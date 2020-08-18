About Food Commons

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quantity of Municipal Solid Waste 2017 10,733 Tons / day Food waste is the largest MSW category being landfilled. Among th...
0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2007 - 2017 Trend of Average Dail...
Background Why food is wasted? Fruits that are too ripe to sell Ugly Vegetables & Fruits Unsold bread that are no longer f...
Food Commons is a food rescue pioneer in Hong Kong. It adopts a decentralized resource management strategy, promoting reso...
“Food Commons” is originated from the “Food Share, We Care” Scheme launched in 2009, when a group of people concern about ...
Relieve the pressure of landfill Reduce food waste + Environmental education Build social network Create green job opportu...
2009 2010 2012 2013 2015 2018 Food Commons has been a pioneer in supporting food sharing projects that combine environment...
Advisory Committee Convenor Ms. Au Yeung Po Chun （Women Services Association） Vice-Convenor Mr. Leung Kam Tim （Shatin Wome...
2013 2009 The Administration has adopted a multi-pronged approach to tackle Hong Kong’s food waste problem Food Waste Mana...
"Food Commons" is a community-based resource network that aims to solve the problem of leftover food. It promotes long-ter...
Achievement 0.00 200,000.00 400,000.00 600,000.00 800,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,200,000.00 1,400,000.00 1,600,000.00 1,800,000...
Beneficiaries：7,085,591 = = = 8,067,362.71 KG 15,327,989 KG $22,378,864 Electricity Bill 229,805 trees （Amount of CO2 abso...
2019 2020 2021 Collaborate with 6 NGOs Establish 22food collection points Recover & distribute 750,000kg of food per year ...
$6.5 $292.5 $3,510 2019 2020 2021 3-year-work plan & anticipated impact Operation cost per portion of food: per month per ...
Save the mandarin orange 2018 Pop-up food save action
Network & collaboration Source of unwanted food Resource matching Jam party Charity sale at flee market Upcycle unwanted f...
Pop-up food save action Media Coverage
Public support is vital to maintain and develop our services. Individual One-off donation Individual Monthly donation Corp...
"Food Commons" is a community-based resource network that aims to solve the problem of leftover food. "Food Commons" is originated from the "Food Share Project" launched in 2009. It is the first food sharing action in Hong Kong that combines environmental protection and community mutual assistance.

"Food Commons" promotes long-term collaboration in the communities of Hong Kong, which enables the business sector, the government, and the action groups to jointly develop a mechanism for the management of leftover food resources, so to effectively reduce food waste, while resources can be enjoyed by those in need.

