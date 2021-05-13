Rassegna conferenza 12 maggio 2-94

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Indice Dai bambini, ai grandi nomi, al furgone e alla radio, il magico mondo del Franco Parenti ilpuntonotizie.it - 12/05/2021
Tgcom24.mediaset.it - 12/05/2021 Teatro Parenti riparte dai bimbi, 2 settimane per loro tiscali.it - 12/05/2021 Lo «spirit...
Dai bambini, ai grandi nomi, al furgone e alla radio, il magico mondo del Franco Parenti IN PRIMO PIANO • MILANO • SPETTAC...
programmazione molto originale e creativa. Tutti i teatri della città hanno vissuto questo momento drammatico che speriamo...
URL :http://www.ilpuntonotizie.it PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 20:35
Appuntamenti Lombardia • 12/05/2021 Condividi su Facebook Tweet su Twitter Appuntamenti Milano – Netcomm Forum 2021 ‘Faste...
Via Pier Lombardo 14 (ore 11) Milano – Conferenza stampa di presentazione delle Giornate Fai di Primavera a Milano e in Lo...
Il Teatro Parenti riprende dai bambini «Siamo stati male. Questa volta ancora di più rispetto alla prima ondata di pandemi...
nella vita dello scrittore e sceneggiatore Ennio Flaiano, “La caduta di Troia” interpretata da Massimo Popolizio (6 luglio...
La stagione del Teatro Parenti riparte dai bambini (e dalla radio) Cultura • 12 Maggio 2021 Linkiesta Andrée Ruth Shammah,...
anni in su), «Siamo partiti da loro perché sono quelli che hanno sofferto di più in questo periodo e che hanno bisogno, pi...
Anche il teatro Franco Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i "Monologhi della vagina" e Lucian...
nell'adattamento di Ippolita di Majo con la regia di Mario Martone e con Donatella Finocchiaro. L'8 giugno è la volta di A...
Bambini, teatro d'estate, radio, Bagni Misteriosi : il Parenti rialza il sipario Bagni Misteriosi : il Parenti rialza il s...
Il teatro Franco Parenti ricomincia dai bambini: da sabato ai Bagni Misteriosi due settimane di spettacoli junior il carte...
Francesco. In tema terapeutico la stessa sera a bordo piscina, Beppe Severgnini propone «La cura delle parole», un viaggio...
Ricominciamo daibambini Dasabatoai BagniMisteriosi duesettimane di spettacoli junior E poi in salaconMartone,Haber, LeilaC...
cuore di Natalia Aspesi. E mentre Shammah dall'entu- siasmo anticipa l'amatissimo Elio Germanoin scenaa no- vembre, chiude...
Padrona di casa La regista Andrée Ruth Shammah ieri durantela presentazione del nuovo cartellone del Teatro Parenti. «Andr...
SHAMMAH PRESENTAIL NUOVOCARTELLONE La stagione delParentiedei Bagnimisteriosi Antonio Bozzoapagina 8 IL NUOVO CARTELLONE D...
mah ha pensato a lungo da do- ve ripartire, infine ha deciso: dai più piccoli, protagonisti dal 15 al 30 maggio, con spett...
te. Flaiano ha la battuta giu- sta, lo sguardodisincantato, la staffilata divertita, anche quan- do scrive da «addormentat...
LA GALLERIA Alcuni spettacoli in programma al Teatro Parenti.Si riparte da una serie di proposte sabato presso «I bagni mi...
LA STAGIONE Parenti,il sipariosirialza: «Nonabbiamomaismesso » Shammah:«Dopoil dolore, laripartenza ».Bimbi,8spettacoli,un...
dirà l’8 luglio. Il teatro raggiun- gerà ancora le piazze lombarde con il palco itinerante su ca- mion di Quelli che… in L...
La programmazione Parenti,si riparte dabambini esered’estate MILANO «Non abbiamo mai smesso ». Così accoglie il Franco Par...
I LUOGHI DJ SETE COCKTAIL MIX DA RIPARTENZA BASE SI PROPONE COME PIAZZA APERTA PER INCONTRI E CONTAMINAZIONI; ALLA FABBRIC...
sti giorni alla Fabbrica del Vapore, il primo Beefeater Refreshing Lounge Bar (via Mes- sina 26, info 391.4650941) milanes...
"Il dialetto ieri e oggi": Corriere della Sera dedica una collana in tre volumi al dialetto milanese. L'uscita è sostenuta...
Teatro Parenti riparte dai bimbi, 2 settimane per loro Debutterà a Spoleto 'Amen', primo spettacolo di Recalcati (ANSA) - ...
Il Franco Parenti riparte dai bambini (e poi sale sul camion) Al via con tante novità la stagione estiva del teatro milane...
La “Milanesiana” si inaugura con un omaggio a Strehler Meteo:+12°C Aggiornato alle 08:58 - 13 maggio Noi • Eventi • Newsle...
Sagrado • San Canzian • San Dorligo della Valle • San Floriano • San Giorgio • San Lorenzo • San Pier • Savogna • Sgonico ...
Stagione estiva del Teatro Franco Parenti 2021 Cultura I progetti per la ripartenza del teatro di via Pier Lombardo Riapre...
quattro a giugno ed altrettanti a luglio, riprendendo la rassegna Campo Aperto che dà spazio alle compagnie giovani ed eme...
CORRIERE DELLA SERA DEDICA UNA COLLANA AL DIALETTO MILANESE Venerdì 14 maggio gratis con il settimanale 7 nelle edicole de...
“O mia bèla Madunina”, “Tiremm innanz” e “Mangia e tas”, i titoli dei volumi. Un vero e proprio percorso alla riscoperta d...
Anche il teatro Franco Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i "Monologhi della vagina" e Lucian...
concerto per voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista , coprodotto dal Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano e da TPE - Teatro Pi...
Teatro Parenti riparte dai bimbi, 2 settimane per loro (ANSA) - MILANO, 12 MAG - Il Teatro Franco Parenti riparte dai picc...
Lo «spirit de Milan»: la passione per il dialetto milanese in tre volumi da collezionare i libri 13 maggio 2021 - 07:14 Co...
nemmeno i soldi per comprare i vestiti, uno spiantato e perdigiorno, o come el biscela (traducibile più o meno con «ciuffo...
Ricominciamo daibambini Dasabatoai BagniMisteriosi duesettimane di spettacoli junior E poi in salaconMartone,Haber, LeilaC...
cuore di Natalia Aspesi. E mentre Shammah dall'entu- siasmo anticipa l'amatissimo Elio Germanoin scenaa no- vembre, chiude...
Padrona di casa La regista Andrée Ruth Shammah ieri durantela presentazione del nuovo cartellone del Teatro Parenti. «Andr...
Conilquotidianoe«7»Domanigratisilprimodeitrelibri «Ildialettoierieoggi »acuradiGiangiacomoSchiavi PRATICOEGENIALE LOSPIRIT...
domanse guadagna (Oggi si perde, domani siguadagna)al noto Offellee fa l’to mestee (Pasticciere,fai il tuo mestie- re), ch...
Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;13 SUPERFICIE :47 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Di Matteo Speroni 13 ma...
Ricominciamo daibambini «I n questimesi di chiusura non abbiamo mai smesso di lavorare per immagi- nare la ripartenza. Il ...
ne«Lacura delleparole»,un viaggioper mettereordine nel caose prepararciariparti- re con l’aiuto di poesie,dialo- ghi e can...
«Il filo di mezzogiorno» da MicheleCafaggiin «L omino Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;18 SUPERFICIE :49 ...
Padrona di casa La regista Andrée Ruth Shammahieri durante la presentazione del nuovo cartellone del Teatro Parenti. «Andr...
  3. 3. Dai bambini, ai grandi nomi, al furgone e alla radio, il magico mondo del Franco Parenti IN PRIMO PIANO • MILANO • SPETTACOLI • Da Laura Marinaro - 12 Maggio 20210 6 Condividi su Facebook Parenti &url=https%3A%2F%2Filpuntonotizie.it%2Fdai-bambini-ai-grandi-nomi-al-furgone-e-alla- radio-il-magico-mondo-del-franco-parenti%2F&via=Giornale+del+Nord+Milano+e+della+ Brianza"> Tweet su Twitter «Non abbiamo mai smesso»: da questa frase sul grande schermo della Sala Grande riparte la stagione del Teatro Franco Oarenti. Una stagione spettacolare in tutti i sensi con nomi prestigiosi come Mario Martone, Lino Guanciale, Massimo Popolizio, Lella Costa, Alessandro Haber e tanti altri, ma anche con una radio che legherà il teatro ai social e proporrà gli spettacoli on air. Un’idea geniale come quella di iniziare con i bambini e con tanti sppettacoli e laboratori per loro per tutto maggio e quella del camion itinerante che porterà il teatro in giro per la Lombardia. Ha detto l’assessore alla Cultura del Comune di Milano, Filippo Del Corno: «I teatri sono anzitutto luoghi di lavoro dove non si è mai smesso di lavorare anche quando sono stati chiusi al pubblico hanno continuato a lavorare, ad esser luoghi di produzione di pensiero e creazione. Solo che tutto questo non ha potuto incontrare il pubblico, il suo naturale destinatario. Ora il Franco Parenti , diretto da Shammah, ha deciso di riprendere con una formula di Tutti i diritti riservati ilpuntonotizie.it URL :http://www.ilpuntonotizie.it PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 20:35 > Versione online P.4
  4. 4. programmazione molto originale e creativa. Tutti i teatri della città hanno vissuto questo momento drammatico che speriamo sia alle spalle maturando una forte presa di coscienza comune che quello che fanno è servizio pubblico».Il Teatro di via Pier Lombardo vive attraverso la Radio Parenti , la web radio in onda dal 22 maggio. L’attività principale riguarda riprese di spettacoli teatrali e contenuti culturali quali conferenze, interviste, backstage d’autore, affiancate dalla produzione di social media content e cortometraggi artistici. Questi prodotti video sono pensati sia per promozione su diversi canali distributivi (social network, sito landing, cinema, festival etc.), che per rendere maggiormente attraente la transizione ad una nuova modalità di distribuzione digitale dei contenuti teatrali. Il tutto per raggiungere una maggiore audience, altrimenti impenetrabile, attraverso la diffusione digitale.Il prossimo progetto sarà realizzare un corto de Il Sosia di Dostoevskij che poi diventerà uno spettacolo teatrale. Il primo sipario della nuova stagione si alzerà il 1° giugno con Il filo di mezzogiorno di Goliarda Sapienza con Donatella Finocchiaro e la regia di Mario Martone. Prima però, dal 15 al 30 maggio, due settimane di spettacoli e laboratori creativi per i bambini nelle sale del teatro e sul prato dei Bagni Misteriosi . Ci saranno spettacoli, laboratori e giochi all’aria aperta, sarà un’occasione per imparare, conoscere, divertirsi. Insieme. E dato che i bambini e i ragazzi di oggi non saranno solo il nuovo pubblico, ma anche gli attori, registi, drammaturghi di domani, stiamo dando vita a dei percorsi formativi, dedicati agli under 18 per fornirgli i primi strumenti per approcciarsi ai mestieri del teatro, non solo corsi di recitazione ma anche di scrittura, backstage, comunicazione». Ricca l’offerta degli spettacoli, tra teatro, musica e danza. Il 29 giugno Lino Guanciale e Davide Cavuti tornano in scena con un nuovo spettacolo, Non svegliate lo spettatore, dedicato alla vita di Ennio Flaiano, scrittore (e sceneggiatore di numerose pellicole dirette da Federico Fellini (I Vitelloni, La strada, Le notti di Cabiria, La dolce vita, 8 ½ ). Il 6 luglio ai Bagni Misteriori in scena l’Eneide e in particolare La caduta di Troia, con Massimo Popolizio, voce magnetica e inconfondibile, tra gli attori più importanti del panorama nazionale, che indaga sul tema dell’inganno. Dal 7 luglio in scena Questo è il tempo in cui attendo la grazia, una biografia onirica e poetica di Pasolini attraverso le sue sceneggiature.Un recital di prosa, poesia e video che entra nella officina poetica dello scrittore per riflettere sui temi a lui cari, come lo sguardo puro del fanciullo, la periferia, l’eros, il cristianesimo delle origini, esplorando non il suo cinema cioè il prodotto definitivo delle sceneggiature -, ma il suo sguardo. Il 21 luglio spazio al teatro civile con Utoya, dal nome dell’isola norvegese dove il 22 luglio 2011 Anders Behring Breivik compì due attentati uccidendo quasi cento persone. Il 27 luglio ai Bagni Misteriosi l’appassionante rubrica “Lettere del cuore” di Natalia Aspesi su il venerdì di Repubblica diventa uno spettacolo teatrale a cura di Lella Costa. Infine, per il secondo anno consecutivo, il teatro esce dalle sale per andare a trovare il pubblico in camion. Il palcoscenico viaggiante del Parenti torna in tournée nell’estate 2021 con i due furgoni che raggiungeranno agilmente ogni tipologia di piazza e unendosi creeranno un vero e proprio palco teatrale, per portare una serata di allegria, comicità e musica, al pubblico delle piazze cittadine e dei comuni della Regione Lombardia, «con cui il progetto è nato lo scorso anno ed è in via di definizione», precisa Shammah. Infine, Debutterà l’8 luglio a Spoleto, invece, Amen il primo spettacolo teatrale, in forma di concerto per voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista Massimo Recalcati per la regia di Valter Malosti, coprodotto dal Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano e da TPE – Teatro Piemonte Europa. Tutti i diritti riservati ilpuntonotizie.it URL :http://www.ilpuntonotizie.it PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 20:35 > Versione online P.5
