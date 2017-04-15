Apresentação ciências cartográficas francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

Módulo 4 Ciências Cartográficas Luisa Gonçalves lgoncalves@novaims.unl.pt Fevereiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt Fundação pa...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas REPRESENTAR A TERRA NO PLANO NÃO É UMA TAREFA SIMPLES!  O que é necessário para estabele...
Conteúdos: 1. MODELOS DA FORMA DA TERRA 2. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS NA TERRA 3. REFERÊNCIAS GEODÉSICAS E ALTIMÉTRICAS
Modelos da forma da Terra
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas FORMA DA TERRA
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas FORMA DA TERRA Forma Física do Campo Gravítico Geóide.-Superfície equipotencial com campo...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas FORMA DA TERRA: O GEOÍDE  A superfície terrestre, abstraindo das ondulações do terreno, ...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas SUPERFÍCIES DE REFERÊNCIA  A Terra é uma figura geométrica muito complexa, para efetuar ...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas SUPERFÍCIES DE REFERÊNCIA A irregularidade geométrica do Geóide torna difícil a sua expre...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA QUANTO MAIS FIEL FOR O MODELO, MAIS COMPLEXO SERÁ A SUA DEFINIÇÃO MATEMÁ...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA: O PLANO A utilização de um modelo plano pode ser adotada em algumas apl...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA: ESFERA A utilização de um modelo esférico é adequada em aplicações em q...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA: ELIPSOÍDE Exemplos de Elipsóides utilizados em Portugal: a – semieixo e...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas Uma vez encontrado o modelo mais adequado a qualquer das finalidades indicadas haverá que...
Sistemas de coordenadas na Terra
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS Um sistema de coordenadas permite referenciar a posição de um pon...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS RETANGULARES O sistema de coordenadas cartesianas retangulares, é todo aquele...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS POLARES Um sistema de coordenadas cartesianas polares permite referenciar pos...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS GEOGRÁFICAS NA ESFERA: COORDENADAS ESFÉRICAS O sistema de coordenadas geográf...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS GEOGRÁFICAS NO ELIPSOIDE: COORDENADAS GEODÉSICAS Latitude geodésica elipsoida...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS ASTRONÓMICAS OU NATURAIS Latitude Astronómica de um ponto P (ϕ) – é o ângulo ...
Referências geodésicas e altimétricas
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA GEODÉSICOS A expressão Datum (pl. Data) é utilizada para designar o conjunto dos par...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA GEODÉSICOS Datum local topocêntrico – é constituído por um elipsóide de referência p...
SISTEMAS LOCAIS VERSUS SISTEMAS GLOBAIS Locais – concebidos e ajustados localmente  Exemplos: Datum ETRS89; Datum 73  Ap...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA ALTIMÉTRICOS Um datum altimétrico, ou vertical, é um nível convencional relativament...
Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas BIBLIOGRAFIA Casaca, J.; Matos, J.; Baio, M. (2005) – Topografia Geral . 5º Edição. Lidel...
Módulo 4 Ciências Cartográficas Março 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográf...
