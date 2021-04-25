la produccion de las vacunas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 1 LA PRODUCCIÓN DE LAS VACUNAS PENSAMIENTO:“Calidad es el gran soportedela Producción” (Mgr.JoséRamiro Zapata Barrientos) 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La combinaciónapropiada de tres,cuatro, cinco o más productosde diferentes microorganismos se utiliza, hoyen día, de maneramuy efectiva,entodoel mundo.La aplicación adecuadade estas mezclasde vacunasinduce mayor nivel de protección,disminuye notablemente elcosto económicoy reduce el númerode visitas para inyecciones o administracionessubsecuentesde estasvacunas. 1 (Salinas,2013) Las vacunas sonsuspensionesde microorganismosvivos,inactivoso muertos,fraccionesde los mismoso partículas protéicas,que al seradministradosinducenuna respuestainmune que previene laenfermedadcontrala que estádirigida. Los toxoidessontoxinasde origenbacteriano modificadas,que han perdidosu capacidad patogénica(para producir enfermedad),pero conservansupoderantigénico (parainducir la respuestainmune oprotectora) yque,para efectos prácticos, son consideradosvacunas. 2 (Ministrode salud, 2011) 2. DESARROLLO La primeravacuna la produjoeldoctor inglés EdwardJenner,para prevenirla viruela. Esta enfermedadprodujounagranmortalidad enEuropa y tambiénen las Américas,a raíz de la llegada de los colonizadores.Se calcula que hubomás indígenasmuertosporviruela durante la colonización, que las bajas por las armas de los enemigos. Las primeras vacunascontenían,efectivamente,losmicroorganismosmuertosporcalor, modificadosquímica o geneticamente,oatenuados;esdecir,yano eran capacesde producir enfermedad.Enlos tiemposmodernos,se utilizancompuestosquímicospurificados,aislados, de los agentesinfecciososoasi mismosobteniendoatravesde las técnicas de la biología molecular. El procesode creación de una vacuna esun procesocomplejoconvarias etapascontroladasde inicio a fin. Esto se debe a que las vacunas sonproductosbiológicos y se obtienenapartir de
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2 organismosvivos,como virus y bacterias.Antesde poderse administrarenhumanos,las vacunas debenpasarlos máximoscontrolesde calidad y seguridad. 2.1. IMPORTANCIA La vacunaciónes unaforma seguray eficazde prevenirenfermedadesysalvarvidas, hoymás que nunca.En la actualidad disponemosde vacunasparaprotegernoscontraal menos20 enfermedades,entre ellasla difteria,el tétanos,la tos ferina,la gripe y el sarampión.En su conjunto,esasvacunassalvan cada año tresmillones de vidas. Cuandonos vacunamos,nosolo nosprotegemosanosotrosmismos,sino tambiéna quienesnos rodean.A algunas personas,porejemplo,lasque padecenenfermedadesgraves,se les desaconsejavacunarse contradeterminadasenfermedades;porlotanto,la protecciónde esas personasdependede que losdemásnosvacunemosyayudemosa reducirla propagación de tales enfermedades. 2.2. Análisis de situación La planificación del PAIparte del estudioy diagnósticode salud de la comunidad,localidad o país, teniendocomomarco las políticas globales,regionales,nacionalesy locales. Es importante resaltar la adopciónhecha porla AsambleaMundial de la Saluden abril de 2012, delPlan de Acción Global sobre Vacunas,comomarco para la elaboración del análisis de situación. Para el análisis de la situación de salud se debe hacer,entre otros,una evaluaciónde la siguiente informaciónrelacionada con las enfermedadespreveniblesporvacunas(EPV),asícomo la disponibilidad de servicios efectivosde vacunaciónenla rednacional, el nivel de educación y participación de la población de maneraindividual y colectiva,y la integración con otros programas,con el fin de orientar las actividades y racionalizar los recursos. • Informaciónsociodemográfica o Población por edad,porzona geográfica,migraciones,poblacionesespeciales • Informaciónepidemiológica
