Salud fisica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRIMERA SOLEMNE TOSFA II TRAUMA Lesiones osteomusculares ligadas a ocupaciones -Se ven afectadas diferentes estructuras de...
Problemáticas:Se puede presentarsintomatologíade compresiónnerviosa,debilidad muscular,disminuyelarapidezyladestreza,compr...
1. SINDROME DEL TUNEL DEL CARPO: Inervacióndel nerviomedianoenlamano: Radial,medianoyulnar,funciónmotoraysensitiva. - Se c...
Tratamiento post quirúrgico: Cock up,1 mesde reposo,actividadessincargani fuerza. Técnicasde protecciónarticulary conserva...
Tratamiento: - Reposo - Inmovilizaciónconférulade que abduce el pulgar“Spica”(El pulgardebe quedaenreposo,se inmovilizalam...
4. INTERVENCIÓNEN LESIONES DE TRAUMA REPETITIVO: - Ejerciciosde elongación - Ejerciciosactivossinresistencia:De disociació...
8. FRACTURA DEL EXTREMO DISTAL DEL RADIO - El extremo es el soporte del carpo porque articulan directamente, y forma el an...
¿Quiénes componen el equipo de trabajo? (cuando es una lesión grande) - Cirujano plástico - Anestesista - Tens - Enfermero...
Desde la Terapia Ocupacional, cuando se trabaja con persona quemada: 1. Evaluamos que cicatriz tiene:  Existen diferentes...
2. Proliferación: - Fibroblastos fabrican fibras de colágeno (colágeno determina si la cicatriz será o no hipertrófica) - ...
Etapa de rehabilitación: - Controlar desarrollo cicatriz - Prevenir patrones deformantes - Estimular desempeño de acuerdo ...
Niveles de amputación: Complicaciones: - En relación con la cicatrización del muñón 1. Edema (trabajar con vendaje) 2. Inf...
Amputación quirúrgica: -Se realiza debido a un cáncer o enfermedad vascular - Se considera un procedimiento para salvar la...
- Ya se tiene formado y establecido el vinculo terapéutico - Educar en la higiene y cuidado de muñón - Maximizar funciones...
- Primeros entrenamientos sirven para establecer medida de las habilidades - No subestimar a las personas - Trabajar con o...
¿Cómo evaluamos dolor? - Frecuencia - Duración - Localización - Características: si es punzante, quema, etc. - Repercusión...
- Tos - Expectoración (sonido al respirar) - Disnea (dificultad para respirar) Miedo a disnea y cansancio... se evitan acc...
- Es la alteración degenerativa de la articulación T-M - Mas en mujeres que en hombre 15:1 , 53 años. Signos: - Dolor - Ri...
1. colágeno 1: fuerza para resistir tendones 2. Elastina: Elasticidad 3. Tenocito(sintetizaproteínade lamatiz)ytenoblastos...
1. Extrínseca: depende de la adherencia con los tejidos circundantes 2. Intrínseca : proporcionada por liquido sinovial Te...
2. Entre inserción FSD y pliegue palmar distal 3. Comienzo de poleas, PPD, hasta extremo distal del ligamento transverso d...
-Duran: Persona tiene que asistir los movimientos 0 – 3 días: instalación de la férula 0 – 3 semanas: Cada una hora el pac...
- Resolucion espontanea es poco frecuente - Generalmente se soluciona con infiltración y cortidoides - Si no se trata, per...
- Puede ser traumática o crónica - Manejo conservador y quirúrgica - Inmovilización 6 a 8 semanas Lesiones de tendón exten...
CLASIFICACION SEGÚN LESION DEL NERVIO: 1. Neuropraxia: interrupción de la conducción, con preservación anatómica (presión)...
1. Musculo cutáneo: -Inerva los músculos del compartimiento anterior: coracobraquial, bíceps braquial, braquial 2. Nervio ...
7. Nervio ulnar -Rama cutáneo palmar - Rama cutánea dorsal - ramo profundo del nervio ulnar inerva musculo hipotenar, 2 lu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Salud fisica

26 views

Published on

Terapia ocupacional salud fisica

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Salud fisica

  1. 1. PRIMERA SOLEMNE TOSFA II TRAUMA Lesiones osteomusculares ligadas a ocupaciones -Se ven afectadas diferentes estructuras del cuerpo como tendones, musculo, articulación, cartílago, nervio, articulación, son bastantes. (dolor e inflamación) - Se presentan a través de traumatismo, proceso inflamatorio y proceso degenerativos. - Sonaquellaspatologíasenque puedenserinflamatoriasodegenerativas(comorespuestaala patología) que afectan músculos, tendones, articulaciones, ligamentos y nervio. Principalescausas: - Mala manipulación de cargas - Mala postura para cargas peso - Movimientos repetitivos - Posturas forzadas en el trabajo, posturas prolongadas ¿Cómo prevenirlas? - Medidas y evaluaciones ergonómicas - Tecnica y organización e trabajo - Formar y educar a la persona, en cuanto a los tiempos de trabajo y descanso, elongaciones - Pausas saludables. Lesiones: Lesionespor trauma acumulativo: - Acumulación, fatiga y sobre uso de la musculatura. También se producen por trabajo de contacto, golpes, frío, cargas repetitivas - Son por acumulación de cargas, fuerza. - Se puede intervenir: con infiltraciones, kine, fisio, t.o pero lo principal es el descanso y una higiene en la rutina.  Este término tiene que ser visto como un término de cómo se produce la lesión no el nombre de lapatología,algunasde estasson:tendinitis,síndrome nerviosocompresivo y dolor miofacial. Factores de riesgo: Repetición, cargas de fuerza, vibración, posturas articulares viciosas, posicionamiento estático prolongado y factores pre disponentes (trabajos como secretaria, etapa de embarazo, diabetes, hipotiroidismo).
