Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
6 views
Apr. 22, 2021

黑豹 ch4 ddd pattern pracrice

value object, entity, application service, repository

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×