponto e o meridiano que passa por esse ponto. Entende-se, em particular, por azimute de um objecto, medido num determinado lugar, como o ângulo que o meridiano desse lugar faz com o arco de círculo máximo que une ambas as posições. 3.4 Coordenadas geográficas no elipsóide Ao contrário da superfície esférica, cujo raio de curvatura é constante, o elipsóide de revolução tem graus de curvatura variáveis, quer com a posição, quer com a direcção considerada. Os raios de curvatura variam com a latitude e são, geralmente, diferentes entre si. As coordenadas geográficas latitude e longitude definidas no elipsóide, são também designadas por latitude geodésica elipsoidal de longitude geodésica elipsoidal (Figura 13). Fonte:Fontes (2008)
  14. 14. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 14 Figura 13 - A esfera como superfície de referência. Representação das coordenadas geográficas de um ponto P (latitude ϕ e longitude λ) no elipsóide. Chama-se latitude geodésica elipsoidal de um lugar P(ϕ), ao ângulo formado entre a normal ao elipsóide nesse lugar e o plano do equador, contado de 0º a 90º positivamente para Norte e negativamente para Sul do Equador. Note-se que, ao contrário do que acontece na esfera, as normais em todos os lugares não são concorrentes no centro da Terra, antes intersectando o plano do equador num ponto, tanto mais afastado do centro quando mais próxima de 45º é a latitude. Por outro lado, e devido ao facto de a curvatura dos meridianos não ser constante, a latitude de um lugar não pode ser confundida, como na esfera, com a medida angular do arco de meridiano entre o equador e esse lugar. A Longitude geodésica elipsoidal de um ponto P(λ) é o ângulo diedro dos planos que contém o meridiano geodésico desse lugar e o meridiano geodésico de Greenwich, contado de 0º a 180º, positivamente para Este de Greenwich e negativamente para Oeste de Greenwich. Altitude geodésica P(h) – cumprimentos do segmento da normal ao elipsóide entre P e a sua projeção no elipsóide. Ao serem considerados elipsoides com dimensões diferentes (tabela 1), obtêm-se diferentes valores para a latitude, longitude e altitude geodésica de um ponto à superfície terrestre. 3.5 Coordenadas astronómicas Muito antes de se conhecer, com razoável exatidão, as dimensões do nosso planeta, já existiam métodos práticos para determinar a latitude. Estes métodos utilizam Fonte:Gaspar (2000)
  15. 15. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 15 como referências a vertical do lugar, materializada pela direção do fio-de-prumo, e a direção do eixo de rotação da Terra, conhecida através do movimento diurno aparente dos astros. As coordenadas astronómicas são também tradicionalmente designadas por coordenadas naturais. Latitude Astronómica de um ponto P (ϕ) é o ângulo entre a vertical do lugar e o plano do Equador, contado de 0º a 90º positivamente para Norte e negativamente para Sul do Equador (Figura 14) . Longitude Astronómica de um ponto é o ângulo medido entre o plano do meridiano astronómico do lugar e o plano do meridiano astronómico de Greenwich, contado de 0º a 180º, positivamente para Este de Greenwich e negativamente para Oeste de Greenwich Altitude natural ou ortométrica (H) é o comprimento medido sobre a normal ao geóide, que coincide com a vertical do lugar, desde a superfície do geóide ao ponto considerado(Figura 14). Em cartografia as altitudes assinaladas nas cartas são as altitudes ou cotas ortométricas. As cotas ortométricas diferem, em geral, das cotas elipsoidais devido, entre outros fatores, às superfícies de referência serem diferentes. Como a direção da vertical e a normal ao elipsóide não são, em geral, coincidentes e fazem entre elas um ângulo designado por desvio da vertical (Figura 4), as coordenadas geodésicas e astronómicas não são coincidentes. Contudo, as diferenças entre as coordenadas astronómicas e as coordenadas geodésicas são relativamente pequenas pois o desvio da vertical raramente é superior a um minuto de arco (Gaspar 2005). Um ponto à superfície terrestre tem apenas um único valor para as coordenadas latitude, longitude astronómicas ou naturais e altitude ortométricas.