  2. 2. Problemáticas:Se puede presentarsintomatologíade compresiónnerviosa,debilidad muscular,disminuyelarapidezyladestreza,compromisode lacapacidadparautilizarEESS, deteriorode laactividadlaboral.  El doloresel indicadormásimportante yel que más limitalasactividades.Estatabla clasificalosgradosdel traumasegúnel dolor: - Dolor 1: Dolordespuésde laactividadque se aliviarápidamente conel reposo,noalterala cantidadde velocidadenel trabajo. - Dolor 2: Dolorenun sitiomientrasse estátrabajandoenunsitioespecífico,laproductividad puede estarmedianamente afectada,signosde sudoraciónolimitacióndelROM. - Dolor 3: Dolorenuno o más sitioslaproductividadse ve afectada,se necesitanmástiempos de descanso. - Dolor 4: El usonormal de la mano causa dolor,yse presentaentre el 50 y 70% del tiempo,lo que produce una incapacidadparatrabajar - Dolor 5: Perdidadel usode laextremidadpordolor. Manejodesde la T.O: -Fase aguda:EscalaEVA,Kapanji (pinza),Fuentehídricas.Seevalúaaparienciadelamano,dolor, edema, sintomatología sensitiva, conducta ocupacional. - Fase recuperación: manejo de dolor, fortalecimiento muscular, prevenir reaparición de sintomatología,reintegroocupacional,análisisergonómico.Volveraevaluarloque se evaluóen la fase aguda. Actividades en la rehabilitación: - Apoyoórtesico - Ergoterapia - Modificaciónde lasactividades - Educaciónal usuario - Actividadesrecreativas - Higiene postural - Elongaciones - Identificaractividadesque desarrollensintomatología
  3. 3. 1. SINDROME DEL TUNEL DEL CARPO: Inervacióndel nerviomedianoenlamano: Radial,medianoyulnar,funciónmotoraysensitiva. - Se caracteriza por el conjuntode signosy síntomas por la compresióndel nerviomedianoen el carpo siendo la manifestación sensitiva la más importante, sensación de adormecimientoy parestesia,debilidadmuscularydolor.Ligamentotransversodel carpo (loque cubre el túnel y donde se produce la compresión) - Más prevalentes en mujeres. - El túnel del carpose puede producirporfractura Síntomas: Dolor,hiperestesia,parestesia,debilidadmuscular,síntomasirradiados, inflamación.  Los objetos se pueden caer al tomarlos. Características vasomotoras: color de la piel, sudoración, vellosidad, cambio de temperatura. Factores predisponente:obesidad,diabetes,embarazo,hipotiroidismo,trabajopesado, diseñode herramientas,temperaturaambiental. Desde la T.O: Se evalúa: Dolor con Eva, como se ve la mano, fuerza con Daniel, pinzometro, dinamómetro, (mayorsíntoma) sensibilidadcondiscriminación de dospuntos,propiocepción,edema,análisis puesto de trabajo. Signo de compresión, (Se debe pesquisar cuantos minutos la persona siente parestesia),si se siente adormecimiento es porque probablemente se esté desarrollando un túnel del carpo. - Signo de tinel, se golpea la zona en donde está el túnel del carpo, esta persona siente una irradiación de corriente hacia los dedos. Tratamiento conservador: - Tratamientoórtesico:Cockup0 a 10º, uso continuode 2 a 3 semanas - Indicacionesde ejerciciosy elongaciones - Manejode edemacon posicionamientoomasaje - EducaciónenAVDB,laboral o escolar - Ayudatécnicassi esque fuese necesario En fases tardías, esdespuésde 4 semanas,oen lacuarta semana,endonde lasintomatología debiese sermenory - objetivo esaumentarel rangode movimiento,fortalecimientomuscular,prevenir reapariciónde sintomatologíayreintegraciónocupacional. - Elongacionesde dedosypulgar,elongaciónde extensoresyflexoresymusculaturaextrínseca de la mano con interóseosylumbricales.
  4. 4. Tratamiento post quirúrgico: Cock up,1 mesde reposo,actividadessincargani fuerza. Técnicasde protecciónarticulary conservaciónde energía. Objetivo: - Disminuiredemaydolor - Favorecerprocesocicatrizante - AumentarROM - Órtesisparadolor - Ejerciciosde disociacióndigital Luegodel messe inicianactividadestípicasde laspersona,dependiendode laocupaciónpero de forma gradual. - Mejorarfuncionalidadencuantoaprensiones,conysincargas - Mejorarsensibilidad:Técnicasde sensibilidad - Mejorarfuncionalidadde extremidad - Reintegroocupacional - Prensión - Manipulaciones - Higiene postural - Manejode edema:Vendaje,posicionamiento,tapping - Manejode cicatriz: Masaje,técnicacompresiva 2.TENDINITIS DE QUERVAIN Característicodel pulgar, dostendonesafectados:Abductorcortodel pulgaryextensorlargo del pulgar.Estosconformanla tabaqueraanatómica. - Se venalteradotodoslosmovimientosde pinzasypinzasfinas. - Los movimientos repetitivospredisponenoproducenlatendinitisde quervain.Tambiénel uso de fuerzade y la desviaciónulnarde este tendón. Factores pre disponentes:Diabetes,embarazo,AR,hipotiroidismo Signos: - Signode Finkelstein(oposicióndel pulgarforzadacon dedosliberado,lapersonadebe presentardolor) ySignodeEichhoff(seabrazael pulgarconlamanoylapersonarefiere sentir tensión y dolor). LA PERSONA DEBE PRESENTAR DOLOR AL REALIZAR ESTOS SIGNOS
  5. 5. Tratamiento: - Reposo - Inmovilizaciónconférulade que abduce el pulgar“Spica”(El pulgardebe quedaenreposo,se inmovilizalamuñecaporque se necesitaque lostendonesquedenenreposo,se moldeaconla extremidadenneutro) - Ergoterapia:4 semanas.Movilidadde dedos - 4ta semanase retirala férula,sólousonocturno - Ergoterapia:Movimientosconaumentode resistenciagradual 3. EPICONDILITIS LATERAL - Dolorenla zona del epicondilo,asociadoaimpotenciafuncional.El músculomásafectadoes el extensorcortodel carpo. - Cualquiertipode tindinitistratadade formaincorrecta,puede convertirse enunapatología crónica. - Para identificarlaepicondilitis(extensores) se palpae identificael cóndiloque esdonde se insertanlosmusculo,lapersonaddebe extenderel t.o palpael vientremuscularyel usuario debe presentardolor.Paraidentificarla“medial”eslamismatécnica - En la EPITROCLEITIS (Epicondilitis medial), los músculos afectados son los pronadores, flexor radial del carpo y palmar largo. Se identifica dolor en la extensión de codo con antebrazo en supinaciónymuñeca extendida.Se produce por la pronaciónrepetiday/oresistiday la flexión demuñeca. Tratamiento: - Descanso,reposo - Norealizarmovimientoque impliquenfuerza - Diminuciónde dolor - Disminuciónde inflamación - Conductaocupacional de lapersona - Saberenqué se desempeñalapersonayevaluar - Técnicasde ahorro de energía - Técnicasde elongación - Ejerciciosisométricos:tensionarlamusculatura,sincambiode longitud - Ejercicios sinfuerza Etapa aguda: Ferulas,órtesis:Brace de codo,estabilizadorde muñeca.Usodiurnode laférula.