  URL :http://imprese-lavoro.com/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 07:35
  6. 6. Appuntamenti Lombardia • 12/05/2021 Condividi su Facebook Tweet su Twitter Appuntamenti Milano – Netcomm Forum 2021 ‘Faster than now. Verso un futuro piu’ interconnesso e sostenibile’, con Roberto Liscia, Presidente Netcomm, Giorgio Santambrogio Ad Gruppo Ve’Ge’ e altri, online (dalle 9) Milano – Accenture Banking Conference, con Massimo Doris, Ad Banca Mediolanum, Elena Goitini, Ad BNL, Stefano Barrese, Responsabile della Divisione Banca dei Territori, Intesa Sanpaolo e altri, online (ore 09:30) Milano – Regione Lombardia, Commissione Sanità e politiche sociali. Audizioni e seduta. Aula consiliare (dalle 10) Milano – Regione Lombardia,Commissione Cultura, ricerca e innovazione, sport, comunicazione. Incontro. Sala Merini (ore 10) Milano – Conferenza stampa Fastweb, con Ad Alberto Calcagno, online (ore 11) Milano – Conferenza stampa ‘L’Opera Cardinal Ferrari compie 100 anniUn secolo di accoglienza a Milano’, con Pasquale Seddio Presidente Opera Cardinal Ferrari, Giuseppe Sala Sindaco, Ilaria Borletti Buitoni, Liliana Segre e il Prefetto di Milano, Renato Saccone, Via Boeri 3 (ore 11) Milano – Per Banca Generali 1Q21 Results Conference Call, con Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager e altri, online (ore 11) Milano – Per AlixPartners, societa’ di consulenza globale, presentazione dello studio ‘Consumi: i i cambiamenti strutturali causati dalla pandemia’, con Lorenzo Novella, Director di AlixPartners, online (ore 11) Milano – Conferenza stampa del teatro Parenti per presentare gli spettacoli della stagione estiva e la riapertura dei Bagni Misteriosi, e presentazione della piattaforma multimediale ‘ Parenti onAir’ con assessore Filippo Del Corno, Teatro Franco Parenti , Tutti i diritti riservati imprese-lavoro.com URL :http://imprese-lavoro.com/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 07:35 > Versione online P.7
  7. 7. Via Pier Lombardo 14 (ore 11) Milano – Conferenza stampa di presentazione delle Giornate Fai di Primavera a Milano e in Lombardia, con assessore Galli, Andrea Rurale, Presidente Regionale FAI Lombardia, Donatella Brunazzi, Direttrice del Museo Teatrale alla Scala, Piergiacomo Mion Dalle Carbonare, Capo Delegazione FAI di Milano, Palazzo LOMBARDIA (ore 11:15) Milano – Conferenza stampa di presentazione della mostra ‘La Forma del Tempo’, con Gian Giacomo Attolico Trivulzio Presidente Fondazione Artistica Poldi Pezzoli Onlus, Filippo Del Corno Assessore, Bruno Stefano Galli Assessore, Annalisa Zanni Direttore del Museo Poldi Pezzoli e altri, online (ore 12) Milano – Conferenza stampa Aefi su ‘Senza superamento dei minimis fiere italiane a rischio’ , con ministro Massimo Garavaglia, Carlo Bonomi, presidente Fiera Milano, Gianpiero Calzolari, presidente Bolognafiere, Giovanni Mantovani, ceo Veronafiere e altri, online (ore 12:15) Milano -Per Fridays For Future biciclettata contro ENI e lancia la Climate Open Platform, P.za Cairoli (ore 14) Milano – Vaccinazione della nazionale femminile di pallavolo in vista dei Giochi Olimpici di Tokyo. Presenti il presidente del Coni, Giovanni Malago’, il presidente della Regione Lombardia, Attilio Fontana, il responsabile della campagna vaccinale per la Lombardia, Guido Bertolaso, Palazzo delle Scintille (ore 14) Milano – Regione Lombardia,Commissione Affari istituzionali. Gruppo di lavoro. Sala Fallaci (ore 14) Milano – Comune di Milano, Commissione Consiliare congiunta Mobilità-Trasporti-Politiche Ambientali-Energia-Protezione Civile-Animali-Verde e Educazione, Istruzione, Università-Ricerca (Presieduta dal Consigliere Monguzzi Carlo e dalla Consigliera Pontone Marzia) Ordine del giorno: “Potenziamento trasporto pubblico in relazione alle scuole.” Saranno presenti: l’Assessore Granelli, il Presidente ATM Dott. Arrigo Giana. Collegamento modalità Teams (ore 14.30) Milano – Presidio in solidarieta’ con i lavoratori delle Fedex/Tnt contro i fogli di via e la repressione delle lotte, Prefettura (ore 15) Milano – Inaugurazione ciclo di conferenze sugli Archivi di Stato ‘Le Scuole nella rete’ e Seminario Scuola ASMi su ‘Cartola de accepto mundio’, con Direttore Generale Archivi, Anna Maria Buzzi, online (ore 15) Milano – Convegno “Re-Esistiamo!” su “Giovani e salute mentale, dialogo oltre la pandemia”, con Presidente del Consiglio regionale Alessandro Fermi, Assessore Letizia Moratti e Fabrizio Sala, Palazzo Lombardia (ore 15) Milano – Regione Lombardia,Commissione Ambiente e protezione civile. Audizione. Sala Merini (ore 15.30) Milano – Consiglio Nazionale Coni, Hotel Principe di Savoia (ore 16) Milano – Conference call di presentazione dei risultati del 1 trimestre 2021 di Sit, online (ore 16) Bergamo – Presidio dei sindacati Fillea-Cgil, Filca-Cisl e Feneal-Uil dopo morte sul lavoro di Maurizio Gritti e Marco Oldrati, Prefettura (ore 16) Milano – Regione Lombardia,Commissione speciale Antimafia, anticorruzione, trasparenza e legalità. Incontro e seduta. Sala Fallaci (ore 16.30) LEGGI ANCHE: POLITICI E SOCIAL NETWORK: LA TOP TEN DEI PIU’ SEGUITI IN ITALIA E NEL MONDO Tutti i diritti riservati imprese-lavoro.com URL :http://imprese-lavoro.com/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 07:35 > Versione online P.8
  8. 8. Il Teatro Parenti riprende dai bambini «Siamo stati male. Questa volta ancora di più rispetto alla prima ondata di pandemia. Ma adesso si riparte davvero»: un’emozionata Andrée Ruth Shammah , direttrice del Teatro Franco Parenti , oggi ha dato il via alla riapertura del suo teatro. Con una conferenza stampa in presenza all’interno della Sala Grande di via Pier Lombardo: e questa è già una notizia che fa sperare in un ritorno alla normalità non così lontano. La mattina è servita a lanciare la nuova stagione estiva – al via dal 1° giugno – che si dividerà tra spettacoli all’aperto (tornerà disponibile lo spazio di Bagni Misteriosi ) e al chiuso. Una sfida che la direttrice ha scelto di affrontare ripartendo innanzitutto dai bambini: «Sono loro quelli che hanno sofferto di più in questo periodo, hanno bisogno di una casa accogliente ed è giusto dedicare a loro il primo appuntamento della nuova stagione, “Si comincia dai bambini”: una serie di laboratori e spettacoli teatrali per bambini affidati alla cura della regista Benedetta Frigerio». L’appuntamento, per bambini dai 3 anni un su, è dal 15 al 30 maggio ai Bagni Misteriosi con giochi, un piccolo circo e laboratori di giardinaggio. Oltre ai bambini c’è tutto il resto, cioè un teatro che si rimette in moto. Per esempio producendo il primo spettacolo firmato dallo psicanalista Massimo Recalcati, “Amen”, regia di Valter Malosti «testo che presenteremo al Festival di Spoleto il prossimo 8 luglio», ha annunciato Andrée Ruth Shammah ; per esempio andando in giro per le piazze di Milano a portare il teatro tra chi il teatro non ha la possibilità di vederlo; o per esempio lanciando un’iniziativa che, almeno per quanto riguarda il panorama italiano, non ha eguali, cioè Radio Parenti : «Un progetto che unirà mondo del teatro e mondo radiofonico, una nuova congiunzione che ci ha permesso di riscoprire incredibili materiali del nostro archivio e di renderli disponibili a tutti». La radio – in onda su Internet, il palinsesto è ancora da scoprire – inizierà la programmazione il prossimo 22 maggio. Tra i tanti amici ed attori del Parenti (sono intervenuti tra gli altri gli attori Lella Costa, Laura Marinoni e Corrado Tedeschi), una già entusiasta Andrée Ruth Shammah è diventata raggiante al momento della presentazione dell’imminente stagione estiva. Orgoglio giustificato dal programma. Si parte con “Il filo di mezzogiorno” (1-6 giugno) di Mario Martone, adattamento del romanzo della scrittrice catanese Goliarda Sapienza affidato alla concittadina Donatella Finocchiaro e a Roberto De Francesco; a seguire – tra gli altri spettacoli – Alessando Haber e la sua “Serata haberrante” (8 giugno), “Pandora” (9-13 giugno) della compagnia del Teatro dei Gordi, “Non svegliate lo spettatore” (29 giugno), viaggio di Lino Guanciale Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://www.lastampa.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 16:40 > Versione online P.9
  9. 9. nella vita dello scrittore e sceneggiatore Ennio Flaiano, “La caduta di Troia” interpretata da Massimo Popolizio (6 luglio) e “Questioni di cuore” (27 luglio), in cui Lella Costa porterà sul palcoscenico i mille risvolti delle lettere arrivate all’omonima rubrica che Natalia Aspesi tiene da anni sul “Venerdì”. I perché dei nostri lettori “ Mio padre e mia madre leggevano La Stampa, quando mi sono sposato io e mia moglie abbiamo sempre letto La Stampa, da quando son rimasto solo sono passato alla versione digitale. È un quotidiano liberale e moderato come lo sono io. Mario I perché dei nostri lettori “ Perché mio papà la leggeva tutti i giorni. Perché a quattro anni mia mamma mi ha scoperto mentre leggevo a voce alta le parole sulla Stampa. Perché è un giornale internazionale.Perché ci trovo le notizie e i racconti della mia città. Paola, (TO) I perché dei nostri lettori “ Leggo La Stampa da quasi 50 anni, e ne sono abbonato da 20. Pago le notizie perché non siano pagate da altri per me che cerco di capire il mondo attraverso opinioni autorevoli e informazioni complete e il più possibile obiettive. La carta stampata è un patrimonio democratico che va difeso e preservato. Anonimo I perché dei nostri lettori “ Ho comprato per tutta la vita ogni giorno il giornale. Da due anni sono passato al digitale. Abito in un paesino nell'entroterra ligure: cosa di meglio, al mattino presto, di.... un caffè e La Stampa? La Stampa tutta, non solo i titoli....E, visto che qualcuno lavora per fornirmi questo servizio, trovo giusto pagare un abbonamento. Sandro, Garlenda (SV) Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://www.lastampa.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 16:40 > Versione online P.10
  10. 10. La stagione del Teatro Parenti riparte dai bambini (e dalla radio) Cultura • 12 Maggio 2021 Linkiesta Andrée Ruth Shammah, direttrice, presidente e anima della storica istituzione milanese, presenta un ricco programma dopo l’anno di stop dovuto alla pandemia. Oltre agli allestimenti classici continuerà l’esperienza dei camioncini, che porteranno i loro spettacoli itineranti per la Lombardia. E ci sarà un nuovo canale che sfrutterà l’archivio storico per proporre contenuti nuovi con un linguaggio diverso Pandora Prima assoluta: 2020, 90’ Uno spettacolo di: Teatro dei Gordi Ideazione e regia: Riccardo Pippa Al Teatro Parenti non si sono mai fermati. Nonostante i mesi di chiusura, le sale vuote e gli spettacoli bloccati, le idee sono andate avanti e sono stati messi in piedi nuovi progetti. Non si è mai smesso di lavorare. Il risultato è una programmazione innovativa, ricca di spunti e iniziative. nuova stagione, che apre a giugno, inaugurata con una funambolica conferenza stampa. «Gli spettacoli sono tanti, ma tutti sono stati scelti e pensati con cura. Per noi, come i figli, ognuno di loro è il più importante», ha ricordato la direttrice e presidente (e anima) del teatro, Andrée Ruth Shammah. Ma le iniziative sono anche di più: c’è l’esperienza di Parenti On Air, in cui teatro e cinema collaborano realizzando materiali video destinati a più piattaforme. Possono essere spettacoli (creati apposta o ripresi), conferenze stampa, cortometraggi, backstage d’autore. Il teatro senza teatro della pandemia prosegue sul digitale, con ha già cinque spettacoli pronti. Nel frattempo ha stabilito collaborazioni con piattaforme streaming come Nexo+ e ITsART. Da qui è nato poi il progetto di Radio Parenti , un nuovo canale che, anche grazie all’archivio (vastissimo) del teatro sarà in grado di proporre contenuti nuovi con un linguaggio diverso. Il direttore sarà Christian Rocca ma i dettagli saranno dati in una conferenza stampa venerdì 21 maggio. Per quanto riguarda gli spettacoli, si parte dai bambini. Dal 15 maggio e per le due settimane successive sono in programma spettacoli e attività per i più piccoli (dai tre Tutti i diritti riservati linkiesta.it URL :http://linkiesta.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 14:35 > Versione online P.11
