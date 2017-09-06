Francisco diaz

UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES CARRERA DE COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL INTEGRANTES: J...
Historia El primer Prezi se proyectó en Barcelona en 2001. El estudio de Miralles quería mostrar sus proyectos de forma di...
¿Qué es la herramienta “Prezi”? Se trata de una plataforma que ayuda a crear, presentar y analizar, sin necesidad de tener...
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi. Lo primero que se debe hacer es crear una cuenta de Prezi. Para ello, tendrás que co...
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 3: Aparece la Página
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 4: Escoge la opción Publica.
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 5: Coloca tus datos y regístrate.
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 6: Aquí estas registrado.
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 7: Para iniciar tu prezi puede aparecer de esta forma: O puede aparecer de est...
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 8: Prezi tiene varias herramientas que debes conocer. Te ayudarán a crear tu p...
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 9: Para agregar texto haga doble clic y aparecerá un editor de texto donde pue...
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 10: Para insertar una imagen haga clic en el ícono Insertar. o
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 10: Para insertar una imagen haga clic en el ícono Insertar. o
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 11: Para darle sentido a tu presentación Edita la ruta y dale animación.
Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 12: Para verificar la ruta pulsa en Presentar…Luego, haga click en Salir y Lis...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES CARRERA DE COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL INTEGRANTES: José Francisco Díaz Elizalde Carlos Roger Cevallos Abarca Gendry Augusto Vega Sánchez CURSO: 6to “A” Diurno DOCENTE: Ing. Miriam Fárez
  2. 2. Historia El primer Prezi se proyectó en Barcelona en 2001. El estudio de Miralles quería mostrar sus proyectos de forma dinámica, utilizando para ello un plano de Barcelona como fondo y una navegación que permitía hacer zoom entre las palabras clave, las ciudades y los nombres de cada proyecto. Los creadores del invento fueron el co-fundador de Prezi, Adam Somlai- Fischer, en colaboración con Peter Sandor Nagy y Peter Hudini. (Mahecha Laura, 2013) Prezi permite que cualquier persona que diagrame una idea sobre una simple servilleta, pueda crear y realizar presentaciones espectaculares no lineares con conexiones entre diferentes presentaciones, zoom en los detalles, y un ajuste del tiempo sin la necesidad de omitir diapositivas.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la herramienta “Prezi”? Se trata de una plataforma que ayuda a crear, presentar y analizar, sin necesidad de tener conocimientos de diseño, incluyendo todas las fases del ciclo de vida de una presentación profesional. Es posible moverse libremente entre temas y adaptarse sobre la marcha, sin tener que pasar por todas las diapositivas, y han integrado el sistema de Analytics para que podamos seguir de cerca el éxito de nuestro contenido. Las funciones Premium incluyen seguimiento en tiempo real y posibilidad de ver quién está compartiendo nuestra presentación, y con quién. (Polo Juan Diego, 20015)
  4. 4. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi. Lo primero que se debe hacer es crear una cuenta de Prezi. Para ello, tendrás que colocar Prezi en Google. Luego haga Click en la dirección que dice Presentación Software . Paso 1 y 2.
  5. 5. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 3: Aparece la Página
  6. 6. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 4: Escoge la opción Publica.
  7. 7. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 5: Coloca tus datos y regístrate.
  8. 8. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 6: Aquí estas registrado.
  9. 9. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 7: Para iniciar tu prezi puede aparecer de esta forma: O puede aparecer de esta forma: Aquí puedes usar plantillas en blanco o plantillas terminadas.
  10. 10. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 8: Prezi tiene varias herramientas que debes conocer. Te ayudarán a crear tu presentación. Conócelas haciendo clic en el ícono correspondiente.
  11. 11. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 9: Para agregar texto haga doble clic y aparecerá un editor de texto donde puedes escribir.
  12. 12. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 10: Para insertar una imagen haga clic en el ícono Insertar. o
  13. 13. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 10: Para insertar una imagen haga clic en el ícono Insertar. o
  14. 14. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 11: Para darle sentido a tu presentación Edita la ruta y dale animación.
  15. 15. Como Crear una Presentación en Prezi.. Paso 12: Para verificar la ruta pulsa en Presentar…Luego, haga click en Salir y Listo. Ya puedes ver tu presentación.