  6. 6. 4. INTERVENCIÓNEN LESIONES DE TRAUMA REPETITIVO: - Ejerciciosde elongación - Ejerciciosactivossinresistencia:De disociacióndigital - Ejerciciosde alcance - Ejerciciosactivosconresistencia:Laresistenciadebe aumentarde formagradual - Ejerciciosde fortalecimiento:Sólocuandolapersonarefieranosentirdolor 5. FRACTURAS Y LUXACIONESDE MUÑECA - Se clasificanenestable e inestable.Lasestablesnose desplazansi se permite ciertogradode movilidad temprana. - Las personasque tienenlesionesenmanoymuñeca,se debe realizarmovilizaciónde dedoso de la articulación que no tenga lesionada, en mano solo se inmoviliza lo que está afectado. Siempre se debe movilizar las zonas no señaladas. - La mayoría de lasfracturas se puede tratar con técnicascerradas(agujas,intervención quirúrgicamenor) - Para fracturas metacarpiana, que no se desplacen se trata con férula anteroposterior con muñecaen30°-60° extensión,articulaciónMCFen70° de flexiónyarticulacionesIFen0-10° de flexión. Como en todas las patologías se debe respetar los protocolos, aproximadamente 4 semanas de inmovilización y luego movilizaciones activas sin resistencias y los planes de tratamientos vistos anteriormente. La rehabilitación siempre va de menos a más. 6. FRACTURA DEL 5TO METACARPIANO - Tambiénconocidacomofractura del boxeador,el fragmentodistal tiendealadesviación palmar,produce dolore impotenciade desempeño. - Las fracturas de la manoson muyinestablesporquehaymuchatensiónenlostendones. Se trata con férulaporcubital sinmuñeca,laférulaesparecidaa una “C” que envuelvela mano. 7. FRACTURA DE FALANGE - Las más inestablesporlainserciónde losmúsculosytendones.Porlogeneral se operanyse requiere inmovilización.
  7. 7. 8. FRACTURA DEL EXTREMO DISTAL DEL RADIO - El extremo es el soporte del carpo porque articulan directamente, y forma el antebrazo. La articulación de muñeca está formada por: Radio, ulna y carpo. - Mayor incidenciaenmujeresyadultosmayores,cuandose reduce estafracturaesimportante la correcta alineación ósea. El radio suele desplazarse a posterior. - Por lo general se inmoviliza por 4 semanas. La persona tiene que movilizar siempre todas las partes que no estén lesionadas. La rehabilitación es parecida a la de las demás patologías. -Desde la6ta semanapostoperatoriase recomiendanlosmovimientosconfuerza.A lasemana 12 se espera el alta del usuario con esta patología. Lesiones de la piel Funciones de la piel: - Protección hacia agentes externos (la mas importante) - Secreción - Precisión sensorial - Termorregulación Quemadura: Lesiónproducida enlostejidosvivosdebidoalaacciónde diversosagentesfísicos, químicos o biológicos, que pueden presentar alteraciones que van desde un simple enrojecimiento hasta la destrucción total de las estructuras afectadas. - Existen diferentes tipos de clasificaciones dependiendo del autor. - Se pueden dividir sus complicaciones en diferentespartes:, dolor, tipode cicatrización (dolor constante, menos rango, hipersensibilidad) coloración, temperatura, puede afectar hasta la funcionalidad. - Complicaciones psicológica, depende de la persona y del tipo de quemadura. - Complicacionessociales,dependeráde la aparienciade la cicatriz,y en cómo afectaen la participación dentro de la sociedad (vergüenza o afecta a autonomía).
  8. 8. ¿Quiénes componen el equipo de trabajo? (cuando es una lesión grande) - Cirujano plástico - Anestesista - Tens - Enfermero - Fonoaudiólogo - Kinesiólogo - T.O Clasificaciones: 1. Según profundidades de la lesión: A: Superficiales - Presenta eritema (solo enrojecimiento) - Ejemplo, quemadura con agua caliente AB: Intermedias: - Se ve afectada la epidermia y dermis - También es una quemadura tipo a pero ahora con flictena (ampolla) B: Profunda - Es la más grave, tiene mayor tiempo de recuperación y requiere mayor cuidado 2. Según extensión de las quemaduras: A: superficiales 10% AB: intermedias 5% B: profundas 1% - La recuperación dependerá de los cuidados generales y de las curacionesque tenga la persona. - Se debe observar si hay necrosis (tejido muerto). - Depende de la genética como será la cicatriz.
