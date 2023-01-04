Text with Confidence

You stare at your phone…

And a cold feeling settles into your gut.



You re-read his text again.



Is he mad at you for something?



Is this supposed to be funny?



Is he saying it’s over?



As your thumbs hover over the keypad, your mind remains stubbornly blank.



You have to reply…



But what do you say?



It’s Normal to Worry

I often have clients bring their phones into a coaching session with me.



They read their texts aloud, hoping I can shed some light on its meaning.



They want my advice on how to reply.



They’re afraid they might write the wrong thing and ruin everything.



Texting, unlike speech, leaves a permanent record.



Send a text that you haven’t thought through, and you can’t take it back.



It’s there on his phone forever.



Yet that doesn’t stop us from sending texts we later regret.



We have arguments via text. We confess our feelings via text. We push a joke too far.



And we’re left to mop up the mess our texts have made without being able to explain ourselves face-to-face.