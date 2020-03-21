Bases curriculares de la emtp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 “La Educación Media … tiene por finalidad procurar que cada alumno expanda y profundice su formación general y desarroll...
• Existen 946 establecimientos escolares EMTP. • 43% de la matrícula de 3º y 4º medio (aprox. 180. 000 alumnos), siendo es...
• Altas expectativas de los estudiantes de seguir estudios superiores: 74% de los estudiantes TP querría seguir estudiando...
1. Cumplir con la demanda de desarrollo integral del alumno. La LGE define Objetivos generales para la totalidad de la EM,...
• 9 Especialidades que pierden vigencia • 2Especialidades nuevas • 7 Especialidades con menciones • 25 Especialidades que ...
Bases Curriculares: Especialidades y menciones • Pertinencia y Factibilidad • Contextualización Planes y Programas MINEDUC...
Plan de estudio - Libre disposición Flexibilidad y autonomía Criterios a considerar:  Coherencia con los propósitos del P...
Plan de estudio especialidad- Libre disposición Flexibilidad y autonomía EJEMPLOS Contextualización en especialidades sin ...
Flexibilidad y autonomía: Libre disposición EJEMPLOS Contextualización en especialidad con menciones Incluir módulos propi...
Alternativas de organización de módulos : • Secuencial • Paralelo • Trimestral • Semestral • Anual Flexibilidad y autonomí...
Flexibilidad y autonomía: Planes de Estudio de especialidad EJEMPLOS ADAPTACIÓN • Ajustar tiempo de cada modulo +/- 20% Es...
Programas de Estudio: Ejemplo de módulo EjemploMóduloEspecialidadAdministración, MenciónRecursosHumanos Módulo 1: LEGISLAC...
Programas de Estudio: Ejemplo de módulo Módulo 1: LEGISLACIÓN LABORAL DURACIÓN 152 Horas Año Cuarto medio Objetivos de apr...
Actividades de aprendizajes • Propuesta didáctica ejemplificadora • Elementos básicos para planificaciones • Metodologías ...
Bases Curriculares: Especialidades y menciones • Pertinencia y Factibilidad • Contextualización Planes y Programas MINEDUC...
27 Sentidos del Currículum Diseño curricular Apropiación Análisis comprensivo Contextualización Diagnóstico escolar Autono...
¿Qué se entiende por Competencia? COMPETENCIA Dcto 254/2009 Sistema de acción compleja interrelaciona Habilidades Práctica...
¿Cómo se expresan las Competencias? Movilizando Los Conocimientos Las Actitudes Las Habilidades
¿Qué es una Competencia Laboral? Para Recordar: La Competencia Laboral hace referencia a las acciones de la persona en rel...
¿Qué es una Competencia Laboral? AcciónConocimiento
¿Cómo se construyen los saberes del campo laboral y educativo? Perfil Profesional Describe lo que una persona es capaz de ...
¿Cómo nacen las Competencias Laborales? Análisis Funcional Atributos Conocimientos Tecnológicos Destrezas Técnicas Actitud...
¿QUÉ SABEMOS DE LA CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN? Contextualización Objetivos Contenidos Materiales Formas de Agrupación Estrategias D...
¿QUÉ SABEMOS DE LA CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN? Ministerio de Educación Empresa Liceo
¿QUÉ SABEMOS DE LA CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN? Contexto Curricular Marco Curricular 220/1998 y 254/2009 Perfil de Egreso Módulos AE...
Orientaciones desde el MINEDUC sobre Contextualización Didáctica Orientaciones a la contextualización didáctica La impleme...
