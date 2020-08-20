Balbé 2 - Interacion entre aprendizaje Formal y no Formal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEMIN�RIO DE TENDENCIAS EDUCATIVAS Estrategia de Ense�anza: Interacion entre aprendizaje Formal y no Formal
FORMAL N�O FORMAL - Obligatorio y basado en la ley; - Educaci�n institucionalizada: * Colegios, escuelas, universidades. -...
INFORMAL Es el resultado de las acciones de la vida del individuo. Son conocimientos pasados de una generaci�n a otra. Deb...
  1. 1. SEMIN�RIO DE TENDENCIAS EDUCATIVAS Estrategia de Ense�anza: Interacion entre aprendizaje Formal y no Formal
  7. 7. FORMAL N�O FORMAL - Obligatorio y basado en la ley; - Educaci�n institucionalizada: * Colegios, escuelas, universidades. - Espacios sistem�ticos; - Se usa la pedagog�a intencionalmente; - destaca las figuras del profesor y el alumno - Proporciona diplomas reconocidos por agencias gubernamentales - Generalmente NO ES OBLIGATORIO, pero puede llegar a ser * Ex: convocatoria de formaci�n en la empresa; - Educaci�n no institucionalizada: * cursos gratuitos, cursos profesionales - Se utiliza la pedagog�a - Empodera, pero no ofrece diplomas;
  8. 8. INFORMAL Es el resultado de las acciones de la vida del individuo. Son conocimientos pasados de una generaci�n a otra. Debe tener disciplina y disposici�n para aprender!