  11. 11. anni in su), «Siamo partiti da loro perché sono quelli che hanno sofferto di più in questo periodo e che hanno bisogno, più di chiunque altro, di una casa accogliente e stimolante dove liberare la loro energia creativa e la fantasia, ma soprattutto perché sono il futuro». Ci saranno laboratori e spettacoli. Dal primo giugno parte invece la stagione estiva vera e propria: il calendario è ricco e gli appuntamenti sono numerosi. Soprattutto perché oltre agli allestimenti in teatro (sia dentro che fuori) continuerà l’esperienza dei camioncini, che porteranno i loro spettacoli itineranti per la Lombardia. Si comincia con “Il filo di mezzogiorno” (1-6 giugno), un adattamento dell’opera di Goliarda Sapienza con la regia di Mario Martone, segue “Pandora” (9-13 giugno) del Teatro dei Gordi, e ancora dal 14 al 17 uno spettacolo di danza dal profilo internazionale, “Un poyo rojo” (14-17). Angelo Campolo porta in scena “Stay hungry” (18-20) sulla condizione dei migranti, e dal 23 al 27 giugno ci sarà “50 minuti di ritardo”, spettacolo prodotto da Malmadur in cui «gli spettatori saranno inseriti in un gruppo whatsapp e avranno potere decisionale sullo svolgimento della performance grazie al grande schermo che, come una finestra-specchio, permette a performer e spettatori di affacciarsi e interagire con il mondo online e dei social». C’è spazio per gli atti unici di Eugène Labiche in “Vaudeville!” (30 giugno – 4 luglio), con la regia di Roberto Rustioni, mentre a luglio è pronto lo spettacolo di Fabio Condemi su Pasolini (dal 7 all’11), cui seguirà “Il fanciullino”, tratto dalla vita dei frequentatori delle balere (14 luglio) e poi “Il muro trasparente”, in cui un tennista colpirà con la palla un muro di plexiglass rivolto al pubblico, meditando sulla sua vita e su altro. Il mese di luglio chiuderà con “Utoya” (21-23), con al regia di Serena Sinigaglia per ricordare la strada compiuta da Anders Breivik e con “Feroci” (26-29), con la regia di Gabriele Rossi. Ma nella programmazione sarà coinvolto anche lo spazio esterno del teatro, quello dei Bagni misteriosi, che apriranno il 22 maggio. Sono eventi da una serata ciascuno, quella di martedì. Si comincia il primo giugno con Beppe Severgnini, “La cura delle parole”, segue Alessandro Haber e la sua “Serata haberrante”, il 15 toccherà ai “Monologhi della vagina” con la regia di Emanuela Giordano, il 29 a Lino Guanciale su Ennio Flaiano, mentre il 6 luglio Massimo Popolizio, accompagnato da strumenti mediorientali, racconterà il secondo libro dell’Eneide. A seguire, le storie della buonanotte per le bambine ribelli (con Margherita Vicario e l’Orchestra multietnica di Arezzo) e il 27 Lella Costa dà voce alla rubrica di Natalia Aspesi. Un omaggio alle sue lettere del cuore. Chiude uno spettacolo di danza, “Scritto sul mio corpo” con cui si stabilisce la collaborazione con il Teatro Maggiore di Verbania. Non è finita. C’è spazio per la programmazione di “Buon anno ragazzi” nella Sala AcomeA, di Francesco Brandi con Raphael Tobia Vogel alla regia e per una collaborazione con il festival di Spoleto e Napoli con uno spettacolo teatrale, in forma di concerto di voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista Massimo Recalcati. Si intitola “Amen”. E così sia, verrebbe da dire, perché la ripartenza, anche se a teatro non si è mai smesso di pensare e progettare, è cominciata. Tutti i diritti riservati linkiesta.it URL :http://linkiesta.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 14:35 > Versione online P.12
  12. 12. Anche il teatro Franco Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i "Monologhi della vagina" e Luciana Savignano.... Redazione Tgcom24 19 ore fa “Ci siamo chiesti da dove partire? La risposta non poteva che essere “dai bambini!” Così Andrée Ruth Shammah annuncia la riapertura del Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano. Si inizia quindi dai più piccoli, "perché hanno sofferto di più in questo periodo.. e sono il futuro". Si comincia il 15 maggio con due settimane di attività e spettacoli interamente dedicate ai bambini e alle loro famiglie. Dal primo giugno poi, via alla stagione estiva vera e propria, con un calendario fitto fitto di spettacoli, da 'Il filo di mezzogiorno' di Goliarda Sapienza diretto da Mario Martone a "I monologhi della vagina" di Eve Ensler. Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i " monologhi="" della="" vagina"="" e="" luciana="" savignano...."="" data-id="101" data-m="{" i":101,"p":100,"n":"openmodal","t":"articleimages","o":1}"=""> Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i " monologhi="" della="" vagina"="" e="" luciana="" savignano...."="" data-src="{" default":{"load":"default","w":"80","h":"59","src":"//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/a mp/entityid/bb1geln1.img?h="587&w=799&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f"},"size3column":{"load":" default","w":"62","h":"46","src":"//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BB1 gElN1.img?h=458&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f"},"size2column":{"load":"default","w":"62" ,"h":"46","src":"//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BB1gElN1.img?h=45 8&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f"}}"" src="https://www.msn.com/it-it/intrattenimento/notizie/anche-il-teatro-franco-parenti-riapr e-dagli-spettacoli-per-i-bambini-a-mario-martone-i-monologhi-della-vagina-e-luciana-savi gnano/{" default":{"load":"default","w":"80","h":"59","src":"//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/a mp/entityid/bb1geln1.img?h="587&w=799&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f"},"size3column":{"load":" default","w":"62","h":"46","src":"//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BB1 gElN1.img?h=458&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f"},"size2column":{"load":"default","w":"62" ,"h":"46","src":"//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BB1gElN1.img?h=45 8&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f"}}"" id="1c0863b2"> © Ufficio stampa Anche il teatro Franco Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i "Monologhi della vagina" e Luciana Savignano.... E poi ' La caduta di Troia' con Massimo Popolizio (il 6 luglio), la messinscena di 'Storie della buonanotte per bambine ribelli' (13 luglio) e 'Il fanciullino' di Renata Ciaravino (14 luglio) Si va avanti per tutta l'estate, con Lella Costa che dà voce alla rubrica di Natalia Aspesi in "Questioni di cuore" il 27 luglio, l'intenso spettacolo di danza ai Bagni Misteriosi "Scritto sul mio corpo" ideato e coreografato da Raphael Bianco il 31 agosto e quello di Susanna Beltrami il 21 settembre "Le sacre" con l'iconica Luciana Savignano. Il debutto è previsto il primo giugno con "Il filo di mezzogiorno" di Goliarda Sapienza Tutti i diritti riservati Msn (Italie) URL :http://msn.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 13:11 > Versione online P.13
  13. 13. nell'adattamento di Ippolita di Majo con la regia di Mario Martone e con Donatella Finocchiaro. L'8 giugno è la volta di Alessandro Haber con una serata "haberrante" in "Restiamo in contatto". E poi sarà la volta il 15 giugno del successo planetario che ha rotto il silenzio sulla violenza contro le donne "I monologhi della vagina" di Eve Ensler con la regia di Emanuela Giordano. Ispirato alla vita di Ennio Flaiano il 29 giugno Lino Guanciale sarà invece il protagonista di "Non svegliata lo spettatore" di Davide Cavuti. Per il programma completo clicca qui Debuttera' l'8 luglio a Spoleto, invece, 'Amen', il primo spettacolo teatrale, in forma di concerto per voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista Massimo Recalcati per la regia di Valter Malosti, coprodotto dal Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano e da TPE - Teatro Piemonte Europa. "Sin da ragazzo, da quando avevo vent'anni, volevo scrivere di teatro. Ero un vero appassionato di teatro, mangiavo pane e teatro. Poi, come spesso accade nella vita, ci sono stati incontri che hanno deviato questa mia vocazione. Durante il primo lockdown - racconta Recalcati - ho cominciato a scrivere un testo. Mentre scrivevo attorno c'era la morte. Come direbbe il grande pittore Rothko, quando si fa arte o si parla della vita e della morte o e' meglio non farla. Amen è la parola che consacra la possibilità che la vita possa esistere anche dove è la morte, che la morte non possa essere l'ultima parola sulla vita. Amen vuol dire 'così sia', 'che sia così', che la vita sia viva, che la morte non sia l'ultima parola sulla vita". Microsoft e i suoi partner potrebbero ottenere una provvigione se acquisti qualcosa tramite collegamenti consigliati su questa pagina Si apre in una nuova finestraApre un sito esternoApre un sito esterno in una nuova finestra Tutti i diritti riservati Msn (Italie) URL :http://msn.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 13:11 > Versione online P.14
  14. 14. Bambini, teatro d'estate, radio, Bagni Misteriosi : il Parenti rialza il sipario Bagni Misteriosi : il Parenti rialza il sipario" data-pagespeed-url-hash="771798106" onload="pagespeed.CriticalImages.checkImageForCriticality(this);" id="267402c5"> di Ferruccio Gattuso «Non abbiamo mai smesso, ma siamo stati male». In queste due frasi - bagnate letteralmente dalle lacrime di Andrée Ruth Shammah - c’è tutta la riapertura del Teatro Franco Parenti . Un dolore raccontato anche in un corto proiettato prima dell’incontro con la stampa di ieri. La prima frase è lo slogan combattivo dello storico palco; la seconda è la constatazione dell’energica madrina del teatro che «è inutile fare finta di niente, è successo». La ferita si rimarginerà, certo, ma i movimenti del “corpo” saranno del tutto nuovi. Una rifondazione più che una riapertura. Intanto, Si ricomincia dai bambini!, secondo titolo della rassegna che ai Bagni Misteriosi porterà «il pubblico del futuro» dal 15 al 30 maggio: «Sono loro ad aver sofferto – spiega la direttrice del Parenti – e per loro nascerà una casa accogliente dove liberare la fantasia». Il via alle 11 a bordo piscina con il Circolino, un micro-circo comico e poetico da seguire come spettatori ma anche, in modo attivo, in laboratori, cui si aggiungono giochi e giardinaggio. E nello stesso giorno aprono anche i Bagni Misteriosi , con la piscina, il bar e un servizio di ristorazione (il Gud Milano). Non solo: dal 22 parte anche Radio Parenti fra brani storici e un palinsesto in costruzione. Il teatro dalle spalle larghe parte invece l’1 giugno con la stagione estiva. Otto spettacoli, tra cui spiccano titoli come Il filo di mezzogiorno di Goliarda Sapienza, con Donatella Finocchiaro e Roberto Francesco, regia di Mario Martone (fino al 6 giugno); Serata Haberrante di e con Alessandro Haber (8 giugno); La caduta di Troia con Massimo Popolizio (6 luglio); Questioni di cuore con Lella Costa (27 luglio) e la danza – Un Poyo Rojo (14-17 giugno), interpretato da Alfonso Baròn e Luciano Rosso. Il respiro del Parenti arriverà poi fino a Spoleto, quando la co-produzione Amen dello psicanalista Massimo Recalcati esordirà l’8 luglio. Il teatro raggiungerà ancora le piazze lombarde con il palco itinerante su camion di Quelli che… in Lombardia, show tra teatro e musica interpretato dall’attrice Anna Gaia Marchioro. riproduzione riservata ® Ultimo aggiornamento: Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021, 06:45 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://leggo.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 13 maggio 2021 - 04:49 > Versione online P.15
  15. 15. Il teatro Franco Parenti ricomincia dai bambini: da sabato ai Bagni Misteriosi due settimane di spettacoli junior il cartellone 12 maggio 2021 - 19:19 E poi in sala con Martone, Haber, Lella Costa e il Teatro dei Gordi. Shammah : «Faremo teatro sui camion per le piazze, ma anche sugli schermi cinematografici con la nuova società Parenti on air e in web sulle frequenze della nostra nuova radio» di Livia Grossi A-A+ «In questi mesi di chiusura non abbiamo mai smesso di lavorare per immaginare la ripartenza. Il nostro obiettivo non è tornare ciò che eravamo, questo è un nuovo vero inizio». Andrée Shammah si commuove mentre racconta i tanti progetti nati al Teatro Parenti durante il lockdown. Un lavoro febbrile che ha coinvolto tutti, dagli uffici amministrativi alla promozione, dall’ufficio stampa alla produzione, alla ricerca di nuovo pubblico. «Andremo dove non ci conoscono — sottolinea Shammah — faremo teatro sui camion per le piazze, ma anche sugli schermi cinematografici con la nuova società Parenti on air e in web sulle frequenze della nostra nuova radio». Un palinsesto che guarda al futuro ed è proprio al pubblico di domani che il teatro dedica la riapertura, al grido di «Ricominciamo dai bambini!», i Bagni Misteriosi aprono alla città. Da sabato 15 maggio due settimane di spettacoli, laboratori e giochi all’aria aperta (organizzate da Benedetta Frigerio) pensate per i piccoli dai 3 anni in su. La stagione teatrale estiva inizia invece il 1 giugno con una doppia apertura: in sala grande il regista Mario Martone propone «Il filo di mezzogiorno», tratto romanzo di Goliarda Sapienza, vera artista fuori dal coro. In scena il suo percorso psicoanalitico affrontato dopo il tentato suicidio, pagine di ricordi e libere associazioni per raccontare il recupero della propria identità, a darle voce Donatella Finocchiaro e Roberto de Tutti i diritti riservati milano.corriere.it URL :http://milano.corriere.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 13 maggio 2021 - 05:20 > Versione online P.16
