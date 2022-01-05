Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Improve Battery Life - The Cheapest Technique

  1. 1. How To Improve Battery Life - The Cheapest Technique January 04, 2022 It is true that after an extended period of use all batteries will die. However, did you know you can actually make your batteries last longer?  If you learn how to improve battery life, you will be able to restore life back into a battery and be able to used it for a lot longer before having to replace it. For batteries in cars and other automobiles, it is best if you protect your battery from high under the hood temperatures. This can be accomplished by utilizing a case or heat shield. This can help keep the batter charged at all times, which will extend your car's battery life. 
  2. 2. If the weather is humid, it is important to keep an eye on your batteries electrolyte levels. Studies have shown that if you relocate the battery to an area outside the engine compartment, it can increase the battery life by up to eight months. In order to avoid that high temperatures that can occur under the hood, many car manufacturers are beginning to place the starting battery to the passenger compartment or the trunk. You will also get a lot of advantages out of using wet batteries that are vented to the outside or cells that do not produce gas when recharged. Depending on how you drive, your battery may be undercharged, which leads to sulfating.
  3. 3. This is when lead sulfate accumulates and the battery life is shortened. In order to make sure your battery is fully charged, you may want to use an external battery. If you are looking to extend the battery life of your portable devices, like cell phones and laptops, you can lower the brightness when you do not need it. It is advisable to put your laptop into hibernate mode when you are not using it.  You can also increase battery life by setting the volume a little lower. Plus, you can use headphones that are louder and only have to set the volume at 50%. All these techniques will help you decrease your power consumption, which can greatly improve battery life.
  4. 4. Most of these techniques are pretty common sense and easily incorporated into a persons daily routine. Take the time to discover more about the advantages of using Lead Acid Batteries and finding out why battery reconditioning is a powerful method that can help you decrease how much you pay for power usage. By learning how to improve battery life, you will finally know how to effectively save energy.