El triángulo de la Contextualización Didáctica. MÓDULO ALUMNO/A CONTEXTOPEI
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Bases curriculares de la emtp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bases curriculares de la emtp

35 views

Published on

Educacion Media TP

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bases curriculares de la emtp

  1. 1.  “La Educación Media … tiene por finalidad procurar que cada alumno expanda y profundice su formación general y desarrolle los conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes que le permitan ejercer una ciudadanía activa e integrarse a la sociedad… Este nivel educativo ofrece una formación general común y formaciones diferenciadas..(Art. 20). Define 4 años de formación general común y 2 años de formación diferenciada TP o Artística. (Art. 25) Ley 20.370/2009.  “Dicha enseñanza habilita, por otra parte, al alumno, para continuar su proceso educativo formal a través de la educación superior o incorporarse a la vida del trabajo”. (Art. 20) Ley 20.370/2009.  Exigencia al currículum: 30 % de libre disposición al centro educativo que desarrolle programas propios ( de 42 horas , deben quedar 12 horas libres). • 15 % de libre disposición al que use los programas del Ministerio (de 42 horas, 6 deben quedar libres). (Art. 31) Ley 20.370/2009.
  2. 2. • Existen 946 establecimientos escolares EMTP. • 43% de la matrícula de 3º y 4º medio (aprox. 180. 000 alumnos), siendo especialmente relevante en los quintiles de menores ingresos (60% aprox). • Por la cantidad de alumnos y su realidad social, la EMTP representa un importante desafío en términos de equidad. • Desde hace algunos años, una preocupación nacional por la EMTP: consenso en la necesidad de un cambio profundo. (Informes OECD, 2004; Mineduc. 2006; Consejo Asesor Presidencial 2006; Comisión Tripartita 2008). • Es una modalidad de alta demanda, pero que no cumple las expectativas que actualmente se tienen para ella . Diagnóstico
  3. 3. • Altas expectativas de los estudiantes de seguir estudios superiores: 74% de los estudiantes TP querría seguir estudiando, 56% en una carrera universitaria. Fuente: CIDE (2010). Sus padres • Aumento de los egresados TP que siguen estudios superiores, con o sin trabajo a la vez. ( 52% de la cohorte 2009, entrando paulatinamente). • Egresados mal preparados para continuar estudios (PSU y deserción) • Con todo, el empleo sigue siendo un destino importante de los egresados TP. El 51,7% de la cohorte de egresados 2009 trabajaba con contrato (o trabajando y estudiando a la vez) al 1º año de egreso, ganando más que sus pares egresados de la EMHC. Estudio posterior PNUD confirma este dato. • En el segmento juvenil del mercado laboral, los egresados TP compiten con los técnicos egresados de la educación superior (CFT o IP) • Algunas especialidades no aseguran empleo ni ingresos superiores a CH Diagnóstico
  4. 4. 1. Cumplir con la demanda de desarrollo integral del alumno. La LGE define Objetivos generales para la totalidad de la EM, en el “ámbito personal y social” y en el “ámbito del conocimiento y de la cultura”. 2. Cumplir los dos propósitos declarados de la EMTP: facilitar acceso a un trabajo inicial y a continuar estudios . 3. Asegurar a los egresados TP y HC equidad en las oportunidades curriculares de acceso a la educación superior, ya sea universitaria o técnica. 4. Más espacio para la formación general: facilita el aprendizaje continuo y autónomo de contenidos técnicos y no técnicos, permite actualizarse y favorece la empleabilidad. 5. Actualización de las especialidades: manejo de tecnologías, conocimiento de normativa, estándares de calidad (nacionales e internacionales). 6. Flexibilidad: Especialidades más flexibles, con estructura de menciones. 7. Promover y fortalecer la formación en lugares de trabajo (prácticas y dual). 8. Habilidades blandas (hábitos de trabajo, trabajo en equipo, ética, comunicación, prevención de riesgos, emprendimiento) . 6 Actualización del currículum CRITERIOS
  5. 5. • 9 Especialidades que pierden vigencia • 2Especialidades nuevas • 7 Especialidades con menciones • 25 Especialidades que se actualizan Especialidades y menciones
