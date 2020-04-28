Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD “FERMÍN TORO” VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO SISTEMA DE APRENDIZAJE INTERACTIVO A DISTANCIA “SAIA” LAPSO ACADÉMICO 2019-2020 INFORME INTEGRANTE: ATENCIA FRANNY C.I: 97.290.213 SAIA A CURSO: DERECHO P CIVIL I BARQUISIMETO, 2020
  2. 2. El presente ensayo trata principalmente sobre la acción el cuyo su significado en derecho es referente a la facultad de impulsar la actividad jurisdiccional, es decir, al ser ejercitada, el Juzgador deberá resolver la pretensión que integra la demanda o escrito jurídico que sea presentado. Consecuentemente la acción se establece como el derecho fundamental de acceso a los tribunales civiles, al poder promover la apertura de un proceso civil mediante demanda ante un Juez de dicho orden jurisdiccional, ejercitando una de las variadas acciones civiles o derechos reconocidos por el ordenamiento civil o mercantil. Por otra parte, la palabra acción se usa como equivalente de pretensión y hasta procesalistas españoles (Estévez, Guas, y otros), han propuesto formalmente eliminar definitivamente la palabra acción debido a las confusiones y sustituirla por pretensión. Sin embargo, ahora es posible, en cierto límite, deslindar la diferencia que la doctrina ha admitido como más razonable entre acción y pretensión. La acción es el poder jurídico dirigido contra el Estado para que se administre justicia por éste, mientras que la pretensión es el pedimento que el demandante formula contra el demandado. Algunos como el autor Prieto Castro, llaman pretensión a la acción civil, o sea a la relación jurídica de derecho material que liga al acreedor con su deudor por el contrato de préstamo y en virtud del cual el acreedor solicita del Tribunal que su deudor le devuelva el capital prestado; En verdad, en nuestro lenguaje forense acostumbramos designar con el nombre de pretensiones del actor a los pedimentos que éste formula contra el demandado. Esta acción implica como decía el autor Chobena, un poder jurídico para pedir la actuación de la ley e implica también para el Juez el deber de admitir o rechazar la demanda, so pena de que su silencio o negligencia le acarree responsabilidad civil o penal por denegación de justicia; Por ende, este poder acarrea para el demandado la obligación de defenderse para evitar las consecuencias de la confesión ficta. Seguidamente, La naturaleza jurídica de la acción ha tenido profunda evolución en la historia del pensamiento procesal, partiendo desde la concepción romana que la comprendía dentro del derecho material, hasta las modernas corrientes doctrinarias que la tienen como un derecho autónomo e independiente, desligado del derecho privado de la persona en particular; puesto que la teoría tradicional, la identifica en el derecho material protegido, que es el criterio que se sostiene al considerarla como un medio que se da al
  3. 3. titular de un derecho para su debida protección que toma la misma naturaleza que el derecho que protege, y para conocer la de aquella es menester precisar éste. Consecuentemente, su naturaleza jurídica que se establece principalmente como la Acción como Derecho material, puesto que el Derecho a la tutela judicial que nace de la lesión a un derecho subjetivo material; Asimismo o es Polémica Windscheid-Muther ya que la acción tiene naturaleza pública pues se ejerce frente al órgano jurisdiccional del Estado; conscientemente, esta se establece como Acción como Derecho a la tutela concreta, ya que como un Derecho a una sentencia concretamente favorable a la parte actora. Como el autor Chiovenda mencionaba es “El poder jurídico de dar vida a la condición para la actuación de la ley”. Por otra parte, las características fundamentales de la acción son: La acción es un derecho subjetivo que genera obligación, ya que el derecho potestad se concreta a solicitar del Estado la prestación de la actividad jurisdiccional, y ésta se encuentra obligada a brindar la misma mediante el proceso. La acción es de carácter público, ya que es público en el sentido que su finalidad es la satisfacción del interés general sobre el particular, mediante la composición de los pleitos y el mantenimiento del orden y paz social, evitando la justicia por la propia mano del hombre. La acción es autónoma, porque la acción va dirigida a que nazca o se inicie el proceso, no habrá este último sin el ejercicio del primero, y se diferencia con el concepto de pretensión que se verá más adelante. La acción tiene por objeto que se realice el proceso: La acción busca que el Estado brinde su jurisdicción mediante un proceso, y como se dijo, no habrá tal proceso sin una previa acción ejercida por el ciudadano que busque la tutela que brinda el Estado. Por último, la palabra acción dentro del campo usual tiene varias acepciones lo que se repite dentro del ámbito jurídico entre los cuales podemos mencionar las descritas por Couture: Principalmente, como sinónimo de derecho, es el sentido que tiene el vocablo cuando se dice que el actor carece de acción, lo que significa que el actor carece de un derecho efectivo que el proceso deba tutelar.
