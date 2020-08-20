Raul classe 1 inteligencia artificial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Inteligencia Artificial Por M. C. Raúl Rodríguez A. 1
2
3 https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archivo:Siri_answers_%27what_is_the_gender_of_an_angel%3F%27.jpg https://www.xataka.com/...
¿Qué es “inteligencia”? Inteligencia Artificial (AI) Binaria continua multidimensional 4
Rama de las ciencias computacionales que estudia la inteligencia sintetizando la inteligencia (Simon, 1995) Simulación de ...
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi le:Artificial_Inteligence-history.png 1956 John Mc Carthy, (Dartmouth College) Marvi...
1950 – 1970 Redes Neuronales 1980 – 2010 Machine Learning (Aprendizaje Automático) 2010  Deep Learning Evolución de la AI...
Open Webinars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEe9xcrq2-o 8
Artificial Neural Network https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Artificial_neural_ne twork_image_recognition.png 9
10 Perceptron Wikimedia Commons https://towardsdatascience.com/ Clasificador binario lineal
Deep Learning Machine Learning AI 11 Supervisada: humano enseña a maquina No supervisada: máquina aprende por sí sola Apre...
https://becominghuman.ai/artificial-intelligence- versus-machine-learning-for-autonomous- robots-8ce419b63d3c 12
https://becominghuman.ai/artificial-intelligence-versus-machine-learning-for-autonomous-robots-8ce419b63d3c 13
https://commons.wiki media.org/wiki/File:Arti ficial_Inteligence.png 14
AI en la salud 15 https://www.skinvision.com/ SkinVision® (Cancer Melanoma) https://www.nsmedicaldevices.com/news/babylon-...
AI en la industria 16 Industria 4.0 Wikimedia Commons • Control de calidad • Predicción de fallas • Mantenimiento preventi...
AI - juegos 17 https://www.xataka.com/
AI en el comercio - comunicaciones 18
AI reconocimiento facial 19 https://josephsteinberg.com/ https://www.ebay.com/ Zk multibio 700 Indian Railways Face Recogn...
AI en la educación 20 https://www.aiproctor.com/ Aprendizaje adaptativo Proctoring https://www.dreambox.com/
Retos de la AI AI aprende de datos Calidad de datos impacta resultado Tareas bien definidas, especializadas No son totalme...
AI débil y fuerte AI débil • Programas simulación proceso cognitivo • No es proceso cognitivo • No es posible crear máquin...
23
La Singularidad 24
25
26 El caso de Malte Spitz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Raul classe 1 inteligencia artificial

51 views

Published on

Inteligencia artificial

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Raul classe 1 inteligencia artificial

  1. 1. Inteligencia Artificial Por M. C. Raúl Rodríguez A. 1
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 3 https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archivo:Siri_answers_%27what_is_the_gender_of_an_angel%3F%27.jpg https://www.xataka.com/basics/137-comandos-para-alexa-que-exprimir-al-maximo-tu-amazon-echo
  4. 4. ¿Qué es “inteligencia”? Inteligencia Artificial (AI) Binaria continua multidimensional 4
  5. 5. Rama de las ciencias computacionales que estudia la inteligencia sintetizando la inteligencia (Simon, 1995) Simulación de los procesos de la inteligencia humana llevada a cabo por medio de máquinas, específicamente por sistemas computarizados (Mehrotra, 2019) Ciencia de hacer máquinas que hagan cosas que requerirían inteligencia si fueran hechas por el hombre (Marvin Minsky) Definiciones de A I 5
  6. 6. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi le:Artificial_Inteligence-history.png 1956 John Mc Carthy, (Dartmouth College) Marvin Minsky (Harvard University) N. Rochester (IBM) C. Shannon (Bell Lab) 1970 DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Planimetría de calles 2003 DARPA crea asistente personal 6
  7. 7. 1950 – 1970 Redes Neuronales 1980 – 2010 Machine Learning (Aprendizaje Automático) 2010  Deep Learning Evolución de la AI 7
  8. 8. Open Webinars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEe9xcrq2-o 8
  9. 9. Artificial Neural Network https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Artificial_neural_ne twork_image_recognition.png 9
  10. 10. 10 Perceptron Wikimedia Commons https://towardsdatascience.com/ Clasificador binario lineal
  11. 11. Deep Learning Machine Learning AI 11 Supervisada: humano enseña a maquina No supervisada: máquina aprende por sí sola Aprendizaje con reforzamiento: máquina independiente Machine Learning
  12. 12. https://becominghuman.ai/artificial-intelligence- versus-machine-learning-for-autonomous- robots-8ce419b63d3c 12
  13. 13. https://becominghuman.ai/artificial-intelligence-versus-machine-learning-for-autonomous-robots-8ce419b63d3c 13
  14. 14. https://commons.wiki media.org/wiki/File:Arti ficial_Inteligence.png 14
  15. 15. AI en la salud 15 https://www.skinvision.com/ SkinVision® (Cancer Melanoma) https://www.nsmedicaldevices.com/news/babylon-health-ai-health-services/ Babylon® https://www.neowin.net/
  16. 16. AI en la industria 16 Industria 4.0 Wikimedia Commons • Control de calidad • Predicción de fallas • Mantenimiento preventivo • Robótica • Diseño • Pronósticos, datos
  17. 17. AI - juegos 17 https://www.xataka.com/
  18. 18. AI en el comercio - comunicaciones 18
  19. 19. AI reconocimiento facial 19 https://josephsteinberg.com/ https://www.ebay.com/ Zk multibio 700 Indian Railways Face Recognition Find Criminals https://www.techgenyz.com/
  20. 20. AI en la educación 20 https://www.aiproctor.com/ Aprendizaje adaptativo Proctoring https://www.dreambox.com/
  21. 21. Retos de la AI AI aprende de datos Calidad de datos impacta resultado Tareas bien definidas, especializadas No son totalmente autónomos Vigilancia y privacidad ¿Singularidad? 21
  22. 22. AI débil y fuerte AI débil • Programas simulación proceso cognitivo • No es proceso cognitivo • No es posible crear máquinas conscientes AI fuerte • Máquina puede tener mente • Toda la capacidad de mente humana • Razonar, imaginar, pensar 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. La Singularidad 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26 El caso de Malte Spitz

×