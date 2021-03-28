https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/B08SGMZWYP In today's world, data and analytics are the rave and the main driver in many decisions. Organizations want to be data-driven and provide value by leveraging their data. Tiny Book on Data & Analytics introduces basic concepts to enable practitioners and organizations to make the most of their data. Topics covered include the value of data, types of data, analytics, types of analysis, concepts of data warehousing, and OLAP. Whether you are just beginning or are a seasoned professional, the concepts and topics here serve as a guide and reference in the pursuit of becoming a data-driven and better data practitioner. Topics covered include 1. What is Data 2. What is Analytics 3. Categories and Types of Data 4. Quality of Data 5. Value of Data 6. Common Query Methods 8. OLAP 9. Data Governance 10. Analytics Customers