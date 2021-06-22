Wellness and Healing in Cancer Season June 2021

une 21st – July 23rd sees us entering the watery zodiac season of Cancer, ruled by the Moon.



The first day is the Summer Solstice, which we will discuss in another post soon! These are the perfect days for meditating and setting clear intentions for your future.



Those born under this sign are sensitive, intuitive, empathic, extremely compassionate, and caring.



Typical Cancerians love to spend time with their friends and family and are at their best at home in a nurturing environment.