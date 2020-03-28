Cogo consultoria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relatório Especial: análise dos impactos do Covid-19 para cada segmento do agronegócio Overview 28/03/2020 Consolidado: 12...
PÁGINA 2 ➢ OMS: 628.043 casos de Covid-19 em 177 países e 28.823 mortes - até 28/03. ➢ Brasil contabiliza 3.474 casos, com...
PÁGINA 3 ÍNDICE
PÁGINA 4 ➢ O Ministério da Saúde evitou fazer comentários sobre o posicionamento do presidente Bolsonaro, que divulgou uma...
PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE POSIÇÃO EM 28/03/2020 ÀS 12h00
PÁGINA 6 ➢ Uma estratégia de isolamento social de manter só idosos em casa, como sugere o presidente Bolsonaro, ainda pode...
PÁGINA 7 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou a sexta-feira (27/03) em alta de 2,11%, cotado a R$ 5,1025, acumulando valorização de 1,...
PÁGINA 8 ➢ Soja (mai/20) alta de 0,14% a US$ 8,81/bushel – logística na América do Sul ➢ Milho (mai/20) baixa de 0,79% a U...
Especial: análise dos impactos do Covid-19 para cada segmento do agronegócio
maio | 2018 PÁGINA 10 AGRONEGÓCIO BRASILEIRO: CULTURAS/ATIVIDADES FAVORECIDAS DESFAVORECIDAS SOJA AÇÚCAR MILHO ETANOL TRIG...
11 PÁGINA 11 ÍNDICE -1,8% -2,0% -4,9% 4,3% 15,3% -30,2% -10,6% 16,9% 32,7% -1,4% 2,0% -8,9% 1,3% 2,3% -24,0% -24,6% 18,5% ...
12 PÁGINA 12 ÍNDICE 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TA...
13 PÁGINA 13 ÍNDICE 9,1% 42,2% -0,5% 25,4% -30,8% 32,2% 52,8% 28,7% 32,7% 0,1% 17,6% 1,7% 15,9% 57,1% 4,1% 15,1% 12,4% 17,...
maio | 2018 PÁGINA 14 CULTURA EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO DOMÉSTICO VARIAÇÃO ÚLTIMOS 30 DIAS VARIAÇÃO ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES ...
PÁGINA 15 ➢ SOJA: mesmo com os recuos de preços no mercado futuro, os valores em Reais seguem em alta, com a forte valoriz...
PÁGINA 16 ÍNDICE 0,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 6,0 7,0 8,0 9,0 10,0 11,0 12,0 13,0 14,0 JAN FEV MAR ABR MAI JUN JUL AGO SET OUT ...
PÁGINA 17 ÍNDICE 70,00 72,00 74,00 76,00 78,00 80,00 82,00 84,00 86,00 88,00 90,00 92,00 94,00 96,00 98,00 100,00 102,00 2...
PÁGINA 18 ➢ MILHO: a média diária de exportações neste mês de março é de 34,55 mil toneladas, incremento de 79,6% em relaç...
PÁGINA 19 ÍNDICE 0,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 6,0 7,0 8,0 JAN FEV MAR ABR MAI JUN JUL AGO SET OUT NOV DEZ MILHO: EXPORTAÇÕES BR...
PÁGINA 20 ➢ MILHO: os preços do milho seguem em alta na maior parte das regiões. ➢ O movimento é sustentado pela retração ...
PÁGINA 21 ÍNDICE 30,00 32,00 34,00 36,00 38,00 40,00 42,00 44,00 46,00 48,00 50,00 52,00 54,00 56,00 58,00 60,00 62,00 201...
PÁGINA 22 ➢ FEIJÃO: tanto os preços do carioca como do preto subiram para patamares mais elevados em março, com registros ...
PÁGINA 23 ➢ TRIGO: a oferta no mercado brasileiro é baixa e a valorização do dólar frente ao Real segue encarecendo as imp...
PÁGINA 24 ➢ TRIGO: a redução dos embarques argentinos pode levar a demanda global à América do Norte, inclusive com maiore...