Ficha Técnica Coordenação Científica: Marco Painho Coordenação Técnica: Tiago H. Moreira de Oliveira Colaboração Científic...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apresentação ciências cartográficas francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

24 views

Published on

Apresentação ciências cartográficas francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Apresentação ciências cartográficas francisco javier cervigon ruckauer

  1. 1. Módulo 4 Ciências Cartográficas Luisa Gonçalves lgoncalves@novaims.unl.pt Fevereiro de 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia Ministério da Educação e Ciência 62/ID/2014 Apoio:
  2. 2. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas REPRESENTAR A TERRA NO PLANO NÃO É UMA TAREFA SIMPLES!  O que é necessário para estabelecer as posições relativas entre os lugares situados na Terra e determinar as distâncias e direções entre eles  Podem ser estabelecidas diretamente sobre a superfície física da Terra  Existe algum sistema de referencia pré-estabelecido  O que é um Sistema de Coordenadas
  3. 3. Conteúdos: 1. MODELOS DA FORMA DA TERRA 2. SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS NA TERRA 3. REFERÊNCIAS GEODÉSICAS E ALTIMÉTRICAS
  4. 4. Modelos da forma da Terra
  5. 5. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas FORMA DA TERRA
  6. 6. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas FORMA DA TERRA Forma Física do Campo Gravítico Geóide.-Superfície equipotencial com campo gravitico Terrestre. Os tons quentes assinalam os locais em que este está abaixo de um elipsóide de referência; os tons frios, os locais em que está acima. A escala vertical está muito exagerada. Forma Matemática Aproximada O raio equatorial é cerca de 21 km superior ao raio polar Forma Física da Terra Raio médio – cerca de 6 400Km Monte Evereste . Cerca de 8 km de altitude Fossa das Marianas – cerca de 11 km de profundidade
  7. 7. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas FORMA DA TERRA: O GEOÍDE  A superfície terrestre, abstraindo das ondulações do terreno, pode ser definida pela superfície do nível médio das águas do mar, suposta prolongada debaixo dos continentes. Esta superfície denomina-se GEOÍDE ou SUPERFÍCIE DE NIVEL ZERO.  Geóide é uma superfície equipotencial do campo gravítico terrestre (ou superfície de nível), isto é, uma superfície sobre a qual o valor da gravidade é constante e a sua direção (a direção do fio-de-prumo) lhe é perpendicular.
  8. 8. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas SUPERFÍCIES DE REFERÊNCIA  A Terra é uma figura geométrica muito complexa, para efetuar a sua representação sobre um plano é necessário considerar uma superfície de referência que tenha uma definição matemática rigorosa e simples e que não se afaste demasiado da realidade.  Superfície de referência é uma superfície teórica destinada a servir de modelo geométrico à superfície da Terra.
  9. 9. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas SUPERFÍCIES DE REFERÊNCIA A irregularidade geométrica do Geóide torna difícil a sua expressão analítica NO ENTANTO A sua forma é bastante próxima da superfície de um elipsóide de revolução achatado, diferindo dela devido à existência de ondulações, desigualmente distribuídas, provocadas por uma desigual repartição das massas da crosta terrestre. A distância vertical entre ambas as superfícies poucas vezes ultrapassa 60 m.
  10. 10. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA QUANTO MAIS FIEL FOR O MODELO, MAIS COMPLEXO SERÁ A SUA DEFINIÇÃO MATEMÁTICA JÁ VIMOS QUE O GEÓIDE É UM MODELO MUITO COMPLEXO…. CONSIDEREMOS ,POR ORDEM CRESCENTE DE COMPLEXIDADE: O PLANO A ESFERA O ELIPSOÍDE DE REVOLUÇÃO
  11. 11. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA: O PLANO A utilização de um modelo plano pode ser adotada em algumas aplicações que envolvam o estudo e representação de áreas pouco extensas da superfície terrestre. Por exemplo, em trabalhos de Topografia. A vantagem reside na sua simplicidade pois o próprio processo de projeção cartográfica é dispensado.
  12. 12. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA: ESFERA A utilização de um modelo esférico é adequada em aplicações em que a diferença entre os eixos polar e equatorial do nosso planeta possa ser ignorada. Por exemplo:  na construção de cartas de escala pequena.  na navegação Dimensão da esfera (nos modelos mais comuns - a referência é o elipsóide de Hayford em que a é o semieixo equatorial e b o semieixo polar) por exemplo: Esfera de raio médio (média aritmética) - 6 376 650 m R = (a+b)/2
  13. 13. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas MODELOS DA TERRA: ELIPSOÍDE Exemplos de Elipsóides utilizados em Portugal: a – semieixo equatorial; b – semieixo polar O elipsóide de revolução é, por excelência, a superfície de referência geodésica utilizada nos dias de hoje. É o modelo relativamente ao qual são estabelecidas as coordenadas geográficas dos lugares da Terra. Numerosos elipsoides foram utilizados como superfícies de referência geodésica a partir do início do século XIX: desde o elipsóide de Evereste, em 1830, até ao WGS84, empregue atualmente nos sistemas globais de posicionamento.
