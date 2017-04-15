Apresentação introdução francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

Módulo 0 Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO Tiago H. Moreira de Oliveira tiago.oliveira@novaims.unl.pt Março de 201...
Conteúdos: 1. OBJETIVOS 2. MÓDULOS TecGEO 3. RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS 4. AVALIAÇÃO 5. SOFTWARE 6. CERTIFICAÇÃO & ACREDITAÇÃO 7...
Objetivos
OBJETIVOS TecGEO: MOOC de Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica  Dotar os seus participantes de uma visão geral e a...
Módulos TecGEO
MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA
MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLIS...
MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLIS...
MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLIS...
MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLIS...
MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLIS...
Recursos Disponíveis
RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS Plataforma MiríadaX – http://www.miriadax.net Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: PÁGINA INICIAL DE MÓDULO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: ATIVIDADE DE VÍDEO AULA Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: ATIVIDADE DE VÍDEO GUIÃO DE AULA
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: ATIVIDADE DE VÍDEO APRESENTAÇÃO
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: EBOOK
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: EBOOK
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: EXERCÍCIOS & TUTORIAIS
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: TESTES PARA AVALIAÇÃO
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: TRABALHO PARA AVALIAÇÃO
Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: OUTROS RECURSOS Na Plataforma MiríadaX existem a...
Avaliação
AVALIAÇÃO Teste no Final de cada Módulo  10 questões de verdadeiro e falso com a duração de 30 minutos.  Deverá obter a ...
Software
SOFTWARE ARCGIS ONLINE ArcGIS Online – https://www.arcgis.com/home/  Gratuito  Não necessita de instalar nenhuma aplicaç...
CERTIFICAÇÃO & ACREDITAÇÃO
CERTIFICAÇÃO & ACREDITAÇÃO No final do TecGEO, em caso de aprovação no curso, poderá obter:  Certificado de Participação ...
EXERCÍCIO PRÁTICO
EXERCÍCIO PRÁTICO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO Vamos a um primeiro desafio geoespacial?!  Acedam a...
Módulo 0 Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO Março 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de...
Ficha Técnica Coordenação Científica: Marco Painho Coordenação Técnica: Tiago H. Moreira de Oliveira Colaboração Científic...
  1. 1. Módulo 0 Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO Tiago H. Moreira de Oliveira tiago.oliveira@novaims.unl.pt Março de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia Ministério da Educação e Ciência 62/ID/2014 Apoio:
  2. 2. Conteúdos: 1. OBJETIVOS 2. MÓDULOS TecGEO 3. RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS 4. AVALIAÇÃO 5. SOFTWARE 6. CERTIFICAÇÃO & ACREDITAÇÃO 7. EXERCÍCIO PRÁTICO
  3. 3. Objetivos
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS TecGEO: MOOC de Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica  Dotar os seus participantes de uma visão geral e abrangente sobre os Sistemas de Informação Geográfica, os SIG.  Abordar diversas e distintas componentes desta área científica, em que através de 6 módulos serão apresentadas as principais vertentes teóricas e práticas do universo dos SIG.  Fomentar o interesse para a conceção e desenvolvimento de sistemas de informação geográfica.  Modelar, monitorizar e simular fenómenos geográficos, demográficos e ambientais em contextos de análise diversificados.  Utilizar diversas metodologias e ferramentas de exploração e análise de forma a reduzir os níveis de incerteza associados à resolução de problemas de natureza geográfica. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  5. 5. Módulos TecGEO
  6. 6. MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA
  7. 7. MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLISE ESPACIAL EM SIG
  8. 8. MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLISE ESPACIAL EM SIG APLICAÇÕES EM SIG
  9. 9. MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLISE ESPACIAL EM SIG APLICAÇÕES EM SIG CIÊNCIAS CARTOGRÁFICAS
  10. 10. MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLISE ESPACIAL EM SIG APLICAÇÕES EM SIG CIÊNCIAS CARTOGRÁFICAS GEOESTATÍSTICA