  9. 9. Desde la Terapia Ocupacional, cuando se trabaja con persona quemada: 1. Evaluamos que cicatriz tiene:  Existen diferentes tipos de cicatrices, pero lo importante es que para trabajar con cicatrices tienen que ser aun ACTIVAS (mientras más roja esta la cicatriz más activa se encuentra). - Cicatriz plana: Si una cicatriz se observa plana es porque está siguiendo un perfecto curso de cicatrización. ¿Cómo se observa cicatriz activa – plana? Roja, brillante. Se debe observar que no se vaya a formar hipertrófica. - Cicatriz Hipertrófica: Eritema, con aumento de volumen, en ocasiones sensación de picazón (purito), y respeta los bordes de la lesión - Cicatrizqueloidea:Presentaeritemaenmenornivel,solevantamiento,purito,se vemás fibrosa (es dura), en esta cicatriz se puede hacer poco. Y NO RESPETA los bordes de la lesión. 2. Evaluamos localización de la quemadura: -Es diferente quemarse en antebrazo o en algún lugar que afecte en la funcionalidad (pliegue del cuello) - Desempeño ocupacional, como esta quemadura afecta o impacta a su desempeño Cicatriz estable: (no necesita más tratamiento) - Elástica - Color piel - No hace cambio después de un mes. - Plana y blanda. Fases de cicatrización: Lo ideal es trabajar con la cicatriz desde la primera fase. 1. Inflamatoria: - Respuesta vascular por parte de la piel - Migración de los fibroblastos - Riesgos de infección  Es fundamental la enfermera, TO trabaja en que la primera fase de cicatrización se de un rango normal, sin formar contractura.  En esta fase no se puede trabajar con la cicatriz ya que aun no cicatriza.
  10. 10. 2. Proliferación: - Fibroblastos fabrican fibras de colágeno (colágeno determina si la cicatriz será o no hipertrófica) - En esta fase se inicia con técnica de masaje, compresión de cicatriz , movilización de cicatriz 3. Maduración: - Reducción de la síntesis de colágeno Complicaciones en el proceso de cicatrización 1. Adherencias: - En plano subcutáneo (profundo) 2. Fibrosis: - Tejido de colágeno en exceso, desorganizado, menos flexibilidad y más denso - A veces hasta simula un cordón de carne (se saca con cirugía) - A través de la compresión la producción de colágeno “ se frena” - 3. Eritema: - Enrojecimiento de la piel por aumento de la circulación de la sangre - Inflamación, generalmente arde. 4. Sinequia: - Unión de partes próximas a través del tejido fibroso ( se une cuello con mentón ) 5. Brida cicatricial: - Tejido lineal que tracciona a través del tejido cicatricial - CADA VEZ VA LIMITANDO MAS EL MOVIEMNTO. Como trabajar desde la Terapia Ocupacional: Objetivo: - Favorecer proceso de cicatrización normal - Evitar cicatrices hipertróficas y eventuales secuelas. - Favorecer autonomía, calidad de vida y proceso de inclusión socio cultural. Etapa hospitalaria: - Estimular siempre AVB. - Prevenir retracción - Contención emocional - Acompañamiento - Posicionamiento - Prevenir acortamiento - Estimular independencia - Manejo dolor (postura, hielo)
  11. 11. Etapa de rehabilitación: - Controlar desarrollo cicatriz - Prevenir patrones deformantes - Estimular desempeño de acuerdo al rol - Educar al usuario y familia Terapia ocupación en personas amputadas Amputación: - Es la ausencia o separación total de un segmento del resto del cuerpo. - Es la eliminaciónde unaextremidaddel cuerpo,normalmente atravésde cirugía, pero también puede ser por un traumatismo. - adquirida o congénita (nace sin) Generalidad: - Amputaciones de miembro superior son menos frecuentes que el miembro inferior - USA, 40.000 pierden brazos por año - Las cirugías de amputación se deben considerar como cirugía reconstructivas, porque es para un mejor bien estar - Al momentode operar,se debe conservarla mayor longitudde miembroposible,para que puede elegir mas opción de prótesis - La piel debe estarcicatrizadaysindolor,sinadherencia,móvil yflexible (antesde poner la prótesis) - Cuanto más proximal es la amputación, mas dependerá de la prótesis Principales causas de amputación en mi: enfermedades vasculares periféricas, Principales cusas de amputación en ms: Traumatismo ligado a actividad laboral.
  12. 12. Niveles de amputación: Complicaciones: - En relación con la cicatrización del muñón 1. Edema (trabajar con vendaje) 2. Infecciones 3. Hipersensibilidad (terminaciones nerviosas que quedan libres) - Sensación del miembro fantasma: sentir dolor en la parte amputadas Intervenciónde T.O: existe muchoprofesional que trabaja:kine,fisiatra,psicólogo,enfermero, trabajadora social, (insertar en la comunidad y trabajo) Amputación traumática Afectaalaparte blandasyal hueso,yse debetenerencuentaquenosiemprelasprescripciones protésicas sonal tiro despuésde laamputaciónya que primeroviene laetapade cicatrización, manejode edema,(de formaciónde muñón) ycuandoeste esté preparadose parte con la fase pre- protésica. - Después de la operación se puede a optar al marco compensatorio, proporcionando dispositivos y aparatos que puedan facilitar algunas tareas. (la idea es que la persona vea que puede seguir siendo independiente.)
