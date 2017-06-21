UCM 60202U2 ASSESSMENT BRIEF DATABASES NAVIGATION Students are required to participate and present Database Navigation ass...
  1. 1. UCM 60202U2 ASSESSMENT BRIEF DATABASES NAVIGATION Students are required to participate and present Database Navigation assessment, which covers 10%. Students are required to form a group 4-5 people for the presentation. The duration of the presentation is within 8 - 10 minutes, which as below: a) 4 minutes of slide presentation : 1. Introduction of databases which consist: - The content of databases such as; subject that available in the chosen databases, special features, format (either that databases is in media, preview or full text) that available in that databases - Give your own comments or opinions of that particular databases b) 4 minutes for hand-on session : - Students are required to show the variety of searching skills such as Boolean Operators, Basic Search, Advance Search and searching technique. C) 1 minutes for the Q and A session The presentation will be evaluate based on the group works
  2. 2. Marks Allocated (10%): Databases Navigation Presentation Marking Rubric Criteria Excellent (5) Good (4) Neutral (3) Fair (2) Poor (1) Score Presentation -Clear and concise. Presentation flow is interesting and information was not repetitive or diverted from the presentation content. - Text is concise, free of spelling or typographical errors; background is unobtrusive. -Figures and tables are appropriate and labelled correctly. -Clear and concise. Presentation of information was slightly repetitive and sometimes diverted from the presentation content. -Text is relatively clear, mostly free of spelling and typographical errors; background is unobtrusive. -Most figures and tables are appropriate and labelled correctly. - Content are clear but requires some explanation for clarity. - Text is relatively clear, but some spelling and typographical errors; background may be distracting. -Figures and tables are not relate to text, or are not appropriate, or poorly labelled. - Content are clear but need a lot of explanation for clarity. -Text is hard to read due to font size or colour, some spelling and typographical errors; background may be distracting. Figures and tables are not relate to text, or are not appropriate, or poorly labelled. -Presentation does not show any knowledge of the topic selected -Text hard to read, messy and contains multiple spelling and typographical errors; very poor background. -Figures and tables poorly done. Analytical Skill - All referred contents are conformed to the searching skill such as Boolean operators and searching techniques -Most of the referred contents are conformed to the searching skill such as Boolean operators and searching techniques. -Less than half of the referred contents are conformed to the searching skill such as Boolean operators and searching techniques. - Barely any referred contents are conformed to the searching skill such as Boolean operators and searching techniques. - None of the referred contents are conformed to the searching skill such as Boolean operators and searching techniques.
  3. 3. Teamwork -Most of the members are cooperate among team to accomplish the assignment -Most of the members are less cooperate among team to accomplish the assignment - Certain of the members are less cooperate among team to accomplish the assignment -Most of the members are barely cooperate among team to accomplish the assignment -Most of the members are not cooperate among team to accomplish the assignment Critical Thinking -Most of the members are able to give an ideas or opinions -Most of the members are quit able to give an ideas or opinions - Certain of the members are quit able to give an ideas or opinions - Most of the members are barely able to give an ideas or opinions - Most of the members are not able to give an ideas or opinions Marking calculations: Total score/20 x 10 = Percentage gained out of 10 % Important Dates The selection of databases must be submitted in week 2 as below:  Name of group member  Name of databases that you choose.