  16. 16. Francesco. In tema terapeutico la stessa sera a bordo piscina, Beppe Severgnini propone «La cura delle parole», un viaggio per mettere ordine nel caos e prepararci a ripartire con l’aiuto di poesie, dialoghi e canzoni (in scena anche l’attrice Marta Rizi e la musicista Elisabetta Spada). E questo è solo l’antipasto, fino a settembre il cartellone è densissimo di proposte, c’è solo l’imbarazzo della scelta. Tra gli imperdibili senza dubbio il Teatro dei Gordi in scena con «Pandora», uno spettacolo che tra bisogni, pudori, paure e nudità, indaga nella relazione con se stessi e con l’altro: qui a fare da osservatorio è un bagno pubblico. Per ridere su di sé dall’Argentina il provocatorio «Un poyo rojo», in scena uno spogliatoio di una palestra e due uomini, o meglio due «galli da combattimento» che si scrutano e si affrontano nel tentativo di sedursi tra danze e acrobazie. Si parla invece di migranti con il premiato «Stay Hungry» di Angelo Campolo, il suo lavoro frutto del laboratorio realizzato con i ragazzi africani (qui in video) condotto sulle rive dello stretto di Messina. In cartellone non mancano anche i grandi nomi: Alessandro Haber con la sua serata tra prosa e musica dal vivo, Lino Guanciale che tra aneddoti e personaggi ripercorre la vita di Ennio Flaiano, Massimo Popolizio sul tema dell’inganno con «La caduta di Troia» e Lella Costa che dà voce alla rubrica di lettere del cuore di Natalia Aspesi. E mentre Shammah dall’entusiasmo anticipa l’amatissimo Elio Germano in scena a novembre, chiude con il suo messaggio. «Per sentici di nuovo una comunità abbiamo bisogno di rincontrarci, attori e pubblico, per questo vi aspettiamo in sala e a bordo piscina, con i nostri spettacoli ma anche per un aperitivo, dal lunch al dopo cena mi sono affidata all’esperienza del gruppo GuD Milano di Ugo Fava e sono certa di non aver sbagliato». Tutti i diritti riservati milano.corriere.it URL :http://milano.corriere.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 13 maggio 2021 - 05:20 > Versione online P.17
  17. 17. Ricominciamo daibambini Dasabatoai BagniMisteriosi duesettimane di spettacoli junior E poi in salaconMartone,Haber, LeilaCostaeil TeatrodeiGordi «SaràunParentituttonuovo» «I n questi mesi di chiusura non abbiamo mai smesso di lavorare per immagi- nare la ripartenza. Il nostro obiettivo non è tornareciò che eravamo,questoè un nuovo vero inizio ». Andrée Shammah si commuove mentre racconta i tanti pro- getti nati al TeatroParenti du- rante il lockdown. Un lavoro febbrile cheha coinvolto tut- ti, dagli uffici amministrativi alla promozione, dall'ufficio stampa alla produzione, alla ricerca di nuovo pubblico. «Andremo dove nonci cono- scono — sottolineaSham- mah — faremoteatro sui ca- mion per le piazze,ma anche sugli schermi cinematografi- ci con la nuovasocietàParen- ti on air e in web sulle fre- quenze della nostranuovara- dio ». Un palinsestocheguardaal futuro ed è proprio al pubbli- co di domani che il teatro de- dica la riapertura, al grido di «Ricominciamo dai bambi- ni! » , il teatroe i Bagni Miste- riosi riapronoalla città. Dasa- bato 15 maggiodue settimane di spettacoli,laboratori e gio- chi all'aria aperta(organizza- te daBenedetta Frigerio) pen- sate per i piccoli dai 3 anni in su. La stagioneteatraleestiva inizia invece il 1 giugno con una doppia apertura: in sala grandeil registaMario Mar- tone propone «Il filo di mez- zogiorno », tratto romanzodi GoliardaSapienza,vera arti- sta fuori dal coro. In scena il suo percorsopsicoanalitico affrontatodopo il tentato sui- cidio, paginedi ricordi e libe- re associazioniper racconta- re il recupero della propria identità,adarlevoce Donatel- la Finocchiaro e Roberto de Francesco. In tema terapeuti- co la stessa seraa bordopisci- na, BeppeSevergnini propo- ne «La cura delleparole», un viaggio per mettere ordine nelcaoseprepararcia riparti- re con l'aiuto di poesie,dialo- ghi e canzoni(in scenaanche l'attrice Marta Rizi e la musi- cista ElisabettaSpada). E questoè solo l'antipasto, fino a settembreil cartellone èdensissimodi proposte,c'è solo l'imbarazzo della scelta. Tra gli imperdibili senzadub- bio il Teatro dei Gordi in sce- na con «Pandora », uno spet- tacolo che tra bisogni, pudo- ri, paureenudità,indaga nel- la relazione con se stessi e conl'altro: qui afare daosser- vatorio è un bagno pubblico. Perridere su di sé dall'Argen- tina il provocatorio «Un poyo rojo», in scenauno spogliato- io di una palestraedue uomi- ni, o meglio due «galli da combattimento » che si scru- tano e si affrontano neltenta- tivo di sedursitra danze e acrobazie. Si parla invece di migranti con il premiato «Stay Hungry » di Angelo Campolo, il suo lavoro frutto del laboratorio realizzatocon i ragazzi africani ( qui in vi- deo) condottosulle rive dello strettodi Messina. In cartellonenon mancano anchei grandi nomi: Ales- sandro Habercon la suasera- ta tra prosaemusica dalvivo, Lino Guancialeche tra aned- doti e personaggi ripercorre la vita di Ennio Flaiano,Mas- simo Popolizio sul tema del- l'inganno con «La caduta di Troia» e Leila Costa che dà voce alla rubrica di letteredel Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :47 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Livia Grossi Vata 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Bergamo P.18
  18. 18. cuore di Natalia Aspesi. E mentre Shammah dall'entu- siasmo anticipa l'amatissimo Elio Germanoin scenaa no- vembre, chiude con il suo messaggio.«Per sentici di nuovo una comunità abbia- mo bisogno di rincontrarci, attori e pubblico, per questo vi aspettiamoin sala e a bor- do piscina, con i nostri spet- tacoli ». Ma le porte sono aperte anche per un aperiti- vo, un lunch, un bicchiere a cura dellostaff di GuD che fa il suoingressoin via Pierlom- bardo. Livia Grossi © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA Da sapere • Il teatro Franco Parenti invia Pierlombardo 14 aprele portecon il suo cartellone estivo. Dal 15 maggio ai Bagni Misteriosi e in SalaGrande «Si comincia dai bambini!», due settimanedi spettacoli, laboratorie giochi all'aria apertaperi bimbi dai 3 anni in su • La stagione teatrale inizia il 1° giugno con due spettacoli: Mario Martone con «Il filo di mezzogiorno » di Goliarda Sapienza ( ore 19.30, €3 0 - 38), mentre Beppe Severgninièin scenacon «La cura delle parole» (ore 21,25- 30) • In scena, tra più attesi,il Teatro dei Gordi, Alessandro Haber, Lino Guanciale, Leila Costa, Massimo Popolizio, «I Monologhi della Vagina» di Ève Enslere «Vaudeville» di Roberto Rustioni. inizio spettacoliore 19.30- 20- 21 Bolle gigantiMicheleCafaggiin «L'omino della pioggia» Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :47 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Livia Grossi Vata 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Bergamo P.19
  19. 19. Padrona di casa La regista Andrée Ruth Shammah ieri durantela presentazione del nuovo cartellone del Teatro Parenti. «Andremo dove nonci conoscono: nelle piazze, sugli schermi e in radio», dice (foto Duilio Piaggesi/ Ansa) Dal 1 giugno«Il filo di mezzogiorno » daGoliardaSapienza AssoloLino Guancialerileggeràla vita di Ennio Flaiano Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :47 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Livia Grossi Vata 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Bergamo P.20
  20. 20. SHAMMAH PRESENTAIL NUOVOCARTELLONE La stagione delParentiedei Bagnimisteriosi Antonio Bozzoapagina 8 IL NUOVO CARTELLONE Dai BurattiniadHaber Shammah al Parenti ripartecon«Sapienza » Eventiestiviprevistiall’interno eall’aperto Unospettacolo ispiratoallavita di Flaiano AntonioBozzo Milano non sarebbeMila- no senza un teatro Parenti aperto,vivo,stimolante.Ladi- rettrice Andrée Ruth Sham- Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;8 SUPERFICIE :45 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Antonio Bozzo 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.21
  21. 21. mah ha pensato a lungo da do- ve ripartire, infine ha deciso: dai più piccoli, protagonisti dal 15 al 30 maggio, con spetta- coli e attività a misura loro e delle famiglie. Le due settima- ne, racchiuse nel titolo «Si co- mincia dai bambini! », inizia- no sabato mattina ai Bagni Mi- steriosicon «Circolino », micro- circo fatto di burattini umani e laboratorio. Si andrà avanti, nello spirito del gioco artistico ed educativo, con numerosi appuntamenti. Albero ricco di frutti, quello della stagione estiva, conspet- tacoli all’interno e all’esterno. Si parte (1-6 giugno,Sala Gran- de) con «Il filo di mezzogior- no », di Goliarda Sapienza, con Donatella Finocchiaro e Ro- berto De Francesco, regia di Mario Martone. Un viaggio psi- canalitico nei travagli della scrittrice,che conobbe il mani- comio e i terribili trattamenti riservati ai matti (prima di Ba- saglia). Mentre il 1º giugno Beppe Severgnini, ormairoda- ta presenza teatrale, dai Bagni Misteriosi cavalca, con Marta Rizi e la musica di Elisabetta Spada, le parole del nostro complicato presente. In giu- gno arrivano «Pandora », del Teatro dei Gordi (ideazione e regia di Riccardo Pippa), e «Monologhi della vagina », di Eve Ensler, con Alessandra Fa- iella, Eva Riccobono, Marina Rocco, Lucia Vasini, Roberta Lidia De Stefano. Il testo ha vent’anni, ma non ha perso nulla del suo carattere di de- nuncia, intinta nell’ironia.C’è curiosità per «Serata Haber- rante », con la quale Alessan- dro Haber terrà la scena aiBa- gni Misteriosi (8 giugno). Uno spettacoloatipico, se non pro- prio aberrante comeminaccia il titolo. Con canzoni di Ten- co, Cocciante, Endrigo e il bra- no scritto da De Gregori per Haber,oltre a brucianti poesie di Bukowski, un grande non più di moda. Segnaliamo «Non svegliate lo spettatore » (29 giugno, Bagni Misteriosi), ispirato alla vita di Ennio Flaia- no, con Lino Guanciale, regia di Davide Cavuti. Flaiano è sta- to scrittore geniale, magnifico sceneggiatore - «La dolce vi- ta », « I vitelloni », solo per cita- re due lavori per il sodale Fe- derico Fellini -, principe degli aforisti; per questo è saccheg- giato da critici e giornalisti, pu- re da coloro che non gli somi- gliano neppure lontanamen- Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;8 SUPERFICIE :45 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Antonio Bozzo 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.22
  22. 22. te. Flaiano ha la battuta giu- sta, lo sguardodisincantato, la staffilata divertita, anche quan- do scrive da «addormentato », come vuole il titolo di una sua raccolta di recensioni teatrali. Sarà una preziosa serata. A lu- glio, dopo «Vaudeville! » in Sa- la Grande - in cui Roberto Ru- stioni porta in scena il mondo che hareso immortale Eugène Labiche -, arriva uno dei suc- cessi del Parenti: «Buon anno, ragazzi » (5- 16 luglio), con Francesco Brandi (e altri), re- gia di Raphael Tobia Vogel. Perché piace tanto questo spettacolo?Risposta: Perché è una bella commedia sulla dif- fusa incapacità di esprimere i sentimenti. La presentazione di una sta- gione teatrale è per forza un piluccaretra spettacoli prossi- mi venturi. A metterne tanti, in pagina, il rischio di annoia- re è altissimo. Ci saranno an- cora i camion con spettacoli itineranti, idea che Shammah non hagiustamente volutoab- bandonare. E le produzioni del Parenti in trasferta, verso prestigiosi festival. « La giraffa sul tetto che scotta », l’opera con legni di recupero dell’artista «Mora- di il sedicente », che Shammah ha voluto ergere a guardia del- la stagione,avràda meditare e divertirsi. Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;8 SUPERFICIE :45 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Antonio Bozzo 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.23
  23. 23. LA GALLERIA Alcuni spettacoli in programma al Teatro Parenti.Si riparte da una serie di proposte sabato presso «I bagni misteriosi », con «Circolino », ovvero un micro-circo fatto di burattini umani e laboratorio. La nuova stagione si annuncia come ricca e stimolante, per tutti i gusti. Il primo giugno c’è Beppe Severgnini Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;8 SUPERFICIE :45 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Antonio Bozzo 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.24