  14. 14. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas Uma vez encontrado o modelo mais adequado a qualquer das finalidades indicadas haverá que:  Posicionar e orientar esse modelo em relação ao globo terrestre (caso das superfícies de referência geodésicas);  estabelecer uma correspondência geométrica entre a superfície da Terra e o modelo (no caso das superfícies de referência geodésicas, esta correspondência consiste em projetar cada ponto da superfície da Terra sobre a superfície de referência, através de um segmento de reta que lhe é perpendicular). MODELOS DA TERRA É relativamente a esta superfície de referência que será então estabelecido o sistema de coordenadas geográficas.
  15. 15. Sistemas de coordenadas na Terra
  16. 16. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS Um sistema de coordenadas permite referenciar a posição de um ponto sobre uma superfície, através de medidas de comprimentos, de ângulos, ou de ambos, tomadas a partir de uma dada origem. Os sistemas utilizados nas ciências cartográficas podem agrupar-se em três grandes famílias:
  17. 17. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS RETANGULARES O sistema de coordenadas cartesianas retangulares, é todo aquele que utiliza duas medidas de distância retilínea a dois eixos, perpendiculares entre si, chamados eixos coordenados, para referenciar a posição de um ponto. coordenada x, ou abcissa - distância medida sobre o eixo XX coordenada y, ou ordenada - distância medida sobre YY’ As coordenadas do ponto P (x,y) da figura são x=4 e y=2
  18. 18. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS POLARES Um sistema de coordenadas cartesianas polares permite referenciar posições no plano, através de uma distância e de um ângulo Enquanto que no sistema de coordenadas retangulares se utilizam dois eixos coordenados, no sistema de coordenadas polares utiliza-se um único, designado por eixo polar. Um ponto P no plano é, neste caso, referenciado através de uma distância ρ à origem (ou pólo) do eixo polar (O), e de um ângulo θ , formado pelo eixo polar e pela linha OP, designada por raio vetor. Em Cartografia e navegação, é comum orientar-se o eixo polar de baixo para cima (de sul para norte) e contar os ângulos no sentido dos ponteiros do relógio.
  19. 19. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS GEOGRÁFICAS NA ESFERA: COORDENADAS ESFÉRICAS O sistema de coordenadas geográficas é um método de referenciar posições sobre a superfície da Terra. Quando se utiliza a esfera como modelo, a posição de um ponto é definida através de dois ângulos e uma distância. Latitude ϕ de um lugar – é o ângulo que o raio da esfera que passa por esse lugar, faz com o plano do Equador. A latitude é contada de 0º a 90º, positivamente para Norte e negativamente para Sul do Equador. A latitude no Equador é igual a 0º. Longitude λ de um lugar – é o ângulo diedro entre o plano do meridiano desse lugar e o plano de um meridiano tomado como referência. A longitude mede-se de 0º a 180º, positivamente para Este do meridiano de Greenwich e negativamente para Oeste do meridiano de Greenwich.
  20. 20. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS GEOGRÁFICAS NO ELIPSOIDE: COORDENADAS GEODÉSICAS Latitude geodésica elipsoidal de um ponto P (ϕ) -ângulo formado entre a normal ao elipsóide nesse lugar e o plano do Equador, contado de oº a 90º positivamente para Norte e negativamente para Sul do Equador. Ao contrário do que acontece na esfera, as normais em todos os lugares não são concorrentes no centro da Terra, antes intersectam o plano do equador num ponto, tanto mais afastado do centro quando mais próxima de 45º é a latitude. Longitude geodésica elipsoidal de um ponto P (λ) -ângulo diedro dos planos que contém os meridianos geodésicos desse lugar e de Greenwich, contado de 0º a 180º, positivamente para Este de Greenwich e negativamente para Oeste de Greenwich. Altitude geodésica P(h) – cumprimentos do segmento da normal ao elipsóide entre P e a sua projeção no elipsóide.
