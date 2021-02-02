Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Alan Turing Autor: Francisco Fuentes
  2. 2. Biografía Alan Mathison Turing (1912-1954) era un importante matemático y informático teórico británico que Se considera el padre de la ciencia de la computación y precursor de la informática moderna.
  3. 3. ¿Que nos aportó Turing? Formuló una tesis actualmente conocida y aceptada como “tesis de Church-Turing”. Proporcionó formalización sobre los algoritmos y la computación: La máquina de Turing. Durante la segunda guerra mundial, trabajo descifrando los códigos nazis, en particular los de la má
  4. 4. Muerte de Alan Turing Lo condenaron a decidir entre prisión o castración química, por ser homosexual. Decidió inyectarse estrógenos, por lo que después le salieron pechos y finalmente terminó con disfu Al cabo de dos años falleció presuntamente por suicidio, aunque hay hipótesis de que pudo haber sid
  5. 5. Curiosidades Su primer amor Christopher Morcom lo conoció en un internado de su infancia. Existe un premio con su nombre considerado tan importante como un Nobel. Llevaba el pijama por debajo del abrigo, no leía periódicos y encadenaba su café al radiador para

