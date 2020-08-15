Francisco rodriguez. v 24.364.695

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria I.U.T Antonio José De Sucre Elaborado Por: Francisco Rodríguez CI: 24364695
  2. 2. NTRODUCCIÓN El presente manual de usuario, tiene como finalidad conocer de una manera detallada y sencilla, el proceso que se lleva a cabo a través del uso del sistema Profit Plus, con la finalidad de que los usuarios(empleadores/empresas), se familiaricen con la aplicación. Con Profit plus usted podrá configurar y calcular la nómina para los diversos contratos así como llevar un control en las áreas de préstamos, vacaciones, liquidaciones, control de proyectos, registrar las fechas de inicio y culminación de las obras. Permite que usted cree y aplique cualquier concepto relacionado con el pago a los trabajadores, así como aquellos conceptos que desea ir acumulando para su pago posterior (prestaciones sociales, entre otras). Este manual contiene la información necesaria para poder instalar y configurar Profit Plus de acuerdo a las características de su empresa.
  3. 3. DEFINICIÓN DEL PROFIT PLU Es un sistema integrado y flexible, que permite una visión global de del negocio, ofreciendo información necesaria para la toma de decisiones en el momento oportuno, aumentando la competitividad de su empresa, de acuerdo como se administre la empresa.
  4. 4. OBJETIVO Mejorar, agilizar y tener un buen entendimiento de la comunicación, ya que esto es fundamental para establecer un buen funcionamiento dentro de la empresa.
  5. 5. OPINIONES POSITIVAS Y NEGATIVAS VENTAJAS: • Profit plus maximiza el uso de la interface gráfica de Windows. • Simplifica el registro de datos. • Permite consultas y reportes gerenciales. • Se ahorra tiempo e incrementa su productividad al tener la posibilidad de activar simultáneamente múltiples aplicaciones del sistema de gestión empresarial profit plus desde su pantalla. DESVENTAJAS: • Eliminar las barreras de tiempo y espacio. • Disminuir la atención al cliente es decir tarda mas tiempo en buscar el producto en la empresa. • No permitir que la empresa se desenvuelva de al manera para avanzar dentro de la misma. • Profit Plus Administrativo permite automatizar las operaciones empresariales de forma integral y flexible en las áreas de: Inventario, Compras, Ventas, Cuentas por Cobrar, Cuentas por Pagar, Caja y Banco. • Permitiendo dar una visión global de negocios, lo cual significa disponibilidad de información para la toma de decisiones en el momento oportuno, aumentando la competitividad de su empresa.
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS Comprensibilidad: Debe ser elaborado en forma correcta y contener símbolos y letras. Confiabilidad: Es necesario quesea preciso, congruente con el hecho, real y comprobable desde la fuente y todo el proceso de transmisión. Relevancia: Debe ser esencial para el área de responsabilidad de actuación del administrador. Integridad: Tiene que contener los hechos que el administrador necesita para tomar
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS Concisión: Debe omitir materias ajenas al asunto, resumir la información clave y dejar a un lado los detalles y los datos que no tienen relación con el sistema de información administrativa. Oportunidad: Tiene que estar disponible en el momento en quesea necesario. Calidad: Es el grado de precisión con el cual la información retrata la realidad, a un costo razonable, para su procesamiento y distribución.
  8. 8. REQUISITOS DE HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE Para poder instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus su equipo debe tener, mínimo las siguientes características: • Computador Pentium III 700mhz o superior • 128 MB´s de memoria RAM o superior • Monitor SVGA color • Unidad de CD- ROM • Espacio libre en el disco duro: 1 GB • Microsoft Windows 95,Windows 98, Windows NT Workstation 4.0, Windows
  9. 9. TIPOS DE PROFIT PLUS
  10. 10. INSTALACIÓN DEL SISTEMA PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO Debe ser instalado usando el CD que viene en la caja del sistema. La instalación debe efectuarse tanto a nivel de servidor de red como a nivel de estaciones de trabajo. Una vez instalado el sistema, al momento de iniciar su uso, debe utilizar el usuario predeterminado “Profit”, cuya clave de acceso es “Profit” y seleccionar la empresa “Demo”. Esto le permitirá crear los usuarios que ingresarán al sistema y de este modo poder ingresar los datos de su empresa. Posteriormente, éstos pueden ser eliminados. Recomendamos el estudio de la empresa “Demo” antes de efectuar la parametrización del sistema.
