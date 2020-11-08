Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIENCIA – FILOSOFÍA AUTORA: FRANCHESCA LÓPEZ PUERTO CABELLO, 17 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020 BOLETÍNINFORMATIVOB O L E T I N I N F O...
EPISTEMOLOGÍA Tiene como objetivo estudiar el como se transforma y construye el aprendizaje a través de datos científicos ...
TIPOS DE CIENCIA FORMALES EMPÍRICAS NATURALES SOCIALES
FUNCIÓN COMO ACTIVIDAD HUMANA Validan sus teorías con base en proposiciones, definiciones, axiomas. Utilizan objetos abstr...
• EJERCITA la razón libre y el pensar bien. • ESTUDIA las reglas del razonamiento (la lógica). FUNCIÓN DE LA FILOSOFÍA • Ú...
FUNCIÓN DE LA CIENCIA • DESCRIBE conocimientos claros de cada elementos y su funcionamiento, • EXPLICA la razón de un comp...
FILOSOFÍA ANALÍTICA DEL LENGUAJE ORDINARIO SE ENCARGA DE RESOLVER LOS PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE LA FILOSOFÍA APLICANDO EL A...
HERMENÉUTICA SE CONOCE COMO EL ARTE DE INTEPRETAR TEXTOS BIEN SEAN DE CARÁCTER SAGRADO, FILOSÓFICO Y LITERARIO SU PRINCIPA...
DUALISMO RAMA FILOSÓFICA O RELIGIOSA QUE ORIENTA UN ORDEN DE COSAS O TODO EL UNIVERSO COMO EL RESULTADO DE LA ACCIÓN COMBI...
DUALISMO DE LA CIENCIA NATURALEZA - ESPÍIRITU CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA UTILIZA Y EXPLICA FENÓMENOS QUE FORMAN PARTE DE SU...
Boletín informativo

Boletín informativo

Published in: Science
Boletín informativo

  1. 1. CIENCIA – FILOSOFÍA AUTORA: FRANCHESCA LÓPEZ PUERTO CABELLO, 17 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020 BOLETÍNINFORMATIVOB O L E T I N I N F O R M A T I V O
  2. 2. EPISTEMOLOGÍA Tiene como objetivo estudiar el como se transforma y construye el aprendizaje a través de datos científicos tomando en consideración la sociedad y a su vez la historia. CIENCIA Todo conjunto de conocimientos sistemáticamente estructurado, construido de un cúmulo de información y datos comprobados. FILOSOFÍA Rama que hace uso de conocimientos metódicos de preceptos como la verdad, la moral y ética basados en la ciencia.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE CIENCIA FORMALES EMPÍRICAS NATURALES SOCIALES
  4. 4. FUNCIÓN COMO ACTIVIDAD HUMANA Validan sus teorías con base en proposiciones, definiciones, axiomas. Utilizan objetos abstractos como los números Se encarga de estudiar y observar el origen y comportamiento de las relaciones humanas que configuran una vida social. Se encarga de todas las disciplinas científicas que estudian la naturaleza al objeto físico como grupo. Comprueban y justifican cada hipótesis a través de cada experiencia puntual, estudia el fenómeno desde la observación.
  5. 5. • EJERCITA la razón libre y el pensar bien. • ESTUDIA las reglas del razonamiento (la lógica). FUNCIÓN DE LA FILOSOFÍA • ÚTIL para el dialogo con otras ciencias. • ESTABLECE la diferencia teórica con la practica.
  6. 6. FUNCIÓN DE LA CIENCIA • DESCRIBE conocimientos claros de cada elementos y su funcionamiento, • EXPLICA la razón de un comportamiento lo que permite dar una respuesta generalizada. • CONTROLA toda producción de cada fenómeno • PREDICE bajo que circunstancias se van a producir algunos fenómenos con cierto grado de probabilidad.
  7. 7. FILOSOFÍA ANALÍTICA DEL LENGUAJE ORDINARIO SE ENCARGA DE RESOLVER LOS PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE LA FILOSOFÍA APLICANDO EL ANALISIS , PREPOSICIONES Y REFLEXIÓN SE APLICA DE FORMA LÓGICA, ESTUDIANDO LAS FIGURAS, LOS OBJETOS, ESTADOS DE LAS COSAS Y SENTIDO ES SISTEMÁTICO ES RIGUROSO ES RACIONAL
  8. 8. HERMENÉUTICA SE CONOCE COMO EL ARTE DE INTEPRETAR TEXTOS BIEN SEAN DE CARÁCTER SAGRADO, FILOSÓFICO Y LITERARIO SU PRINCIPAL OBJETIVO ES PROVEER LOS MEDIOS PARA ALCANZAR LA COMPRENSIÓN DEL OBJETO O ESCRITURA QUE ES INTERPRETADO BUSCA EL SIGNIFICADO DE LAS PALABRAS, TANTO ESCRITAS COMO VERBALES.
  9. 9. DUALISMO RAMA FILOSÓFICA O RELIGIOSA QUE ORIENTA UN ORDEN DE COSAS O TODO EL UNIVERSO COMO EL RESULTADO DE LA ACCIÓN COMBINADA DE DOS PRINCIPIOS OPUESTOS. CIENCIAS DEL ESPIRÍTU CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA
  10. 10. DUALISMO DE LA CIENCIA NATURALEZA - ESPÍIRITU CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA UTILIZA Y EXPLICA FENÓMENOS QUE FORMAN PARTE DE SU OBJETO DE ESTUDIO CIENCIAS DEL ESPÍRITU UTILIZA Y EXPLICA FENÓMENOS DE FORMA INDIVIDUAL EN TODO AQUELLO QUE TIENE UN SINGULAR