  24. 24. LA STAGIONE Parenti,il sipariosirialza: «Nonabbiamomaismesso » Shammah:«Dopoil dolore, laripartenza ».Bimbi,8spettacoli,unaradioei Bagnimisteriosi Ferruccio Gattuso «Non abbiamo mai smesso,ma siamostatimale». In questedue frasi- bagnate letteralmentedal- le lacrimedi AndréeRuthSham- mah - c’è tuttala riaperturadel TeatroFrancoParenti.Un dolo- re raccontato anchein un corto proiettato prima dell’incontro con la stampa di ieri. La prima fraseèlo slogancombattivodel- lo storico palco;la secondaè la constatazionedell’energicama- drina delteatro che«èinutile fa- re finta di niente, è successo ». La ferita si rimarginerà, certo, ma i movimenti del “corpo” sa- ranno del tutto nuovi. Una rifondazionepiù cheuna riapertura. Intanto, Si ricomin- cia dai bambini!, secondotitolo della rassegnacheai Bagni Mi- steriosi porterà «il pubblico del futuro» dal 15al 30maggio:«So- no loro adaversofferto–spiega la direttrice del Parenti – e per loro nascerà unacasaaccoglien- te dove liberare la fantasia ». Il viaalle11abordo piscinacon il Circolino, un micro- circo comi- co e poetico da seguire come spettatorimaanche,in modo at- tivo, in laboratori,cui si aggiun- gono giochi e giardinaggio. E nello stessogiorno apronoan- che i BagniMisteriosi,conla pi- scina, il bareun servizio di risto- razione (il GudMilano).Non so- lo: dal 22 parteancheRadioPa- renti fra brani storici eunpalin- sesto in costruzione. Il teatro dalle spalle larghe parte invece l’1 giugno con la stagioneestiva.Otto spettacoli, tra cui spiccanotitoli come Il fi- lo di mezzogiornodi GoliardaSa- pienza, conDonatellaFinocchia- ro e RobertoFrancesco, regia di Mario Martone (fino al 6 giu- gno); SerataHaberrantedi econ AlessandroHaber(8 giugno);La caduta di Troia con Massimo Popolizio(6 luglio); Questionidi cuorecon Lella Costa(27 luglio) e la danza – Un Poyo Rojo (14- 17 giugno), interpretato da Alfonso Baròne LucianoRosso. Il respiro del Parenti arriverà poi fino a Spoleto, quando la co-produzione Amen dellopsica- nalista Massimo Recalcatiesor- Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :31 % AUTORE :Ferruccio Gattuso 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.25
  25. 25. dirà l’8 luglio. Il teatro raggiun- gerà ancora le piazze lombarde con il palco itinerante su ca- mion di Quelli che… in Lombar- dia, show tra teatro e musica in- terpretato dall’attrice Anna Gaia Marchioro. riproduzioneriservata® SIPARIOALZATO Sopra, L’omino della pioggia spettacolo per bambini; sotto Massimo Popolizio sarà sul palco con La caduta di Troia Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :31 % AUTORE :Ferruccio Gattuso 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.26
  26. 26. La programmazione Parenti,si riparte dabambini esered’estate MILANO «Non abbiamo mai smesso ». Così accoglie il Franco Parenti. Fin dalla locandina a ricordare comenonsia maiandatoinlock- down il lavoro culturale (sullo sfondo par di vedere il sorriso sornione di Luciano Bianciardi). Dietroi sipari chiusi, i teatri han- no infatti progettato,organizza- to, provato. E cosìora il vecchio Pier Lombardo riparte con una visione prismatica, in dialogo coni diversi linguaggi della co- municazione. Affollata laconfe- renza stampadi presentazione. Con la direttrice Andrée Ruth Shammah commossa quanto energica. Maestra di cerimonia di unapasserellascandita da ap- plausi più chedadomande. D’al- tronde sonogiornate emotiva- mente impegnative. Dove si ri- trova il contatto col pubblico. Anche quello più giovane. Visto che il Parentiriparte condueset- timane dedicateaibimbetti. Dal 15 al 30 maggio, lunga serie di spettacolie laboratori, nelle sa- le e neiBagni Misteriosi. «Ci siamochiesti: dadove parti- re? – ha sottolineato Shammah –.Larisposta nonpotevachees- sere «dai bambini!».Un po’ per- ché sono loro adaversofferto di piùead averbisognodi unaca- sa accogliente e stimolante do- ve liberarelafantasia.Ma soprat- tutto perché sono il futuro». Scelta intelligente. Si riannoda- no ifili con famiglie e territorio, si sfruttano spaziesterni defilan- dosi dal recentemagma di de- butti. Con giugno riprenderan- no gli spettacoli serali.Unavera epropriaStagione Estiva.In par- tenza martedì 1 con «Il filo di mezzogiorno» di Mario Marto- ne, il romanzo di Goliarda Sa- pienza, il suo percorsofuori dal- la depressione portatosulpalco da DonatellaFinocchiaro e Ro- berto De Francesco. Due mesi di programmazione.Ampiascel- ta: da «Pandora » dei Gordi, a «Vaudeville!»di RobertoRustio- ni; da«Un PoyoRojo»di Hermes Gaidoallo «StayHungry» di An- gelo Campolo o«Buonanno,ra- gazzi» di Brandi.Al martedì sera- te acielo apertoconHaber,Lel- la Costa,Lino Guanciale,Popoli- zio. Un solido orizzonte estivo. D.V. Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :51 SUPERFICIE :16 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :D.V. 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Lodi e Pavia P.27
  27. 27. I LUOGHI DJ SETE COCKTAIL MIX DA RIPARTENZA BASE SI PROPONE COME PIAZZA APERTA PER INCONTRI E CONTAMINAZIONI; ALLA FABBRICA DEL VAPOREAPRE IL LOUNGE BAR DEDICATO AL GIN di ALBERTO TRAVERSI P rocedonoaritmo serrato le riaperture di stagione.Il bloccoimposto dal co- prifuoco rimane confermato alle 22. Ci si concentra,dunque,su orari pre- serali e sulla tradizione tutta milane- se dell'aperitivo.Base (via Bergognone 34,info 392.9977049),spazio amatoperla suaversatilità,si proponecome piazza apertaincui studiare,lavoraree ritrovar- si intorno alle iniziative musical cultura- li che popolanoil palinsesto.Tra i primi segnali dell'estate, spiccano i dj set del venerdìe delsabatoconSimone Italiano diE20E30e Tommaso Tomadi Karmadro- me (dalle19), gli aperitivi con musicadif- fusa alBistrò e, intema di contaminazio- ni, la bella efunzionale iniziativa Alan Turing,un laboratorio di ricondiziona- mento di devicetecnologici da donare allefamiglie bisognose. Dal 16giugno, poi,parteStabilimento Estivo:una se- quela di appuntamentiin cartellone fino asettembre. Sonoi Bagni Misteriosi di De Chiri- co, celeberrimafontana aimargini del ParcoSempione, la scenografiadei due spaziche fanno capo alla Triennale (viale Alemagna 6, info 02.36644340). All'Osteria con Vista,ristorantedi li- vello frequentato ancheall'ora dell'a- peritivo grazieanchealla sua terrazza affacciatasullo skylinedi PortaNuova, sigustanoleinedite creazionicocktail di RoggerPrieto comeil best seller II Bauscia(Campari,pompelmo, nettared'aga- ve e ginger beer). Subito sotto,al Caffè in Giardino,i cocktail si abbinano a spuntini velocicomebowl di riso e focacce. In temadi superalcolici inaugurain que- Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :37 SUPERFICIE :35 % DIFFUSIONE :(50000) AUTORE :Alberto Traversi 13 maggio 2021 P.28
  28. 28. sti giorni alla Fabbrica del Vapore, il primo Beefeater Refreshing Lounge Bar (via Mes- sina 26, info 391.4650941) milanese.Le te- matiche sono quelle del gin, declinato in tutte le maniere possibili tra cocktail, degu- stazioni in purezza ed esibizioni di flair bar- tending, e dello spirito urban londinese ce- lebrato con il restyling della bottiglia ispi- rato all'iconico red brick della capitale bri- tannica. Da scoprire anche l'innovativo me- todo di raffreddamento e igienizzazione drink e bicchieri. UnbarmansullaterrazzadellaTriennale Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :37 SUPERFICIE :35 % DIFFUSIONE :(50000) AUTORE :Alberto Traversi 13 maggio 2021 P.29
  29. 29. "Il dialetto ieri e oggi": Corriere della Sera dedica una collana in tre volumi al dialetto milanese. L'uscita è sostenuta da una campagna realizzata da Hi! Comunicazione Venerdì 14 maggio gratis con il settimanale 7 nelle edicole delle province di Milano e Monza-Brianza il primo dei tre volumi della collezione “Il dialetto ieri e oggi” Venerdì 14, 21 e 28 maggio, Corriere della Sera dà appuntamento ai lettori delle province di Milano e Monza-Brianza con i tre volumi della collana da collezione dal titolo Il dialetto ieri e oggi, in edicola gratuitamente con il settimanale 7. “O mia bèla Madunina”, “Tiremm innanz” e “Mangia e tas”, i titoli dei volumi. Un vero e proprio percorso alla riscoperta della grande tradizione milanese, curato da Giangiacomo Schiavi, editorialista di Corriere della Sera e curatore della rubrica delle lettere di Corriere Milano, e realizzati con il sostegno di Comieco, consorzio nazionale per il recupero e riciclo carta e cartone, e Pellegrini, gruppo leader nella ristorazione e nel welfare aziendale. “ Corriere della Sera, con Corriere Milano, è da sempre attento a quanto accade sul territorio e al dialogo continuo con i lettori. ” - spiega Giangiacomo Schiavi - “ E proprio le lettere inviate al giornale negli ultimi mesi, con i ricordi e le tante citazioni in milanese, ci hanno confermato l’attenzione verso un dialetto dalle grandi tradizioni, anche letterarie, ispirandoci questa collana. Tre libri alla riscoperta di un’identità e del senso di appartenenza a una comunità che con la sua lingua esprime l’anima, la civiltà e l’ironia di una città. Il nostro, insomma, è un atto d’amore verso una Milano proiettata nel futuro con un cuore antico, che rimane il coeur in man ”. A partire dalle copertine, con le storiche illustrazioni di Achille Beltrame realizzate per La Domenica del Corriere, conservate nell’archivio di Fondazione Corriere della Sera, e le introduzioni di Alessandro Gerli, Vivian Lamarque ed Enrico Bertolino, i tre volumi di 64 pagine della collana Il dialetto ieri e oggi spazieranno tra tradizioni e i modi di dire legati alla proverbiale operosità milanese, filastrocche e luoghi della “mala”, personaggi classici della tradizione meneghina e aneddoti della vita quotidiana. Nei volumi, inoltre, una selezione di immagini della Milano del primo Novecento, scelte negli archivi storici di ATM e Touring Club Italiano e le testimonianze di linguisti, filologi e milanesi illustri, per nascita o per adozione, tra i quali Diego Abatantuono, Piero Bassetti, Giuseppe Guzzetti, Germano Lanzoni (il Milanese Imbruttito), Lella Ravasi e Andrée Ruth Shammah. In chiusura di ciascun libro un utilissimo dizionario milanese-italiano per riuscire ad apprezzare ogni sfumatura del dialetto. La collana Il dialetto ieri e oggi di Corriere della Sera, in edicola venerdì 14, 21 e 28 maggio gratis con il settimanale 7, è sostenuta da una campagna realizzata da Hi! Comunicazione sui mezzi RCS e con spot nel circuito Telesia nelle principali stazioni metropolitane di Milano. Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://www.adcgroup.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 09:52 > Versione online P.30
  30. 30. Teatro Parenti riparte dai bimbi, 2 settimane per loro Debutterà a Spoleto 'Amen', primo spettacolo di Recalcati (ANSA) - MILANO, 12 MAG - Il Teatro Franco Parenti riparte dai piccoli, con due settimane di attività e spettacoli - dal 15 al 30 maggio - interamente dedicate ai bambini e alle loro famiglie. "Ci siamo chiesti - racconta Andrée Ruth Shammah - da dove partire? La risposta non poteva che essere 'dai bambini!'. Un po' perché sono loro ad aver sofferto di più in questo periodo e ad aver bisogno, più di chiunque altro, di una casa accogliente e stimolante dove liberare la loro energia creativa e la fantasia, ma soprattutto perché sono il futuro". Dal primo giugno, via alla stagione estiva vera e propria, con un calendario fitto fitto di spettacoli, da 'Il filo di mezzogiorno' di Goliarda Sapienza diretto da Mario Martone a 'La caduta di Troia' con Massimo Popolizio, dalla messinscena di 'Storie della buonanotte per bambine ribelli' a 'Il fanciullino' di Renata Ciaravino. Debutterà l'8 luglio a Spoleto, invece, 'Amen', il primo spettacolo teatrale, in forma di concerto per voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista Massimo Recalcati per la regia di Valter Malosti, coprodotto dal Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano e da TPE - Teatro Piemonte Europa. "Sin da ragazzo, da quando avevo vent'anni, volevo scrivere di teatro. Ero un vero appassionato di teatro, mangiavo pane e teatro. Poi, come spesso accade nella vita, ci sono stati incontri che hanno deviato questa mia vocazione. Durante il primo lockdown - racconta Recalcati - ho cominciato a scrivere un testo. Mentre scrivevo attorno c'era la morte. Come direbbe il grande pittore Rothko, quando si fa arte o si parla della vita e della morte o è meglio non farla. Amen è la parola che consacra la possibilità che la vita possa esistere anche dove è la morte, che la morte non possa essere l'ultima parola sulla vita. Amen vuol dire 'così sia', 'che sia così', che la vita sia viva, che la morte non sia l'ultima parola sulla vita". (ANSA). RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA Ottieni il codice embed Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://www.ansa.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 09:54 > Versione online P.31
