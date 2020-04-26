Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rm05

37 views

Published on

Tensão Admissível

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rm05

  1. 1. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Aula  05  -­‐  Tensão  Admissível   Projeto  de  Acoplamento  Simples     Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris,  M.Eng.   prof@cronosquality.com.br  
  2. 2. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Tensão  Admissível  sível Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues el s s o o, el. O  engenheiro  responsável   pelo  projeto  de  elementos   estruturais  ou  mecânicos   deve  restringir  a  tensão  do   material  a  um  nível  seguro,   portanto,  deve  usar  uma   tensão  segura  ou   admissível.  
  3. 3. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Fator  de  Segurança  (F.S.)  ou   Coeﬁciente  de  Segurança  (C.S.)   •  O  fator  de  segurança  (F.S.)  é  a  relação  entre  a  carga  de   ruptura  Frup  e  a  carga  admissível  Fadm.   •  O  fator  de  segurança  é  um  número  maior  que  1  a  ﬁm  de   evitar  maior  possibilidade  de  falha.   •  Valores  especíﬁcos  dependem  dos  Hpos  de  materiais   usados  e  da  ﬁnalidade  pretendida  da  estrutura  ou   máquina.   Fator de Segurança (F.S.) O fator de segurança (F.S.) é a relação entre a carga de ruptura Frup e a carga admissível Fadm. O fator de segurança é um número maior que 1 a fim de evitar maior possibilidade de falha. Valores específicos dependem dos tipos de materiais usados e da finalidade pretendida da estrutura ou máquina. adm rup SF σ σ =.. adm rup F F SF =.. adm rup SF τ τ =..
  4. 4. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Fatos  que  inﬂuenciam     a  escolha  do  F.S.   •  Modiﬁcações  nas  propriedades  do  material,   função  do  processo  de  fabricação,  temperatura,   etc.;   •  Tipo  de  carregamento  para  o  qual  se  projeta,  ou   que  poderá  atuar  futuramente;   •  Número  de  vezes  que  a  carga  é  aplicada:  fadiga   (será  melhor  estudado  em  Elementos  de   Máquinas)   •  Modo  de  ruptura  que  pode  ocorrer;    
  5. 5. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Fatos  que  inﬂuenciam     a  escolha  do  F.S.   •  Método  de  análise  uHlizado;   •  Deterioração  que  poderá  ocorrer  no  futuro   devido  à  falta  de  manutenção  ou  por  causas   naturais  imprevisíveis;   •  A  importância  de  um  certo  membro  para  a   integridade  de  toda  a  estrutura;     •  Riscos  de  vida  ou  de  propriedade;   •  Inﬂuência  na  função  a  ser  desempenhada  pela   máquina;    Etc.  
  6. 6. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Fator  de  Segurança  (F.S.)   No  início  de  carreira,  o  engenheiro  normalmente   encontra  muita  diﬁculdade  na  escolha  do  Fator  de   Segurança  a  ser  uHlizado  nas  diversas  aplicações.  Se   uHlizar  um  F.S.  alto,  inseri  alto  custo  ao  projeto  e,  se   uHlizar  um  F.S.  muito  baixo,  coloca  em  risco  a  segurança   do  projeto.  É  importante  se  basear  em:  projetos   semelhantes  que  tenham  obHdo  sucesso  e  nas  Norma   Técnicas  especíﬁcas  para  cada  aplicação.     O  mais  importante  é  ter  bom  senso  nesta  escolha.  
