Understanding the Principles of the Challenger Sale

Applying the Challenger Sale Approach Matt Heinz President, Heinz Marketing Inc matt@heinzmarketing.com @heinzmarketing
Three objectives today • How to tell better, customer-centric stories that drive volume, velocity and conversion among you...
Based in CEB research
The 25 Most Important Tenets of the Challenger Approach
1. How you sell is more important than what you sell
2. You win by generating demand in a reluctant, risk- adverse customer environment
3. Challengers push their customer’s thinking & help them compete more effectively
4. Challengers teach, tailor & take control
5. Solution selling is, by definition, a disruptive sale
6. Reps who win tailor their message to a wide range of customer stakeholders
7. You’re not as different from your competitors as you think
8. Build a network of advocacy
9. The value of your insights trumps the quality of your product
10. Don’t discover what they know, teach them a new way of thinking altogether
11. Rapport and reframe are not the same thing
12. Logic alone is rarely enough to challenge the status quo
13. Lead with a hypotheses of the customer’s needs
14. Paint a picture of the negative future based on their current path Source: Jeff Thull
15. Marketing is your “insight generation machine”
16. Does the decision maker have the strong backing of her team?
17. It is often faster to sell through stakeholders than to go directly to the decision maker
18. Know individual stakeholder value drivers & the economic drivers of their business
19. If it’s not urgent, it’s not worth solving
20. Translate & enable customer centricity to sales (at a tangible, operational level)
21. Invest in planning time
22. Sales leadership requires an innovation mindset
23. “If we had religiously followed our sales process, our three biggest deals would have never gotten done.”
24. Design your team (and your time) for effectiveness, not efficiency
25. Be memorable, not agreeable
Questions?
Thank You! Matt Heinz President, Heinz Marketing @heinzmarketing matt@heinzmarketing.com