  6. 6. Bases Curriculares: Especialidades y menciones • Pertinencia y Factibilidad • Contextualización Planes y Programas MINEDUC • Profundidad / amplitud • Contextualización Implementación • Desarrollo capacidades • Recursos de aprendizajes Análisis para la toma de decisiones en Establecimientos Educacionales
  7. 7. Plan de estudio - Libre disposición Flexibilidad y autonomía Criterios a considerar:  Coherencia con los propósitos del Proyecto Educativo Institucional.  Contextualización en respuesta al entorno productivo ( *).  Fortalecimiento de la Formación General y/o Diferenciada  Necesidades de la comunidad educativa  Estrategia de vínculos y alianzas con mundo productivo para proceso enseñanza (Dual: Módulo análisis de experiencia en la empresa) ( *): Chilevalora, Catalogo de Cursos SENCE
  8. 8. Plan de estudio especialidad- Libre disposición Flexibilidad y autonomía EJEMPLOS Contextualización en especialidades sin mención • Incluir módulos propios y de otras especialidades --------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- 3° medio M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 4° medio Plan MINEDUC Plan MINEDUC + módulo(s) propio(s) + módulo otra especialidad M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 Mp2 M6 M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 Mp1 3° medio 4° medio LD Plan estudio LICEO FD-TP
  9. 9. Flexibilidad y autonomía: Libre disposición EJEMPLOS Contextualización en especialidad con menciones Incluir módulos propios y de otra mención --------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- Plan común 3° medio M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 Plan menciones 4° medio Plan MINEDUC Plan MINEDUC + módulo propio+ módulos de otra mención M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 Mp1 m1 m2 m3 m4 m5 m1 m2 m3 m4 m5 Plan común 3° medio Plan mención 4° medio m1 m2 m3 m4 m5 m1 m4 LDPlan estudio LICEO FD-TP
  10. 10. Alternativas de organización de módulos : • Secuencial • Paralelo • Trimestral • Semestral • Anual Flexibilidad y autonomía: Plan de Estudio de especialidad
  11. 11. Flexibilidad y autonomía: Planes de Estudio de especialidad EJEMPLOS ADAPTACIÓN • Ajustar tiempo de cada modulo +/- 20% Especialidad de Muebles y Terminaciones en Madera Nombre módulo MINEDUC LICEO Representación gráfica de muebles y elementos de carpintería. 152 190 Abastecimiento y despacho. 228 190
  12. 12. Programas de Estudio: Ejemplo de módulo EjemploMóduloEspecialidadAdministración, MenciónRecursosHumanos Módulo 1: LEGISLACIÓN LABORAL DURACIÓN 152 Horas Año Cuarto medio Objetivos de aprendizajes de especialidad OA 1 Realizar llenado y tramitación de contratos de trabajo, remuneraciones y finiquitos, de acuerdo a la legislación vigente y a las normas internacionales de contabilidad (NIC). Aprendizajes Esperados Criterios de Evaluación Objetivos aprendizaje s genéricos 1.- Elabora y formaliza los distintos tipos de contratos de trabajo, considerando las cláusulas que deben contemplar de acuerdo a las instrucciones de la jefatura y la legislación vigente. 1.1 Redacta distintos tipos de contratos de trabajo, considerando la legislación vigente y las instrucciones de jefatura. B, C y E 1.2 Modifica los contratos de acuerdo a las indicaciones de la jefatura, considerando el marco legal vigente. B, C y F 1.3 Tramita el contrato de trabajo al interior de la organización, de acuerdo a los procedimientos establecidos y resguardando el cumplimiento de la normativa laboral A, C y F