  7. 7. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Quadro  OrientaJvo  para  F.S.  RESISTÊNCIA DOS MATERIAIS AULAS PROF. GILFRAN MILFONT Coeficiente de Segurança Quadro orientativo para determinação do Coeficiente de Segurança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ateriaisDúcteis: C.S.= Máximo entre: (CS_1, CS_2, CS_3 ) MateriaisFrágeis: C.S.= 2 x Máximo entre: (CS_1, CS_2, CS_3 )
  8. 8. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Projeto  de  Acoplamentos  Simples   •  Elemento  sujeito  a   aplicação  de  força   normal:   •  Elemento  sujeito  a   aplicação  de  força  de   cisalhamento:   ojeto de Acoplamentos Elemento força Elemento sujeito a aplicação de força normal: adm P A σ = Problemas comuns: coplamentos Simples Elemento sujeito a aplicação de força de cisalhamento: ção de adm P A τ = Problemas comuns:
  9. 9. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Projeto  de  Acoplamentos  Simples   Problemas  comuns:   1)  Área  da  seção  transversal  de  um  elemento   de  tração.     2)  Área  da  seção  transversal  de  um   acoplamento  submeHdo  a  cisalhamento.     3)  Área  requerida  para  resisHr  ao  apoio.     4)  Área  requerida  para  resisHr  ao  cisalhamento   provocado  por  carga  axial.  
  10. 10. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Área  da  Seção  Transversal  de  um   Elemento  sob  Tração   Área da Seção Transversal de um Elemento sob Tração Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues
  11. 11. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Acoplamento  SubmeJdo  a   Cisalhamento  Acoplamento Submetido a Cisalhamento Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Resistência dos Materiais
  12. 12. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Área  Requerida  para  Apoio   Área Requerida para Apoio Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Resistência dos Materiais
  13. 13. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Cisalhamento  por  Carga  Axial   Cisalhamento por Carga Axial Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Resistência dos Materiais
  14. 14. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercício  1   O  Hrante  está  apoiado  em  sua  extremidade  por  um  disco   circular  ﬁxo  como  mostrado  na  ﬁgura.  Se  a  haste  passa   por  um  furo  de  40  mm  de  diâmetro,  determinar  o   diâmetro  mínimo  requerido  da  haste     Exercício 1 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo 1) O tirante está apoiado em sua extremidade por um disco circular f mostrado na figura. Se a haste passa por um furo de 40 mm de diâme o diâmetro mínimo requerido da haste e a espessura mínima do disco para suportar uma carga de 20 kN. A tensão normal admissível da ha MPa, e a tensão de cisalhamento admissível do disco é τadm = 35 MP e  a  espessura  mínima  do  disco   necessários  para  suportar  uma   carga  de  20  kN.  A  tensão  normal   admissível  da  haste  é  σadm  =  60   MPa,  e  a  tensão  de  cisalhamento   admissível  do  disco  é  τadm  =  35   MPa.  
  15. 15. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  1   Solução do Exercício 1 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Diâmetro da haste: por verificação, a força axial na haste é 20 kN, assim, a área da seção transversal da haste é dada por: adm P A σ = 60 20000 =A 33,333=A Sabe-se que: 4 2 d A ⋅ = π Portanto: π A d ⋅ = 4 π 33,3334⋅ =d 60,20=dmm² mm
  16. 16. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  1   Solução do Exercício 1 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues adm V A τ = 35 20000 =A 42,571=A mm² A área seccionada é dada por: trA ⋅⋅⋅= π2 Portanto: mm r A t ⋅⋅ = π2 202 42,571 ⋅⋅ = π t 55,4=t
  17. 17. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercício  2   A  barra  rígida  mostrada  na  ﬁgura  é  suportada  por  uma  haste  de  aço   AC  que  tem  diâmetro  de  20  mm  e  um  bloco  de  alumínio  que  tem   área  da  seção  transversal  de  1800  mm2.  Os  pinos  de  18  mm  de   diâmetro  em  A  e  C  estão  submeHdos  a  um  cisalhamento  simples.  Se   a  tensão  de  ruptura  do  aço  e  do  alumínio  forem  (σaço)rup  =  680  MPa   e  (σal)rup  =  70  MPa,  respecHvamente,  e  a  tensão  de  cisalhamento  de   ruptura  de  cada  pino  for  τrup  =  900  MPa,  determinar  a  maior  carga  P   que  pode  ser  aplica  à  barra.  Aplicar  F.S  =  2.   Exercício 2 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo 2) A barra rígida mostrada na figura é suportada por uma haste de que tem diâmetro de 20 mm e um bloco de alumínio que tem área transversal de 1800 mm². Os pinos de 18 mm de diâmetro em A e submetidos a um cisalhamento simples. Se a tensão de ruptura do alumínio forem (σaço)rup = 680 MPa e (σal)rup = 70 MPa, respectiva tensão de cisalhamento de ruptura de cada pino for τrup = 900 MPa determinar a maior carga P que pode ser aplica à barra. Aplicar F.