  21. 21. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas COORDENADAS ASTRONÓMICAS OU NATURAIS Latitude Astronómica de um ponto P (ϕ) – é o ângulo entre a vertical do lugar e o plano do Equador, contado de 0º a 90º positivamente para Norte e negativamente para Sul do Equador. Longitude Astronómica de um ponto P (λ) – é o ângulo medido entre o plano do meridiano astronómico do lugar e o plano do meridiano astronómico de Greenwich. Altitude natural ou ortométrica do P(H) – é o comprimento medido sobre a normal ao geóide da superfície deste até ao ponto considerado
  22. 22. Referências geodésicas e altimétricas
  23. 23. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA GEODÉSICOS A expressão Datum (pl. Data) é utilizada para designar o conjunto dos parâmetros que constituem a referência de um determinado sistema de coordenadas geográficas ou de coordenadas altimétricas: no primeiro caso, é conhecido por datum geodésico; no segundo, por datum altimétrico. Datum geodésico – conjunto de parâmetros que definem a dimensão do elipsóide (semieixo maior e menor do elipsóide) e a sua posição relativamente ao globo terrestre. São utilizados para definir as posições geodésicas elipsoidais e retangulares à superfícies da Terra.
  24. 24. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA GEODÉSICOS Datum local topocêntrico – é constituído por um elipsóide de referência posicionado num ponto da superfície terrestre de coordenadas astronómicas conhecidas de forma a que as coordenadas elipsóidais desse ponto coincidam com as coordenadas astronómicas. Procura-se fazer coincidir o Geóide e o Elipsóide nas vizinhanças do ponto de fixação Datum Global Geocêntrico – é constituído por um elipsóide de referência, posicionado de modo a que o seu centro coincida com o centro de massa da Terra e o seu eixo polar coincida com a posição média do eixo de rotação da Terra. O elipsóide posicionado por um datum topocêntrico astronómico torna-se muito próximo do geóide em torno do ponto de fixação da região a cartografar e a vertical do lugar, nesse ponto, é coincidente com a normal ao elipsóide.
  25. 25. SISTEMAS LOCAIS VERSUS SISTEMAS GLOBAIS Locais – concebidos e ajustados localmente  Exemplos: Datum ETRS89; Datum 73  Apresenta menos distorções localmente  Incompatibilidade com outros países Globais – concebidos e ajustados a todo o Globo  Exemplos: WGS84: ITRFaa  Compatibilidade entre países Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA GEODÉSICOS
  26. 26. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas DATA ALTIMÉTRICOS Um datum altimétrico, ou vertical, é um nível convencional relativamente ao qual são medidas as altitudes e as profundidades. No caso das altitudes assinaladas nas cartas (as altitudes ortométricas), a referência utilizada é o nível médio do mar (ou um nível próximo deste, já que o nível médio do mar varia no tempo e no espaço). Para as profundidades, usa-se o zero hidrográfico, o qual se situa abaixo do nível médio do mar, perto do nível mínimo atingido pelas mais baixas baixa- mares.
  27. 27. Módulo 4: Ciências Cartográficas BIBLIOGRAFIA Casaca, J.; Matos, J.; Baio, M. (2005) – Topografia Geral . 5º Edição. Lidel Edições Técnicas, Lisboa Gaspar , J. (2005) – Cartas e Projecções Cartográficas, 3º Edição. Lidel Edições Técnicas, Lisboa Gonçalves, J. (2012) – Topografia – Conceitos e Aplicações, 3ª Edição. Lidel Edições Técnicas, Lisboa Fonte, Cidália (2008) – Textos de Apoio de Topografia (FCTUC)
  28. 28. Módulo 4 Ciências Cartográficas Março 2015 www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica Fim
  29. 29. Ficha Técnica Coordenação Científica: Marco Painho Coordenação Técnica: Tiago H. Moreira de Oliveira Colaboração Científica: Ana Cristina Costa Luísa Gonçalves Marco Painho Mário Caetano Pedro Cabral Design: Marco Neves Apoios: CITI -Centro de Investigação para Tecnologias Interativas Faculdade de Ciências Sociais e Humanas Universidade Nova de Lisboa © NOVA Information Management School | Março 2015 | www.novaims.unl.pt/unigis/ | Mestrado em Ciência e Sistemas de Informação Geográfica Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia Ministério da Educação e Ciência 62/ID/2014

×