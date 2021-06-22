Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wellness and Healing in Cancer Season June 2021

une 21st – July 23rd sees us entering the watery zodiac season of Cancer, ruled by the Moon.

The first day is the Summer Solstice, which we will discuss in another post soon! These are the perfect days for meditating and setting clear intentions for your future.

Those born under this sign are sensitive, intuitive, empathic, extremely compassionate, and caring.

Typical Cancerians love to spend time with their friends and family and are at their best at home in a nurturing environment.

Wellness and Healing in Cancer Season June 2021

  1. 1. June 22, 2021 WELLNESS AND HEALING IN CANCER SEASON JUNE 2021 June 21st – July 23rd  sees us entering the watery zodiac season of Cancer, ruled by the Moon. The ﬁrst day is the Summer Solstice, which we will discuss in another post soon! These are the perfect days for meditating and setting clear intentions for your future. Those born under this sign are sensitive, intuitive, empathic, extremely compassionate, and caring. Typical Cancerians love to spend time with their friends and family and are at their best at home in a nurturing environment. They can seem sensitive and somewhat mysterious and have a real depth of emotions. With the Moon as Cancer’s ruler, all this dreamy, emotional energy is enhanced as the Moon is typically linked to emotions and instincts, feminine energy, and psychic dreams. You can tap into these energies and learn to ﬂow freely and effortlessly — like water, connecting to your sensitive, intuitive side and learning to trust your gut.
  2. 2. The gut, in fact, is vital during this season as Cancer energy rules the digestive health and core strength. Many of us (not just those born under this sign) tend to hold in our emotions, repressing them in silence. Emotions that are not released always ﬁnd a place in the body to reside, and this can cause stomach upsets and more complicated issues in the area. A great tip at any time of year is to allow your feelings and emotions to be felt and let go Try not to store any anger and sadness. Allow yourself to cry when tears come. It’s a wonderful feeling to release stored up emotions, and it’s healthy for your body and soul. Let these negative feelings and emotions serve as lessons, and then let them go, release them from your body. You can use writing as a wonderful release and a way to get to know your deepest thoughts. Writing down your emotions and concerns can also help you recognize them, which will allow you to let them go easier.
  3. 3. As Cancer is ruled by the element of water, this is also a reminder to keep well hydrated. I ﬁnd that usually means drink more than you think is the right amount! Water is life and is also healing and helpful for the digestive system if you have any issues in those areas. It will keep you full of bright energy, clear your skin, and promote mental clarity. Fitness Tips Pilates is a great option during Cancer season as it focuses on core engagement. Any fusion yoga or barre will also be beneﬁcial for expending energy and toning up in a smooth, ﬂuid way (just like the water element energy). Energize your life with these Crystals for Cancer Season
  4. 4. The energy of the Moon is potent throughout Cancer Season, as is the Divine Feminine, so we’ve chosen some crystals that help you to connect and harness this energy. Rhodochrosite – This stone helps us express our true emotions in a loving way. It is a very healing crystal, bringing unconditional love and joy to our lives. Rainbow Moonstone – A highly spiritual stone ideal for initiating psychic gifts and strengthening intuition. It protects the aura from unwanted negative energies and vibrates with strong feminine, goddess energy. Rose Quartz – This beautiful pink crystal is a stone of pure love. It helps awaken the heart chakra and vibrates with a very Cancerian energy of nurturing, compassionate love.
  5. 5. Amethyst – This stone’s energies will help with any physical issues in your immune system, heart, liver and circulatory system. Red Jasper – A great stone for grounding and balancing your energy as well as energizing and inspiring positivity. Essential Oils for Cancer Season Blend your own oils with a carrier oil and use in a spray or diffuser to instantly calm, boost or refresh your body, mind, and home. Some of the best oils for healing and balancing are Rosemary, Grapefruit, Chamomile and Lavender. Rosemary: detoxes the lymphatic system. Grapefruit: can aid with digestion and water retention. Chamomile: Soothes and calms especially at night.
  6. 6. Lavender: tranquil and relaxing, good for the nervous system. Cancer season is very much a season of emotions, so anything you can to ground, practice self-care, and be as tuned in and connected as possible to your inner self will help you navigate these energies with ease. Try to include the following practices in the coming weeks: Regular journaling Quiet reﬂection, either reading a book or meditating Being in water, either the ocean or a bath Check-in with your breathing, are you allowing your belly to ﬁll with air and release? Try to do deep breathing as often as possible to bring peace and calm Grounding outside in nature, by trees, ﬂowers and plants Drinking plenty of fresh water and green juices or fruit smoothies Including these small actions will help you to feel energized and clear as you navigate the cosmic energies of the summer. Your health, whether it be physical, mental or emotional should be your priority. When you experience vibrant health you are far more capable of creating a life of abundance and happiness going forward.

