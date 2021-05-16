Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
May 15, 2021 HOW TO INFUSE YOUR LIFE WITH MAGIC EVERY DAY Article from Alexander J. Wilson (Manifestation Magic) "When I w...
Above all, I didn’t think any of this was silly! I believed in magic 100%. My connection to my inner self and spiritual si...
A ritual can be literally anything that is signiﬁcant to you. It could be lighting candles around your bath, listening to ...
Next time you see an 11.11 or a 3..33 on the clock, don’t dismiss it. Take it for the magical moment that it is — a nudge ...
Appreciate Everything Around You Most children, when they are allowed to be pure children, are naturally inquisitive, play...
Check-in with your Heart and be Still In the big old rush of daily life, we forget to be quiet. We forget to check in with...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Spiritual
36 views
May. 16, 2021

How to Infuse Your Life with Magic Every Day

Do you feel like you need to reconnect with the magic in your life?

Do you long to return to that simple, childlike belief in magical things?

It is easier than you think, and you don’t have to suddenly confess to believing in mermaids and unicorns!

Infusing your life with magic is about feeling joy, happiness, positivity, and strengthening your intuition.

I’ve created a list of my top ways to keep magic alive in my life as an adult.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(0/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(5/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3.5/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Confessions of St. Augustine: Modern English Version Augustine
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(0/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Saved From Success: How God Can Free You from Culture's Distortion of Family, Work, and the Good Life Dale Partridge
(4.5/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
It's Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Weight of Glory C. S. Lewis
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Infuse Your Life with Magic Every Day

  1. 1. May 15, 2021 HOW TO INFUSE YOUR LIFE WITH MAGIC EVERY DAY Article from Alexander J. Wilson (Manifestation Magic) "When I was a kid, I believed in magic. I intuitively knew that I could connect with animals, trees, and nature. I collected shells, feathers, and pretty stones and made up spells with them. I was in awe of the glittering stars I saw in the sky at night, and I wrote wishes down on pieces of paper and believed they would come true. I loved to go and sit by this huge willow tree at my grandparent’s house and just read and write in my notebook. I instantly felt peaceful and calm there, just listening to the wind blowing or the rain falling. Sometimes I would even try to look for elves and fairies in the ﬂowers and bushes and make-up stories about them. I used to say that I could talk to animals, and would try to communicate with our family pets in a secret language.
  2. 2. Above all, I didn’t think any of this was silly! I believed in magic 100%. My connection to my inner self and spiritual side was strong. Were you like this as a kid? Don’t you think that we lose our connection to magic that comes so easily in childhood as we grow older? It’s funny that those things that came so naturally to me when I was a child have now become my life’s purpose and calling. It makes sense to me now, of course. But there was a time when I lost my way a little, and it wasn’t until I rediscovered my love and aﬃnity for magic that my life got back on track. Do you feel like you need to reconnect with the magic in your life? Do you long to return to that simple, childlike belief in magical things? It is easier than you think, and you don’t have to suddenly confess to believing in mermaids and unicorns! Infusing your life with magic is about feeling joy, happiness, positivity, and strengthening your intuition. I’ve created a list of my top ways to keep magic alive in my life as an adult. Embrace Rituals Traditions and rituals are so important to me. I love honoring the lunar cycles, the changing of seasons, and the speciﬁc cosmic energy of the zodiac each month. I love making gratitude lists, wish lists of desires, and things I want to manifest. In the mornings my daily journaling has become a ritual, as has my daily meditation and yoga stretching.
  3. 3. A ritual can be literally anything that is signiﬁcant to you. It could be lighting candles around your bath, listening to an uplifting song and dancing around to shift your mood before a meeting or important phone call. I have made a ritual out of creating crystal grids when I want to focus on a speciﬁc topic in my life, or in the world. What I mean by that is I don’t just half-heartedly arrange my crystals a certain way. I make a ritual out of it, I set intentions, I meditate before and afterwards, and I make sure the area is clean before laying out my crystals. I have a friend who has to go outside for a walk right after a heavy rainfall. She loves the scent of fallen rain on the soil and it has become a ritual for her to get up and outside as soon as possible without getting soaked, to breathe in that good air! That’s her ritual, see how it really can be anything that connects you to a powerful moment full of magic for you? Be Open to Signs The Universe is always communicating with us, sending us signs in the form of symbols, angel numbers, objects, and animals to conﬁrm that we are on the right path.
  4. 4. Next time you see an 11.11 or a 3..33 on the clock, don’t dismiss it. Take it for the magical moment that it is — a nudge from the Universe that you are in alignment, and continue to believe that there is so much magic around us all the time! Pay Attention to your Dreams If you remember your dreams when you wake up, try to take notes each morning and observe any patterns or recurring images or situations. Our dreams are full of magic, signs, symbols, and nudges from our unconscious. When you learn to listen and understand your dream language, you strengthen your connection to yourself.
  5. 5. Appreciate Everything Around You Most children, when they are allowed to be pure children, are naturally inquisitive, playful and full of appreciation for the littlest things. When I was a kid the deﬁnition of a good day involved playing outside with my cousins and friends and going swimming. I didn’t really need anything else to be happy! We live on a miraculous planet. Seriously, sometimes I cannot fathom just how incredible Mother Nature is. Look around you next time you are out and about, wherever you are in the world. Look at the leaves and ﬂowers, really look at their intricate details. Listen to the birds singing, watch them soar with the wind, and settle into the trees. Even watching a really good nature or animal documentary can help to remind us just how fascinating, wise and beautiful the Earth is, and how much of it there is to explore. Hang out with Children and Animals Spending time with little ones and animals is a sure-ﬁre way to tap into your inner magic. Children and animals have a natural purity that shines brightly and can be seriously catching! Kids also have such wonderful imaginations and are happy to ask questions, follow their thought processes without limitations and be in the moment.
  6. 6. Check-in with your Heart and be Still In the big old rush of daily life, we forget to be quiet. We forget to check in with our guts and just ask ourselves, “Hey, how are you really feeling? What do you want to do today?” Believe me, it’s even possible to meditate and actually just sit and run through your to-do list, mentally! To actually be quiet and connect with your heart space takes practice and a little dedication. But once you do it on the regular, you’ll start to hear the magic inside you again, you’ll start to feel more connected to yourself and the things that light you up each day. Give Love Lastly, doing good things for others is a beautiful way to reignite magic in your life and the lives of others. Simple interactions are so powerful, whether it’s paying for a stranger’s coffee, checking in with someone to see how they’re doing, or literally any kind of act of love or compassion that you send out. I hope these practices help you to find joy, strengthen your connection to your inner self, and keep on finding magic in your life, no matter how old you are."

×