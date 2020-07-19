Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANUALIDADES ORDINARIAS MONTO Y VALOR ACTUAL O PRESENTE
La palabra anualidad no implica que las rentas sean anuales, sino que se da a cualquier secuencia de pagos, iguales en tod...
ANUALIDAD ORDINARIA: Una anualidad es ordinaria o vencida cuando: los dep�sitos o pagos se hacen al final del periodo; par...
F�RMULAS A= valor presente o actual S= Monto R= renta (letra, cantidad de dinero se cobra o se ahorra) i= tasa de inter�s ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anualidades monto y valor actual

60 views

Published on

anualidad ordinaria
monto y valor actual

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anualidades monto y valor actual

  1. 1. ANUALIDADES ORDINARIAS MONTO Y VALOR ACTUAL O PRESENTE
  2. 2. La palabra anualidad no implica que las rentas sean anuales, sino que se da a cualquier secuencia de pagos, iguales en todos los casos, a intervalos regulares, independientemente de si son anuales, semestrales, trimestrales, mensuales, quincenales o semanales. En pr�stamos (por ejemplo, para adquisiciones de bienes), generalmente los pagos efectuados son iguales en intervalos y todo indica que la medida com�n es un a�o, a menos que se indique lo contrario. A veces son quincenales, mensuales, bimestrales, trimestrales, tanto para tasas como para pagos en el tiempo; cuando esto ocurre, se habla de convertibilidad de las tasas, ya que coinciden tiempo, tasa y pago de la deuda.
  3. 3. ANUALIDAD ORDINARIA: Una anualidad es ordinaria o vencida cuando: los dep�sitos o pagos se hacen al final del periodo; para obtener el monto. MONTO: El monto de las anualidades ordinarias o vencidas es la suma de los montos de todas y cada una de las rentas pagadas hasta el momento de realizar la �ltima. VALOR ACTUAL O PRESENTE: El valor actual es un criterio de inversi�n en el �rea de la econom�a que se encarga de actualizar los cobros y los pagos de un proyecto o inversi�n para saber cu�nto dinero se va a ganar o se puede perder con esa inversi�n.
  4. 4. F�RMULAS A= valor presente o actual S= Monto R= renta (letra, cantidad de dinero se cobra o se ahorra) i= tasa de inter�s n= cantidad de cobros o dep�sitos

×