  31. 31. Il Franco Parenti riparte dai bambini (e poi sale sul camion) Al via con tante novità la stagione estiva del teatro milanese diretto da Andrée Ruth Shammah . Debutta Parenti on air, una radio per portare il teatro anche sui social, mentre ai bambini saranno dedicate due settimane di spettacoli e laboratori creativi, dal 15 al 30 maggio. Per il secondo anno consecutivo torna nelle piazze della Lombardia il palcoscenico viaggiante del Parenti Dove eravamo rimasti? Andrée Ruth Shammah ci scherza su: «Eduardo De Filippo non voleva venire a recitare a Milano perché tutti i teatri sono sotto terra. Diceva che per stare negli inferi c’è sempre tempo. Il Franco Parenti è l’unico teatro con le finestre aperte sull’esterno, cioè sulla vita». Il cartellone sul palco della Sala Grande, dove si svolge la conferenza stampa di presentazione della stagione estiva del teatro milanese, bruscamente interrotta a fine ottobre, recita così: «Non abbiamo mai smesso». Il significato lo spiega l’assessore alla Cultura del Comune di Milano, Filippo Del Corno : «I teatri sono anzitutto luoghi di lavoro dove non si è mai smesso di lavorare anche quando sono stati chiusi al pubblico», sottolinea, «hanno continuato a lavorare, ad esser luoghi di produzione di pensiero e creazione. Solo che tutto questo non ha potuto incontrare il pubblico, il suo naturale destinatario. Ora il Franco Parenti , diretto da Shammah , ha deciso di riprendere con una formula di programmazione molto originale e creativa. Tutti i teatri della città hanno vissuto questo momento drammatico che speriamo sia alle spalle maturando una forte presa di coscienza comune che quello che fanno è servizio pubblico». Pronti, via. Si abbassano le luci e viene proiettato il cortometraggio Silenzio in Sala: Frame of Mind dove un attore tormentato insegue l’amore vitale per il suo pubblico in un Teatro chiuso dalla pandemia mondiale. Il Franco Parenti si conferma uno dei teatri più innovativi del panorama milanese, sia nel governare la pandemia che nel raggiungere il suo pubblico in altri modi come Radio Parenti , la web radio in onda dal 22 maggio e che non è un surrogato dell’esperienza in teatro. L’attività principale, spiega Shammah , riguarda riprese di spettacoli teatrali e contenuti culturali quali conferenze, interviste, backstage d’autore, affiancate dalla produzione di social media content e cortometraggi artistici. Questi prodotti video sono pensati sia per promozione su diversi canali distributivi (social network, sito landing, cinema, festival etc.), che per rendere maggiormente attraente la transizione ad una nuova modalità di distribuzione digitale dei contenuti teatrali. Una sfida che ha tre obiettivi: raggiungere una maggiore audience, altrimenti impenetrabile, attraverso la diffusione digitale; diffondere la ricchezza di contenuti e le altissime competenze artistiche presenti nel mondo teatrale e conservare, digitalizzare e rendere fruibili gli spettacoli teatrali oltre la messa in scena, allungandone il ciclo di vita, e che durante la pandemia sono stati un’ancora (parziale) di salvataggio. Il prossimo progetto, chiosa la direttrice, sarà realizzare un corto de Il Sosia di Dostoevskij che poi diventerà uno spettacolo teatrale: «Di solito si fa prima lo spettacolo e poi il corto, stavolta abbiamo fatto il contrario». Tutti i diritti riservati FamigliaCristiana.it URL :http://www.famigliacristiana.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 11:41 > Versione online P.32
  32. 32. La “Milanesiana” si inaugura con un omaggio a Strehler Meteo:+12°C Aggiornato alle 08:58 - 13 maggio Noi • Eventi • Newsletter • Leggi il quotidiano • Abbonati • Trieste • Gorizia • Monfalcone Muggia • Grado • Duino-Aurisina • Cervignano • Tutti i comuni • Aiello • Aquileia • Bagnaria • Campolongo • Capriva • Cervignano • Cormons • Doberdò • Dolegna • Duino • Farra • Fiumicello • Fogliano • Gonars • Gorizia • Gradisca • Grado • Latisana • Lignano • Marano • Mariano • Medea • Monfalcone • Monrupino • Moraro • Mossa • Muggia • Muzzana • Palazzolo • Palmanova • Romans • Ronchi dei Legionari • Ruda • Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://ilpiccolo.gelocal.it PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 22:24 > Versione online P.33
  33. 33. Sagrado • San Canzian • San Dorligo della Valle • San Floriano • San Giorgio • San Lorenzo • San Pier • Savogna • Sgonico • Staranzano • Tapogliano • Terzo • Torviscosa • Trieste • Turriaco • Villa • MILANO Una riflessione sul tema del 'progresso’ che attraversa il mondo della cultura, dalla letteratura alla musica, al cinema, alla filosofia, fino alla scienza, al diritto e all'economia e per la prima volta anche allo sport. Torna La Milanesiana, il festival culturale ideato e diretto da Elisabetta Sgarbi, con una 22° edizione che ha in programma oltre 65 incontri, più di 150 ospiti italiani e internazionali, 10 mostre, il tutto in 25 città, il doppio dello scorso anno. Il tema scelto, come da tradizione da Claudio Magris, è quello del progresso, ispirato dal libro scritto da Aldo Schiavone dal titolo appunto 'Progresso’. Il festival dedicherà alcuni appuntamenti agli anniversari più importanti, come i 100 anni dalla nascita di Giorgio Strehler, i 90 anni di Giuliano Montaldo, i 700 anni dalla morte di Dante. A fare da colonna sonora della rassegna saranno ancora gli Extraliscio a cui Elisabetta Sgarbi ha dedicato il film 'Extraliscio. Punk da balera - Si ballerà finché entra la luce dell'alba’ che uscirà il 14 giugno in 120 sale. La Milanesiana prenderà il via il 13 giugno per concludere la sua versione estiva il 6 agosto, ma l'autunno si «accenderà di nuovo con un programma che inizia già a definirsi», ha spiegato Sgarbi. Tra le città coinvolte ci saranno Sondrio, Bormio, Torino, Bergamo, Bassano, Monza, Pavia, Alessandria, Ascoli Piceno, Firenze, Gardone Riviera, Rimini, Cervia, Ravenna e Venezia e altre ancora. Il 13 giugno La Milanesiana si aprirà a Sondrio con un concerto di Enrico Ruggeri, mentre il 14 giugno ci sarà l'inaugurazione a Milano con un omaggio a Giorgio Strehler: a ricordarlo alcuni suoi amici e attori, da Ottavia Piccolo a Ornella Vanoni, Massimo Ranieri e Andrée Ruth Shammah. Gli incontri letterari ospiteranno Tahar Ben Jelloun, Amin Maalouf, Hervé Le Tellier, Anne Boyer ed Eshkol Nevo. — Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://ilpiccolo.gelocal.it PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 22:24 > Versione online P.34
  34. 34. Stagione estiva del Teatro Franco Parenti 2021 Cultura I progetti per la ripartenza del teatro di via Pier Lombardo Riapre il primo giugno, il Teatro Franco Parenti , ma prima ricomincia dai bambini, con un programma dedicato a loro tra spettacoli e laboratori, per quindici giorni a maggio. La ripartenza attesa, sognata, ma anche preparata e "cucita" con cura in tutti questi mesi, finalmente arriva. Non per tutti i teatri sarà possibile, perché le condizioni non sempre lo permettono. Ma non sarà soltanto un'apertura di palcoscenico. Nel frattempo in via Pier Lombardo sono stati infatti messi in cantiere altri progetti, tra cui una start up di video produzione e una radio. E i Bagni Misteriosi saranno impreziositi dall'apertura del settimo ristorante Gud di Milano, a cura di Ugo Fava. Si ricomincia con i bambini Ne ha parlato, con l'entusiasmo che la caratterizza e che è quasi proverbiale, la direttrice Andrée Ruth Shammah (ma lei dice di essere un po' affaticata): «La sfida - ha detto - è cercare un pubblico nuovo con i video, la radio, i camion. E i bambini». Che, come ha aggiunto Benedetta Frigerio, «sono quelli che hanno sofferto di più per la pandemia e sono il nostro pubblico futuro». Per loro lo staff del Parenti ha pensato a giochi di legno, tiro alla fune, un micro-circo a bordo della piscina. E poi laboratori di giardinaggio e di uso dei colori per realizzare un grande quadro, che poi rimarrà esposto. E, in Sala Grande, spettacoli di clowneria e magia. Capitolo a parte, quello dei camion per portare gli spettacoli altrove, all'aperto. Anche qui, in cerca di pubblico. Magari nuovo, magari che non va a teatro. Come nel 2020 ne verranno organizzati alcuni insieme alla Regione, ma è stata aggiunta una sfida: realizzarne alcuni a pagamento, vendendo i biglietti, e portarli nelle piazze milanesi. Una scommessa che, al momento, si scontra con le tasse. In particolare, l'occupazione di suolo pubblico. Per ora è gratis per i ristornati perché lo Stato rimborsa il Comune, ma Shammah ha svelato che il Comune di Milano sta preparando una delibera per azzerare questa tassa per gli spettacoli dal vivo. Sarebbe un gran colpo. Otto spettacoli a teatro Passando agli spettacoli in sala e ai Bagni Misteriosi , ne saranno rappresentati Tutti i diritti riservati milanotoday.it URL :http://www.milanotoday.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 13:28 > Versione online P.35
  35. 35. quattro a giugno ed altrettanti a luglio, riprendendo la rassegna Campo Aperto che dà spazio alle compagnie giovani ed emergenti. Tra prosa, danza argentina e monologhi il programma è ampio e tocca diversi saperi e sensibilità artistiche. E poi la radio: un progetto totalmente nuovo, forse è la prima volta in Italia che un teatro ne ha una. Sono stati recuperati brani storici ma ci sarà un palinsesto pensato ad hoc. "Radio Parenti " partirà ufficialmente il 22 maggio. In parallelo è stata costituita una start-up di produzione video che consente di intrecciare il cinema con il teatro. Ne è un esempio il corto che ha aperto la conferenza stampa, un racconto del rinnovato incontro tra l'attore e il pubblico dopo tanto distacco, durante il quale entrambi si sono sentiti perduti. «Nel corto - ha detto Shammah - avete visto un teatro vuoto, ma noi crediamo nel teatro pieno». «Ricostituire relazione col pubblico» «I teatri - ha detto Filippo Del Corno, assessore comunale alla cultura, aprendo la conferenza - sono luoghi di lavoro e non si è mai smesso di lavorare, anche con questa cesura con la comunità cittadina dovuta alla pandemia. Il punto è che il lavoro non ha potuto incontrare il suo naturale destinatario, il pubblico. Ora, con la riapertura in zona gialla, si può ricostituire questo flusso di relazione. La cultura è una componente che spesso è stata considerata superflua o effimera ma, invece, è fondante per le società democratiche. Tutti i teatri hanno vissuto e vivono questo momento come mai ora. E sono tutti soggetti che, anche se privati, fanno servizio pubblico». Prima del covid, al Parenti circa il 30% del fatturato proveniva da contributi di enti pubblici. Del restante 70% è venuto a mancare l'incasso da botteghino e abbonamenti. Ma sono rimasti a fianco del teatro gli sponsor privati, da Pirelli a Intesa, e il pubblico che ha accettato di convertire i voucher (per spettacoli rimandati) in donazioni: soltanto questa voce è valsa 12 mila euro in più nelle casse. La domanda principale che ci si pone è se il pubblico tornerà entusiasta o no. «Ci porteremo dietro per tanto tempo la paura di frequentare luoghi affollati. Ma ci sono le premesse per farcela», ha provato a rispondere Lella Costa. Che, a fine luglio, sarà ai Bagni Misteriosi con "Questioni di cuore" di Natalia Aspesi. Si parla di • teatri Tutti i diritti riservati milanotoday.it URL :http://www.milanotoday.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 12 maggio 2021 - 13:28 > Versione online P.36
  36. 36. CORRIERE DELLA SERA DEDICA UNA COLLANA AL DIALETTO MILANESE Venerdì 14 maggio gratis con il settimanale 7 nelle edicole delle province di Milano e Monza-Brianza il primo dei tre volumi della collezione “Il dialetto ieri e oggi” Milano, 12 maggio 2021 – Venerdì 14, 21 e 28 maggio,Corriere della Sera dà appuntamento ai lettori delle province di Milano e Monza-Brianza con i tre volumi della collana da collezione dal titolo Il dialetto ieri e oggi, in edicola gratuitamente con il settimanale7. Tutti i diritti riservati rcsmediagroup.it URL :http://www.rcsmediagroup.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 09:23 > Versione online P.37