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 3 o Morbilidad generaly específica,mortalidad y letalidad o Vigilancia epidemiológicade EPV:indicadores,vigilancia centinela o Vigilancia de EventosSupuestamente Atribuiblesala Vacunación o Inmunización(ESAVI) • Informaciónsobre infraestructura o Recursosfísicos: redde servicios,serviciosde vacunacióndisponibles o Recursoshumanos:disponibles,capacitación,motivación o Cadenade frío: inventariode cadenade frío • Informaciónde gestióndelPAI o Coberturapor grupode edad,pormunicipio, por gruposespeciales,datosde encuestaso Tasas de desercióno Consistencia:aplicación simultaneade primeras,segundasy tercerasdosis de vacunas (ej.Vacunaoral contra la polio (VOP),rotaypenta) o Municipios de riesgo: para su definiciónse debe incluir variablessocioeconómicascomo por ejemploelíndice de desarrollo humano(IDH),necesidadesbásicasinsatisfechas(NBI) o Sistemade información:cobertura,integridad,oportunidad,ycalidad de datos o Actas o recomendacionesdelComité de CooperaciónInteragencial(CCI) ydelComité Asesor de Prácticas de Inmunización o Resultadosy alcancesde la supervisióny de las capacitaciones o Pérdidasde biológicos, desabastecimientosde vacunas,jeringasu otrosinsumosy razonesde ello o Seguridad:jeringas,cajasde seguridad,manejoyeliminación final de desechosde vacunación o Plan de comunicación social, plan de crisis
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 4 o Resultadosde estudiosoperativosoActividadesintegradas:AtenciónIntegralde las EnfermedadesPrevalentesde laInfancia(AIEPI),VitaminaA,antiparasitarios, entre otras o Introducciónde nuevasvacunas:coberturasysu impacto enel programa de rutina o Cumplimientodel plan de acción anterior:fortalezasy debilidadesdelprograma de inmunizaciones. 2.3. OBJETIVOS consiste enfomentarla investigación y el desarrolloemprendidosporlos investigadoresyla industria de las vacunaspara crear vacunas más potentesyeficacesque seancapacesde: • Inducir respuestasprotectorasconunadosis. • Inducir una inmunidadduraderay de amplio espectrofrente alas cepastanto estacionales como pandémicas. • Seansegurasy confieranuna elevadaprotección,preferiblementeentodoslosgrupos destinatarios,talescomo los lactantes,los ancianos,las embarazadasylos pacientes inmunodeprimidos. • Se produzcanfácil y económicamente agran escala. • Seaneficaces,preferiblemente conunapequeñadosisde antígeno. • Se administren,a ser posible,enuna dosisúnica. • Seantermoestables. • Ofrezcanproteccióncomo mínimo durante unaño y que esaprotección se ejerzafrente a virus con variacionesantigénicas menores. 2.3.1. ObjetivoGeneral Disminuir la morbilidad y mortalidad de las enfermedadespreveniblesporvacunasenla población menorde cinco años,con énfasisenla población menorde dosaños,mujeresenedadfértily gruposen riesgo,a travésde la vacunación; para mantenerla certificación de la erradicación de la poliomielitis, hasta la declaración mundial ygarantizar la saludpública.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5 2.3.2. OjetivosEspecificos Al términode estaunidad el participante estará capacitado para: • explicar los conceptosde: ➢ vacuna ➢ toxoide ➢ inmunoglobulina ➢ antitoxina ➢ antígenoy anticuerpo ➢ vacunación simultáneay combinada. • definirvacunación e inmunización
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6 • reconocerla posibilidad de reacionesy contraindicacionespara las vacunas • aplicar el conceptode oportunidadesperdidasde vacunación • conocerla política de frascos abiertosde vacunas • manejarlos lineamientosde inyeccionessegurasyseguridadde las vacunas.