  1. 1. Quantity of Municipal Solid Waste 2017 10,733 Tons / day Food waste is the largest MSW category being landfilled. Among the food waste disposed of daily, 65% were from household, while the remaining 35% were generated from commercial and industrial sources 3,756 tons / day Background Food Waste Paper 24% Plastics 20%
  2. 2. 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2007 - 2017 Trend of Average Daily Total of Food Waste and Solid Waste Putrescibles ［Household］ Putrescibles ［Commercial & Industrial］ Total Quantity of Putrescibles Total Quanitity of Municipal Solid Waste Background
  3. 3. Background Why food is wasted? Fruits that are too ripe to sell Ugly Vegetables & Fruits Unsold bread that are no longer fresh Unsold food with short shelf life, e.g.: soy products & sprouts Spoilage from freezing Unwanted food parts
  4. 4. Food Commons is a food rescue pioneer in Hong Kong. It adopts a decentralized resource management strategy, promoting resource management in the locality. In the past 10 years, Food Commons has made considerable achievements: Save more than 8,067 tons of surplus food Create 1200 green jobs opportunities Support projects that save food from more than 30 wet markets, in 12 districts Distribute food to more than 7,000,000 needy individuals Incubate 28 Community-based food save projects Achievements
  5. 5. “Food Commons” is originated from the “Food Share, We Care” Scheme launched in 2009, when a group of people concern about the yearly increasing problem of food waste. They connected charitable funds that shared the same concern, pioneered to implement leftover food recycling and surplus food sharing programs with local community groups in the public markets Collect surplus food from the public markets Weighting & recording collected surplus food Selection before Distribution Share quality surplus food with those in need >> >> >> >>STEP 1 STEP 2 STEP 3 STEP 4 >> STEP 5 Inedible food are either composed or turn to fish food How we work?
  6. 6. Relieve the pressure of landfill Reduce food waste + Environmental education Build social network Create green job opportunities Stakeholders Project impact 1 2 3 4 Community Partners Volunteer People in need Public Markets & shops Reduce the financial burden of needy people 5 Project Impact
  7. 7. 2009 2010 2012 2013 2015 2018 Food Commons has been a pioneer in supporting food sharing projects that combine environment protection and social mutual help. Since then, food recovery projects, initiated by different NGOs, has been increasing both in terms of number as well as social impact. The scheme "Food Share, we care" was launched "Food Commons" operates under "Food Commons Foundation" and accepts public donation Funded by “Food Share, we Care” Scheme, Food Grace* is Hong Kong’s first food recovery project, and has been operated ever since *The organization is now funded by ECF The Food recovery community network under FCF is renamed as “Food Commons” Our history
  8. 8. Advisory Committee Convenor Ms. Au Yeung Po Chun （Women Services Association） Vice-Convenor Mr. Leung Kam Tim （Shatin Women's Association） Vice-Convenor Mr. Chung Chi Keung, Ivan （Food Commons Foundation） Hon. Secretary Ms. Kwok Wai Ling, Carol （Food Commons Foundation） Member Mr. Chu Sai Ming, Thomas （New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association） Member Ms. Chung Yuen Yi （Tin Shui Wai Community Development Network） Member Mr. Leung Kam Toa （People Service Centre） Member Ms. Ip Chiu Ping, Virginia （Ever Green Association） Member Mr. Ho Hon Wai, Angus （Greeners Action） Member Mr. Li Cheong Lung （Action Health） Strategic Development Consultant Ms. Cheng Man Wah, Patsy （SEE Network） Strategic Development Consultant Ms. Chau Wing Yan, Phoebe （SEE Network） Governance Structure
  9. 9. 2013 2009 The Administration has adopted a multi-pronged approach to tackle Hong Kong’s food waste problem Food Waste Management Strategy
  10. 10. "Food Commons" is a community-based resource network that aims to solve the problem of leftover food. It promotes long-term collaboration in the communities of Hong Kong, which enables the business sector, the government, and the action groups to jointly develop a mechanism for the management of leftover food resources, so to effectively reduce food waste, while resources can be enjoyed by those in need. “Food Commons” aims to share our experience of food waste management to the markets in all 18 districts of Hong Kong. Location of 22 food collection points (as of 2019) 1. Tin Chak Market 2. T Town Market 3. Tin Yiu Plaza 4. Tin Shing Market 5. Hop Yick Market 6. Tai Kiu Market 7. Kowloon City Market 8. To Kwa Wan Market 9. Ngau Chi Wan Market 10. Tai Wai Market 11. Shatin Market 12. Lee On Market 13. Sunshine Wet Market 14. Hang On Market 15. Sun Hui Market 16. Leung King Market 17. Western Wholesale Food Market 18. Wing Fong Street Market 19. Shek Lei Market 20. Heung Che Street Market 21. Tsuen Wan Market 22. Hung Hom Market Position of our project
  11. 11. Achievement 0.00 200,000.00 400,000.00 600,000.00 800,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,200,000.00 1,400,000.00 1,600,000.00 1,800,000.00 2009 (Since June) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Food Commons 2009-2017 Quantity of recovered food & number of beneficiaries quantity of recovered food number of beneficiaries 1.43M beneficiaries
  12. 12. Beneficiaries：7,085,591 = = = 8,067,362.71 KG 15,327,989 KG $22,378,864 Electricity Bill 229,805 trees （Amount of CO2 absorbed） Total quantity of food recovered in the past 10 years Achievement +
  13. 13. 2019 2020 2021 Collaborate with 6 NGOs Establish 22food collection points Recover & distribute 750,000kg of food per year On average, every portion of food costs only Every beneficiary is expected to get 1kg -3kg of recovered food each time 3-year-work plan & anticipated impact Create 100 green job opportunities 1 $6.501
  14. 14. $6.5 $292.5 $3,510 2019 2020 2021 3-year-work plan & anticipated impact Operation cost per portion of food: per month per year
  15. 15. Save the mandarin orange 2018 Pop-up food save action
  16. 16. Network & collaboration Source of unwanted food Resource matching Jam party Charity sale at flee market Upcycle unwanted food Special drinks designed for cafés & eateries Press coverage Pop-up food save action What we’ve done
  17. 17. Pop-up food save action Media Coverage
  18. 18. Public support is vital to maintain and develop our services. Individual One-off donation Individual Monthly donation Corporate Year-round title sponsorship Corporate Individual program sponsorship www.foodcommons.hk Food commons Tel.: 2336 0678 Fax: 2633 5466 We welcome donation, volunteer works and self initiative fundraising projects Your contribution