  13. 13. Amputación quirúrgica: -Se realiza debido a un cáncer o enfermedad vascular - Se considera un procedimiento para salvar la vida - Tratamiento de enfermedad tiene prioridad sobre tratamiento protésico - Intervenciónt.o:facilitarcomportamientosadaptativosa la nuevasituación,ya que se afecta el sentido del rol en la sociedad, confianza en si mismo y autoestima - Considerar en la primera etapa: - presentarle personas cercanas al sujeto que han sufrido amputación (para ser validado) - MS, la mayoría de las personas: tienen miembro fantasma. - Siempre se debe realizar una evaluación especifica para ascesorar a la persona. - En casos que faltael miembrodominante,se hace evaluaciónescrita,psicomotricidad, para empezar a solucionar problema desde la primera fase. - Programa se centra en actividades importantes y significativas para la persona - Es útil trabajarlo de la medida canadiense, desempeño ocupacional, la persona: identifica, nombra, valida y prioriza la actividades que son importantes para ella. Evaluación desde T.O - Evaluar estado de ánimo, postura ante la vida - Nivel de amputación - Condición muñón ( cicatriz, diámetro, sensibilidad) - Capacidades remanente (lateralidad), movilidad y potencia de los segmentos - Evaluar necesidad de prótesis - Lograr máximo nivel de independencia - Enfoque compensatorio - Persona trabaje activamente en recuperación - Mejorar parte proximales de amputaciones (marco biomecanico) - Apoyo psicológico 1. Nunca: minimizar la lesión, victimizar, dar solución irreal) 2. Dar: empatía, ambiente seguro, reforzar logros. 3. Sede debe visitar en el post operatorio y aconsejar de cómo hacer primeras actividadesfuncionales(si se ve funcionaldesdeel comienzo,estarámasmotivado) 4. Considerar etapa de duelo (negación, shock, ira, rabia, depresión y aceptación) Fase post operatoria – fase aguda: - Se considera todo lo anterior (apoyo psicológico, entrenamiento, cuidado muñón, ver otro usuario, cicatriz estable. Fase pre- protésica:
  14. 14. - Ya se tiene formado y establecido el vinculo terapéutico - Educar en la higiene y cuidado de muñón - Maximizar funciones remanentes - Estimular independencia en AVD. - Discutir tipos y alternativas de prótesis. - Trabajar en integrar al muñón en ACVD, ya sea con o sin ayuda técnica - Cambio de lateralidad, terapia en espejo Vendaje de muñón: facilita drenaje, disminuye dolor, favorece cicatrización -Se hace de distal a proximal -Comenzar con 15 minutos -Usar vendaje de prótesis solo de noche. - Evaluar palpitación, venda sin pliegues. Complicaciones en fase pre- protésica: - Hemorragia (por eso es importante que ya este cicatrizado) - Limitación de ROMP, fuerza ,resistencia y alineación - Contracturas (por mucho tiempo de inmovilización) - Neuromas - Ulceras por presión Fase protésica: Prótesis:piezao aparato artificial que se coloca o se implantaen el cuerpode un ser vivopara sustituir a otra pieza o a un miembro que a perdido su función. Considerar: medida de muñón, consideraciones biomecánica (relacionada con amplitud del movimiento,potenciamuscular,longituddelsegmento) y considerarrequerimientode uso(¿en que nos ayudara la prótesis?) Tipos de prótesis: 1. Estructura -Endoprotesis (interna al cuerpo) -Exoprotesis (externa al cuerpo) 2. Función: - Pasiva o cosmética (estética) - Activa (que sea un gancho, mas funcionalidad) 3. Fuente de energía: -Mecánica: activada por los movimientos de la persona -Hibridas: mezcla de mov. De persona y eléctrica - Mioelectrica: conectada con musculo Consideraciones de intervención:
  15. 15. - Primeros entrenamientos sirven para establecer medida de las habilidades - No subestimar a las personas - Trabajar con objetossólidosporque haymuchaposibilidadque se caigany rompanlos objetos. - Luego trabajar con actividades del día a día y delicadas. - Trabajar actividades que incluya todas las habilidades aprendidas Amputado del pulgar: - Conservación máximo de longitud. - Se recomiendausode ortoprotesis (prótesisque simula tener un pulgar, para generar pinza) - Evaluación prensión y fuerza de pinza Fase inicial de prótesis - Evaluar prótesis - Involucrar en metas - Repasar funcionamiento de prótesis - Educar manejo de muñón y prótesis - Entrenamiento de controles (abrir y cerrar gancho o pinza) Fase intermedia de prótesis - Entrenamiento en uso funcional en AVD - Manipulación objetos - Actividad recreativa. Fase final - Rehabilitacion profesional (conocer expectativa de la persona) - Reintegro progresivo - Adaptacion laboral - Seguimiento - Técnica de intervención en manejo de dolor y fatiga Dolor: Experiencia sensorial y emocional desagradable con daño tisular actual o potencial descrito. Según origen: Puede ser oncológico o no oncológico. Evolución: Agudo (estímulos nocivos desencadenantes o mal funcionamiento de alguna estructura, no es por algo psicológico) o crónico (persiste por más de un mes, dolor continuo, recurrente Mecanismo: somático, neuropatico o psicogénico
  16. 16. ¿Cómo evaluamos dolor? - Frecuencia - Duración - Localización - Características: si es punzante, quema, etc. - Repercusión - Asociación: nauseas, etc. - Si es que hay factores desencadenaste - Factores agravantes - Factores de alivio ¿Qué estrategia utilizar? - Técnica de protección articular - Técnica de conservación de energía - Evaluación y entrenamiento en uso de ayudas técnicas - Entrenamiento postural - Técnica de relajación ENFERMEDADES PULMONARES CRONICAS - Grupo de enfermedades no malignas que tienen en común el deterioro permanente y progresivo de la función pulmonar, afectando a las actividades del diario vivir del enfermo. Estas enfermedades, producen insuficiencia respiratoria crónica: - Disnea (dificultad respiratoria “falta de aire” : como síntoma - Hipoxia: incapacidad de mantener oxigenación adecuada - Hipercarbia: Eliminación inadecuada de CO2 Enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica (EPOC) -Prevenible y tratable - Alto consumo de tabaco - Respuesta inflamatoria anormal: 1. destrucción del tejido pulmonar y via aérea 2. Limitación al flujo aéreo: no reversible y progresiva (cada vez cuesta mas respirar) Intervención de T.O en enfermedades pulmonares crónicas: LA PERSONA: incapacidad para realizar actividades, incapacidad para satisfacer necesidades, deterioro de ocupación, deterioro de salud. ¿Cómose trabaja?, actividadconpropósito,saludmental yfísico,modificaractividadenmedio físico y social (cambiar rutina, hacer pausa), adaptación; mejor calidad de vida, mas participación. Signos y síntomas