  4. 4. En seguidamente, como sinónimo de pretensión, este es el sentido más usual, en la doctrina y en la legislación, se halla recogido en textos legislativos del siglo XIX que mantienen su vigencia aún en nuestros días; por ello que se habla de acción fundada e infundada, acción real y personal, acción civil, acción penal; en estos vocablos la acción es la pretensión, la existencia de un derecho sustantivo concreto, válido y en nombre del cual de promueve la demanda respectiva. En tercer lugar, como sinónimo de facultad de provocar la actividad de la jurisdicción, se habla en consecuencia de un poder jurídico que tiene todo sujeto de derecho por su calidad de tal, y en nombre del cual es posible acudir al Órgano Jurisdiccional en demanda del amparo de su pretensión. En cuarto lugar, como referencia a la vía procedimental, esta acepción es incorporada por Juan Monrroy Galvez, se refiere a la acción de hábeas corpus, acción de amparo, acción de inconstitucionalidad etc. Ya que estas distintas acepciones trajeron situaciones contradictorias y absurdas dentro del desarrollo de la acción por ello es necesario conocer, aunque no agotar la transformación de dicha conceptualización. En segundo lugar como término fundamental, tenemos el Proceso que es la sucesión de fases jurídicas concatenadas realizadas conforme al orden trazado por la ley, el juez, las partes y los terceros en ejercicio de los poderes, derechos, facultades y cargas que les atribuye la ley procesal o en cumplimiento de los deberes y obligaciones que la misma les impone, cursadas ante órgano jurisdiccional, pretendiendo y pidiendo la actuación de la ley para que: Que dirima la controversia, verificado que sean los hechos alegados o que: Que se imponga una pena o medida de seguridad al procesado averiguado que sea su delito o peligrosidad criminal, pretensión y petición que se plasmará en una sentencia pasada por autoridad de cosa juzgada. Asimismo, la finalidad del proceso es en lo civil restituir el orden o un derecho o satisfacer una pretensión; en lo penal descubrir la verdad de la existencia de un delito, un delincuente y relacionar el delito al delincuente; en lo político y social combatir la delincuencia y educar jurídicamente al pueblo. Consecuentemente sus características se componen en:
  5. 5. En primer lugar como un conjunto De Actos, los cuales los sujetos realizan actos regulados por la ley de procedimiento. Estos actos pueden ser jurídicos y Jurisdiccionales. Secundariamente, lugar es un conjunto De Norma que Determinan derechos y obligaciones de los sujetos procesales En tercer lugar son un conjunto De Actos Realizados Frente A Los Órganos Jurisdiccionales ya que determinan la aplicación de la norma jurídica al caso concreto. Y por último, es un Conjunto De Actos Con Finalidad: Con finalidad de solución del conflicto o de restaurar el ordenamiento jurídico violado y la búsqueda de una convivencia feliz de los hombres en sociedad. Consecuentemente, este tiene su clase 1. Proceso civil: justicia a petición de parte 2. Proceso penal: justicia a instancia del propio tribunal, del Ministerio Fiscal o de parte 3. Todo proceso persigue una declaración jurisdiccional 4. Proceso declarativo civil: procesos meramente declarativos, de condena y constitutivos 5. Procesos ordinarios y procesos especiales 6. Proceso de ejecución y proceso cautelar 7. Medidas cautelares Por ultimo tenemos ella conceptualización de La pretensión la cual es una categoría procesal, y su origen para una corriente está en el derecho romano y para otros es una categoría de moderna construcción; Es decir, Es la declaración de voluntad hecha ante el sentenciador y frente al adversario; es el acto, por el cual se busca que el Juez reconozca algo con respecto a una cierta relación jurídica. En realidad, se está frente a una afirmación de derecho y a la reclamación de la tutela para el mismo. Consecuentemente, la pretensión como objeto del proceso, se estipula que en los comienzos de la elaboración doctrinal de esta Ciencia, se consideraba a la acción, como objeto del proceso, lo que aparecía perfectamente claro en una concepción sustancial de la acción como "derecho a la sentencia favorable", pues entonces se trata en el proceso de averiguar si el demandante tiene la razón, esto es si tiene acción; Pero desde que se comenzó a
