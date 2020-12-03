Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SISTEMAS DE GOBIERNO FRANCISCO EGAS
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN SISTEMA DE GOBIERNO? Son modelos en los cuales un estado puede organizarse o estructurarse formalmente. Por medio de esto se aplica la legalidad correspondiente y se ejerce el poder político.
  3. 3. ¿PARA QUE SIRVE TENER UN SISTEMA DE GOBIERNO? • Esto sirve para llevar a cabo la voluntad del Estado, buscan facilitar la vida de los ciudadanos dándoles educación, vivienda, comida y salud. Se asegura de cumplir con los derechos y deberes de la Constitución.
  4. 4. TEOCRACIA • Este sistema de gobierno ejerce una divinidad a través de algún representante. En la teocracia, las autoridades gobiernan en el nombre de Dios y el líder religioso es el líder político. Este sistema no está de acuerdo con la separación de estado con religión.
  5. 5. ARISTOCRACIA • Es un tipo de gobierno en el cual solo las personas superiores o que provienen de las clases de élite de la sociedad, serán quienes puedan gobernar. Se basa en que solo aquellos que tengan altos estándares intelectuales y morales formara parte del gobierno.
  6. 6. OLIGARQUÍA • Es el sistema de gobierno que es ejercido por un pequeño grupo de personas que pertenecen a la misma clase social. Es un conjunto de sujetos que actúan en defensa de sus intereses y tratan de concentrar este poder entre ellos.
  7. 7. GERONTOCRACIA Esta forma de gobierno es común en estados religiosos y el liderazgo esta en las manos de los ancianos. Tiene como esencia el poder social. Esto hacia creer que alcanzar edades mayores era ingresar a un paraíso gerontocrático.
  8. 8. ACRACIA • Este termino se refiere al no gobierno, sin gobierno o sin estado. Ellos consideran la organización social y que el poder no debe ir en contra de la libertad individual. Defienden propuestas contrarias a los sistemas políticos convencionales.
  9. 9. TECNOCRACIA • Es un sistema de gobierno que esta dirigido por técnicos, es el gobierno de los tecnócratas. Estos funcionarios apelan el método científico para dar soluciones a la población. Todas la decisiones están orientadas por la ciencia.
  10. 10. DEMOCRACIA • Es una forma de gobierno en la cual las decisiones del Estado son adoptadas por el pueblo. Los ciudadanos ejercen el poder y las responsabilidades de ellos mismos. Es considerada como una forma de gobierno justa para vivir, en la cual los gobernantes y ciudadanos dialogan para alcanzar objetivos.
  11. 11. TIRANÍA • Esta forma de gobierno hace referencia al abuso de poder o superioridad. La persona que llegó al poder lo hizo por fuerza, este gobernador abusa de una manera cruel y ejecuta medidas que provocan miedo al pueblo.
  12. 12. MONARQUÍA • Es una organización de Estado que gira en torno a un rey que ha llegado al poder de forma hereditaria. Es también reino cuando el monarca es rey y la familia real del país.