  16. 16. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 16 Figura 14 – Figura da esquerda representa a Latitude astronómica (ϕ) de um lugar. Figura da direita representa a cota ortométrica (H) e cota elipsoidal (h) e a ondelação do geóide (N). 4. Referências geodésicas e altimétricas A expressão do latim Data que é o plural de datum, é utilizada em Geodesia para designar o conjunto dos parâmetros que constituem a referência de um determinado sistema de coordenadas geográficas, ou de coordenadas altimétricas. 4.1 Data geodésicos Um datum geodésico é o conjunto de parâmetros que definem a dimensão do elipsoide, definido através das medidas do semieixo maior e semieixo menor, (Figura 7) e a sua posição relativamente ao globo terrestre. Os data geodésicos podem ainda ser Locais ou Globais. Um datum local é constituído por um elipsoide de referência posicionado num ponto da superfície terrestre de coordenadas astronómicas conhecidas. Procura-se fazer coincidir o geóide e o elipsóide nas vizinhanças do ponto de fixação numa determinada região (Figura 15). O datum Global é constituído por um elipsóide de referência posicionado de modo a que o seu centro coincida com o centro de massa da Terra e o eixo menor do elipsoide coincida com o eixo da Terra (Figura 15).
  17. 17. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 17 Os sistemas locais são normalmente estabelecidos pelas autoridades geodésicas ou cartográficas nacionais e apresentam localmente menos distorções pois as distâncias entre o elipsoide e o geóide são minimizadas. Em contrapartida apresentam incompatibilidade com outros países. Os sistemas globais são normalmente estabelecidos por organizações supranacionais e destinam-se a servir de suporte a sistemas geodésicos, cartográficos ou de posicionamento global e permitem compatibilidade entre países, pois são concebidos e ajustados a todo o globo, sendo exemplo o WGS84. Figura 15 – Datum Local e datum Global. No datum local (à esquerda) procura-se fazer coincidir o geóide com o elipsóide nas vizinhanças do ponto da fixação, no segundo procura-se minimizar as diferenças entre ambos em todo globo. Para implementar um sistema de informação geográfica é necessário recorrer, muitas vezes, a informação espacial originária de várias fontes e que foi produzida utilizando diferentes Data Geodésicos. Para permitir a compatibilização da informação é necessário efetuar transformações entre os vários sistemas. 4.2 Data altimétricos Um datum altimétrico, ou vertical, é um nível convencional relativamente ao qual são medidas as altitudes e as profundidades. A cota de um ponto à superfície da Terra é a distância vertical entre esse ponto e um nível tomado como referência. Altitude é uma cota em que o nível de referência é o nível médio do mar. As altitudes assinaladas nas cartas são altitudes ortométricas em que a referência utilizada é o nível médio do mar (Figura 16). Para as profundidades, as distâncias verticais são referidas a um nível convencional, o zero hidrográfico (ZH), o qual se situa abaixo do nível médio do mar. O zero hidrográfico é escolhido de forma a situar-se perto do nível atingido pelas mais baixas baixa-mares, pelo que varia de região para região. Na região de
  18. 18. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 18 Lisboa o ZH está cerca de 2,8 m abaixo do nível médio do mar. Por este facto, não existe uma relação constante entre as altitudes e as profundidades representadas numa mesma carta quer seja uma carta topográfica, quer seja uma carta náutica (Figura 16). Figura 16 – Níveis de referência de altitudes e profundidades.
  19. 19. Módulo 4 – Ciências Cartográficas 19 5. Bibliografia utilizada na produção do E- BOOK Casaca, J.; Matos, J.; Baio, M. (2005) – Topografia Geral . 5º Edição. Lidel Edições Técnicas, Lisboa Gaspar , J. (2005) – Cartas e Projecções Cartográficas, 3º Edição. Lidel Edições Técnicas, Lisboa Gonçalves, J. (2012) – Topografia – Conceitos e Aplicações, 3ª Edição. Lidel Edições Técnicas, Lisboa Fonte, Cidália – Textos de Apoio de Topografia (FCTUC)