  17. 17. - Tos - Expectoración (sonido al respirar) - Disnea (dificultad para respirar) Miedo a disnea y cansancio... se evitan acciones… y se interfiere actividad física ¿Cómo cortar esta cadena? Entrenamiento, educar en ahorro de E (hacer menor gasto físico), ayudas de de ambulación. Artrosis - Grupo de condiciones que afecta a las asrticulaciones sinoviales - Esta condición se caracteriza por perdida del cartílago articular con un sobre crecimiento y remodelación del hueso subyacente Artritis reumatoide - Enfermedad inflamatoria sistémica, crónica, autoinmune, de etiología desconocida - Principal órgano blanco, membrana sinovial - Inflamación poliarticular y simétrica de pequeñas y grandes articulaciones - El tratamiento en la mano esta en continuo cambio y actualización - Manos y muñecas afectadas en 80 – 90% de casos - En manos; mas discapacidad y molestia Importancia de la ortesis: - Inmovilizar, bloquear movimiento, estabilizar articulación, proteger, corregir subluxación de articulación o tendón Sintomatología (de ambas) -Dolor crónico que produce y discapacidad - Sin tratamiento, esperanza de vida se reduce ¿Qué hace la T.O? - Disminuir dolor y inflamación - Aumentar la funcionalidad e independencia - Capacidades remanentes - Prevenir deformidad - Educar Rizartrosis: -Tipo de artrosis en pulgar - La funcionalidad del pulgar se debe a su columna osteoarticular y articulaciones - Articulación trapecio metacarpiana, es fundamental en oposición - Se presenta por dolor: eminencia tenar, en movimiento de piza y puño
  18. 18. - Es la alteración degenerativa de la articulación T-M - Mas en mujeres que en hombre 15:1 , 53 años. Signos: - Dolor - Rigidez - Debilidad de la base del pulgar Afecta en: discapacidad AVD, tiempo libre, deporte, prehensiones finas Clasificación de EATON (radiológica) - Existen 4 estadios, 1 y 2 (conservadores) 3 y 4 (puede ser quirúrgica) - 1: articulación normal - 2: subluxación menor a 1/3 y diminución espacio articular - 3: subluxación más de 1/3 y destrucción articular y degaste óseo - 4: subluxación más de 1/3 y afecta a articulación escafotrapeciotrapesoidea Ortesis: Abductora de pulgar - Para estabilizar T-M - Prevenir subluxación y más estabilidad (movimiento sin dolor) - 10 semanas Férula elasticidad - Buena alineación y subluxación - Mas cómoda, mas rango de mov. Estabilizador de muñeca (artrosis de muñeca) Tecnicasde protección articular:utilizargruposmas fuertes,evitarposiciónde estrés,evitarla misma posición por largo rato, distribuir sobre carga, conservación E Lesión de tendones Tendón: tejido conectivo que une los músculos al hueso, estructura contráctil, elástica, plasticidad y viscosidad, que colabora como trasmitir de energía, facilitando el movimiento. - Mecanismo donde se pasa la fuerza del musculo al hueso. - Unión de musculo y tendón: miotendinosa - Unión de tendón al hueso: entesis - Formado por fibras de colágeno tipo 1 - Rodeado de matriz extra celular, rica en amoglicanos y proteoglicanos (favorecenal deslizamiento de los haces de colágeno)  Matriz celular: formado por,
  19. 19. 1. colágeno 1: fuerza para resistir tendones 2. Elastina: Elasticidad 3. Tenocito(sintetizaproteínade lamatiz)ytenoblastos(tenocitosnomaduros):90% elementos celulares del tendón LEY DE HOOKE: cuando un cuerpo es sometido a fuerza exterior, se rompe el equilibrio de la fuerza interior y exterior, por ende hay que establecer un nuevo equilibrio. Por una fuerza externadisminuye pocoapoco,lafuerzainteriorvolveránaponerpartículasenposiciónoriginal yel cuerporecuperavolumenyformaoriginal:DEFORMACION ELASTICA.Perosi ladeformación persiste y no se vuelve a la forma original: DEFORMACION PLASTICA. Deformación plástica: lesión. Y en punto de falla ya se rompe el tendón. Reparación tendinosa: mientras después se trate, peor recuperación - Primaria: desde las 12 – 24 horas de la lesión - Primaria tardía: 10 dias - Secundaria: 10-14 dias - Secundaria tardía: 4 semanas (Después de reparación) Fase inflamatoria: 48 a 72 horas post cirugía, fuerza del tendón depende de la sutura - Edema, ematoma, sensible. No se puede mover activamente al usuario solo se educa con movilización pasiva Fase fibroblastica: 4 días a 5 semanas post cirugía - Producción de colágeno Fase remodelación: 4 semanas a 3 meses - Maduración y org. De las fibras, se comienza movilización activa, ejercicios. Tipos de cicatrización:
