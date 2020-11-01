Ppt la novela

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La novela Escuela Bruno Zavala Fredes Terceros Básicos
OBJETIVOS: • Reconocer las características de una novela. • Comprender un fragmento de novela.
¿Qué es una novela? Una novela es una obra literaria de carácter narrativo y de cierta extensión. Está escrita en prosa y ...
 Por su extensión, la novela suele tener más personajes que el cuento y abarca el desarrollo de más acciones.
 La lectura de una novela puede tomarnos varios días.  Para no perder el hilo de la historia, es aconsejable usar un mar...
Características de una Novela 6 Toda novela es de ficción Es extensa y compleja Se escribe en prosa y por capítulos Tiene ...
Juan conoce a Julia Autora: Christine Nostlinger ¿ Que características valoras en un amigo o una amiga ? Elige dos caracte...
Juan conoce a Julia ¿ Donde trascurrirá la historia??
Lee la novela “Juan conoce a Julia” (página 94 hasta 97- Libro del ministerio)
Después de la Lectura… Actividades a realizar de la páginas 98 y 99, actividades 4-5-6 y 7
Páginas 98 y 99 11