  13. 13. Programas de Estudio: Ejemplo de módulo Módulo 1: LEGISLACIÓN LABORAL DURACIÓN 152 Horas Año Cuarto medio Objetivos de aprendizajes de especialidad OA 1 Realizar llenado y tramitación de contratos de trabajo, remuneraciones y finiquitos, de acuerdo a la legislación vigente y a las normas internacionales de contabilidad (NIC). Aprendizajes Esperados Criterios de Evaluación Objetivos aprendizajes genéricos 1.- Elabora y formaliza los distintos tipos de contratos de trabajo, considerando las cláusulas que deben contemplar de acuerdo a las instrucciones de la jefatura y la legislación vigente, especialmente la relacionada al sector portuario. 1.1 Redacta distintos tipos de contratos de trabajo comúnmente utilizados en el sector portuario, considerando la legislación vigente (incluida la legislación laboral de trabajadores portuarios) y las instrucciones de jefatura. B, C y E 1.2 Modifica los contratos de acuerdo a las indicaciones de la jefatura, considerando el marco legal vigente (marco legal del sector portuario). B, C y F 1.3 Tramita el contrato de trabajo al interior de la organización, de acuerdo a los procedimientos establecidos y resguardando el cumplimiento de la normativa laboral A, C y F Entorno: Sector Portuario
  14. 14. Actividades de aprendizajes • Propuesta didáctica ejemplificadora • Elementos básicos para planificaciones • Metodologías inductivas y participativas • Coherencia enfoque curricular de competencias laborales. Actividades de evaluación • Propuesta evaluativa ejemplificadora • Foco en los elementos a evaluar • Coherencia con actividad de aprendizaje • Incluye técnica e instrumento Programas de Estudio: Actividades de aprendizaje y evaluación
  15. 15. Bases Curriculares: Especialidades y menciones • Pertinencia y Factibilidad • Contextualización Planes y Programas MINEDUC • Profundidad / amplitud • Contextualización Implementación • Desarrollo capacidades • Recursos de aprendizajes Análisis para la toma de decisiones en Establecimientos Educacionales
  16. 16. 27 Sentidos del Currículum Diseño curricular Apropiación Análisis comprensivo Contextualización Diagnóstico escolar Autonomía Uso de espacios de flexibilidad Responsabilidades profesionales Desarrollo curricular Decisiones curriculares Gestión curricular Fortalecimiento de propuesta
  17. 17. ¿Qué se entiende por Competencia? COMPETENCIA Dcto 254/2009 Sistema de acción compleja interrelaciona Habilidades Prácticas y Cognitivas Conocimiento Actitudes Emociones Motivación Orientaciones Valóricas
  18. 18. ¿Cómo se expresan las Competencias? Movilizando Los Conocimientos Las Actitudes Las Habilidades
  19. 19. ¿Qué es una Competencia Laboral? Para Recordar: La Competencia Laboral hace referencia a las acciones de la persona en relación a los conocimientos tecnológicos, destrezas técnicas y actitudes laborales que necesita activar para lograr un desempeño competente en una tarea productiva.
  20. 20. ¿Qué es una Competencia Laboral? AcciónConocimiento
  21. 21. ¿Cómo se construyen los saberes del campo laboral y educativo? Perfil Profesional Describe lo que una persona es capaz de hacer en el campo laboral. Perfil de Egreso Describe las capacidades que el alumno debe aplicar en el contexto laboral al término de su proceso formativo.
  22. 22. ¿Cómo nacen las Competencias Laborales? Análisis Funcional Atributos Conocimientos Tecnológicos Destrezas Técnicas Actitudes Laborales Se refiere a:
  23. 23. ¿QUÉ SABEMOS DE LA CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN? Contextualización Objetivos Contenidos Materiales Formas de Agrupación Estrategias Didácticas
  24. 24. ¿QUÉ SABEMOS DE LA CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN? Ministerio de Educación Empresa Liceo
  25. 25. ¿QUÉ SABEMOS DE LA CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN? Contexto Curricular Marco Curricular 220/1998 y 254/2009 Perfil de Egreso Módulos AE y CE Contexto Laboral Tendencia del Desarrollo Productivo Competencias Laborales Perfil Profesional Dinámica del Empleo Contexto Institucional Características de los Alumnos Características del Entorno Valores y Principios del Proyecto Educativo Institucional
  26. 26. Orientaciones desde el MINEDUC sobre Contextualización Didáctica Orientaciones a la contextualización didáctica La implementación existosa que requiere de modificación de prácticas pedagógicas institucionales. El curriculum flexible facilita la autonomía El curriculum se debe adaptar a las características sociales y culturales de los alumnos la contextualización implica: 1) colaboración 2)generar acuerdos La contextualización requiere de trabajo e equipo.
  27. 27. El triángulo de la Contextualización Didáctica. MÓDULO ALUMNO/A CONTEXTOPEI

×