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 7 2.4.Población Objeto • Poblaciónmenorde cinco años con énfasisenla población menorde dosaños. • Poblaciónde 7 años • Poblaciónentre 11-12 años • Mujeresenedadfértil(MEF) de 12 a 49 años • Gruposenriesgo(trabajadoresde la salud,militares, estudiantesuniversitarios,reos; trabajadoresdelservicio de migración, etc.) 2.5. Metas - Vacunaciónhomogéneade porlo menos95% de la poblaciónmenorde cinco años,con énfasis enla menorde dos años,MEF y gruposenriesgo con los inmunobiológicosdel PAIentodoslos municipios del país. - Sostenibilidadde la certificación de la erradicación de la poliomielitis hasta declarar al mundo libre de estaenfermedad. - Erradicación del sarampión. - Mantenerlaeliminación deltétanosneonatal - Control de la tosferina,difteria, formasgravesde tuberculosis,rubéola,parotiditis, síndrome de rubéolacongénita,hepatitis B y enfermedadesinvasivas(meningitis,neumonía,epiglotitis, celulitis) por la bacteria Haemophilusinfluenzae tipob. 2.6. Estrategias Para el logro de las metasse han establecidolas siguientesestrategias: o Vacunaciónhorizontal sostenida: Constituye la estrategiabásica del PAIque comprende: - Vacunación Intramuros
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 8 Permite ofertarserviciosde vacunación diariamente a la población demandante de vacunación y de atenciónen otrosservicios. - VacunaciónExtramuros Permite ofertarla vacunación a la población que no demandaelservicio por diferentes causas: inaccesibilidad geográfica,cultural o económica,permitiendollevarun paquete básico de servicios de salud. o Operativosespecialesde vacunación Se realiza enlocalidades de riesgo a travésde puestosfijosy casa por casa, por bajas coberturas(centrosde salud cerradospor más de tresmesesporfalta de recursohumano, vacaciones,licencias y/oincapacidades,problemasde cadenade frío) y se aumentano mantienenensilencio la ocurrencia de casos de enfermedadespreveniblesporvacunas. o VacunaciónMasiva Es una estrategiacon objetivosymetasespecíficasenel marco de la eliminación y erradicación de enfermedades,que se realizaa nivel nacional por lo menosuna vezal año enun corto períodode tiempo,para aplicar el mayor númerode dosis posible de un inmunobiológico,permitiendollevara todaslas localidades accesiblese inaccesibles la vacunación,coordinandoy concentrandoesfuerzoscon todoslossectores. o Vigilancia epidemiológicade las enfermedadesobjetode vacunación Es la estrategiaque permite la detección,notificación, investigacióny documentaciónde todocaso sospechosode enfermedadprevenible porvacunación,que se presente en cualquier nivel de la redde servicios públicos y privados,para la ejecuciónde medidasde control. o Plan de Información,Educación y Comunicación enPAI Estrategia orientadaa la modificación de conocimientos,actitudesy prácticas de la población y trabajadoresde la salud, enrelación a la vacunación a travésde la producción de materiales educativosaudiovisualesyla participación social, tomandocomobase la comunicación interpersonalygrupal a nivel de serviciosde salud. o Participación Social
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 9 En el marco del pacto por la infancia para el logro de la metade vacunación,se incorporará a todoslos sectoresde la sociedadcivil a travésde los gobiernoslocales (CorporacionesMunicipales). 3. CONCLUSIONES La producción de nuevasvacunasy la ampliación de los programasde vacunaciónsistemática eran esencialespara alcanzar los objetivosrelacionadoscon la supervivenciainfantil.Se consideróque la descripciónde actividadessanitarias verticalesy horizontalesera una dicotomía de poca utilidad. Se necesitabansistemasde saluddinámicos para que iniciativas como el Programa Ampliadode Inmunización(EPI) pudieranavanzar.Del mismomodo,los programasde inmunización habían puestode manifiestoque losaspectospositivosde las intervenciones focalizadas podíanser beneficiososparael sistemade salud engeneral 4. REFERENCIAS
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDADMAYORDESAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DEEMPRESAS Marilyn Mariela FloresMontaño Mgr.José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: Producción2 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 11 https://youtu.be/xOVoZaceI2Y 6. SISTEMA PREZI https://prezi.com/5gw2aqhbcdpp/bioproceso-produccion-vacuna/ https://prezi.com/zuhp0dw4akap/las-vacunas/

