This book sheds light on the future of the fast food industry and explicates how technologies will revolutionize the fast food industry and cause more dark kitchens to be brought to fruition. Moreover, it also demystifies the benefits of leveraging robots in the global fast food industry. Furthermore, you'll learn how to earn substantial money online so that you afford to launch your own fast food restaurant. The future of the fast food industry will not only be characterized by dynamism as it continues to metaphorically evolve, but will also be eminently auspicious for franchisees even though it will present fewer job opportunities for human laborers. It stands to preponderantly reason that demand for fast food. "The fast food market is slated to cross more than $690,800,000,000 in 2022 and is likely to develop at a compound annual growth rate of slightly more than 4.20 percent from 2017 to 2022". The fast food market is a major segment of the restaurant industry. The restaurant industry is slated to become a "$1,200,000,000,000 industry by 2030". (Maze, 2019) Fast food is a type of mass-produced food with high saturated fat, sugar, salt, and calories. Typically, the term refers to food available in a restaurant or store with preheated or precooked ingredients and served to the customer in a packaged form for take-out or to be consumed on the premises. Fast food options include fries, burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, and other types of unhealthy food products. Fast foods can be prepared in an expeditious manner and are typically priced lower than menu options from traditional restaurants. Fast foods are quick alternatives to home-cooked meals and can often be delivered directly to customers through third party delivery services. Even though fast foods are insalubrious, unhealthy, inflammatory, non-alkaline food choices, people are still eager to devour them. Customers are reticent about