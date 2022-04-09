Sales Training Singapore.pdf

Have you ever heard of the statement that facts tell while stories sell?

Imagine learning how to use stories to improve your ability to articulate the value of your company’s products and services, setting yourself apart from your competitors. Imagine how much more effective your sales team could be at articulating value if you could borrow the stories told by your best customers and share them the new customers you’d like to attract?



In this sales training services Singapore workshop, you will discover why a well composed and conveyed story can make a huge difference in your selling effectiveness. You will discover how you could share stories in a way which will enable you to connect with the subconscious motivations of your clients and increase your influence in the decision-making process.



As you develop a pallet of compelling stories that you and those within your organization can use to strategically arouse behaviour change from your prospects and customers, you will achieve higher closing ratios, shorter sales cycles, and higher margins.