  20. 20. 1. Extrínseca: depende de la adherencia con los tejidos circundantes 2. Intrínseca : proporcionada por liquido sinovial Tendones de la mano LEY DE WOLF: “lafortalezadel tendónesproporcionalalatensiónaplicadabajocondicionesde control” la fuerza se va dando de manera progresiva. - A la 3 semana a los tendones que se realizo movimiento pasivo eran dos veces mas fuertes que a los que no se le aplico. - 12 semana tendón movilizado tiene 50% mas de fuerza que tendón inmovilizado 20% de fuerza. Objetivos rehabilitación: Partiendo de etapa inflamatoria. - Reabsorción de edema - Prevenir adherencias - Reorientar fibras x movilización - Evitar rigidez - Favorecer deslizamiento - Recuperar romp, fuerza y resistencia muscular - Independencia AVD, reintegración laboral y social Tendones flexores: - Sometidosamovilidadtempranaadecuada,menosadherenciayaumentanresistencia - Entre dia 5 y 21, es mas débil debido a una minima resistencia tensil (mayor riego en que se rompa), y la 3 semana empieza aumentar la resistencia tensil - Polea (mantener tendón flexor próximo al hueso) A2 y A4 las más importantes, la ausenciade polea da un deslazamiento anterior (palmar)… CUERDA DE ARCO (FOTO) Zona de tendones flexores: 1. Desde inserción de tendón profundo a zona distal FSD
  21. 21. 2. Entre inserción FSD y pliegue palmar distal 3. Comienzo de poleas, PPD, hasta extremo distal del ligamento transverso del carpo 4. Región ligamento transverso del carpo 5. Proximal ligamento transverso del carpo Factores que afectan a la cicatrización del tendón: - Edad - Salud y hábitos - Nivel de la lesión (2, adherencia) - Integridad de poleas - Técnica quirúrgica  Duran y houser: deslizamiento tendinoso de 3 a 5 mm, suficiente para prevenir adherencia. Rehabilitación: -Kleintert:Movilización temprana,donde posee traccióndesde lapuntade losdedos afectados hasta el ante brazo, (donde las tracciones van al escafoide) - Persona hace extensión activa y extensión pasiva. - Muñeca: 35 º de flexion - MCF:45º de flexion - IFs:en extensión 0 0 y 3 días: instalación férula 0 a 4to semana: - realiza movimientos pasivas de flexión y activas hacia extensión (limitada por dorsaleta) 10 repeticiones por dia y aumentar a 10 por hora en el día. - Uso de tracción diurna - Sujeción de lfs para la extensión nocturna 4ta y 6ta semana: - Retiro de dorsaleta - Se inician actividades de minima resistencia, progresando hasta la 8va semana - Ejercicio de flexion activa suave de dedos 6ta a 8va semana: - Ejercicio de resistencia graduales y progresivos - Ejercicio de bloqueo 9 a 12 semanas: - Estiramiento de flexores e interóseos - Reentrenamiento de AVD - Preparación del alto y reintegración laboral
  22. 22. -Duran: Persona tiene que asistir los movimientos 0 – 3 días: instalación de la férula 0 – 3 semanas: Cada una hora el paciente debe realizar - 10 repeticiones de flexo – extensión pasiva del IFd - 10 repeticiones de flexo – extensión pasiva de lfp 4 – 5ta semana: Cada una hora el paciente debe realizar, Retiro dorsaleta - 10 repeticiones flexiones pasivas y extensión activa controlada de iFd - 10 repeticiones de flexión pasiva y extensión activa controlada de iFd 6 – 8va semana: actividad de mínima resistencia. - Ejercicio pasivo de flexión – activos de extensión - Con todoslosdedosflexiónpasiva,mantenerflexión activamente algunos segundos. - Ejercicios tendonesicos (MANO FOTO) 9 – 12 semanas: - Actividades desistidas: se inicia flexión resistida, ejercicios con masas de baja resistencia, de forma lenta y mantenida evitando que se sobrejercite el paciente. - Ejercicio de bloqueo - Reinserción laboral - Evaluación de la férula para favorecer rangos disminuidos - Preparación para el alta. Objetivos movilización temprana: 0 – 4 semanas: controlar dolor y edema, cuidar cicatriz, desplazamiento pasivo de tendon 5 – 8 semanas: Movilización activa del tendón, ejercicio desplazamiento 9 – 12 semanas: Fortalecer la musculatura, potenciar avd., reincorporar área de interés. Dedo en resorte (gatillo) - Dedo se queda “atrapado” - “chasquillo doloroso” - Tendondes flexores traccionan de forma repentina la polea A1 - Incrementa la tensión y forza el deslizamiento del tendón - Sacudida brusca bajo polea
  23. 23. - Resolucion espontanea es poco frecuente - Generalmente se soluciona con infiltración y cortidoides - Si no se trata, permanece con dolor, el tratamiento es en base movilización Tendones extensores: -Estos se agrupan en zonas de 8 Dedo en martillo, este se da en zona 1, es de las lesiones más comunes. - Avulsión en tendón extensor en inserción distal (hay corte) - Puede producirse de dosformas: alusión(malletfinger,4semanasde recuperación) o fractura donde se desprende fragmento óseo (mallet fracture, 6 a 8 semanas de recuperación). ¿Cómo se ve? - Postura flexion en IFD - Incapacidad de extender - Se trata: inmovilización, férula stack, retiro progresivo férula Dedo boutonniere, este se da en zona 3 y 4 - Lesión bandaleta central (en la inserción de f3) - Traccionan músculos intrínsecos laterales - Por lo que: extensión de IFD, flexión IFP
  24. 24. - Puede ser traumática o crónica - Manejo conservador y quirúrgica - Inmovilización 6 a 8 semanas Lesiones de tendón extensor de zona 5 y 8 - Inmovilización temprana - Tratamiento quirúrgico - Zonas proximales tienen mejor pronóstico. - Se usa la kleinert inversa. Recordando: Músculos lumbricales 1 y 2 dedo: inervados por nervio mediano Músculos lumbricales 3 y 4: inervados por rama profunda de nervio ulnar - Función lumbricales: flexión de los MCF y extensión de las IF Músculos interóseos: inervados por la rama profunda del nervio cubital - Interóseos palmares: aducen (cierran) los dedos hacia dedo medio - Interóseos dorsales: abducen (abren ) en relación a dedo medio Lesión de nervios periféricos de MS: - Unidad macroscópica del nervio: fascículo - nervio contiene axones, esta rodeado por tejido conectivo: PERINEURO - Fascículos se unen en grupos que pueden ser motores, sensitivos, o mixtas y esos se rodean por el epineuro: FORMANDO EL NERVIO. Cuando se lesiona un nervio; existen cambios por la lesión Cambios distales o degeneración walleriana: - Existe interrupción a nivel de axón - Fragmentación de la vaina de mielina Cambios distales: - A nivel neuronal: cromatolisis (axón se regenera) - En ocasiones no logra recuperarse.
