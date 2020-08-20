Raul classe 2 internet-of things

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IOT Internet of Things 1
https://news.samsung.com/ Samsung® Family Hub® Smart things: conexión con otros dispositivos View Inside: ver interior Mea...
Kevin Ashton (UK, 1999) IOT: red que conecta tanto a personas como a objetos físicos (cosas) IOT device: objeto físico que...
1980. Nichols, Kazhar y Durham (Carnegie Mellon University) Conectada a ARPANET, que daba servicio a 300 computadoras Imag...
Prognosis of worldwide spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) from 2018 to 2022(in billion U.S. dollars) https://www.sta...
Tendencias y tecnologías que aportan al IOT 6 Conectividad Amplia adopción de la red basada en IP Poder computacional y co...
7Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Aplicaciones comun...
8Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Ejemplo: Learning ...
9Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Ejemplo: Fitness t...
10Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Extensión del mod...
IOT en la educación 11 https://scanmarker.com/ https://builtin.com/internet-things/iot-education-examples KajeetScanMarker...
IOT en la educación 12 Promethean® https://www.prometheanworld.com/
Algunos desafíos de la IOT Ataque de hackers y seguridad de tus datos Vigilancia, privacidad Virus, gusanos, etc., pueden ...
14 https://www.smarter.am/ikettle iKettle wifi £99 Hackers pueden acceder a iKettle, y con ingeniería inversa obtener tu c...
  1. 1. IOT Internet of Things 1
  2. 2. https://news.samsung.com/ Samsung® Family Hub® Smart things: conexión con otros dispositivos View Inside: ver interior Meal Planner: gestión de alimentos Bixby: familia conectada, reconocimiento de voz 2
  3. 3. Kevin Ashton (UK, 1999) IOT: red que conecta tanto a personas como a objetos físicos (cosas) IOT device: objeto físico que se conecta a internet 3
  4. 4. 1980. Nichols, Kazhar y Durham (Carnegie Mellon University) Conectada a ARPANET, que daba servicio a 300 computadoras Imagen https://www.elladodelmal.com/ 4
  5. 5. Prognosis of worldwide spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) from 2018 to 2022(in billion U.S. dollars) https://www.statista.com/ IOT devices conected • 10 billion in 2018 • Gartner predicts 25 billion IOT devices by 2021. https://techjury.net/ https://iot-analytics.com/ 5
  6. 6. Tendencias y tecnologías que aportan al IOT 6 Conectividad Amplia adopción de la red basada en IP Poder computacional y costos menores Miniaturización Progeso en Data Analytics Computación en la nube
  7. 7. 7Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Aplicaciones comunes: hogar Problemas potenciales: Protocolos de comunicación no compatibles entre dispositivos
  8. 8. 8Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Ejemplo: Learning Thermostat Samsung Smart TV Problemas potenciales: “vendor lock-in” Dispositivo y servicio en la nube del mismo proveedor
  9. 9. 9Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Ejemplo: Fitness tracker Comúnmente Local Gateway es un Smartphone app software Problemas potenciales: Complejidad y costos asociados al desarrollo de la app-layer Gateway software
  10. 10. 10Rose, K., Eldridge, S., y Chapin, L. (2015). The Internet of Things: an overview. The Internet Society Extensión del modelo “Device-to-Cloud” Usuario puede tener acceso a datos de diversos dispositivos compartidos Elimina el problema de “barreras de silo”
  11. 11. IOT en la educación 11 https://scanmarker.com/ https://builtin.com/internet-things/iot-education-examples KajeetScanMarker® Promethean®
  12. 12. IOT en la educación 12 Promethean® https://www.prometheanworld.com/
  13. 13. Algunos desafíos de la IOT Ataque de hackers y seguridad de tus datos Vigilancia, privacidad Virus, gusanos, etc., pueden dañar dispositivos interconectados Datos masivos, miles de dispositivos conectados Falta de normas estándares de compatibilidad Legislación, protección de datos en diferentes países 13
  14. 14. 14 https://www.smarter.am/ikettle iKettle wifi £99 Hackers pueden acceder a iKettle, y con ingeniería inversa obtener tu clave wifi My Friend Cayla® Hackers pueden escuchar y hablar con tu niña(o) a través de Cayla https://www.pcmag.com/news/parents-advised-to-destroy-my-friend-cayla-dolls Algunos modelos pueden no bloquear a otros usuarios