  37. 37. “O mia bèla Madunina”, “Tiremm innanz” e “Mangia e tas”, i titoli dei volumi. Un vero e proprio percorso alla riscoperta della grande tradizione milanese, curato da Giangiacomo Schiavi, editorialista di Corriere della Sera e curatore della rubrica delle lettere di Corriere Milano, e realizzati con il sostegno di Comieco, consorzio nazionale per il recupero e riciclo carta e cartone, e Pellegrini, gruppo leader nella ristorazione e nel welfare aziendale. “Corriere della Sera, con Corriere Milano, è da sempre attento a quanto accade sul territorio e al dialogo continuo con i lettori.” – spiega Giangiacomo Schiavi– “E proprio le lettere inviate al giornale negli ultimi mesi, con i ricordi e le tante citazioni in milanese, ci hanno confermato l’attenzione verso un dialetto dalle grandi tradizioni, anche letterarie, ispirandoci questa collana. Tre libri alla riscoperta di un’identità e del senso di appartenenza a una comunità che con la sua lingua esprime l’anima, la civiltà e l’ironia di una città. Il nostro, insomma, è un atto d’amore verso una Milano proiettata nel futuro con un cuore antico, che rimane il coeur in man”. A partire dalle copertine, con le storiche illustrazioni di Achille Beltrame realizzate per La Domenica del Corriere, conservate nell’archivio di Fondazione Corriere della Sera, e le introduzioni di Alessandro Gerli, Vivian Lamarque ed Enrico Bertolino, i tre volumi di 64 pagine della collana Il dialetto ieri e oggi spazieranno tra tradizioni e i modi di dire legati alla proverbiale operosità milanese, filastrocche e luoghi della “mala”, personaggi classici della tradizione meneghina e aneddoti della vita quotidiana. Nei volumi, inoltre, una selezione di immagini della Milano del primo Novecento, scelte negli archivi storici di ATM e Touring Club Italiano e le testimonianze di linguisti, filologi e milanesi illustri, per nascita o per adozione, tra i quali Diego Abatantuono, Piero Bassetti, Giuseppe Guzzetti, Germano Lanzoni (il Milanese Imbruttito), Lella Ravasi e Andrée Ruth Shammah. In chiusura di ciascun libro un utilissimo dizionario milanese-italiano per riuscire ad apprezzare ogni sfumatura del dialetto. La collana Il dialetto ieri e oggi di Corriere della Sera, in edicola venerdì 14, 21 e 28 maggio gratis con il settimanale 7, è sostenuta da una campagna realizzata da Hi! Comunicazione sui mezzi RCS e con spot nel circuito Telesia nelle principali stazioni metropolitane di Milano. Tutti i diritti riservati rcsmediagroup.it URL :http://www.rcsmediagroup.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 09:23 > Versione online P.38
  38. 38. Anche il teatro Franco Parenti riapre, dagli spettacoli per i bambini a Mario Martone, i "Monologhi della vagina" e Luciana Savignano.... Ecco il programma da maggio ad agosto tra spettacoli teatrali nelle sale e i laboratori per i più piccoli ai “ Bagni Misteriosi ” “Ci siamo chiesti da dove partire? La risposta non poteva che essere “dai bambini!” Così Andrée Ruth Shammah annuncia la riapertura del Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano. Si inizia quindi dai più piccoli, "perché hanno sofferto di più in questo periodo.. e sono il futuro". Si comincia il 15 maggio con due settimane di attività e spettacoli interamente dedicate ai bambini e alle loro famiglie. Dal primo giugno poi, via alla stagione estiva vera e propria, con un calendario fitto fitto di spettacoli, da 'Il filo di mezzogiorno' di Goliarda Sapienza diretto da Mario Martone a "I monologhi della vagina" di Eve Ensler. La caduta di Troia' con Massimo Popolizio (il 6 luglio), 'Storie della buonanotte per bambine ribelli' (13 luglio) E poi ' la messinscena di e 'Il fanciullino' di Renata Ciaravino (14 luglio) Lella Costa Natalia Aspesi in "Questioni di cuore" il 27 luglio, "Scritto sul mio corpo" ideato e coreografato da Raphael Bianco il 31 agosto Si va avanti per tutta l'estate, con che dà voce alla rubrica di l'intenso spettacolo di danza ai Bagni Misteriosi e quello di Susanna Beltrami il 21 settembre "Le sacre" con l'iconica Luciana Savignano. "Il filo di mezzogiorno" di Goliarda Sapienza Il debutto è previsto il primo giugno con nell'adattamento di Ippolita di Majo con la regia di Mario Martone e con Donatella Finocchiaro. Alessandro Haber L'8 giugno è la volta di con una serata "haberrante" in "Restiamo in contatto". E poi sarà la volta il 15 giugno del successo planetario che ha rotto il silenzio sulla violenza contro le donne "I monologhi della vagina" di Eve Ensler con la regia di Emanuela Giordano. Ennio Flaiano il 29 giugno Lino Guanciale Ispirato alla vita di sarà invece il protagonista di "Non svegliata lo spettatore" di Davide Cavuti. Per il programma completo clicca qui Massimo Recalcati per la regia di Valter Malosti Rothko, Debuttera' l'8 luglio a Spoleto, invece, 'Amen', il primo spettacolo teatrale, in forma di Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 16:00 > Versione online P.39
  39. 39. concerto per voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista , coprodotto dal Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano e da TPE - Teatro Piemonte Europa. "Sin da ragazzo, da quando avevo vent'anni, volevo scrivere di teatro. Ero un vero appassionato di teatro, mangiavo pane e teatro. Poi, come spesso accade nella vita, ci sono stati incontri che hanno deviato questa mia vocazione. Durante il primo lockdown - racconta Recalcati - ho cominciato a scrivere un testo. Mentre scrivevo attorno c'era la morte. Come direbbe il grande pittore quando si fa arte o si parla della vita e della morte o e' meglio non farla. Amen è la parola che consacra la possibilità che la vita possa esistere anche dove è la morte, che la morte non possa essere l'ultima parola sulla vita. Amen vuol dire 'così sia', 'che sia così', che la vita sia viva, che la morte non sia l'ultima parola sulla vita". Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 16:00 > Versione online P.40
  40. 40. Teatro Parenti riparte dai bimbi, 2 settimane per loro (ANSA) - MILANO, 12 MAG - Il Teatro Franco Parenti riparte dai piccoli, con due settimane di attività e spettacoli - dal 15 al 30 maggio - interamente dedicate ai bambini e alle loro famiglie. "Ci siamo chiesti - racconta Andrée Ruth Shammah - da dove partire? La risposta non poteva che essere 'dai bambini!'. Un po' perché sono loro ad aver sofferto di più in questo periodo e ad aver bisogno, più di chiunque altro, di una casa accogliente e stimolante dove liberare la loro energia creativa e la fantasia, ma soprattutto perché sono il futuro". Dal primo giugno, via alla stagione estiva vera e propria, con un calendario fitto fitto di spettacoli, da 'Il filo di mezzogiorno' di Goliarda Sapienza diretto da Mario Martone a 'La caduta di Troia' con Massimo Popolizio, dalla messinscena di 'Storie della buonanotte per bambine ribelli' a 'Il fanciullino' di Renata Ciaravino. Debutterà l'8 luglio a Spoleto, invece, 'Amen', il primo spettacolo teatrale, in forma di concerto per voci ed elettronica, dello psicanalista Massimo Recalcati per la regia di Valter Malosti, coprodotto dal Teatro Franco Parenti di Milano e da TPE - Teatro Piemonte Europa. "Sin da ragazzo, da quando avevo vent'anni, volevo scrivere di teatro. Ero un vero appassionato di teatro, mangiavo pane e teatro. Poi, come spesso accade nella vita, ci sono stati incontri che hanno deviato questa mia vocazione. Durante il primo lockdown - racconta Recalcati - ho cominciato a scrivere un testo. Mentre scrivevo attorno c'era la morte. Come direbbe il grande pittore Rothko, quando si fa arte o si parla della vita e della morte o è meglio non farla. Amen è la parola che consacra la possibilità che la vita possa esistere anche dove è la morte, che la morte non possa essere l'ultima parola sulla vita. Amen vuol dire 'così sia', 'che sia così', che la vita sia viva, che la morte non sia l'ultima parola sulla vita". (ANSA). Tutti i diritti riservati URL :http://tiscali.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web International 12 maggio 2021 - 09:58 > Versione online P.41
  41. 41. Lo «spirit de Milan»: la passione per il dialetto milanese in tre volumi da collezionare i libri 13 maggio 2021 - 07:14 Con il quotidiano e «7» venerdì gratis il primo dei tre libri «Il dialetto ieri e oggi» a cura di Giangiacomo Schiavi. Tra gli interventi quelli di Enrico Bertolino, Diego Abatantuono, Germano Lanzoni, Andrée Ruth Shammah di Matteo Speroni A-A+ Nel 1896 la seconda edizione del «Dizionario milanese-italiano», edito da Hoepli e curato da Cletto Arrighi, era introdotta da una lettera vergata da Ulrico Hoepli: «Questo libro dunque — scriveva —, che chiude nelle sue pagine i simboli grafici del vostro geniale linguaggio, lo dedico a voi Milanesi, tributo modesto di gratitudine sentita e di benevolenza tenace». «Geniale»: così Hoepli definiva il dialetto milanese, sintetizzando in una parola lo spirito meneghino, lo spirit de Milan, nel quale pragmatismo, ironia, arguzia s’intrecciano nelle parole e nelle espressioni tipiche. Proprio come i modi di dire riscoperti nei tre libri in uscita con il Corriere, a partire da quel Chi gh’ha on mestee sta semper in pee (Chi ha un mestiere sta sempre in piedi), che apre il primo volume «O mia bèla Madunina». La Milano del lavoro, innanzitutto, ma poi, uno dopo l’altro, sfilano nelle pagine frammenti di saggezza popolare, da Incœu se perd, e doman se guadagna (Oggi si perde, domani si guadagna) al noto Offellee fa l’to mestee (Pasticciere, fai il tuo mestiere), che in un lampo esprime la realistica necessità di coniugare la competenza con l’umiltà. Non solo, tra le tante facce della città (che alla fine si riassumono nella “milanesità”) ci sono anche quelle dei personaggi meneghini caratteristici, come il balabiott (colui che balla nudo), che definisce bonariamente una persona che non ha Tutti i diritti riservati milano.corriere.it URL :http://milano.corriere.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 13 maggio 2021 - 05:21 > Versione online P.42
  42. 42. nemmeno i soldi per comprare i vestiti, uno spiantato e perdigiorno, o come el biscela (traducibile più o meno con «ciuffo»), ovvero un giovanotto gradasso, più comico che pericoloso. Nei tre libri della collezione «Il dialetto ieri e oggi» questi scorci sulla città del passato, ma ancora vivi, sono alternati a testimonianze di personaggi noti e milanesi illustri, per nascita o adozione, tra i quali Davide Rampello, Diego Abatantuono, Piero Bassetti, Giuseppe Guzzetti, Germano Lanzoni, Lella Ravasi, Andrée Ruth Shammah . Oltre alle introduzioni di Alessandro Gerli («O mia bèla Madunina»), Vivian Lamarque («Tirem innanz») ed Enrico Bertolino («Mangia e tas»). Il tutto corredato da immagini d’epoca e da storiche copertine della Domenica del Corriere di Achille Beltrami. Per vivere il presente e pensare al futuro senza perdere la memoria, visto che che El temp el passa e l’è preziôs (Il tempo passa ed è prezioso). Tutti i diritti riservati milano.corriere.it URL :http://milano.corriere.it/ PAESE :Italia TYPE :Web Grand Public 13 maggio 2021 - 05:21 > Versione online P.43