  18. 18. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  2   Solução do Exercício 2 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Diagrama de corpo livre: Reações de apoio: ! = 0BM 025,12 =⋅+⋅− PFAC ! = 0AM 075,02 =⋅−⋅ PFB 2 25,1 P FAC ⋅ = 2 75,0 P FB ⋅ = PFAC ⋅= 625,0 PFB ⋅= 375,0 Relação entre as forças:
  19. 19. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  2   Solução do Exercício 2 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues ( ) ( ) ..SF rupaço admaço σ σ = ( ) 2 680 =admaçoσ ( ) 340=admaçoσ MPa Aço ( ) ( ) ..SF rupal admal σ σ = ( ) 2 70 =admalσ ( ) 35=admalσ MPa Alumínio ..SF rup adm τ τ = 2 900 =admτ 450=admτ MPa Pino
  20. 20. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  2   Solução do Exercício 2 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues ( ) AC AC admaço A F =σ ( ) 4 2 d FAC admaço ⋅ = π σ ( ) 2 4 d FAC admaço ⋅ ⋅ = π σ ( ) 2 625,04 d P admaço ⋅ ⋅⋅ = π σ ( ) 625,04 2 ⋅ ⋅⋅ = d P admaço πσ 625,04 20340 2 ⋅ ⋅⋅ = π P 170816=P N Barra AC
  21. 21. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  2   Solução do Exercício 2 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Resistência dos Materiais ( ) B B admal A F =σ ( ) B admal A P⋅ = 375,0 σ ( ) 375,0 Badmal A P ⋅ = σ 375,0 180035⋅ =P 168000=P N Bloco B
  22. 22. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Solução  do  Exercício  2   Solução do Exercício 2 Aula 3 Prof. MSc. Luiz Eduardo Miranda J. Rodrigues Resistência dos Materiais p adm A V =τ padmAC AFV ⋅== τ 4 625,0 2 d P adm ⋅ ⋅=⋅ π τ 625,04 2 ⋅ ⋅⋅ = d P adm πτ 625,04 18450 2 ⋅ ⋅⋅ = π P 183124=P N Por comparação, a maior carga que pode ser aplicada ao sistema é P = 168000 N, pois qualquer carga maior que essa fará com que a tensão admissível seja excedida. Pino A
  23. 23. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercícios  Propostos   [P16]  A  junta  está  presa  por   dois  parafusos.  Determine  o   diâmetro  exigido  para  os   parafusos  se  a  tensão  de   reptura  por  cisalhamento   para  os  parafusos  for  Trup  =   350  MPa.  Use  um  fator  de   segurança  para  cisalhamento   FS=  2,5.     Ans.d = 0.00571 m = 5.71 mm 5(106 ) = 5000 d(0.025) a-a = 5000 N a-a (20) - 200(500) = 0 200 N Ans.mm 0(103 ) p 4 d2 fastened together using two bolts. ed diameter of the bolts if the failure olts is Use a factor of . = 2.5. tfail = 350 MPa. 80 kN 40 kN 30 mm 30 mm 40 kN
  24. 24. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercícios  Propostos   [P17]  Os  três  cabos  de  aço  são   usados  para  suportar  a  carga.   Se  os  cabos  têm  uma  tensão   de  tração  admissível  de  165   MPa,  determinar  o  diâmetro   requerido  de  cada  cabo  se  a   carga  aplicada  é  P  =  6  kN.   Saddle River, NJ. All rights reserved.This material is protected under all copyright laws as they currently may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without permission in writing from the publisher. he applied load; ie, . Analysing ng to its FBD, Fig. a, (1) (2) N B sin 45° - 6 = 0 B cos 45° = 0 FBD = P = 6 kN used to support the wable tensile stress of quired diameter of each .N 30Њ45Њ B D P A C 55
