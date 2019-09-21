Successfully reported this slideshow.
困境中的激勵 劉鳳媛牧師
困境中的激勵 第一聖殿 在以色列王國時代，由所羅門王在耶路撒冷摩利亞 山興建第一座聖殿。公元前586年，新巴比倫王國 摧毀。 第二聖殿 公元前539年，波斯帝國推翻了新巴比倫王國。 波斯王居魯士大帝|古列頒旨，讓猶太人在公元前 537年回耶路撒...
困境中的激勵 波斯王塞魯士（或譯為古列）在主前539年滅巴比 倫，建立波斯帝國後，所採用的政治和宗教政策一 反巴比倫的作風；他頒令准許被擄至巴比倫的各民 族回歸故土，又讓他們將被擄聖殿器皿一併帶返， 於是有主前538年猶太人第一次回歸耶路撒冷。...
困境中的激勵 重建聖殿的四步驟:
困境中的激勵 1.重新建造的關鍵因素－省察自己的行為 「你們期望豐收，結果是歉收；你們把收穫帶回家 裏，我卻把它吹掉。我為甚麼這樣做呢？因為我的 聖殿荒廢，而你們卻都忙著建造自己的房屋。因此， 天不下雨，大地停止出產。我使大地─山丘、田地、 葡...
困境中的激勵 2.重新建造的關鍵因素－用行動回應 「現在你們要上山採伐木材，重建聖殿；這樣，我 就喜悅，並且得到應得的尊崇。」( 哈該書1：8)
困境中的激勵 3.重新建造的關鍵因素－－聽從、順服、敬畏的心 「於是，所羅巴伯、約書亞，和所有從巴比倫流亡 回來的人民，遵照上主─他們上帝的命令去做。他 們因為害怕，就聽從上主的使者─先知哈該的話。」 （哈該書1：12）
困境中的激勵 4.重新建造的關鍵因素－神應許同在 「哈該向人民宣告上主的信息，說：『我答應要 與你們同在。』」(哈該書1:13)
困境中的激勵 結論： 1.給人民:這新建的聖殿要比舊的更華麗 2.給祭司:聖潔與汙穢 3.給所羅巴伯:統治的權柄
困境中的激勵 1.給人民:這新建的聖殿要比舊的更華麗 「你們當中有沒有人還記得以前的聖殿多麼華麗？ 現在怎麼樣呢？看起來不是一文不值嗎？可是，所 羅巴伯、約書亞，和這地的人民哪，我─你們的上 主再三地勸你們，你們要剛強，要努力工作，因為 我─萬...
困境中的激勵 2.給祭司:聖潔與污穢 於是哈該說：「…他們獻在祭壇上的每一件東西都 是污穢的。」(哈該書2:14)
困境中的激勵 3.給所羅巴伯:統治的權柄 馬太記載(約瑟家譜) ----------所羅門------馬但（太1:15）--雅各（太1:16）-- 大衛--｜ ｜姻親關係 ｜姻親關係 ｜--約瑟 ----------拿單--------瑪塔（路...
困境中的激勵 馬太福音1:13 所羅巴伯生亞比玉，亞比玉生以利亞敬，以利亞敬 生亞所， 路加福音3:27 約大是約亞拿的兒子。約亞拿是利撒的兒子，利撒 是所羅巴伯的兒子，所羅巴伯是撒拉鐵的兒子，撒 拉鐵是尼利的兒子。
