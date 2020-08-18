About Food Commons

"Food Commons" is a community-based resource network that aims to solve the problem of leftover food. "Food Commons" is originated from the "Food Share Project" launched in 2009. It is the first food sharing action in Hong Kong that combines environmental protection and community mutual assistance.



"Food Commons" promotes long-term collaboration in the communities of Hong Kong, which enables the business sector, the government, and the action groups to jointly develop a mechanism for the management of leftover food resources, so to effectively reduce food waste, while resources can be enjoyed by those in need.