  25. 25. CLASIFICACION SEGÚN LESION DEL NERVIO: 1. Neuropraxia: interrupción de la conducción, con preservación anatómica (presión), generalmente se soluciones 2. Axonotmesis: Perdida de continuidad de los axones, respetando la integridad del endoneuro 3. Neurotmesis: Perdida completa de continuidad del nervio, intensa comprensión, perdida de funciones. Signos: -Motores:parálisisoparestesia(atrofiamuscular,apartirde 3 semanas,se completaen2 años aprox.) -Sensitivo: se detecta por toques, presión, discriminación 2 puntos, propiocepcion, mov., Tº -Simpáticos:sequedadpiel,retraccióncapsulaarticularyligamentos,cambiocolor,sudoración.  Electromiografía: nos muestra en que proceso esta en nervio. Reparación: - Tiempo optimo para cirugía 3 meses, máximo 1 año y medio (después de estola fibra se degenera y se remplaza por tejido fibroso) - Existen2formas:primaria(limpia) ysecundaria(sininflamaciónycicatrizada),siempre se debe tratar la herida primero. Pronóstico: - Edad: mas joven mejor - Factor propiode lesión(traumaono,nivel de lesiónentre masdistal del nerviomejot) Luego de la cirugía (neurorrafia, reparación de nervios), inmovilización: - Para: mantener indemnidad del nervio, prevenir complicación sensitiva - Inmovilización: permanente, actividad con mov. Activo se comienza a la 3 o 5 semana post cirugía. - Evaluar cicatriz, manejo edema (masaje o vendaje), ayudas técnicas, dolor (técnica de relajación) Recuperación: - Prevenir que haga movimientos compensatorio (reeducar) - Estimular recuperación de sensibilidad funcional (textura, usarla cotidiana) - Mantener romp - Dar más uso funcional - Reintegración funcional - No forzar aticulacion - Considerar alteración sensitiva - Inervación de brazo:
  26. 26. 1. Musculo cutáneo: -Inerva los músculos del compartimiento anterior: coracobraquial, bíceps braquial, braquial 2. Nervio radial - inerva músculos del compartimiento posterior: tríceps, anconeo, braquioradial Inervación de antebrazo: 3. Nervio mediano: -Capas superficiales e intermedia de flexores de antebrazo (excepto FUC) -nervio interóseo anterior para planos profundos (excepto FPD) 4. Nervio ulnar: -Flexor ulnar del carpo - mitad ulnar del flexor profundo de los dedos 5. Nervio radial: - Nervio cutáneo posterior del antebrazo - Ramo sup. Del nervio radial - Ramo profunda del nervio radial Inervación de la mano 6. Nervio mediano : -2 y medio musculo tenar - 1 y 2 lumbrical - fibras sensitivas para sup palmar - dorso de la mitad distal de los dedos Lesión del nervio mediano: - Traumática o por compresión - Común: atrapamiento del nervio en túnel del carpo, fractura de muñeca - Inflamación de tendones y movimiento repetitivos. Signos: - Parestesia, debilidad muscular, adormecimiento Síntomas: - Dolor de muñecao mano, se puede afectarmusculaturaantebrazo,debilitapronación 2 y 3 dedo. - Hay mano de simio y de predicador Repara: cirugía, ortesis, educación, manejo partes blandas
  27. 27. 7. Nervio ulnar -Rama cutáneo palmar - Rama cutánea dorsal - ramo profundo del nervio ulnar inerva musculo hipotenar, 2 lubrícales. Lesión del nervio ulnar: (nervio pasa por el hombro hasta la mano) - Ayuda mov de mano y muñeca - Puede ser por presión directa en el nervio - Causa mas común; fractura o dislocación del codo Signo: 1. Froment:se pide que tengaunahojade papelenpulgarydedoíndiceyse tratade sacar el papel (si se saca fácilmente) 2. Wartenberg : persona no aduce ni abduce -Manejo por: cirugía, ortesis, educación, elongación en partes blandas. 8. Nervio radial:  Ramo superficial del nervio radial es completamente sensitivo. - Piel de los dos tercios laterales del dorso de la mano - Dorso del pulgar - Porciones laterales del primer dedo y mitad del siguiente. Lesión del nervio radial : - Da problematicasmotorasenmanoymuñeca,yproblemassensitivoenparte posterior del brazo y mano - Controla mov. De extensión de codo, muñeca y dedo - Por: herida punzante, fractura de humero. - Manejo por: cirugía, férula, cambio lateralidad, psicoeducacion.

×