  6. 6. profundizar más y se llegó a la diferenciación entre la acción, la pretensión y la demanda, la orientación cambia, y se admite que el objeto del proceso, es la pretensión procesal. Podemos decir que la acción es, como el poder jurídico concedido a todo ciudadano, de solicitar del Juez la composición de la Litis, mediante la actuación de la pretensión que hace valer el demandante contra el demandado, para darnos cuenta en seguida que de lo que se trata en el proceso, es de la pretensión que hace valer el demandante contra el demandado; esto es, que el conjunto de conductas que intervienen organizadamente en el proceso, giran todas en torno a la pretensión; porque fundamentalmente, la conducta principal del demandante consiste en hacer valer o plantear la pretensión; la del demandado, en oponerse a ella o satisfacerla; y la del sentenciador en examinarla en su mérito, para acogerla o rechazarla. Por tanto, la delimitación objetiva del proceso está dada por la pretensión, que es la materia de que se trata en el mismo y constituye por ello el objeto de la sustanciación. Consecuentemente se caracteriza como: Se dirige a una persona distinta de quien la reclama. Es decidida por una persona distinta de quien la solicita, ya que quien en definitiva reconocerá su procedencia es el Estado a través del órgano jurisdiccional. Jurídicamente, como expresa Couture, sólo requiere el auto atribución que de un derecho, o la afirmación de tenerlo, lo que presupone una situación de hecho que lo origina. Es un acto de voluntad y no un poder o un derecho, como lo es la acción. Ahora bien la Trilogía estructural del proceso, según Ramiro J. Podetti, la refirió primero al derecho procesal civil, pero que se ha hecho extensiva a todas las ramas procesales. Por tal motivo, la acción se estudió como una figura común a todas las ramas de enjuiciamiento, entendida como el derecho abstracto de obrar en juicio, cuya naturaleza corresponde al derecho constitucional de petición; en la especie, de administración de la justicia. Concretado en la pretensión procesal que es la afirmación del actor de merecer la tutela del derecho, esta potestad puede invocarse en todos los campos del proceso: civil, penal, mercantil, administrativo, agrario, laboral o constitucional.
  7. 7. Como presupuesto de la jurisdicción y derecho fundamental de la persona para adquirir la impartición de justicia, la acción constituye uno de los elementos capitales dentro de la estructura del proceso, por ello Como concepto esencial, el proceso se entiende también, como otra institución común a todas las ramas del derecho procesal en las cuales siempre cuenta con las mismas características esenciales. Se le explica de esta suerte, como la sucesión de actos jurídicos encaminados a obtener la solución del litigio mediante la intervención de un órgano jurisdiccional, imparcial y superior a las partes. El proceso constituye así, la vía jurídica más desarrollada para dar solución institucional a los litigios, mediante la aplicación de la voluntad autárquicamente vinculatoria de la ley, al caso controvertido, por obra del juzgador. Por lo mismo, como cauce de las pretensiones de las partes, el proceso constituye un instrumento importante para la realización de la justicia y de esta suerte un baluarte del Estado de derecho; Ha de ponderarse, en fin, que son cuestiones basilares de la teoría general del proceso el estudio del litigio, de la acción, la pretensión, de los tipos de proceso y las formas de procedimiento, así como el procurar las orientaciones metodológicas y didácticas para el estudio del derecho procesal. Constituye, por lo mismo, la exposición científica de los conceptos, principios e instituciones comunes, en su dinámica, a las diferentes disciplinas procesales o ramas de enjuiciamiento; Así, con este estudio homogéneo se pretende analizar y sistematizar con rigor cada proceso en particular, encontrando los conceptos generales y logrando articular una viva retroalimentación entre la teoría general del proceso y las peculiares disciplinas procesales. Comentario Existe acuerdo acerca de que son comunes a todas las disciplinas procesales especiales los conceptos de acción, jurisdicción y proceso, a los que la doctrina considera fundamentales y a los que el procesalista argentino Ramiro Podetti denominó la trilogía estructural de la ciencia del proceso. En cualquier disciplina procesal se manifiestan estos tres conceptos: La acción, como derecho subjetivo procesal, poder jurídico o facultad, que las personas tienen para promover la actividad del órgano jurisdiccional, con el fin de
  8. 8. que, una vez realizados los actos procesales correspondientes, resuelva sobre una pretensión litigiosa. La jurisdicción, como función que tienen determinados órganos del Estado para resolver conflictos de trascendencia jurídica mediante determinaciones obligatorias para las partes y susceptibles de ejecución. En síntesis, el proceso, como conjunto de actos que realizan las partes, el juzgador y los demás sujetos que intervienen en el mismo, con la finalidad de lograr la composición del litigio por medio de la sentencia. Cabe destacar que la pretensión Judicial es la declaración de voluntad mediante la cual se solicita del órgano jurisdiccional, frente al demandado, una actuación de fondo que declare, constituya o imponga una situación jurídica y obligue a observar determinada conducta jurídica; No obstante la Pretensión se da fuera del proceso y se convierte en pretensión procesal cuando interviene el órgano jurisdiccional para la solución del conflicto de intereses o la incertidumbre jurídica, la cual, no debe confundirse con la demanda, ya que esta es un acto procesal.

