Expressing Rational Numbers from Decimal Form to Fraction Form

  1. 1. Convert the following decimals to fractions. It also reviews decimal place values in the process and how to reduce to lowest terms.
  2. 2. Example 1: Express 0.8 to fraction form Solution: 0.8 1 Step 1: Write down 0.8 divided by 1: Step 2: Multiply both top and bottom by 10 because there is 1 digit after the decimal point so that is (1) (10) = 10 (Do you see how it turns the top number into a whole number?) x 10 0.8 1 = 8 10 x 10 Step 3: Simplify the fraction : Thus, the 0.8 is 4 5 Note: 8 10 is called a decimal fraction and 4 5 is called a common fraction 1 ÷ 2 8 10 = 4 5 ÷ 2 Answer = 4 5
  3. 3. Example 2: Express 0.15 to fraction form Solution: 0.15 1Step 1: Write down 0.15 divided by 1: Step 2: Multiply both top and bottom by 100 because there are 2 digits after the decimal point so that is (10) (10) = 100 0.15 = 0.15 1 = 15 100 (Do you see how it turns the top number into a whole number?) x 100 0.15 1 = 15 100 x 100 Step 3: Simplify the fraction : Thus, 0.15 = 0.15 1 = 15 100 0.15 = 15 100 ÷ 5 5 0.15 = 3 20 ÷ 5 15 100 = 3 20 ÷ 5 Answer = 4 5
  4. 4. Example 3: Express 0.725 to fraction form Solution: 0.725 1Step 1: Write down 0.725 divided by 1: Step 2: Multiply both top and bottom by 1000 because there are 3 digits after the decimal point so that is (10) (10) (10) = 1000 0.725 = 0.725 1 = 725 1000 (Do you see how it turns the top number into a whole number?) x 1000 0.725 1 = 725 1000 x 1000 Step 3: Simplify the fraction : Thus, 0.725 = 0.725 1 = 725 1000 0.725 = 725 1000 ÷ 25 25 0.725 = 29 40 ÷ 25 725 1000 = 29 40 ÷ 25
  5. 5. Example 4: Write 2.75 as a simplified fraction. Solution: Step 1: Set aside the whole number 2 (ones place) and just work on the decimal place. 0.75 Step 2: Write down 0.75 divided by 1: 0.75 1 Step 3: Multiply both top and bottom by 100 because there are 2 digits after the decimal point so that is (10) (10) = 100 0.75 = 0.75 1 = 75 100 (Do you see how it turns the top number into a whole number?) x 100 0.75 1 = 75 100 x 100 Step 4: Simplify the fraction : Thus, 0.75 = 0.75 1 = 75 100 = 75 100 ÷ 25 25 0.75 = 3 4 ÷ 25 75 100 = 3 4 ÷ 25 Step 5: Bring back the whole number to the decimal to make a mixed fraction. Thus, 2.75 = 2 3 4
  6. 6. Example 5: Express 0.444444 or to fraction form. Solution: Step 1: Examine the repeating digit. 0.4444444… or x = 0.4444444… Step 2: Move the decimal point 1 place to the right of the repeating digit (4) and multiply the other side by 10 to keep the equation balanced. 0.4444444… = 4.444444… Thus, 10x = 4.444444… Step 3: Write the two equations 10x = 4.444444… x = 0.4444444… Step 4: Solve for x in the two equations 10x – x = 4.444444… - 0.4444444… Combining like terms 9x = 4 Divide both side by 9 x = 4 9 where x = 0.4444444… or Step 5: Express the rational number from decimal form to fraction form. Thus, 0.4444444… = 4 9
  7. 7. Example 6: Express 0.275757575... to fraction form. Solution: Given: Let x = 0.275757575... or be the Equation 1 100x = 27.5757575… be the equation 2 Solve for x in equation 1 and 2. 100x – x = 27.5757575… – 0.275757575… 99x = 27.3 x = 27.3 99 or x = 9.1 33 9.1 can be written as 9 1 10 or 91 10 9.1 33 can be written as 91 10 1 33 Thus, 0.275757575... = 91 330
  8. 8. Example 7: Express 3.112121212... to fraction form. Solution: Step 1: Examine the repeating digit. 3.112121212... or x = 3.112121212... Step 2: Let x be the first equation. Place the repeating digits to the right of the decimal point and be the first equation. 3.112121212... Let x = 31.12121212... be the Equation1 Step 3: Move the decimal point 3 places to the right of the repeating digit (12) and multiply the other side by 1000 to keep the equation balanced. 3.112121212... Thus, 1000x = 3112.121212… Step 4: W rite the two equations. 10x = 31.12121212... Equation1 1000x = 3112.121212… Equation 2 Step 5: Solve for x in the two equations 1000x – 10x = 3112.121212… − 31.12121212... Combining like terms 990x = 3081 Divide both side by 990 x = 3081 990 = 3 37 330 where x = 3.112121212... Step 6: Express the rational number from decimal form to fraction form. Thus, 3.112121212... = 3 37 330