  11. 11. MÓDULOS TECGEO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO A CIÊNCIA E OS SISTEMAS DE INFORMAÇÃO GEOGRÁFICA ANÁLISE ESPACIAL EM SIG APLICAÇÕES EM SIG CIÊNCIAS CARTOGRÁFICAS GEOESTATÍSTICA DETEÇÃO REMOTA
  12. 12. Recursos Disponíveis
  13. 13. RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS Plataforma MiríadaX – http://www.miriadax.net Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  14. 14. RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: PÁGINA INICIAL DE MÓDULO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  15. 15. RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: ATIVIDADE DE VÍDEO AULA Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  16. 16. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: ATIVIDADE DE VÍDEO GUIÃO DE AULA
  17. 17. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: ATIVIDADE DE VÍDEO APRESENTAÇÃO
  18. 18. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: EBOOK
  19. 19. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: EBOOK
  20. 20. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: EXERCÍCIOS & TUTORIAIS
  21. 21. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: TESTES PARA AVALIAÇÃO
  22. 22. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: TRABALHO PARA AVALIAÇÃO
  23. 23. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO RECURSOS DISPONÍVEIS: OUTROS RECURSOS Na Plataforma MiríadaX existem ainda outros recursos que os alunos podem utilizar  Syllabus (MUITO IMPORTANTE):  Contém a planificação e organização do curso.  Apresenta as datas de cada Módulo, bem como as suas atividades e prazos.  PeR – Perguntas & Respostas  Área da plataforma que permite aos alunos colocarem questões a outros colegas.  Fórum  Permite a participação e criação de tópicos de discussão entre Professores e alunos.
  24. 24. Avaliação
  25. 25. AVALIAÇÃO Teste no Final de cada Módulo  10 questões de verdadeiro e falso com a duração de 30 minutos.  Deverá obter a classificação igual ou superior a 70 % para obter aprovação.  Não existe limite de tentativas, pelo que poderá melhorar uma nota anterior. Trabalho escrito no final de cada Módulo  Realizar e submeter um trabalho escrito (limite de 400 palavras) sobre um dos temas abordados no módulo.  Este momento de avaliação utilizará um sistema de P2P, ou de revisão por pares, em que além de entregar o seu trabalho final deste módulo, deverá também avaliar 2 trabalhos de outros colegas. Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  26. 26. Software
  27. 27. SOFTWARE ARCGIS ONLINE ArcGIS Online – https://www.arcgis.com/home/  Gratuito  Não necessita de instalar nenhuma aplicação, basta utilizar o seu browser (Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer)  Apenas precisa de ter acesso à internet  Intuitivo e simples de utilizar! NOTA: No Exercício prático do presente Módulo irá aprender a criar uma conta de utilizador, essencial para conseguir realizar todos os outros exercícios do curso! Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  28. 28. CERTIFICAÇÃO & ACREDITAÇÃO
  29. 29. CERTIFICAÇÃO & ACREDITAÇÃO No final do TecGEO, em caso de aprovação no curso, poderá obter:  Certificado de Participação MiríadaX  Acreditação de 3 ECTS (European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System), válidos apenas em caso de inscrição no Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica (C&SIG) na NOVA IMS. Trata-se de um Mestrado de C&SIG inteiramente à distância (e-learning), desenvolvido em colaboração com a UNIGIS, rede internacional que reúne as melhores escolas na área dos Sistemas de Informação Geográfica. (NOTA: para obter acreditação contactem tiago.oliveira@novaims.unl.pt)  Mais informações sobre o Mestrado C&SIG em: http://www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO
  30. 30. EXERCÍCIO PRÁTICO
  31. 31. EXERCÍCIO PRÁTICO Módulo 0: Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO Vamos a um primeiro desafio geoespacial?!  Acedam ao Guia do Exercício Prático deste Módulo e digam-nos qual a vossa origem geográfica!
  32. 32. Módulo 0 Introdução & Apresentação do curso TecGEO Março 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica Fim
  33. 33. Ficha Técnica Coordenação Científica: Marco Painho Coordenação Técnica: Tiago H. Moreira de Oliveira Colaboração Científica: Ana Cristina Costa Luísa Gonçalves Marco Painho Mário Caetano Pedro Cabral Design: Marco Neves Apoios: CITI -Centro de Investigação para Tecnologias Interativas Faculdade de Ciências Sociais e Humanas Universidade Nova de Lisboa © NOVA Information Management School | Março 2015 | www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ | Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia Ministério da Educação e Ciência 62/ID/2014

×