  1. 1. Recomendaciones para el dise�o de diapositivas y recomendaciones para presentaciones exitosas ALUMNA: FRANCESCA SORINO C.I: 28.396.110
  2. 2. RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL DISE�O DE DIAPOSITIVAS 03 02RECOMENDACIONES PARA PRESENTACIONES EXISTOSAS
  3. 3. ORGANIZA TU INFORMACI�N USA EL TEXTO NECESARIO, YA QUE LAS DIAPOSITIVAS NO SON PARA LEER CON DETENIMIENTO EXACTO. SEPARA TU INFORMACION POR TEMAS, USA ENCABEZADOS Y ELIMINA LO REDUNDANTE. RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL DISE�O DE DIAPOSITIVAS ORGANIZA TU INFORMACI�N USA POCO TEXTO MANEJA TU COLOR Y FUENTE EVITA COLORES CHILLANTES Y LETRAS PEQUE�AS. USA TIPOGRAFIAS LEGIBLES.
  4. 4. RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL DISE�O DE DIAPOSITIVAS LUCE TUS IM�GENES UTILIZA IM�GENES DE ALTA CALIDAD PARA QUE SEA VISUAL Y ATRACTIVA. INSERTA VIDEOS O AUDIOS ES UNA MANERA DIFERENTE Y LLAMATIVA DE AGREGAR INFORMACI�N SEA INGENIOSO UTILICE OBJETOS, GRAFICAS Y ELEMENTOS CON CREATIVIDAD.
  5. 5. CONTACTO VISUAL: ASEGURATE DE MIRAR A TU PUBLICO Y NOFIJAR LA VISTA AL TECHO O PANTALLA. RECOMENDACIONES PARA PRESENTACIONES EXITOSAS PRACTICA LO QUE DIR�S: PRACTICANDO DISMINUIRA LOS NERVIOS Y POSIBILIDAD DE OLVIDOS. LLEGA TEMPRANO: PARA PREPARAR CONEXIONES NECESARIAS Y EVITAR MALOS RATOS A �LTIMO MOMENTO. PROYECTA TU VOZ: TEN UNA BUENA POSTURA Y TONO DE VOZ, PARA QUE LA AUDIENCIA PUEDA O�RTE Y ENTENDERTE. 1 2 3 4

