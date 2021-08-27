Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DUBAI, UAE | FEB 14-16, 2022 USA | MAR 15-17, 2022 EVENT INFORMATION DECK
ABOUT US  A three-day event, the Food 2.0 Conference will witness a gathering of food and beverage professionals who will...
300+ Attendees F&B MANUFACTURERS Learn more about emerging markets, supply chain enhancement tactics, and quality assuranc...
Get relevant insights, industry data, and ideas from dairy, fisheries, agriculture, and food specialists. One-on-one netwo...
GLIMPSES FROM DUBAI, UAE Events Snapshots from our successful events in the City of Gold. www.food2conf.com
GLIMPSES FROM LAS VEGAS, USA Events A quick look at our learning & networking events in Las Vegas, USA. www.food2conf.com
EXPLORE THE FUTURE OF FOOD A Global Gathering Of Food & Beverage Leaders
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Food
Aug. 27, 2021
26 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Food2Conf

Download to read offline

Food
Aug. 27, 2021
26 views

The Food 2.0 Conference is a 3-day global conference that will host some of the most eminent names in the food and beverages industry to stimulate dialogue, fuel collaborations, and expand frontiers of knowledge. It comprises achievers and experts who are well-known names in the food, beverage, nutrition and wellness industries. We endeavor to offer a platform for networking and growth opportunities within an elite group of established individuals and companies.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen Snoop Dogg
(3.5/5)
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
(4/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(0/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
(4.5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4.5/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
Bread & Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table With Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Gabra Zackman
(4/5)
Free
Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul Candice Kumai
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
The Anti-Inflammation Zone Barry Sears
(4/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Food2Conf

  1. 1. DUBAI, UAE | FEB 14-16, 2022 USA | MAR 15-17, 2022 EVENT INFORMATION DECK
  2. 2. ABOUT US  A three-day event, the Food 2.0 Conference will witness a gathering of food and beverage professionals who will attempt to break down industry developments that have the potential to transform how we eat and what we eat now, and in years to come.  It will feature informative keynotes and panel discussions which will shed light on a wide range of relevant topics.  With the Food 2.0 Conference, we hope to promote knowledge sharing and networking amongst industry professionals who seek to widen their horizons and find solutions to complex challenges. The conference will have a dedicated exhibition space where organizations can showcase their innovative products and interact with their target audience. It will also feature a unique recognition program honoring organizations and individuals who have made a mark in the industry. www.food2conf.com
  3. 3. 300+ Attendees F&B MANUFACTURERS Learn more about emerging markets, supply chain enhancement tactics, and quality assurance strategies to stay ahead of the curve. VINTNERS Know what it takes to succeed in this realm as we dish out helpful insights to enhance every facet of your winemaking business, right from grapes to wines. FOOD SAFETY EXPERTS Food safety auditors and quality control specialists will share best practices to help you prevent the risk of defects and contamination at your facility. INVESTORS Grow your investment portfolio by meeting with promising entrepreneurs and learning more about current investment trends in food. FOODTECH INNOVATORS Own a start-up that works with plant- and cell-based meat substitutes? Have creative ideas to whip up healthy beverages? Go global with your idea at the Food 2.0 Conference. F&B BUSINESS OWNERS Connect with regional suppliers and reach out to your peers who seek to take their food and beverage businesses to the next level. 30+ Exhibitor Booths ATTENDEES AT-A-GLANCE As it offers multiple learning, networking, and growth opportunities, the Food 2.0 Conference attracts some of the most illustrious names in the food and beverage industry. www.food2conf.com
  4. 4. Get relevant insights, industry data, and ideas from dairy, fisheries, agriculture, and food specialists. One-on-one networking opportunities with industry leaders, manufacturers, and suppliers. Discover solutions to common food production challenges and strategies to boost your organization’s performance and profit margins. Boost brand recall by leveraging our sponsorship opportunities. Offer live demos of your products and services at our exclusive exhibit booths. Pitch your ideas on a global stage before investors and venture capitalists. WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU? Explore game-changing innovations, learn from influential speakers, and discover the latest F&B trends. www.food2conf.com
  5. 5. GLIMPSES FROM DUBAI, UAE Events Snapshots from our successful events in the City of Gold. www.food2conf.com
  6. 6. GLIMPSES FROM LAS VEGAS, USA Events A quick look at our learning & networking events in Las Vegas, USA. www.food2conf.com
  7. 7. EXPLORE THE FUTURE OF FOOD A Global Gathering Of Food & Beverage Leaders

    Be the first to comment

The Food 2.0 Conference is a 3-day global conference that will host some of the most eminent names in the food and beverages industry to stimulate dialogue, fuel collaborations, and expand frontiers of knowledge. It comprises achievers and experts who are well-known names in the food, beverage, nutrition and wellness industries. We endeavor to offer a platform for networking and growth opportunities within an elite group of established individuals and companies.

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×