  25. 25. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercícios  Propostos   [P18]  Se  a  tensão  de  apoio  admissível  para  o  material  sob  os  apoios   em  A  e  B  for  (σ)adm  =  1,5  MPa,  determine  os  tamanhos  das  chapas   de  apoio  quadradas  A’  e  B’  exigidos  para  suportar  a  carga.   Considere  P=100  kN.  As  chapas  deverão  ter  aproximação  de  mm.   As  reações  nos  apoios  são  verHcais.     NB = 135 kN al e e B¿ a, 3 m P A¿ B¿ A B 40 kN/m 1.5 m 1.5 m
  26. 26. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercícios  Propostos   [P19]  O  conjunto  consiste  em  três  discos  A,  B  e  C  usados  para   suportar  a  carga  de  140  KN.  Determine  o  menor  diâmetro  d1  do   disco  superior,  o  diâmetro  d2  do  espaço  entre  os  apoios  e  o   diâmetro  d3  do  orincio  no  disco  inferior.  A  tensão  de  apoio   admissível  para  o  material  é  (ϭadm)  =  350  MPa  e  a  tensão  de   cisalhamento  admissível  é  Tadm=  125  MPa.     rights reserved.This material is protected under all copyright laws as they currently n any form or by any means, without permission in writing from the publisher. disk B. and C ne the within n the terial ss is 10 mm 20 mm 140 kN d2 d3 d1 A B C
  27. 27. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Exercícios  Propostos   [P20]  A  arHculação  é  uHlizada  para  transmiHr  um  binário  de  T  =  3   kN.m.  Determinar  o  diâmetro  mínimo  requerido  do  do  Pino  de   Proteção  A.  Se  for  feita  a  parHr  de  um  material  que  tem  uma   tensão  de  ruptura  de  cisalhamento  de  150  Mpa.  Aplicar  um  fator   de  segurança  de  três  contra  o  fracasso.   J. All rights reserved.This material is protected under all copyright laws as they currently ed, in any form or by any means, without permission in writing from the publisher. the shear plane of pin A can be equilibrium along the y axis with orque of diameter having a factor of A T T 100 mm
  28. 28. Prof.  Wanderson  S.  Paris      -­‐      prof@cronosquality.com.br   Resistência  dos  Materiais   Referências  Bibliográﬁcas   •  hFp://www.cronosquality.com/aulas/rm/index.html   •  Hibbeler,  R.  C.  -­‐  Resistência  dos  Materiais,  7.ed.  São   Paulo  :Pearson  PrenHce  Hall,  2010.   •  BEER,  F.P.  e  JOHNSTON,  JR.,  E.R.  Resistência  dos  Materiais,  3.o   Ed.,  Makron  Books,  1995.   •  Rodrigues,  L.  E.  M.  J.  Resistência  dos  Materiais,  InsHtuto  Federal   de  Educação,  Ciência  e  Tecnologia  –  São  Paulo:  2009.   •  BUFFONI,  S.S.O.  Resistência  dos  Materiais,  Universidade  Federal   Fluminense  –  Rio  de  Janeiro:  2008.   •  MILFONT,  G.  Resistência  dos  Materiais,  Universidade  de   Pernanbuco:  2010.  

×