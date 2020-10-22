Successfully reported this slideshow.
Our branding and web agency brings energy, experience, thoughtful graphic design, and impeccable development to every project.

Published in: Business
White rabbit

  1. 1. White Rabbit Hi, we’re White Rabbit – A graphic design agency that creates packaging. whiterabbit.n z
  2. 2. Work We create beautiful, fresh and engaging Graphic Design solutions that transform NZ businesses. Our logos, websites and print design transcend the ordinary and ensure our clients stand out and get found. Discover our latest work below. Website: Employing a new website design for a Wellington Recruitment company. Momentum required a fresh new look online to better represent their recruitment company in Wellington. Website design that looks beautiful on any device was also key. The responsive nature of the site we developed translates perfectly to mobile and tablet devices. Brochure Design: A striking trifold flyer design to drive sales and inform Eco Pod Concepts needed to communicate with their prospects in a way that was as bespoke and beautifully designed as the transportable buildings they provide. This saw White Rabbit designing a new visually compelling trifold flyer to showcase their pods. Using a negative space logo to create a positive result Volt TV are a leader in sports broadcasting. They approached White Rabbit to re- design their existing logo which no longer did them justice. We kept the lightning bolt element as a tribute to the original but implemented it in a negative space logo design for a sleeker look. Logo: Illustrating an infographic poster with quotes and catchphrases from the hit TV show, Fuller House. From the outset the aim was to create a vibrant infographic poster design, complete with custom illustrations. White Rabbit approached this exciting project with real enthusiasm as we conducted our in-depth research (binge- watched all seasons of the Netflix original). Illustration And Poster Design:
  3. 3. Service Business Packages: Take your company to another level with our incredible start-up business design packages. It's everything you need to launch a new business in NZ. Our cutting- edge graphic design will set you apart from your competitors, drives sales and give you a professional, consistent look. Logo Design: Your logo design encompasses everything that your business is. It delivers a promise to your customers, establishes the tone for their experience with your company and sets you apart from your competition. We're experts at bringing brands to life through eye-catching logo design that stands the test of time. Website Design: A beautiful, engaging and user friendly website can play a vital role in winning you new business. We deliver cutting edge website design that makes a real impact. Our developers create seamless digital experiences that are optimized for desktop, mobile and tablet devices. Business Cards: Be proud to hand your business cards over. Introduce your company with a slick, professional business card design, tailored to suit your brand. We offer a wide range of quality paper stocks and finishes that not only look, but feel great too. All with free delivery, right to your door. Brochure Design: We design and print elegant, clean and engaging brochure design that is perfectly in tune with your brand identity, goals and target audience. Printed on our exceptional paper stocks, your brochures are bound to seal the deal with any potential customers. You can rest easy too, with free NZ wide delivery. Packaging Design: We win the hearts and minds of your consumers by creating innovative and memorable packaging design that elevates your brand. Whether it’s displayed on a website or a retail shelf, our tailored packaging solutions stimulate the senses, attract customers and drive more product sales. Menu Design: Enhance your customers dining experience with a menu design that looks as good as your food tastes. Our custom menus have become effective selling tools for restaurants, cafes, bars and hotels alike. Increase sales, maximise your profits and turn one-off customers into loyal regulars. Illustration: Captivate your customers with unique illustration that communicates your company’s core message, adds personality and brings your overall vision to life. From icon design to the development of full illustrative brand styles, our creativity and expertise is sure to take your business to the next level.
  4. 4. Services Poster Design: Make a big impact with intelligent, innovative, poster design that stops passers- by in their tracks. We design and print posters that get you noticed, encourage calls to action and connect with your audience. Reinforce your business's core message with creative and effective solutions. Free delivery NZ wide. Graphic Design: Take your business places with our talented graphic designers. We develop eye-catching creative that helps NZ companies to launch, grow and stand out in the marketplace. Whether it’s our logo, print or web services you need, we deliver tailored solutions that achieve superior results.
  5. 5. Agency We're a full service graphic agency that can work on a particular project for your business, or connect your entire brand. We help NZ businesses, big and small, discover what makes them unique and devise unforgettable experiences that outshines their competition.
  6. 6. Contact Us Email: contact@whiterabbit.nz Phone: 0800 944 837