PÁGINA 25 ÍNDICE 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2...
PÁGINA 26 ➢ CARNES: as carnes ainda acumulam fortes ganhos no mercado brasileiro. ➢ Com o recuo das exportações de carne b...
PÁGINA 27 ÍNDICE 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CARNE...
PÁGINA 28 ➢ BOI: a oferta limitada de bovinos para abate e a demanda mais aquecida por carne no atacado estão elevando os ...
PÁGINA 29 ÍNDICE 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 180,00 200,00 220,00 240,00 BOI GORDO: PREÇOS DA...
PÁGINA 30 ➢ FRANGO: a média diária de exportações de carne de frango in natura neste mês de março é de 15,6 mil toneladas,...
PÁGINA 31 ÍNDICE 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 FRANGO VIVO: PREÇO AO PRODUTOR X CUSTO DE PRODUÇÃO NA REGIÃO...
PÁGINA 32 ÍNDICE 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 FRANGO RESFRIADO: PREÇOS ATACADO EM SÃO PAULO R$/KG
33 PÁGINA 33 ➢ Ovos: na parcial de março, as cotações dos ovos brancos e vermelhos, na região de Bastos/SP, registram novo...
PÁGINA 34 ➢ SUÍNO: no atacado, em São Paulo, a carcaça especial registra desvalorização de 2,6% nos últimos sete dias, cot...
PÁGINA 35 ÍNDICE 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 6,00 SUÍNO VIVO: PREÇO AO PRODUTOR X CUSTO DE...
PÁGINA 36 ÍNDICE 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 10,00 11,00 CARNE SUÍNA - CARCAÇA ESPECIAL: PREÇOS ATAC...
PÁGINA 37 ➢ CAFÉ: os preços tiveram fortes altas no mercado internacional o que, combinado, com a alta do dólar, resultou ...
PÁGINA 38 ➢ CANA: os impactos da pandemia de Covid-19 para o setor sucroenergético decorrem, principalmente, da forte qued...
PÁGINA 39 ÍNDICE 40% 45% 50% 55% 60% 65% 70% 75% 80% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014...
PÁGINA 40 ➢ CANA: se o petróleo Brent ficar entre US$ 30 e US$ 35 por barril e o câmbio, a R$ 5,00, a gasolina na bomba fi...
PÁGINA 41 ➢ CANA: o etanol hidratado FOB usinas de São Paulo está cotado, em média, a R$ 1,51/litro (sem ICMS e sem PIS/Co...
PÁGINA 42 ÍNDICE 0,00 0,20 0,40 0,60 0,80 1,00 1,20 1,40 1,60 1,80 2,00 2,20 2,40 ETANOL: PREÇOS DO HIDRATADO E DO ANIDRO ...
PÁGINA 43 ➢ CANA: a forte baixa do açúcar no mercado futuro, puxada pela queda do petróleo, aliada à valorização do dólar ...
PÁGINA 44 ÍNDICE 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 24,00 26,00 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2...
PÁGINA 45 ÍNDICE 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 100,00 110,00 AÇÚCAR CRISTAL: PREÇOS NO ATACAD...
PÁGINA 46 ➢ ALGODÃO: a queda dos preços do petróleo barateia o custo das fibras sintéticas, como poliéster e nylon, que sã...
PÁGINA 47 ➢ ALGODÃO: os compradores mostram baixo interesse em novas aquisições e as indústrias pedem prorrogação e/ou can...
PÁGINA 48 ÍNDICE 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS PETRÓLEO BRENT (US$/BARRIL) ...
PÁGINA 49 ➢ LEITE/LÁCTEOS: a disputa entre indústrias para assegurar a compra de leite vem sustentando as cotações ao prod...
PÁGINA 50 ➢ Frutas, Legumes e Verduras: devido às recomendações de isolamento social e quarentena, o segmento de FLV têm e...
PÁGINA 51 ➢ Frutas, Legumes e Verduras: muitas redes de supermercados anteciparam compras, mas momento é de apreensão, poi...
PÁGINA 52 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea ...