  43. 43. Ricominciamo daibambini Dasabatoai BagniMisteriosi duesettimane di spettacoli junior E poi in salaconMartone,Haber, LeilaCostaeil TeatrodeiGordi «SaràunParentituttonuovo» W n questi mesi di chiusura J J I non abbiamo J £ I mai smesso I di lavorare > > * per immagi- nare la ripartenza. Il nostro obiettivo non è tornareciò che eravamo,questoè un nuovo vero inizio ». Andrée Shammah si commuove mentre racconta i tanti pro- getti nati al TeatroParenti du- rante il lockdown. Un lavoro febbrile cheha coinvolto tut- ti, dagli uffici amministrativi alla promozione, dall'ufficio stampa alla produzione, alla ricerca di nuovo pubblico. «Andremo dove nonci cono- scono — sottolinea Sham- mah — faremoteatro sui ca- mion per le piazze,ma anche sugli schermi cinematografi- ci con la nuovasocietàParen- ti on air e in web sulle fre- quenze della nostranuovara- dio ». Un palinsestoche guardaal futuro ed è proprio al pubbli- co di domani che il teatro de- dica la riapertura, al grido di «Ricominciamo dai bambi- ni! » , il teatroe i Bagni Miste- riosi riapronoalla città. Dasa- bato 15 maggiodue settimane di spettacoli,laboratori e gio- chi all'aria aperta(organizza- te daBenedetta Frigerio) pen- sate per i piccoli dai 3 anni in su. La stagioneteatraleestiva inizia invece il 1 giugno con una doppia apertura: in sala grandeil registaMario Mar- tone propone «Il filo di mez- zogiorno », tratto romanzodi GoliardaSapienza,vera arti- sta fuori dal coro. In scena il suo percorsopsicoanalitico affrontatodopo il tentato sui- cidio, paginedi ricordi e libe- re associazioniper racconta- re il recupero della propria identità,adarlevoce Donatel- la Finocchiaro e Roberto de Francesco. In tema terapeuti- co la stessa seraa bordopisci- na, BeppeSevergnini propo- ne «La cura delleparole», un viaggio per mettere ordine nelcaoseprepararcia riparti- re con l'aiuto di poesie,dialo- ghi e canzoni(in scenaanche l'attrice Marta Rizi e la musi- cista ElisabettaSpada). E questoè solo l'antipasto, fino a settembreil cartellone èdensissimodi proposte,c'è solo l'imbarazzo della scelta. Tra gli imperdibili senzadub- bio il Teatro dei Gordi in sce- na con «Pandora », uno spet- tacolo che tra bisogni, pudo- ri, paureenudità,indaga nel- la relazione con se stessi e conl'altro: qui afare daosser- vatorio è un bagno pubblico. Perridere su di sé dall'Argen- tina il provocatorio «Un poyo rojo», in scena uno spogliato- io di una palestraedue uomi- ni, o meglio due «galli da combattimento » che si scru- tano e si affrontano neltenta- tivo di sedursitra danze e acrobazie. Si parla invece di migranti con il premiato «Stay Hungry » di Angelo Campolo, il suo lavoro frutto del laboratorio realizzatocon i ragazzi africani ( qui in vi- deo) condottosulle rive dello strettodi Messina. In cartellonenon mancano anchei grandi nomi: Ales- sandro Habercon la suasera- ta tra prosaemusica dalvivo, Lino Guancialeche tra aned- doti e personaggi ripercorre la vita di Ennio Flaiano,Mas- simo Popolizio sul tema del- l'inganno con «La caduta di Troia» e Leila Costa che dà voce alla rubrica di letteredel Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :47 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Brescia P.44
  44. 44. cuore di Natalia Aspesi. E mentre Shammah dall'entu- siasmo anticipa l'amatissimo Elio Germanoin scenaa no- vembre, chiude con il suo messaggio.« Per sentici di nuovo una comunità abbia- mo bisogno di rincontrarci, attori e pubblico, per questo vi aspettiamoin sala e a bor- do piscina, con i nostri spet- tacoli ». Ma le porte sono aperte anche per un aperiti- vo, un lunch, un bicchiere a cura dello staff di GuD che fa il suoingressoin via Pierlom- bardo. Livia Grossi © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA Da sapere • Il teatro Franco Parenti invia Pierlombardo 14 aprele portecon il suo cartellone estivo. Dal 15 maggio ai Bagni Misteriosi e in SalaGrande «Si comincia dai bambini!», due settimanedi spettacoli, laboratorie giochi all'aria apertaper i bimbi dai 3 anni in su • La stagione teatrale inizia il 1° giugno con due spettacoli: Mario Martone con «Il filo di mezzogiorno » di Goliarda Sapienza(ore 19.30, €3 0 - 38), mentre Beppe Severgninièin scenacon «La cura delle parole » (ore 21,25- € 30) • In scena, tra più attesi,il Teatro dei Gordi, Alessandro Haber, Lino Guanciale, Leila Costa, Massimo Popolizio, «I Monologhi della Vagina» di Ève Ensler e «Vaudeville» di Roberto Rustioni. inizio spettacoliore 19.30- 20- 21 Bolle gigantiMicheleCafaggi in «L'omino della pioggia» Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :47 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Brescia P.45
  45. 45. Padrona di casa La regista Andrée Ruth Shammah ieri durantela presentazione del nuovo cartellone del Teatro Parenti. «Andremo dove nonci conoscono: nelle piazze, sugli schermi e in radio», dice (foto Duilio Piaggesi/ Ansa) Dal 1 giugno«Il filo di mezzogiorno » daGoliardaSapienza AssoloLino Guancialerileggeràla vita di Ennio Flaiano Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :11 SUPERFICIE :47 % PERIODICITÀ :Quotidiano AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Brescia P.46
  46. 46. Conilquotidianoe«7»Domanigratisilprimodeitrelibri «Ildialettoierieoggi »acuradiGiangiacomoSchiavi PRATICOEGENIALE LOSPIRITDEMILAN Il passato eil presente dellacittà siintreccianotraespressioni tipiche einterventidi personaggi illustri di MatteoSperoni voro, innanzitutto, ma poi, uno dopo l’altro, sfilanonelle pagineframmentidi saggezza popolare,daIncoeuseperd,e . DOMANIIL PRIMO SpiritdeMilan praticoegeniale Gratisi libri suldialetto diMatteoSperoni Esce domanigratisconil Corriereil primo dei tre volumi sul dialettomilanese curati daGiangiacomoSchia- vi. Unviaggionelle espressio- ni meneghine, con testimo- nianze di personagginoti. apagina13 Copertina Il primovolumedellaserie Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;13 SUPERFICIE :47 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Di Matteo Speroni 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.47
  47. 47. domanse guadagna (Oggi si perde, domani siguadagna)al noto Offellee fa l’to mestee (Pasticciere,fai il tuo mestie- re), chein unlampo esprime la realisticanecessità di co- niugare la competenzacon l’umiltà. Non solo,tra le tante facce dellacittà (chealla fine si riassumononella “milane- sità )ci sonoanche quelledei personaggimeneghini carat- teristici, comeil balabiott (co- lui che balla nudo), chedefi- nisce bonariamente unaper- sona chenonhanemmeno i soldiper comprare i vestiti, unospiantatoeperdigiorno, o come el biscela(traducibile piùomenocon «ciuffo»), ov- vero ungiovanotto gradasso, più comicochepericoloso. Neitre libri dellacollezione «Il dialetto ieri e oggi»questi scorci sullacittà del passato, ma ancoravivi, sono alternati atestimonianzedi personaggi notiemilanesi illustri, perna- scitaoadozione, trai qualiDa- vide Rampello,DiegoAbatan- tuono, PieroBassetti,Giusep- pe Guzzetti,GermanoLanzo- ni, LellaRavasi,AndréeRuth Shammah.Oltre alleintrodu- zioni di AlessandroGerli («O mia bèlaMadunina»), Vivian Lamarque («Tirem innanz ») edEnricoBertolino («Mangia e tas »). Il tutto corredatoda immagini d’epocae dastori- che copertinedellaDomenica del Corrieredi Achille Beltra- mi. Per vivere il presentee pensarealfuturo senza perde- re lamemoria,vistocheche El temp el passa e l’è preziôs(Il tempopassa edèprezioso). © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA Nel1896 la secondaedizio- ne del «Dizionario milanese- italiano », editodaHoepli e curato daCletto Arrighi, era introdotta daunalettera ver- gata daUlricoHoepli: «Questo libro dunque— scriveva—, che chiudenelle suepaginei simboli grafici del vostroge- niale linguaggio, lo dedico a voi Milanesi, tributo modesto di gratitudinesentitae di be- nevolenza tenace» . «Geniale» :cosìHoepli defi- niva il dialetto milanese,sin- tetizzando in una parolalo spirito meneghino, lo spirit deMilan, nel qualepragmati- smo, ironia, arguzias intrec- ciano nelle parole e nelle espressioni tipiche. Proprio comei modi di dire riscoperti nei tre libri in uscitaconil Corriere,a partire daquelChi gh’haonmesteestasemperin pee(Chi ha un mestieresta semprein piedi), cheapreil primo volume «O mia bèla Madunina». La Milano del la- Le uscite .Domani in edicolaconil Corrieree«7» il primo volume «O miabèla Madunina »; il 21maggioil secondolibro «Tirem innanz»;il 28 maggio,il terzo «Mangiaetas » .L’iniziativa è realizzatadal Corriere della Serain collaborazione conComieco e PellegriniSpa Storichedei Le copertine tredi«Il volumi dialettoierieperLaDomenica oggi » firmateAchilleBeltrami da del Corriere Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;13 SUPERFICIE :47 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Di Matteo Speroni 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.48
  48. 48. Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;13 SUPERFICIE :47 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Di Matteo Speroni 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.49
  49. 49. Ricominciamo daibambini «I n questimesi di chiusura non abbiamo mai smesso di lavorare per immagi- nare la ripartenza. Il nostro obiettivo non è tornareciò che eravamo,questoè un nuovovero inizio». Andrée Shammah si commuove mentreracconta i tanti pro- getti natialTeatroParentidu- rante il lockdown. Un lavoro febbrile chehacoinvolto tut- ti, dagli uffici amministrativi alla promozione, dall’ufficio stampaalla produzione, alla ricerca di nuovopubblico. «Andremo dovenonci cono- scono — sottolineaSham- mah — faremo teatrosui ca- mion per lepiazze,ma anche sugli schermicinematografi- ci conla nuovasocietàParen- ti on air e in web sullefre- quenze dellanostranuovara- dio ». Un palinsestocheguardaal futuro edè proprioalpubbli- co di domanicheil teatrode- dica la riapertura, algrido di «Ricominciamodai bambi- ni! », il teatroei BagniMiste- riosi riaprono allacittà. Dasa- bato 15maggioduesettimane di spettacoli,laboratoriegio- chi all’ariaaperta(organizza- te daBenedetta Frigerio)pen- sate per i piccoli dai 3anniin su.La stagioneteatraleestiva iniziainvece il 1 giugnocon unadoppia apertura: in sala grandeil regista Mario Mar- tone propone«Il filo di mez- zogiorno », tratto romanzodi GoliardaSapienza,vera arti- sta fuori dal coro. In scenail suopercorsopsicoanalitico affrontatodopoil tentatosui- cidio, paginedi ricordi elibe- re associazioniperracconta- re il recuperodellapropria identità,adarlevoceDonatel- la Finocchiaro e Roberto de Francesco. In tematerapeuti- co lastessa seraa bordopisci- na, BeppeSevergninipropo- Cultura& Tempolibero Estatein scenaalParenti di Livia Grossi apagina 18 DaLellaCostaaMartone: loshowèservito Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;18 SUPERFICIE :49 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.50
  50. 50. ne«Lacura delleparole»,un viaggioper mettereordine nel caose prepararciariparti- re con l’aiuto di poesie,dialo- ghi e canzoni(in scenaanche l’attrice Marta Rizi e lamusi- cista ElisabettaSpada). E questoè solo l’antipasto, fino a settembreil cartellone è densissimodi proposte,c’è solol’imbarazzodella scelta. Tragli imperdibili senzadub- bio il TeatrodeiGordi in sce- na con «Pandora »,uno spet- tacolo che trabisogni, pudo- ri, paureenudità,indaganel- la relazionecon sestessie con l’altro:quia faredaosser- vatorio èun bagnopubblico. Perrideresudi sédall Argen- tina il provocatorio«Un poyo rojo», inscenaunospogliato- io di unapalestraedueuomi- ni, o meglio due «galli da combattimento» che si scru- tano esiaffrontanonel tenta- tivo di sedursi tra danzee acrobazie.Si parlainvece di migranti con il premiato «Stay Hungry» di Angelo Campolo, il suolavorofrutto del laboratorio realizzatocon i ragazziafricani(qui in vi- deo) condotto sullerive dello strettodi Messina. In cartellonenonmancano anchei grandi nomi: Ales- sandro Habercon lasuasera- ta tra prosaemusica dalvivo, Lino Guancialechetra aned- doti e personaggi ripercorre la vita di Ennio Flaiano,Mas- simo Popolizio sul temadel- l inganno con«La cadutadi Troia» eLella Costa chedà voceallarubricadi letteredel cuore di Natalia Aspesi.E mentreShammah dall entu- siasmo anticipa l’amatissimo Elio Germanoin scenaano- vembre, chiude con il suo messaggio.«Per sentici di nuovo unacomunitàabbia- mo bisogno di rincontrarci, attori epubblico, per questo vi aspettiamoin salaea bor- do piscina, con i nostri spet- tacoli ». Ma le porte sono aperte anche per un aperiti- vo, un lunch, un bicchiere a cura dello staff di GuD chefa il suoingressoin via Pierlom- bardo. Livia Grossi © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA DasabatoaiBagniMisteriosi duesettimanedispettacolijunior Epoiin salaconMartone,Haber, LellaCostaeil TeatrodeiGordi «SaràunParentituttonuovo» Da sapere .Il teatro Franco Parenti in via Pierlombardo 14aprele porteconil suo cartellone estivo. Dal 15 maggioai Bagni Misteriosi ein SalaGrande «Si cominciadai bambini! », due settimane di spettacoli, laboratorie giochi all’aria apertaperi bimbi dai 3 anniinsu .La stagione teatraleinizia il 1°giugnocon duespettacoli: Mario Martone con «Il filo di mezzogiorno » di Goliarda Sapienza (ore 19.30,e30- 38), mentre Beppe Severgnini èin scenacon«La curadelle parole» (ore 21, 25- e 30) .In scena,tra più attesi,il Teatro dei Gordi, Alessandro Haber,Lino Guanciale,Lella Costa, Massimo Popolizio, «I Monologhi della Vagina» di EveEnsler e «Vaudeville» di Roberto Rustioni. inizio spettacoli ore 19.30- 20- 21 Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;18 SUPERFICIE :49 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.51
  51. 51. «Il filo di mezzogiorno» da MicheleCafaggiin «L omino Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;18 SUPERFICIE :49 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.52
  52. 52. Padrona di casa La regista Andrée Ruth Shammahieri durante la presentazione del nuovo cartellone del Teatro Parenti. «Andremo dovenon ci conoscono: nelle piazze, suglischermi e in radio », dice (foto Duilio Piaggesi/Ansa) Tutti i diritti riservati PAESE :Italia PAGINE :1;18 SUPERFICIE :49 % DIFFUSIONE :(658571) AUTORE :Livia Grossi 13 maggio 2021 - Edizione Milano P.53

×