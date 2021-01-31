Successfully reported this slideshow.
Civil lawyers in uae

Our Law firm has a knowledgeable and experienced civil lawyers in UAE. Our civil lawyers deal with all kinds of civil cases.

Published in: Law
Civil lawyers in uae

  1. 1. Civil Law is the legal system that pertains to the persons, things, and private relations amongst community members. It’s a well-organized comprehensive system of rules with a clear explanation of rights and duties. Our law firm has efficient and experienced civil lawyers in UAE. Because of the geographical location and trade and commerce facilities, UAE is becoming a lucrative destination for all kinds of businesses and corporate sectors. As the foreign investment is growing at a high rate, the UAE Govt. must have to maintain civil welfare according to UAE Civil Law’s strong regulation. Civil Law is for civilians staying permanently or temporarily in UAE, whether he is a national citizen or an expat. It is for the smooth & systematic maintenance of everyone’s life & their doings. The Law relates to people, community and their relationship. It is a known matter that if there is a law, there is a dispute beside it. And here we come to solve the dispute cases and help an individual to keep his rights as per the Civil Law of UAE Govt. The Civil Court or the Court of First Instance hears all the claims of civil cases and disputes. After the judge’s announcement, the parties have the right to appeal again in the Civil Court of Appeal.
  2. 2. Our Law Firm, FranGulf Legal and Business Consultancy, endeavour to advise every individual, corporate sector and enterprise in a legal way as per their requirements. Our expert Civil Lawyers in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and all other UAE emirates can handle the process from reviewing each & every matter accurately to the ultimate success of judicial approval. We can represent our clients in every court of UAE, and if a client belongs to abroad, we can give the service through International affiliations. Throughout the years, our law firm has earned the reputation of solving dispute cases with absolute expertise with our highly qualified and experienced Civil Lawyers in UAE. Our Civil Litigation Attorneys deal with all kinds of civil cases, including personal contracts, property disputes, compensation disputes, mortgage, insurance, real estate and contractual disputes. Our Civil Lawyers in Sharjah, Dubai and other parts of UAE deal with the below issues: Rights & obligations for personal contracts: PersonalContract obligations are those duties that each party is legally responsible to perform under a contract agreement. Property dispute: Our Property Lawyers are experts in property cases & property disputes & tenancy agreements. If you are about to buy a property or passing
  3. 3. through any legal battles concerning your property, contact FranGulf Legal and Business Consultancy. We take care of all your Legal Formalities, Registrations & Tenancy Agreement Lease. Compensation dispute: Our legal Consultants will help you with compensation dispute. Mortgage dispute: You may lose your job, or interest rates may rise unexpectedly so that monthly mortgage installments that were once affordable now become impossible to pay. The bank or building society may be patient for a while, but at some stage, if the arrears build up, they will start possession proceedings. Contractual dispute: A contractual dispute occurs when parties have conflicting interpretations over the terms of a contract, and one party seeks specific performance or damages or both from the other party. It is usually preferable to engage in dispute resolution without court action wherever possible. Insurance dispute: We have long experience in dealing with insurance claim through litigation and alternative dispute resolution methods. Real estate dispute: With an exceptionally dynamic and continually evolving real estate sector powering the UAE’s growth, FranGulf Legal and Business Consultancy has assembled an experienced multilingual team of property lawyers in Dubai to assist clients with all commercial and residential actual estate-related laws and regulations. Financial Disputes: Navigating your way through the technical and complex nature of a dispute against banks or other investment bodies can be overwhelming for individuals and organizations alike. Email: info@frangulf.ae Call: +971 58 559 7700 Website: www.frangulf.ae Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frangulflegal/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frangulf/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/fran_gulf LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fran-gulf… Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/frangulf_/