  11. 11. INSTALACIÓN DEL SISTEMA PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO Si adquirió la edición Corporativa debe instalar primero el manejador de base de datos Microsoft® SQL Server 2000 o Microsoft® SQL Server 2005 antes de proceder con la instalación de Profit Plus, además debe realizar las siguientes configuraciones:  Instalación de SQL Server 2000 o SQL Server 2005 Creación de usuarios y permisologías de acceso Configuración de Inicio de Sesión para los usuarios Windows Creación de Usuario SQL Server
  12. 12. PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO AVISOS & TAREAS Permite automatizar las operaciones empresariales de forma integral y flexible en las áreas de: Inventario, Compras, Ventas, Cuentas por Cobrar, Cuentas por Pagar, Caja y Banco. Permite dar una visión global de negocios, lo cual significa disponibilidad de información para la toma de decisiones en el momento oportuno, aumentando la competitividad de su empresa.
  13. 13. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES Multi- Empresa. Multi- Sucursal. Multi- Almacén. Multi- Unidades. Multi- Moneda. Multi-Idioma. Múltiples Criterios de Costeo. Toda su información en línea (no requiere Cierres Mensuales). Flexible y altamente Parametrizable. Funcionalidad adicional, gracias a la inserción de procesos o situaciones externas dentro del sistema, bien sea automáticamente.
  14. 14. PROFIT PLUS CONTABILIDAD Automatiza la contabilidad de su empresa, al ofrecerle en un solo producto todos los procesos relacionados con la Contabilidad General, Financiera, y Fiscal. Permite automatizar la gestión contable de forma integral y flexible dando una visión global de la empresa.
  15. 15. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES: Multi-Empresa. Multi-Moneda. Multi-Usuario. Multi-Idioma. Manejo de tres (3) tipos de Contabilidades:  Contabilidad General. Contabilidad Financiera. Contabilidad Fiscal.
  16. 16. Disponible en las siguientes ediciones: Desktop: permite un máximo de 75.000 registros contables. Profesional: permite un máximo de 150.000 registros contables. Corporativa Small Business: permite un máximo de 300.000 registros contables. Corporativo: sin límite de registros contables
  17. 17. FUNCIONES ADICIONALES Crea comprobantes contables (manuales y automáticos) en base a los documentos almacenados en Profit Plus Administrativo y Profit Plus Nómina. Lleva la gestión de los activos fijos y pasivos realizables de la empresa; así como también todo lo relacionado con el ajuste por inflación fiscal y financiero.
  18. 18. PROFIT PLUS NÓMINA Profit Plus Nómina es la herramienta más avanzada para el manejo del Capital Humano. Con esta nueva versión usted podrá configurar y calcular la nómina para los diversos contratos, así como llevar un control en las áreas de préstamos, vacaciones y liquidaciones.
  19. 19. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES Multi-Empresa. Multi-Contrato. Configurable. Interfaz gráfica. La Nómina Profit Plus es totalmente abierta y flexible lo cual unido a su intuitivo pero poderoso diseño, permite que usted cree y aplique cualquier concepto relacionado con el pago a los trabajadores, así como aquellos conceptos que desea ir acumulando para su pago posterior (prestaciones sociales, intereses sobre prestaciones entre otros).
  20. 20. DISPONIBLE EN LAS SIGUIENTES EDICIONES: Desktop: permite generar la nómina para un máximo de quince(15) trabajadores. Profesional: permite generar la nómina para un máximo de cincuenta (50) trabajadores. Corporativa Small Business: permite generar la nómina para un máximo de ciento cincuenta (150) trabajadores. Corporativo: sin limite en el número de trabajadores a generar la nómina.

